Disusun Oleh: 1. Rofi’ah Nurhayati (14410028) 2. Titik Marini (14410030) 3. Laila Dewi Akhsanty (14410031) Pendidikan Agam...
Posisi Akal dan Wahyu Kedudukan Akal dan Wahyu dalam Islam Akal Wahyu
Akal  A. Pengertian Akal Secara bahasa: Kata akal berasal dari bahasa arab al – ‘aql yang berarti paham, mengerti, atau b...
 secara istilah NO Nama Tokoh Pengertian Akal 1 Prof. Izutsu Kecerdasan Praktis 2. Dr. Zaki Nazib Mahmud Menghubungkan pe...
B. Fungsi Akal - Sebagai tolak ukur antara kebenaran dan kebatilan - Sebagai alat untuk menemukan solusi ketika permasalah...
Wahyu A. Pengertian Wahyu Secara Bahasa: Wahyu berasal dari bahasa Arab yaitu kata al-wahy dan al-wahy adalah kata asli Ar...
Secara Istilah: NO Nama Tokoh Pengertian 1. Nasr Hamid Abu Zaid Proses komunikasi yang mengandung pemberian informasi seca...
B. Fungsi Wahyu - Mu’tazilah: Memberi penjelasan tentang perincian hukum dan upah yang akan diterima manusia di akhirat. -...
Kedudukan Akal dan Wahyu dalam Islam A. Fikih Untuk menentukan suatu hukum yang belum ada di dalam Al-Qur’an dan Hadits. B...
B. Ilmu tauhid atau Teologi Mengenai kesanggupan akal dan wahyu dalam menjawab persoalan-persoalan di bawah ini: 1. Dapatk...
Pendapat-pendapat: a. Mu’tazilah Semua pengetahuan dapat diperoleh melalui akal dan kewajiban-kewajiban dapat diketahui de...
C. Filsafat Dalam ilmu fikih dan tauhid akal banyak dipakai dalam masalah-masalah keagamaan dan pemahaman ayat-ayat Al-Qur...
 Matur suwun...  Mugi-mugi manfaat lan barokah
ppt teman saya saat kuliah di UIN Sunan Kalijaga Yogyakarta tahun 2014-2018

  1. 1. Disusun Oleh: 1. Rofi’ah Nurhayati (14410028) 2. Titik Marini (14410030) 3. Laila Dewi Akhsanty (14410031) Pendidikan Agama Islam Kelas D Fakultas Ilmu Tarbiyah dan Keguruan 2015
  2. 2. Posisi Akal dan Wahyu Kedudukan Akal dan Wahyu dalam Islam Akal Wahyu
  3. 3. Akal  A. Pengertian Akal Secara bahasa: Kata akal berasal dari bahasa arab al – ‘aql yang berarti paham, mengerti, atau berpikir. Kata ini identik dengan kata nous dalam bahasa Yunani yang berarti daya pikir, yang terdapat dalam jiwa manusia.
  4. 4.  secara istilah NO Nama Tokoh Pengertian Akal 1 Prof. Izutsu Kecerdasan Praktis 2. Dr. Zaki Nazib Mahmud Menghubungkan peristiwa dengan sebab akibat dan konklusinya 3. Teolog Islam Daya untuk memperoleh pengetahuan
  5. 5. B. Fungsi Akal - Sebagai tolak ukur antara kebenaran dan kebatilan - Sebagai alat untuk menemukan solusi ketika permasalahan datang - Sebagai alat untuk mencerna berbagai hal dan cara tingkah laku yang benar
  6. 6. Wahyu A. Pengertian Wahyu Secara Bahasa: Wahyu berasal dari bahasa Arab yaitu kata al-wahy dan al-wahy adalah kata asli Arab bukan kata pinjaman dari bahasa asing. Kata itu berarti suara,api dan kecepatan. Disamping itu ia juga mengandung arti bisikan, isyarat, tulisan dan kitab. Al-wahy selanjutnya mnengandung arti pemberitahuan secara tersembunyi dan cepat. Tetapi kata itu lebih dikenal dalam arti “apa yang disampaikan Tuhan kepada Nabi-nabi
  7. 7. Secara Istilah: NO Nama Tokoh Pengertian 1. Nasr Hamid Abu Zaid Proses komunikasi yang mengandung pemberian informasi secara tersembunyi 2. Voll Wahyu tidak hanya mengeaskan suatu kredo atau keyakinan atau serangkaian kepercayaan 3. Muh. Abduh dalam Risaluttauhid Pengetahuan yang didapatkan seseorang dalam dirinya sendiri disertai keyakinan bahwa semua itu datang dari Allah swt.
  8. 8. B. Fungsi Wahyu - Mu’tazilah: Memberi penjelasan tentang perincian hukum dan upah yang akan diterima manusia di akhirat. - Asy-’ariyah: Untuk mengetahui baik dan buruk serta kewajiban- kewajiban manusia. - Maturidiyah Wahyu hanya untuk mengetahui kewajiban tentang baik dan buruk (Samarkand) Untuk menegtahui kewajiban-kewajiban manusia (Bukhoro)
  9. 9. Kedudukan Akal dan Wahyu dalam Islam A. Fikih Untuk menentukan suatu hukum yang belum ada di dalam Al-Qur’an dan Hadits. Bukti : adanya ijtihad
  10. 10. B. Ilmu tauhid atau Teologi Mengenai kesanggupan akal dan wahyu dalam menjawab persoalan-persoalan di bawah ini: 1. Dapatkah akal mengetahui adanya Tuhan? 2. Jika iya, dapatkah akal mengetahui kewajiban berterima kasih kepada Tuhan? 3. Dapatkah akal mengetahui apa yang baik dan apa yang buruk? 4. Jika iya, dapatkah akal mengetahui bahwa wajib bagi manusia berbuat baik dan wajib menjauhi perbuatan jahat?
  11. 11. Pendapat-pendapat: a. Mu’tazilah Semua pengetahuan dapat diperoleh melalui akal dan kewajiban-kewajiban dapat diketahui dengan pemikiran yang mendalam. b. Asy-’ariyah Akal hanya dapat mengetahui masalah Tuhan, sedangkan wahyu dapat mengetahui semua kewajiban. c. Maturidiyah Samarkand : yang tidak dapat diketahui oleh akal adalah kewajiban berbuat baik dan menjauhi perbuatan buruk. Dan 3 persoalan lainnya dapat diketahui oleh akal. Bukhoro: yang dapat diketahui akal yaitu, adanya Tuhan dan kebaikan serta kejahatan.
  12. 12. C. Filsafat Dalam ilmu fikih dan tauhid akal banyak dipakai dalam masalah-masalah keagamaan dan pemahaman ayat-ayat Al-Qur’an. Sedangkan dalam Filsafat akal lebih banyak dipakai dan lebih besar dayanya. Para filosof Islam bersepakat bahwa tidak ada pertentangan antara akal dan wahyu seperti yang diaktakan oleh Al-Kindillah, karena keduanya akan bertemu pada satu titik tolak yaitu kebenaran.
  13. 13.  Matur suwun...  Mugi-mugi manfaat lan barokah

