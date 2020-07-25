ALIRAN SYI'AH DAN MA'TURIDIYAH

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
- Fijaj Faishal Ramdhani - M. Mofti Sahara - Wildan KA Ilmu Tauhid Oleh :
o Istilah Syi'ah berasal dari Bahasa Arab (‫)شيعة‬ "Syī`ah". Lafadz ini merupakan bentuk tunggal, sedangkan bentuk pluraln...
Syi’ah lahir karena simpati mereka terhadap Ali dan keturunannya. Bahkan menganggap Ali sebagai sahabat Nabi Saw yang pali...
Syi’ah pada awalnya bukan merupakan mazdhab atau paham dalam agama, namun salh satu pandangan politik yang beranggapan bah...
o Kaum syiah memilki 5 prinsip utama yang wajib di percayai oleh penganutnya. 1. Al-Tauhid 2. Al-Adlu 3. Al-Nubuwah 4. Al-...
1. Imamiyah dinamakan imamiyah karena kepercayaan mereka yang kuat terhadap imam-imam bahwa yang berhak memimpin umat isla...
2. Ismailiyah adalah golongan syi’ah yang berpendapat bahwa imam itu ada tujuh. Sebagaimana syi’ah imamiyah, imam pertama ...
3. Zaidiah Adalah pengikut Zaid Bin Ali Bin Husain Bin Ali Bin Abi Thalib, ini berkembang di daerah Yaman. Syi’ah ini lebi...
1. Surat Al Lahab ayat 1: َ‫ب‬َ‫ت‬َ‫و‬ ٍ‫ب‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫َّت‬‫ب‬َ‫ت‬ّ “Binasalah kedua tangan Abu Lah...
2. Surat Al Baqarah ayat 67: ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ح‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ذ‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫أ‬َ‫ي‬ َ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ...
AHLUS SUNNAH SYI’AH Rukun Islam kita ada 5 a) Syahadatain b) As-Sholah c) As-Shoum d) Az-Zakah e) Al-Haj Rukun Islam Syiah...
AHLUS SUNNAH SYI’AH Ahlussunnah : Rukun Iman ada 6 (enam) : a) Iman kepada Allah b) Iman kepada Malaikatmalaikat Nya c) Im...
Nama aliran Maturidi diambil dari nama pendirinya, yaitu Abu Mansyur Muhammad Bin Muhammad, kelahiran maturidi kota kecil ...
Golongan Samarkand Yang menjadi golongan ini adalah pengikut-pengikut Al-Maturidi sendiri. Golongan ini cenderung ke arah ...
Dalam bidang fiqih, Al Maturidi mengikuti mazhab hanafi. Menurut ulama –ulama hanafiyah, hasil pemikiran Al Maturidi dalam...
1. kewajiban ma’rifah terhadap Allah Swt. mungkin di temukan berdasarkan penalaran akal, sebagaimana Allah Swt. telah meme...
2. Kebaikan dan Keburukan Al-Maturidi mengatakan bahwa orang mu’min yang berdosa adalah menyerahkan persoalan mereka kepad...
3. Mengetahui perbuatan Tuhan dan perbuatan manusia  Mengenai perbuatan Tuhan Mengenai perbuatan Allah SWT. ini, terdapat...
• Mengenai perbuatan Manusia Ada perbedaan antara Maturidiyah Samarkand dan Maturidiyah Bukharah mengenai perbuatan manusi...
THANK YOU..!! Wassalamualaikum Wr.Wb.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ALIRAN SYI'AH DAN MA'TURIDIYAH

28 views

Published on

PPT Teman Mahasiswa saat kuliah di UIN Sunan Kalijaga Yogyakarta tahun 2014-2018 Jurusan PAI FITK.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ALIRAN SYI'AH DAN MA'TURIDIYAH

  1. 1. - Fijaj Faishal Ramdhani - M. Mofti Sahara - Wildan KA Ilmu Tauhid Oleh :
  2. 2. o Istilah Syi'ah berasal dari Bahasa Arab (‫)شيعة‬ "Syī`ah". Lafadz ini merupakan bentuk tunggal, sedangkan bentuk pluralnya adalah "Syiya'an". Pengikut Syi'ah disebut "Syī`ī" (‫.)شيعي‬ o "Syi'ah" adalah bentuk pendek dari kalimat bersejarah "Syi`ah `Ali" (‫علي‬ ‫)شيعة‬ yang berarti "pengikut Ali“. o Kata "Syi'ah" menurut etimologi bahasa Arab bermakna: Pembela dan pengikut seseorang. Selain itu juga bermakna: Kaum yang berkumpul atas suatu perkara. A. Pengertian Syi’ah
  3. 3. Syi’ah lahir karena simpati mereka terhadap Ali dan keturunannya. Bahkan menganggap Ali sebagai sahabat Nabi Saw yang paling utama. Namun demikian, akidah Syiah berpijak di atas pencacian, pencelaan dan pengkafiran terhadap para sahabat Rasulullah. Satu diantara sekian kesesatannya, yaitu membangkitkan fanatisme buta terhadap keimamahan Ali bin Abi Thalib. Lalu bergulir menjadi sebuah akidah (keyakinan) di kalangan Saba’iyah (para pengikut Abdullah bin Saba, seorang Yahudi dari Yaman pelopor Akidah Syiah), bahwa keimamahan yang pertama dipegang oleh Ali bin Thalib dan berakhir pada Muhammad bin Al-Husain Al-Mahdi. Kemuduan ia mempelopri bahwasannya Nabi telah meriwayatkan kepada Ali bin Abi Tholib agar menjadi pemimpin setelah ku.
  4. 4. Syi’ah pada awalnya bukan merupakan mazdhab atau paham dalam agama, namun salh satu pandangan politik yang beranggapan bahwa Ali bin abi thalib adalah seorang yang lebih berhak untuk memegang tampuk kepemimpinan dibandimgkan dengan Mu’awiyah bin Abi sufyan. Maka ketika terjadi pertikaian dan peperangan antara Ali dan Mu’awiyah, barulah kata Syi’ah muncul sebagai nama kelompok ummat Islam.
  5. 5. o Kaum syiah memilki 5 prinsip utama yang wajib di percayai oleh penganutnya. 1. Al-Tauhid 2. Al-Adlu 3. Al-Nubuwah 4. Al-Imamah 5. Al-Ma’ad
  6. 6. 1. Imamiyah dinamakan imamiyah karena kepercayaan mereka yang kuat terhadap imam-imam bahwa yang berhak memimpin umat islam hanyalah imam (Ali Bin Abitholib) syiah imamiyah mempercayai adanya 12 imam, yaitu: 1. Ali bin Abitholib 2. Hasan bin Ali bin Abitholib 3. Husen bin Ali bin Abitholib 4. Ali bin Zainal Abidin bin Husen bin Ali bin Abitholib 5. Muhammad Albakir bin Ali Zainal Abidin 6. Jakfar Ashadiq bin Muhammad Albakir 7. Musa Alkahzim bin Jakfar Ashodiq 8. Ali Alridho bin Musa Alkhazhim 9. Muhammas Aljawwad bin Ali Alridho 10. Ali bin Muhammad bin Ali Alridho 11. Hasan bin Ali bin Muhammad Alaskari
  7. 7. 2. Ismailiyah adalah golongan syi’ah yang berpendapat bahwa imam itu ada tujuh. Sebagaimana syi’ah imamiyah, imam pertama adalah Ali Bin Abi thalib dan seterusnya hingga imam ke 6. Bedanya 1. kalau Syi’ah imamiyah Imam ke 7 adalah Musa Al Kahzim, sedangkan menurut ismailiyah imam ke 7 adalah Ismail.
  8. 8. 3. Zaidiah Adalah pengikut Zaid Bin Ali Bin Husain Bin Ali Bin Abi Thalib, ini berkembang di daerah Yaman. Syi’ah ini lebih mederat dibanding syi’ah lainnya. Kalau golongan Syi’ah yang lain, kususnya Imamiyah Dan Ismailiyah secara tegas menyatakan bahwa Nabi Muhammad Menunjuk ali dan memberi wasiat kepadanya untuk menggantkan beliau menjadi pemimpin umat Islam. Karena itu, kelompok ini tidak menganggap Abu Bakar, Umar, dan Usman sebagai orang Dzalim meskipun demikian mereka tetap beranggapan bahwa Ali Bin Abi Thalib lebih utama.
  9. 9. 1. Surat Al Lahab ayat 1: َ‫ب‬َ‫ت‬َ‫و‬ ٍ‫ب‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ‫َا‬‫د‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫َّت‬‫ب‬َ‫ت‬ّ “Binasalah kedua tangan Abu Lahab dan sesungguhnya dia akan binasa.” Tafsir versi Syiah: Yang dimaksud dengan “dua tangan” Abu Lahab di sini adalah dua pembantu Abu Lahab, yaitu Abu Bakr Ash Shiddiq dan Umar ibnul Khaththab radhiallahu ‘anhuma. Tafsir Ahlus Sunnah: Yang dimaksud dengan “dua tangan” Abu Lahab di sini adalah tangan Abu Lahab yang sesungguhnya. Maknanya adalah Abu Lahab mendapatkan kebinasaan dan kerugian akibat permusuhannya terhadap Rasulullah.
  10. 10. 2. Surat Al Baqarah ayat 67: ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ح‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ذ‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫م‬ْ‫أ‬َ‫ي‬ َ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ “Sesungguhnya Allah menyuruh kalian menyembelih seekor sapi betina.” Tafsir versi Syiah: Sesungguhnya Allah menyuruh kalian untuk menyembelih Aisyah istri Nabi Muhammad . Tafsir Ahlus Sunnah: Nabi Musa berkata kepada kaumnya bahwasanya Allah menyuruh mereka untuk menyembelih seekor sapi betina.
  11. 11. AHLUS SUNNAH SYI’AH Rukun Islam kita ada 5 a) Syahadatain b) As-Sholah c) As-Shoum d) Az-Zakah e) Al-Haj Rukun Islam Syiah juga ada 5 tapi berbeda: a) As-Sholah b) As-Shoum c) Az-Zakah d) Al-Haj e) Al wilayah
  12. 12. AHLUS SUNNAH SYI’AH Ahlussunnah : Rukun Iman ada 6 (enam) : a) Iman kepada Allah b) Iman kepada Malaikatmalaikat Nya c) Iman kepada Kitab-kitab Nya d) Iman kepada Rasul Nya e) Iman kepada Yaumil Akhir / hari kiamat f) Iman kepada Qadar, baik- buruknya dari Allah. Rukun Iman Syiah ada 5 (lima)* a) At-Tauhid b) An Nubuwwah c) Al Imamah d) Al Adlu e) Al Ma’ad
  13. 13. Nama aliran Maturidi diambil dari nama pendirinya, yaitu Abu Mansyur Muhammad Bin Muhammad, kelahiran maturidi kota kecil di daerah Samarkand (Uzbekistan).
  14. 14. Golongan Samarkand Yang menjadi golongan ini adalah pengikut-pengikut Al-Maturidi sendiri. Golongan ini cenderung ke arah faham Asy’ariyah, sebagaimana pendapatnya tentang sifat-sifat Tuhan. Dalam hal perbuatan manusia, maturidi sependapat dengan Mu’tazilah, bahwa manusialah yang sebenarnya mewujudkan perbuatannya. Al-Maturidi berpendapat bahwa Tuhan memiliki kewajiban-kewajiban tertentu. Golongan Bukhara Golongan ini dipimpin oleh Abu Al-Yusr Muhammad Al-Bazdawi. Dia merupakan pengikut Maturidi yang penting dan penerus yang baik dalam pemikirannya. Nenek Al-Bazdawi menjadi salah satu murid Maturidi. Jadi yang dimaksud dengan golongan Bukhara adalah pengikut-pengikut Al- Bazdawi dalam aliran Al-Maturidiyah. Walaupun sebagai pengikut aliran Al- Maturidiyah, AL-Bazdawi selalu sefaham dengan Maturidi. Ajaran teologinya banyak dianut oleh umat islam yang bermazhab Hanafi. Dan hingga saat ini pemikiran-pemikiran Al-Maturidiyah masih hidup dan berkembang di kalangan umat Islam.
  15. 15. Dalam bidang fiqih, Al Maturidi mengikuti mazhab hanafi. Menurut ulama –ulama hanafiyah, hasil pemikiran Al Maturidi dalam bidang aqidah sama dengan pendapat pendapat Imam Abi. Imam Abu Hanifah sebelum menceburkan dirinya dalam lapangan fiqih dan menjadi tokohnya, telah lama berkecimpung dalam lapangan aqidah serta banya pula mengadakan perdebatan, dan salah satu buah karyanya ialah buku yag berjudul Al Fiqhul Akbar. Dengan buku ini kita bisa membandingkan antara pikiran-pikiran Abu hanifah dengan pikiran- pikiran Al Maturidi. Dari perbandingan itu ternyata, bahwa pikiran-pikiran Al Maturidi ber intikan pikiran- pikiran Imam Abu Hanifah.
  16. 16. 1. kewajiban ma’rifah terhadap Allah Swt. mungkin di temukan berdasarkan penalaran akal, sebagaimana Allah Swt. telah memerintahkan untuk melakukan penalaran dalam sejumlah ayat Al-Qur’an. Allah Swt. memerintahkan kepada manusia untuk berpikir mengenai kerajaan langit dan bumi dan memberikan pengarahan kepada manusia bahwa sekira akal pikiran diarahkan secara konsisten, terlepas dari hawa nafsu dan taklid. Sesuai dengan firman Allah Swt. berikut: ”Dan Dia telah menundukkan untukmu apa yang di langit dan apa yang di bumi semuanya, (sebagai rahmat) daripada-Nya. Sesungguhnya pada yang demikian itu benar-benar terdapat tanda-tanda (kekuasaan Allah) bagi kaum yang berfikir.” (QS. Al-Jaatsiyah, 45: 13).
  17. 17. 2. Kebaikan dan Keburukan Al-Maturidi mengatakan bahwa orang mu’min yang berdosa adalah menyerahkan persoalan mereka kepada Allah Swt. Jika Allah Swt. menghendaki maka Dia mengampuni mereka sebagai karunia, kebaikkan dan rahmat-Nya. Sebaliknya, jika Allah Swt. menghendaki, maka Dia menyiksa mereka sesuai dengan kadar dosa mereka. Dengan demikian, orang mu’min berada di antara harapan dan kecemasan. Allah boleh saja menghukum dosa kecil dan mengampuni dosa besar, sebagaimana Dia telah berfirman: Artinya: “Sesungguhnya Allah tidak akan mengampuni dosa syirik, dan Dia mengampuni segala dosa yang selain dari (syirik) itu, bagi siapa yang dikehendaki-Nya. Barangsiapa yang mempersekutukan Allah, Maka sungguh ia telah berbuat dosa yang besar.” (QS. An-Nisa’, 4: 48)
  18. 18. 3. Mengetahui perbuatan Tuhan dan perbuatan manusia  Mengenai perbuatan Tuhan Mengenai perbuatan Allah SWT. ini, terdapat perbedaan pandangan antara Maturidiyah Samarkad dan Maturidiyah Bukhara. Aliran Maturidiyah Samarkad, yang juga memberikan batas pada kekuasaan dan kehendak mutlak tuhan, pendapat bahwa perbuatan Tuhan hanya menyangkut hal-hal yang baik saja. Demikian juga pengiriman rasul dipandang Maturidiyah Samarkand sebagai kewajiban Tuhan. Maturidiyah Bukhara memiliki pandangan yang sama dengan Asy’ariyah mengenai faham bahwa Tuhan tidak mempunyai kewajiban. Namun, sebagaimana yang dijelaskan oleh Bazdawi, Tuhan pasti menempati janji-Nya, seperti memberi upah kepada orang yang berbuat baik, walaupun Tuhan mungkin saja membatalkan ancaman bagi orang yang berdosa besar. Adapun pandangan Maturidiyah Bukhara tentang pengiriman rasul, sesuai dengan faham mereka tentang kekuasaan dan kehendak mutlak Tuhan, tidaklah bersifat wajib dan hanya bersifat mungkin saja.
  19. 19. • Mengenai perbuatan Manusia Ada perbedaan antara Maturidiyah Samarkand dan Maturidiyah Bukharah mengenai perbuatan manusia. Kehendak dan daya berbuat pada diri manusia, menurut Maturidiyah Samarkand, adalah kehendak dan daya manusia dalam arti kata sebenarnya dan bukan dalam arti kiasan, maksudnya daya untuk berbuat tidak diciptakan sebelumnya, tetapi bersama-sama dengan perbuatannya. Sedangkan Maturidiyah Bukharah memberikan tambahan dalam masalah daya. Manusia tidak mempunyai daya untuk melakukan perbuatan, hanya Tuhanlah yang dapat mencipta, dan manusia hanya dapat melakukan perbuatan yang telah diciptakan Tuhan bagi-Nya.
  20. 20. THANK YOU..!! Wassalamualaikum Wr.Wb.

×