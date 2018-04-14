Successfully reported this slideshow.
CV of Ahmad Asaadi

Curriculum Vitae - Ahmad Asaadi

Published in: Engineering
CV of Ahmad Asaadi

  1. 1. Curriculum Vitae   Ahmad Asaadi Page 1 of 3 Updated April 2018 CURRICULUM VITAE Ahmad Asaadi Master of Science - Geotechnical Engineering Graduated Researcher from Department of Civil Engineering Razi University - Pasdaran Avenue, Sanandaj, Kurdistan, Iran Phone: +98 9186598192 Email: a.asaadi@pgs.razi.ac.ir asaadi.ce@gmail.com - Saqqez, Kurdistan, Iran Postal code: 6681135363 Website: www.asadicivil.blogfa.com www.razi.academia.edu/AhmadAsaadi Contact me on LinkedIn & ResearchGate Education 2012 - 2015 Master of Science (M.Sc.), Geotechnical Engineering Engineering Faculty, Department of Civil Engineering, Razi University, Kermanshah, Iran Thesis Title: Effects of soil liquefaction on dynamic response of pile foundations and interactive behavior of soil-pile-superstructure system. Supervisor: Dr. M. Sharifipour, Assistant professor, Razi University. GPA: 17.47 / 20.00 (course) – Excellent, 19.80 / 20.00 (thesis). 2007 - 2011 Bachelor of Science(B.Sc.), Civil Engineering Engineering Faculty, Department of Civil Engineering, University of Kurdistan, Sanandaj, Iran. GPA: 14.12 / 20.00 2006 - 2007 Pre University, Mathematics and Physics Saqqez, Kurdistan, Iran GPA: 18.15 / 20.00 2003 - 2006 Diploma, Mathematics and Physics Saqqez, Kurdistan, Iran GPA: 19.00 / 20.00 Publications (Journals and Conferences) Asaadi, A., Sharifipour, M., & Ghorbani, K. (2017). Numerical Simulation of Piles Subjected to Lateral Spreading and Comparison with Shaking Table Results. Civil Engineering Infrastructures Journal, 50(2), 277-292. Asaadi, A., & Sharifipour, M. (2015). Numerical simulation of Liquefaction susceptibility of Soil Interacting by Single Pile. International Journal of Mining & Geo-Engineering, 49(1), 47-56. Ghorbani, K., Zahedi, M., & Asaadi, A. (2015). Effects of statistical distribution of joint trace length on the stability of tunnel excavated in jointed rock mass. Int. Journal of Mining & Geo-Engineering, 49(2), 289-296. Asaadi, A. (2015). Effects of Soil Liquefaction on Dynamic Response of Pile Foundations and Interactive Behavior of Soil-Pile-Superstructure system. M.Sc. Thesis, under supervisor: Dr Sharifipour, M., Razi University, Kermanshah, Iran. (In English)
  2. 2. Curriculum Vitae   Ahmad Asaadi Page 2 of 3 Updated April 2018 Asaadi, A. & Sharifipour, M. (2014). Seismic Evaluation of Liquefaction Potential of Soil Interacting by Single Pile. Paper presented at the 1st National Congress on Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering, Shahid Rajaee Teacher Training University, Tehran, Iran, 3-4 December 2014. Attend seminars - Oral presentation of article at the 1st National Congress on Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering, Shahid Rajaee Teacher Training University, Tehran, Iran, 3-4 December 2014 - M.Sc. course seminar entitled “Dynamic response of pile foundation in liquefiable soil grounds”, Engineering Faculty, Razi University, Kermanshah, Iran. Jan 2013 - Workshop on “Sadr-tehran bridge construction project and Persian Gulf- Qeshm Communication Bridge project”, by: khatam-al-anbia Consulting group – Razi University, Kermanshah, Iran, Nov. 2013. - Technical meeting on “Geotechnical Engineering (Iranian Geotechnical Society seminar, Inaugural of Kermanshah branch)” – Razi University, Kermanshah, Iran, June. 2013. - University seminar on research’s week – University of Kurdistan, Sanandaj, Iran Jan. 2012. - Presentation in Seminar on Bridge Engineering at University of Kurdistan, Dec. 2011, (student course). - Seminar on “3rd National Conference on Urban Development” – Islamic Azad University, Sanandaj branch, Sanandaj, Iran, November. 2011. Experience and Employment Site Supervisor Engineer November 2017 – Present (6 months, to be continue) Site Supervisor of Civil Engineering works at the project of water transfer system of Garan Dam / Pooyab Consulting Engineers Supervision and Design of Building Structures September 2016 – Present (1.5 year, to be continue) Iranian Construction Engineering Organization (Kurdistan Province) / Iran’s Ministry of Road and Urban Development Technical Expert at the Department of Design and Development Jan 2016 – Present (2 years) Military service prescript at Kurdistan Regional Water Co. / Iran’s Ministry of Energy Research Assistant December 2013 – February 2015 (1 year and 3 months) Working on Master Degree Thesis and doing research in Geotechnical Engineering Field / Razi University Geotechnical expert and Consultant Nov 2013 – Jan 2015 (1 year) / Danesh Gostar Zamin Co. Quality Controller (QC) June 2013 - October 2013 (4 months) Soil and material strength Laboratory in Cheragh-veys-saqqez Dam / Tahlil Khak Kurdistan Consulting Engineers Teaching Assistant October 2012 – June 2013 (9 month) Static, Mechanic of Materials, Structural Analysis and Steel Structures / Razi University Tutor 2012 (6 month) AutoCAD 2011 Software
  3. 3. Curriculum Vitae   Ahmad Asaadi Page 3 of 3 Updated April 2018 Skills & Expertise ICDL including Microsoft Office Package; Word, Excel, Power Point, Publisher, etc. – Full proficiency AutoCAD Software – Full proficiency CSI collection including SAP, Etabs and Safe – Suitable proficiency FDM and FEM based Software such as: FLAC 2D (fully skilled), Plaxis, GeoStudio, and ABAQUS – Suitable proficiency SeismoSignal Software – Full proficiency Adobe Photoshop – Full proficiency Organizations Kurdistan Construction Engineering Organization – Member & Supervisor Engineer – 2015 to Present American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) – Student Member – 2012 to Present Iranian Geotechnical Society – Young branch Member – 2013 to Present Iranian Concrete Society – Member – 2009 to 2010 Civil Engineering Local Forums – University of Kurdistan – 2009 Honors and Awards Ranking 1st of maximum Thesis grade – Razi University – March 2015 Best ever in the Geotechnical M.Sc. thesis in Razi University with grade "Excellent" (19.80 / 20.0) Outstanding Student – Razi University – June 2014 Distinguished Student Ranking 2nd (GPA: 17.47 / 20.00 - Course) Outstanding Student – Pre University course – June 2007 Distinguished Student Ranking 1st (GPA: 18.50 / 20) in 2007, Pre University in Mathematics & Physics Outstanding Student – Diploma course – June 2006 Distinguished Student Ranking 1st (GPA: 19.00 / 20), Diploma in Mathematics & Physics Languages Kurdish (Native or bilingual proficiency) Persian (Native or bilingual proficiency) English (Professional working proficiency, can discuss a variety of topics with ease and almost completely understand what others are saying)

