presentasi mengenai plagiarisme (tugas Vclass 4 public speaking)

  1. 1. Halilintar’s music Plagiarism Ahmad Ikram Kurniawan Rasyid 3SA07/10617331 Universitas Gunadarma
  2. 2. Background Not long ago,there is a interesting news related to plagiarsm,especially in music. Its involved a famous youtuber who has a lot of subscribers.They’re Gen halilintar or Halilintar Family. The beginning of this incident is the Halilintar Family do some cover songs.Actually , several of the members are done song cover before,only this time all members uite to cover the song.The song is called “lagi syantik” by Siti Badriah who also produced by Nagaswara Music Studio And then the incident come, after one of the family members shred the video onYoutube, siti badriah noticed that her song is covered,not just that,they also change its lyrics.This create a moment where Siti Badriah report the Halilintar Family for Plagiarism and Copyright.This also supported by Nagaswara who also a producer for the song. And then they brought this issue to the court and fine them about 9 billion rupiah for Plagiarism and Copyright law. The court still undergo,but for some reason it goes to halt.even the family clariffy this issue,still they have to pay that sum of money.
  3. 3. News report Cover Lagu Milik Siti BadriahTanpa Izin, Gen Halilintar Digugat Nagaswara Penulis : Baharudin Al Farisi Editor :Tri Susanto Setiawan JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com - Sidang lanjutan dugaan kasus pelanggaran hak cipta atas tergugat keluarga Gen Halilintar kembali digelar di Pengadilan Negeri (PN) Jakarta Pusat, Rabu (29/1/2020). Untuk diketahui, kasus ini berawal sejak akhir 2018. Saat itu, Gen Halilintar mengcover lagu Siti Badriah berjudul "Lagi Syantik" di akun YouTube mereka tanpa izin pihak label musik Nagaswara. Namun, pihak Nagaswara selaku label musik yang menaungi pedangdut Siti Badriah mendugaGen Halilintar telah melanggar hak cipta. Setelah itu, keduanya mengadakan mediasi antara pihak Nagaswara dan manajemen Gen Halilintar. Kuasa hukum Nagaswara, Yosh Mulyadi, mengatakan bahwa mediasi tersebut dilakukan untuk meminta pertanggungjawaban pihak Gen Halilintar. "Dari awal kita selalu ketemu minta pertanggungjawabannya seperti apa, tapi sampai sekarang belum ada," katanya saat ditemui di PN Jakarta Pusat, Rabu (29/1/2020). Sementara, pertemuan tersebut tidak membuahkan hasil. Demi mendapatkan kepastian, Nagaswara menempuh jalur hukum dengan mengajukan gugatan. Gugatan tersebut tercatat di Pengadilan Negeri Jakarta Pusat dengan nomor 82/Pdt.Sus-Hak Cipta/2019/PN.Niaga.Jkt.Pst. Sidang dugaan pelanggaran hak cipta itu telah bergulir beberapa kali masih dengan agenda pembacaan gugatan.
  4. 4. Terkait KontenYoutubeYang Diduga Plagiat, Atta Halilintar Beri Klarifikasi Kapanlagi.com - Youtuber kondang Atta Halilintar baru-baru ini tersandung kasus yang cukup pelik. Pasalnya, ia diduga telah menjiplak video unboxing karya Putu Reza di akun Youtube miliknya. Konten berupa unboxing produk handphone tersebut sekilas memang memiliki kemiripan di beberapa scene. Tak tinggal diam, Putu pun mencoba menghubungi Atta melalui akun Instagram pribadinya (@papersboy). Ia meminta Atta segera klarifikasi atas kasus penyalahgunaan konten dan mencomot video tanpa memberi credit atau sumber. Lama berselang, putra sulungGen Halilintar tersebut akhirnya buka suara. Dalam klarifikasi yang ia unggah di Instastory, Atta mengatakan bahwa ia baru saja mendarat setelah melakukan perjalanan melalui transportasi udara. Ia pun dengan rendah hati memohon maaf kepada Putu Reza atas kelalaiannya mencatut video tanpa izin. Terlebih ia sama sekali tidak tahu menahu mengenai hal tersebut. "Demi Allah, saya tidak tahu sama sekali itu video bro. Dan saya baru saja menegur keras editor saya yang memasukkan video itu tanpa izin. Bagaimana pun karena saya pemilik channelnya, dari hati yang terdalam saya minta maaf.Video segera di delete," tulis Atta Halilintar memberi klarifikasi (17/04). Beruntung, setelah menerima permohonan maaf dari Atta, Putu pun menerima dengan legowo dan lapang dada. Tak hanya memaafkan dan mengakhiri urusan dengan baik-baik, ia juga meminta para netizen agar tidak menghujat Atta secara berlebihan di kolom komentar. Akhir kata, Putu juga mengunggah percakapannya dengan Atta di Instastory miliknya. Tampak Atta sudah memohon maaf secara langsung kepada Putu terkait kasus tersebut. Ia juga berbesar hati mengakui kesalahannya. Saat dihubungi oleh tim KapanLagi.com®, Putu Reza juga membenarkan hal tersebut. "Yang bersangkutan sudah DM dan minta maaf karena kesalahan di editor. Iya selesai aja. Sayang waktunya kalau saya lama-lama mengurus hal ini," pungkasnya
  5. 5. Epilogue The court still undergo for some reason, yet the nagaswara demand a fine about 9 billion because violating copyright law,the family ask a “family negotiation” and not fine them with that such ammount of money.The result is not out yet but the news still hot among people.
  6. 6. Data I carry 2 videos, one is siti badriah version,which is the real one and the other is halilintar’s cover song Siti Badriah “Lagi syantik”Original one The link • https://youtu.be/Tet6_BlStEM Gen Halilintar’s cover song The link • https://youtu.be/qtVLs4fv_3o
  7. 7. reference • https://www.kapanlagi.com/showbiz/selebriti/terkait-konten-youtube- yang-diduga-plagiat-atta-halilintar-beri-klarifikasi-cfe21a.html • https://www.kompas.com/hype/read/2020/01/29/124640966/cover-lagu- milik-siti-badriah-tanpa-izin-gen-halilintar-digugat-nagaswara • https://www.merdeka.com/artis/atta-halilintar-klarifikasi-soal-video- youtube-yang-diduga-plagiat.html

