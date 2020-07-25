MATA KULIAH TAUHID PAI UIN SUNAN KALIJAGA YOGYAKARTA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bobot : 2 SKS Elkom : Matakuliah Keilmuan dan Keterampilan Jenis Komp: Matakuliah Inti Umum Dosen: Dr. Karwadi, M.Ag.
Kontrak Belajar  UAS = 30 %  UTS = 30 %  Tugas = 25 %  Keaktifan = 15 %
Pengertian Tauhid  Tauhid menurut bahasa (etimologis) berasal dari kata wahhada, yuwahhidu, tauhiidan, yang berarti “menj...
Pertanyaan Diskusi  Mengapa kita harus mengesakan Allah ?  Bagaimana cara kita mengesakan Allah ?  Ciri-ciri orang yang...
Pengertian Ilmu Tauhid menurut istilah (terminologis)  M. Yusuf Musa mendefiniskan Ilmu Tauhid sebagai ilmu yang membicar...
Lanjutan  Muhammad bin Jasar al-Tharabulisiy menyatakan bahwa Ilmu Tauhid adalah ilmu yang membahas tentang kepercayaan a...
Lanjutan  Jadi Ilmu tauhid adalah ilmu yang membahas mengenai wujud Allah dan segala hal yang berhubungan dengan-Nya berd...
Nama lain Ilmu Tauhid  Ilmu Kalam yaitu ilmu yang membahas Dzat dan Sifat Allah dalam kerangka logika dan filsafat dengan...
Lanjutan...  Teologi Islam. “Theos” berarti Tuhan, dan “logos” berarti ilmu. Teologi berarti ilmu tentang Tuhan. Sedangka...
Obyek Kajian Ilmu tauhid Segala hal yang terkait dengan Allah, baik Dzat, Sifat, maupun perbuatan Allah, segala yang waji...
Tujuan mempelajari Ilmu Tauhid Mengetahui adanya Allah (ma’rifatullah). Membenarkan-Nya (tashdiquhu). Mengesakan-Nya (t...
Tauhid Dzat, Sifat, Af’al, Rububiyah dan Uluhiyah  Tauhid Dzat (Esa dalam Dzat) adalah meyakini bahwa Dzat Allah Ada, tet...
Tauhid Sifat  Tauhid sifat (Esa dalam Sifat) ialah meyakini bahwa sifat-sifat Allah tidak sama dengan sifat-sifat yang la...
Tauhid Af’al  Sifat-sifat yang dimiliki Allah ada yang termasuk dalam sifat-sifat Dzat ada yang termasuk dalam sifat- sif...
Tauhid Rububiyah  Tauhid Rububiyah ialah meyakini bahwa Allah sebagai Tuhan satu-satunya yang menciptakan, mengurus, meng...
Tauhid Uluhiyah  Tauhid Uluhiyah ialah percaya atau meyakini sepenuhnya bahwa Allah-lah yang berhak menerima semua periba...
AQIDAH  Aqidah adalah suatu keyakinan yang tersimpul dengan kokoh di dalam hati, bersifat mengikat dan mengandung perjanj...
Lanjutan Aqidah...  Syahadat tauhid : Laa ilaaha illallaah (Tiada Tuhan selain Allah). Substansinya : 1. Menafikan tuhan-...
Lanjutan syahadat....  Syahadat rasul : Muhammadurrasuulullaah (Nabi Muhammad adalah utusan Allah). Substansinya : 1. Nab...
Tugas Bagaimana cara menjaga kemuliaan Nabi Muhammad SAW ? Shalawat Mengikuti ajarannya Mencontoh perilakunya Memperi...
Hal-hal yang Mengotori Aqidah  Tahayul secara bahasa artinya hayalan atau bayang-bayang.  Menurut istilah tahayul adalah...
Ujian Tengah Semester  Temukan minimal 2 kasus dari perilaku masyarakat sekitar tempat tinggal Anda yang dapat mengotoroi...
Islam, Iman, dan Ihsan  Islam ?  Menurut bahasa berasal dari kata aslama- yuslimu-islaman, artinya menyerahkan diri atau...
Islam ?  Menurut istilah, Islam sama dengan definisi agama menurut ulama Islam, yaitu undang-undang atau peraturan Allah ...
Iman ?  Menurut bahasa berasal dari kata amana-yu’minu, artinya percaya atau membenarkan.  Menurut istilah iman berarti ...
Ihsan ?  Menurut bahasa berasal dari kata ahsana-yuhsinu, artinya berbuat atau melakukan kebaikan.  Para ulama mengataka...
Hub. Islam, Iman, dan Ihsan  Orang yang mengaku muslim harus mukmin, dan yang telah mukmin harus muhsin.  Islam seseoran...
Konsep Taqdir  Apapun yang terjadi di alam semesta ini (taqdir) berjalan sesuai dengan kehendak Allah yang telah digarisk...
Iman kepada taqdir ?  Seseorang mempercayai dan meyakini bahwa Allah telah menjadikan segala makhluk dengan kudrat dan ir...
Kasus  Suatu hari Ali bin Abi Thalib dan pengikutnya istirahat dengan menyandarkan badannya ke tembok. Ternyata tembok te...
Penjelasan :  Robohnya tembok adalah sesuai dengan ketentuan Allah. Bila seseorang tidak mengindar ia akan terkena akibat...
Kedudukan manusia dalam hubungannya dengan takdir  Manusia makhluk musayyar, artinya tidak punya kebebasan untuk menerima...
Hikmah beriman kepada qadla dan qadar (Tim Penyusun UII, Akidah Islam, 2003 : 152)  Mendorong manusia untuk melakukan pen...
Diskusi Kelompok  Bagaimana cara beriman kepada qadla dan qadar ?  Apa manfaat iman kepada qadla dan qadar Allah ?  Apa...
Cara beriman kpd qadla dan qadar  Meyakini qadla dan qadar benar-benar ada  Selalu bersyukur dan tidak putus asa  Optim...
Manfaat iman kpd qadla dan qadar  Lebih optimis dan dekat pada Allah.  Siap menghadapi segala kemungkinan  Makin taat ...
Akibat tidak beriman kpd qadla dan qadar  Iman berkurang, dekat pada kekafiran  Membelenggu ilpeng, karena kurang ikhtia...
Fungsi do’a dan ikhtiar/usaha  Memprlancar rizki, jodoh, dan taqdir yang lain  Menentramkan hati  Qanaah  Menentukan c...
Cara iman kpd qadla dan qadar  Memahami makna taqdir  Bersikap qanaah  Melakukan ikhtiar
Manfaat iman kpd qadla dan qadar  Usaha makin meningkat  Lebih bertanggung jawab, amanah  Menyadarkan manusia akan keku...
Aqidah Pokok dan Aqidah Cabang  Aqidah pokok adalah enam rukun iman yang dipahami secara utuh, bulat, dan mengkristal dal...
Perbedaan….  Aqidah pokok terlahir karena adanya kemapanan, kesatuan dan keutuhan, karena tiap persoalan dapat diselesaik...
Perbedaan…  Aqidah pokok murni berdasarkan kepada Al-Qur’an dan Sunnah, sedangkan aqidah cabang didasarkan kepada pemaham...
Contoh Aqidah Cabang  DZAT TUHAN. Kelompok Mujassimah mengatakan bahwa Tuhan memiliki jisim (fisik) meskipun bentuknya be...
Lanjutan contoh…  AF’AL TUHAN. Persoalannya terletak pada pertanyaan: Apakah tuhan mempunyai kewajiban berbuat atau tidak...
Lanjutan contoh…  MALAIKAT. Persoalannya, apakah iblis termasuk golongan malaikat (diciptakan dari nur/cahaya) ?. Ada yan...
Lanjutan contoh…  KEBANGKITAN : Jasad dan ruh atau ruh saja ? Ahlussunnah berpendapat jasad dan ruh. Menurut Mu’tazilah r...
Fungsi Tauhid bagi Kehidupan  Manusia memiliki sandaran dan patokan yang utuh dan jelas.  Sebagai kekuatan pembebasan da...
Tugas Diskusi…  Mengapa manusia memerlukan landasan spiritul yang kokoh ?  Apa hubungan spiritualitas dengan pencapaian ...
a. Peirode Klasik (650 – 1250 M), masa keemasan Islam, terbadi 2 fase : - Ekspansi (650 – 1000 M) - Disintegrasi (1000 - 1...
Aliran teologi pada periode Klasik  Khawarij, Syi’ah, Murji’ah, Jabariyah, Qadariyah, Asy’ariyah, Mu’tazilah, dan lain-la...
2. Periode Pertengahan (1250-1800 M).  Fase kemunduran (1250 – 1500 M), ditandai oleh meningkatnya disintegrasi, kepercya...
3. Periode Modern (1800 M dst).  Periode ini disebut sebgi masa kebangkitan.  Munculnya kesadaran bhw umat Islam terting...
Faham-faham teologi pada masa Modern  Lebih banyak menjadi pemikiran individu  Didasari oleh pengembangan keilmuan Islam...
Dikomentari…!  Setujukah Anda dengan semboyan “Pintu Ijtihad tertutup” ?  Apa akibatnya jika ummat Islam tidak lagi mela...
Tugas kelompok  Bagaimana menyikapi perbedaan-perbedaan yang ada dalam setiap aliran teologi ? (kelompok I)  Apa nilai y...
Materi Pengayaan  Akidah pokok dan akidah cabang  Aliran teologi pada masa Klasik dan Modern
