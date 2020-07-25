Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1. Afrida Zulia Fatimah 2. Astri Khoirunnisa 3. Nurul Hasanah ALIRAN ASY’ARIAH
SIAPAKAH AL- ASY’ARI???  Namanya adalah Abu al- hasan ‘ali bin ismail al-asy’ari  Keturunan dari Abu musa al- asy’ari,ya...
SEJARAH BERDIRINYA ASY’ARIAH  Pada masa berkembangnya ilmu kalam, kebutuhan untuk menjawab tantangan akidah dengan menggu...
PENYEBARAN AKIDAH ASY’ARIAH  Akidah ini menyebar luas pada zaman wazir Nizhamul Muluk pada dinasti bani Saljuq dan seolah...
Faktor-faktor kemenangan Al- Asy’ari Faktor yang mendorong kemenangan Al-Asy’ari dari Mu’tazillah : - Adanya pertentangan ...
Corak Pemikiran Al- Asy’ariah Tidak menjauhkan dari pemakaian akal dan pikiran, akan tetapi menempatkan Al-quran sebagai d...
PENDAPAT ALIRAN ASY’ARIAH Hampir setiap pendapat Al- Asy’ari bercirikan pengambilan jalan tengah antara pendapat pihak-pih...
Tokoh aliran Asy’ari & Karyanya  AL-QADHI ABU BAKR AL-BAQILLANI Nama lengkapnya adalah Muhammad bin Thayyib bin Muhammad ...
 AL-IMAN AL-HARAMAEN AL-JUWAINI yang juga dikenal dengan nama Imam al- Haramaen, mempunyai nama lengkap Abu al- Ma'ali Ab...
AL-IMAM AL-GHAZALI Nama lengkap beliau adalah Muhammad bin Muhammad bin Ahmad al-Ghazali, beliau bergelar Hujjat al-Islam ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aliran As'ariyah

24 views

Published on

PPT Teman Mahasiswa saat kuliah di UIN Sunan Kalijaga Yogyakarta tahun 2014-2018 Jurusan PAI FITK.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aliran As'ariyah

  1. 1. 1. Afrida Zulia Fatimah 2. Astri Khoirunnisa 3. Nurul Hasanah ALIRAN ASY’ARIAH
  2. 2. SIAPAKAH AL- ASY’ARI???  Namanya adalah Abu al- hasan ‘ali bin ismail al-asy’ari  Keturunan dari Abu musa al- asy’ari,yang merupakan seorang sahabat dan perantara dalam sengketa dalam sengketa antara Ali r.a. Dan Muawiyah r.a.  Ketika kecil Al-asyi’ari berguru kepada Abu Ali al- jubbai Untuk mempelajari ajaran-ajaran mu’tazillah  Pada usia 40 tahun Al-asy’ari berhenti untuk mengikuti paham-paham aliran mu’tazillah. Setelah melakukan perdebatan-perdebatan, salah satunya mengenai ‘keharusan mengerjakan yang terbaik bagi Tuhan’
  3. 3. SEJARAH BERDIRINYA ASY’ARIAH  Pada masa berkembangnya ilmu kalam, kebutuhan untuk menjawab tantangan akidah dengan menggunakan ratio telah menjadi beban. Karena pada waktu itu sedang terjadi penerjemahan besar-besaran pemikiran filsafat Barat yang materialis dan rasionalis ke dunia Islam. Sehingga dunia Islam mendapatkan tantangan hebat untuk bisa menjawab argumen-argumen yang bisa dicerna akal. Al-Asy‘ari adalah salah satu tokoh penting yang punya peranan dalam menjawab argumen Barat ketika menyerang akidah Islam. Karena itulah metode akidah yang beliau kembangkan merupakan panggabungan antara dalil naqli dan aqli. Munculnya kelompok Asy’ariyah ini tidak lepas dari ketidakpuasan sekaligus kritik terhadap paham Muktazilah yang berkembang pada saat itu. Kesalahan dasar Muktazilah di mata Al-Asy'ari adalah bahwa mereka begitu mempertahankan hubungan Tuhan—manusia, bahwa kekuasaan dan kehendak Tuhan dikompromikan.
  4. 4. PENYEBARAN AKIDAH ASY’ARIAH  Akidah ini menyebar luas pada zaman wazir Nizhamul Muluk pada dinasti bani Saljuq dan seolah menjadi akidah resmi negara. Paham Asy’ariyah semakin berkembang lagi pada masa keemasan madrasah An-Nidzamiyah, baik yang ada di Baghdad maupun di kota Naisabur. Madrasah Nizhamiyah yang di Baghdad adalah universitas terbesar di dunia. Didukung oleh para petinggi negeri itu seperti Al- Mahdi bin Tumirat dan Nuruddin Mahmud Zanki serta sultan Shalahuddin Al-Ayyubi. Juga didukung oleh sejumlah besar ulama, terutama para fuqaha mazhab Asy-Syafi'i dan mazhab Al-Malikiyah periode akhir-akhir. Sehingga wajar sekali bila dikatakan bahwa akidah Asy-'ariyah ini adalah akidah yang paling populer dan tersebar di seluruh dunia.
  5. 5. Faktor-faktor kemenangan Al- Asy’ari Faktor yang mendorong kemenangan Al-Asy’ari dari Mu’tazillah : - Adanya pertentangan mengenai Al-qur’an yang di cetuskan oleh aliran Mu’tazilah - Keulungan debat serta kedalaman ilmu yang di miliki imam asy’ari - Sejak masa al- mutawakkil pemerintahan (khalifah-khalifah) telah meninggalkan aliran mu’tazilah - Pengikut imam asy’ari yg kuat serta memiliki kedudukan di masyarakat - Pemerintah Banu Buwaihi (bercorak syiah) yg menjadi tulang punggung aliran mu’tazilah di gantikan oleh pemerintah saljuk turki (bercorak suni) yg menyokong aliran Ahlussunah
  6. 6. Corak Pemikiran Al- Asy’ariah Tidak menjauhkan dari pemakaian akal dan pikiran, akan tetapi menempatkan Al-quran sebagai dasar ( pokok ) disamping menggunakan akal-pikiran , dimana tugasnya adalah untuk memperkuat nas-nas. ia juga menentang mereka yang mengatakan bahwa pemakaian akal pikiran dalam soal-soal agama atau membahas soal-soal yg tidak pernah di singgung- singgung oleh rosul merupakan suatu kesalahan
  7. 7. PENDAPAT ALIRAN ASY’ARIAH Hampir setiap pendapat Al- Asy’ari bercirikan pengambilan jalan tengah antara pendapat pihak-pihak yg berlawanan pada masanya, Beberapa pendapat Al- Asy’ari : 1. Sifat Sifat Tuhan seperti wujud, qidam, baqa. Dan sifat lainnya seperti sama’ basar dll adalah sesuai dengan zat Tuhan sendiri, berbeda dengan sifat mahukNya 2. Kekuasaan Tuhan dan perbuatan manusia manusia tidak menciptakan sesuatu, tetapi manusia berkuasa untuk memperoleh (kasb) suatu pebuatan 3. Dosa besar orang mukmin yg mengesakan Tuhan tetapi fasik, terserah kepada Tuhan, apakah akan diampuniNyadan langsung masuk sorga ataukah di jatuhi siksa-siksa karena kefasikannya, tetapi kemudian di masukannya kedalam sorga.
  8. 8. Tokoh aliran Asy’ari & Karyanya  AL-QADHI ABU BAKR AL-BAQILLANI Nama lengkapnya adalah Muhammad bin Thayyib bin Muhammad bin Ja'far bin al-Qasim, yang lebih dikenal dengan al-Qadhi Abu Bakr al-Baqillani, di samping sebagai mutakkalim, beliau juga ahli ushul fikih, lahir di Bashrah dan menetap di Baqdad, tentang tahun kelahirannya tidak ada sumber yang pasti menyebutnya. Adapun karya beliau, dan Ibn Katsir menyebutkan, bahwa beliau tidak tidur setiap malam, kecuali setelah menulis 20 lembar, dan tercatat hasil karya beliau antara lain; kitab al-Tabshirah, Daqaiq al-Haqaiq, al-Tamhid fi Ushul al- Fiqh, Syarh al-Ibanah, dan lain-lain. Al-Qadhi 'Ayyadh menyebutkan bahwa karya al-Baqillani ada 99 kitab dalam masalah teologi, ushul, fikih, dan I'jaz al-Qur'an.
  9. 9.  AL-IMAN AL-HARAMAEN AL-JUWAINI yang juga dikenal dengan nama Imam al- Haramaen, mempunyai nama lengkap Abu al- Ma'ali Abd al-Malik bin Abu Muhammad Abdullah bin Yusuf bin Abdullah bin Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Hayyuyah al-Juwaini. Seorang ahli ushul dan fikih, beliau bermazhab Syafi'i Adapun hasil karya beliau, antara lain; kitab al- Nihaya (bidang fikih), al-Syamil dan al-Irsyad (bidang Theologi), al-Burhan dan Talkhish al- Gharib wa al-Irsyad (ushul al-fiqh)
  10. 10. AL-IMAM AL-GHAZALI Nama lengkap beliau adalah Muhammad bin Muhammad bin Ahmad al-Ghazali, beliau bergelar Hujjat al-Islam dan Zain al- Din al-Syarif, Thusiy dan dipanggil dengan Abu Hamid, beliau lahir di Thus tahun 450 H. Beliau hidup dalam keluarga yang sangat sederhana tapi teguh dalam prinsip-prinsip Islam Para sejarawan berbeda dalam menentukan berapa jumlah karya-karya beliau, tapi yang jelas beliau telah menulis puluhan kitab tentang al-ushul (ushul al-din dan ushul al-fiqh), masalah khilaf, tasawuf, bantahan terhadap aliran kebatinan, filosof dan mutakallimim. Dan jumlah yang disepakati oleh sejarawan sekitar 70 buah karangan, di antaranya: al-Mankhul fi Ta'liqat al- Ushul, al-Mustashfa fi ilm al-ushul, Maqasid al-Falasifah, Tahafut al-Falasifah, Miyar al-Ilm fi 'Ilm al-Mantiq, al-Munqiz min al-Dhalal, Ihya ulum al-Din, dan lain-lain.

×