CORNEAL DISORDERS By Prof./ Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah Professor of Ophthalmology Sohag Faculty of Medicine, Egypt Prof. Ahmad...
The following will be discussed in order:  Anatomy of the cornea  Physiology of the cornea  Congenital anomalies of the...
ANATOMY OF THE CORNEA Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
(A) Gross Anatomy  It is a transparent clear, smooth structure forms the anterior 1/6 of the outer coat of the eye.  It ...
B. Minute Anatomy ● Histologically, the cornea is divided into two zones:  The cornea proper  The limbus. Prof. Ahmad Mo...
(1) The Cornea Proper  It is composed of 5 layers: 1. Epithelium 2. Bowman’s membrane 3. Substantia Propria (Stroma) 4. D...
Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
1. The epithelium  It is a stratified squamous, non keratinized epithelium continuous at the limbus with the conjunctival...
Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
a) Basal cells: - Resting on a basement membrane, formed of a single layer of columnar cells with a flat bases and rounded...
B) Polyhedral or Wing cells (Umbrella cells): - Of polyhedral shape, arranged in 2-3 layers. - Their anterior surface is c...
2. Bowman's Membrane  It is formed of collagenous fibers being considered as the superficial condensed layers of the stro...
3. Stroma  Constitute 90% of the corneal thickness  it is formed of: a. Lamellae and b. Cells Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdall...
 A. Lamellae:  100-150 in number run parallel to each other and to the surface.  Criss cross each others in alternate l...
Corneal stroma Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
 B. Cells: i. Fixed corneal corpuscles or keratocytes: Are flattened cells parallel to the surface forming a syncytium wi...
4. Descemet’s Membrane  It is a thin lamellated highly elastic membrane formed of collagen fibrils embbeded in glycoprote...
Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Bowman's membrane Descemet's membrane 1.Offers little resistance to any pathological process 2.Easily destroyed 3.Never re...
5. Endothelium  It is formed of a single layer of flat hexagonal cells continuous around the angle of anterior chamber wi...
Corneal Endothelium  These cells play a major role in controlling the normal hydration of the cornea both by: a. A barrie...
(2) The limbus (Corneoscleral Junction)  At the limbus , the following changes occur: 1- Corneal epithelium becomes conti...
3- The fibers of substantia propria become irregular and continuous with the sclera. 4- D.M becomes continuous with the tr...
Importance of the limbus  1- Contains the exit channels of aqueous.  2- Landmark for eye surgery especially for glaucoma...
Nerve Supply of the Cornea  Is from the 2 long ciliary nerves (of the nasociliary branch of ophthalmic division of trigem...
PHYSIOLOGY OFTHE CORNEA Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Physiology of the Cornea  I. Nutrition of the Cornea  II. Corneal transparancy  III. Functions of the Cornea  IV. Prec...
I. Nutrition of the Cornea  The cornea being avascular with no lymph drainage, it derives its nutrition from the followin...
II. Corneal transparancy ● The factors responsible for corneal transparency are: A. Anatomical Factors B. Physiological Fa...
A. Anatomical Factors: 1) Non-Keratinized epithelium. 2) The stromal lamellae are regular & parallel. 3) Non-myelinated ne...
B. Physiological Factors: 1) Dehydrated state of the cornea (Active metabolic endothelial pump) 2) Constant refractive ind...
III. Functions of the Cornea 1.Optical:  The cornea is the most powerful refractive medium of the eye.  The refractive p...
 2. Protective:  The extreme sensitivity of the cornea is an efficient protective mechanism producing a very quick lid r...
IV. The Precorneal Tear Film ● It is composed of 3 layers:  1) Outer lipid layer  2) Middle aqueous layer  3) Inner muc...
(1) Outer lipid layer ● secreted by Meibomian glands ● Functions:  1) Retard evaporation of tears.  2) Reduce surface te...
(2) Middle aqueous layer ● Secreted by lacrimal glands ● Functions:  1) Supplies atmospheric oxygen to the cornea.  2) A...
(3) Inner mucin layer ● Secreted by conjunctival goblet cells ● Functions:  1)Wetting of the cornea by converting the cor...
CONGENITAL ANOMALIES OFTHE CORNEA Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Congenital Anomalies of the Cornea  Microcornea  Megalocornea  Cornea plana  Keratoconus  Sclerocornea Prof. Ahmad Mo...
1. Microcornea  - Unilateral or bilateral.  - Adult horizontal corneal diameter is 10 mm or less.  - AC is shallow, oth...
2. Megalocornea  - Bilateral non progressive enlargement of the cornea.  - Corneal diameter 13 mm or more.  -Very deep ...
3. Cornea Plana  Bilateral condition.  Associated with: Hypermetropia, shallow AC, angle closure glaucoma. Prof. Ahmad M...
4. Keratoconus  Congenital bilateral weakness of the cornea with protrusion of its central part (cone).  Onset: at puber...
4. Sclerocornea  Usually bilateral.  Opacification & vascularization of the peripheral part or the entire cornea. Prof. ...
GENERAL SIGNS OF CORNEAL DISEASES Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
General signs of Corneal Inflammation 1) Punctate epithelial erosions (PEE) 2) Punctate epithelial keratitis (PEK) 3) Mucu...
1) Punctate epithelial erosions (PEE):  Are tiny epithelial defects which stained with fluorescein  They are non-specifi...
Punctate epithelial erosions [PEE] Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
2) Punctate epithelial keratitis (PEK):  Are swollen opaque epithelial cells which stain with rose bengal  Causes: Occur...
3) Mucus Filaments:  Are mucus strands attached at one end to the corneal surface & the other end moves with each blink. ...
4) Corneal Edema a) Epithelial Edema  Is characterized by loss of normal corneal lustre and may be vesicle and bullae for...
b) Stromal Edema  Occurs in disciform keratitis & surgical damage to the corneal endothelium.  Is associated with increa...
Corneal Edema Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
5) Vascularization of the cornea  May be superficial or deep Superficial vascularization . Deep vascularization. 1-Vessel...
Superficial C.V. Deep C.V. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
6) Pannus  Is an inflammatory or degenerative sub- epithelial ingrowth of fibrovascular tissue from the limbus.  It is c...
PannusProf. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
7) Breaks In DM  Breaks in DM may occur as a result of corneal enlargement, trauma & keratoconus.  Result in acute influ...
Special Investigations of Corneal Diseases Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
A. Optical  1) Pachymetry : Involves measurement of corneal thickness which is an indirect indication of the corneal endo...
Corneal Pachymetry Corneal Pachymetry map Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Corneal endothelium shown by specular microscopy Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Mannual (Classic) Keratometer Automatic Keratometer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Pentacam map Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
B. Microbiological  Corneal scrapings & Corneal biopsy. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
INFLAMMATIONS OF THE CORNEA (Keratitis) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Classification of Keratitis ► In broad terms, inflammations of the cornea may be divided into two types: I. Ulcerative Ker...
(I) Classification of Ulcerative Keratitis A. Primary Corneal Ulcers B. Secondary Corneal Ulcers Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdal...
(I) Classification of Ulcerative Keratitis A. Primary Corneal Ulcers: Ulcers occuring primarily in the cornea without conj...
B. Secondary Corneal Ulcers, i.e. ulcers occurring as a complication of acute or chronic conjunctivitis, e.g. :— 1. Gonoco...
(II) Classification of Non-UIcerative Keratitis A. Superficial Keratitis B. Interstitial (Parenchymatous) Keratitis C. Dee...
(II) Classification of Non-UIcerative Keratitis A. Superficial Keratitis : 1. Superficial punctate keratitis (SPK). 2. Pan...
► According to etiology, corneal ulcers may be classified into: 1. Infective ulcers: e.g. (a) Hypopyon ulcer (Bacterial) (...
● Causes of Peripheral Corneal ulcers 1. Catarrhal (Staphylococcal) ulcer 2.Trachomatous ulcer 3. Phlyctenular ulcer 4. Mo...
Peripheral Catarrhal (Staphylococcal) ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Mooren’s ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Causes of Central corneal ulcers 1. Hypopyon ulcer 2. Gonococcal ulcer 3. Herpetic keratitis 4. Neuroparalytic keratitis...
Hypopyon ulcer Herpetic (dendritic) ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Commonest Corneal Ulcers in Egypt 1. Trachomatous ulcer 2. Phlyctenular ulcer 3. Hypopyon ulcer 4. Gonococcal ulcer 5. C...
CORNEAL ULCERS Predisposing Factors Pathology Clinical Picture Complications Treatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Predisposing Factors (For corneal ulcers) 1- General: a) Old age. b) Debilitating diseases, e.g. Diabetes. c) Malnutriti...
2- Local: 1. Trauma, e.g. F.B. abrasion, trichiasis. 2. Exposure. e.g. lagophthalmos or proptosis. 3. Dryness (xerosis) e....
Pathology of Corneal Ulcer 1. Stage of infiltration 2. Ulcerative stage 3. Healing stage Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
1. Stage of infiltration In which there is a localized disc of polymorph cellular infiltration, with edema of the overlyin...
2. Ulcerative stage  Which is classified into: a. Progressive stage b. Regressive stage Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
a. Progressive stage  Unclean ulcer, in which the ulcer is saucer shaped with necrotic material, organisms and inflammato...
b) Regressive stage  Clean ulcer. Here the ulcer is larger with no necrotic material, with minimal inflammatory cells, wi...
3. Healing Stage  Shows: 1) Epithelium migration and proliferation . 2) Fibrosis: - Sources of fibroblasts: 1- Vessels 2-...
 ● If Bowman's membrane is destroyed corneal scarring (opacity) results which may be: faint (Nebula) or dense white (Leuc...
Clinical Picture of Corneal Ulcer A. Symptoms: 1. Pain 2. Photophobia. 3. Lacrimation [From reflex irritation of the nerve...
B. Signs: 1 . Lid: Oedema and redness + Blepharospasm. 2. Lacrimation. 3. Ciliary injection 4. Loss of lustre and transpar...
Corneal ulcers stained with fluorescein Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Corneal ulcer with hypopyon Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Complications of corneal Ulcer ► Complications of corneal ulcers are divided into: 1. Complications of non-perforated corn...
(A) Cmplications of non-perforating corneal ulcers:  a) Early Complications  b) Late complications Prof. Ahmad Mostafa A...
a)EarlyComplications 1) Iridocyclitis ± hypopyon: due to diffusion of toxins through the cornea to the AC. Prof. Ahmad Mos...
2) 2ry Glaucoma: - Early: due to plasmoid aqueous or hypopyon. - Late: due to PAS with angle block. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Ab...
3) Descematocele (Keratocele). - Cause: Bulging of DM due to destruction of the whole thickness of the cornea except DM wh...
NB. (important)  Descematocele doesn’t occur in: 1) Children, due to thin DM. 2) Typical hypopyon ulcer, due to destruct...
b)LateComplications 1. Corneal opacities 2. Defective corneal scarring 3. Corneal vascularization Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abda...
1. Corneal opacities: a-Nebula: Faint superficial corneal opacity; the iris is partially seen through it. b-Macula: Cornea...
2. Defective corneal scarring: 1) Corneal facet: depressed area in the cornea. Due to insufficient scarring in which the e...
3. Corneal vascularization Corneal vascularization is late and may be: 1- Superficial (from conjunctival vessels.) 2- Deep...
(B) Cmplications of Perforating corneal ulcers: ► Complications of perforation: depend on the site and size of the perfora...
1) Peripheral perforation: a) Small peripheral perforation:  Ant. Synechiae. b) Large peripheral perforation:  Iris prol...
2) Central perforation a) Small central perforation:  i- Corneal fistula ii- Anterior polar cataract b) Large central per...
Treatment of Corneal Ulcers (In General) ► The treatment of corneal ulcers include: 1) AetiologicalTreatment 2)Treatment o...
1- Aetiological Treatment: a. Removal of the predisposing factors b.Treatment of the source of infection e.g. conjunctivit...
2- Treatment of the ulcer itself: A. LocalTreatment 1. Non-specific measures 2. Specific treatment: a. Medical treatment b...
A. Local Treatment 1. Non-specific measures  Eye wash: if there is discharge.  Worm compresses :decrease pain due to the...
2-Specific treatment  Which may be: A. Medical Treatment B. SurgicalTreatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
A. Medical Treatment  (1) Identification of the organism: Ideally, a smear is taken to diagnose the causative organism, s...
 (2) Start with a broad-spectrum topical antibiotics drops during the day and ointment at bedtime Then, modify the dose o...
 (4) Consider subconjunctival injection of antibiotics In severe cases with AC reaction and hypopyon or if no improvement...
Causes of failure of antibiotic treatment: a) Incorrect diagnosis: due to unrecognized infection with HSV, Fungi, or acant...
B. Surgical Treatment  Surgical treatment of corneal ulcers may include the following options: 1-Tarsorrhaphy. 2- Conjunc...
Surgical Treatment  Tarsorrhaphy  Indications:  Lateral tarsorrhaphy for treatment of ulcers with lagophthalmos as in f...
3. Treatment of complications  e.g. 1. Irirtis 2. 2ry glaucoma 3. Descematocele 4. Perforation 5. Large leucoma adherent ...
Specific Clinical Types of Primary Corneal Ulcers Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
A. Primary Infective Corneal Ulcers Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Specific Clinical Types of Primary Infective Corneal Ulcers keratitis (Hypopyon ulcer) keratitis (HS & HZ) (mycotic) kerat...
I. BACTERIAL CORNEAL ULCERS Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Hypopyon Ulcer (Ulcus Serpens = Acute Serpiginous ulcer)  Definition: - A severe form of corneal ulcer which is usually a...
● Aetiology: 1) Predisposing factors: (organism + abrasion + poor general resistance). a) Chronic dacryocystitis provides ...
2) Causative organisms: a) Pneumococci: cause 80% of cases (Typical hypopyon ulcer) b) Atypical hypopyon ulcer (20 %): - B...
 N.B. The pneumococcal type is called the typical hypopyon ulcer.  Hypopyon ulcers caused by other organisms are called ...
Chacters Typical hypopyon ulcer Atypical hypopyon ulcer -Cause -Site -Character -Descematocele -Perforation -pneumococci ....
● Clinical picture: a) Symptoms: as in corneal ulcer but severer. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
b) Signs: as in corneal ulcer but: 1)The ulcer is disc shaped, usually near the center of the cornea, serpiginous (creeps ...
 2) Deep ulceration, posterior abscess formation and perforation are common.  Perforation occurs commonly because: a-The...
3) Hypopyon:  It is a sterile pus which is yellow in color and tends to settle at the bottom of the AC.  It has an upper...
II. VIRAL KERATITIS Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
VIRAL KERATITIS Herpes Simplex keratitis Herpes Zoster ophthalmicus Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
1. Herpes Simplex keratitis  Introduction:  Herpes simplex virus (HSV) is a DNA virus with humans as the only host.  HS...
Clinical Features  HSV infection can be classified into 3 stages: 1. Primary ocular infection ■ Blepharoconjunctivitis ■ ...
(I) Primary ocular infection ● Cause ● Clinical Features ●Treatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Cause: direct transmission of virus through infected secretions to a non-immune subject. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Clinical features A. Presentation (Symptoms): -Typically occurs in children between the age of 6 months and 5 years, wit...
B.Signs: 1. Mild, self-limited blepharoconjunctivitis. 2.The skin lesions (vesicles, then crusts, then heal without scarri...
Skin lesions in primary HS infection Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Treatment  Most cases are subclinical or have mild fever.  Blepharoconjunctivitis is usually self-limited  If Keratit...
(II) Recurrent Keratitis (A) Epithelial keratitis (B) Stromal necrotic keratitis (C) Disciform keratitis Prof. Ahmad Mosta...
(A) Recurrent epithelial keratitis  Cause  Clinical Features  Treatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Cause  Reactivation of latent virus and invasion of the corneal epithelium. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Clinical Features  A. Presentation (Symptoms) With an acute onset of unilateral irritation, redness, photophobia, and blu...
B. Signs 1. Dendritic ulcer ● Starts with coarse stellate PEK and develops into a  branching (dendritic) ulcer ● Fluoresc...
2. Geographical ulcer starts as a dendritic ulcer and enlarges to assume a geographical shape Dendritic ulcer Geographical...
Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Treatment: With antiviral drugs Acycloguanosine 3% ointment (Acyclovir, Zovirax), 5 times/day, for 3 weeks. Prof. Ahmad ...
(B) Stromal necrotic keratitis  Cause  Clinical Picture  Treatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Cause  Direct viral invasion and destruction of the corneal stroma. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Clinical features ● Presentation (Symptoms): with a gradual onset of unilateral pain, redness, and severe visual impairm...
● Signs: are cheesy and necrotic stroma similar to bacterial or fungal infection. There may be an associated anterior uvei...
Stromal necrotic keratitisProf. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Complications  1.Vascularization and scarring (common)  2. Perforation (rare) Vascularization and scarring Perforation...
● Treatment:  The first aim is to heal any associated active epithelial lesions with antiviral drugs and non- preserved t...
(C) Disciform keratitis  Cause  Clinical Picture  Treatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
(C) Disciform keratitis ● Cause: the exact aetiology of disciform keratitis is controversial. It may be: 1. HSV infection ...
● Clinical features  Presentation: with subacute onset of unilateral blurred vision.  Signs: 1. Central (occasionally ec...
Central epithelial & stromal edema with Underlying KPs Wessely ring Disciform keratitisProf. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
●Treatment: 1. Initially, topical steroids under cover of antivirals (drops), are given 4 times daily. 2. As improvement o...
(III) Trophic Keratitis " metaherpetic keratitis"  Cause: it is not caused by active viral disease, but by failure of re-...
 Treatment consists of: 1. Withdrawal of potentially toxic topical drugs 2. Frequent topical Lubricants to promote epithe...
(2) Herpes Zoster Ophthalmicus (HZO) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
(2) Herpes Zoster Ophthalmicus (HZO) ● Introduction ■ About 15% of all cases of HZ affect the ophthalmic division of trige...
(Hutchinson's sign) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Clinical features  Clinically, HZO can be divided into the following: 3 stages 1. Acute stage (stage 1) 2. Chronic stag...
Acute stage (stage 1)  1. Skin lesions  2. Ocular lesions  3. Neurological lesions Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
(1) Skin lesions  Signs in chronological order (Fig. next slide ) 1. Unilateral maculopapular rash involving one or all 3...
Figure : Skin lesions in HZ. top left: Hutchinson's sign; top right: involvement of maxillary division; bottom left: crust...
■ Treatment (1) Systemic therapy: oral acyclovir (Zovirax), 800 mg tablets, 5 times/day for 7 days (2)Topical therapy: con...
(2) Ocular lesions  Signs include: 1. MP conjunctivitis 2. Episcleritis 3. Keratitis 4. Anterior uveitis 5. Scleritis (ra...
Treatment  Treatment with combined topical steroids and acyclovir oint. (zovirax) for keratitis and uveitis Prof. Ahmad M...
(3) Neurological complications  Cranial nerve palsies affecting the 3rd , 4th & 6th CNs.  Optic neuritis  Encephalitis ...
Chronic Stage (Stage 2)  1. Skin lesions  2. Ocular lesions  3. Post-herpetic neuralgia Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
(1) Skin lesions are typical "punched-out" scars. (2) Ocular lesions 1. Mucus-secreting conjunctivitis (common) 2. Sclerit...
(3) Recurrent stage (Stage 3)  Recurrent lesions may re-appear as long as 10 years after acute lesions.  They are freque...
Character Herpes simlex Herpes Zoster (1) Aetiology -Virus (2) lateteralety (3) Distribution (4) Pain (5) Recurrence (6) c...
III. Fungal Keratitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Fungal Keratitis ● Predisposing factors:  - Filamentous fungal keratitis (caused by Aspergillus and Fusarium spp.) typica...
Clinical Features ● Signs  Filamentous fungal keratitis: grayish-white lesion with feathery projections into the stroma w...
Filamentous fungal keratitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Candida keratitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
●Treatment:  1. Culture +/- corneal biopsy to establish the diagnosis  2. Antifungal drugs:Topical and systemic (oral) e...
IV. Parasitic Ulcer (Acanthamoeba Keratitis) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Parasitic Ulcer (Acanthamoeba Keratitis) ● Predisposing factors  -This disease typically affects contact lens wearers who...
● Clinical features ■ Presentation is with blurred vision and pain which is characteristically severe and disproportionate...
■ Signs a. Early: multifocal anterior stromal infiltrates b. Then, these infiltrates gradually enlarge and coalesce to for...
Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Central Ring abscess in Acanthamoeba keratitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
●Treatment  1. Stained corneal +/- Corneal biopsy to confirm the diagnosis.  2. Topical Specific anti-Acanthameba eye dr...
B. Primary Non-Infective Corneal Ulcers Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Primary Non-infective Corneal Ulcers 1. Mooren's ulcer 2. Neurotrophic keratitis 3.Traumatic ulcers 4. Exposure keratopath...
1. Mooren's Ulcer (Chronic Serpiginous Ulcer) ● Definition: - It is a rare, idiopathic disease characterized by progressiv...
● Aetiology:The exact aetiology is Unknown,. Recently: it is considered as an autoimmune reaction against a specific antig...
● Clinical picture: a. Symptoms: as any ulcer with marked lacrimation and severe persistent neuralgic pain & photophobia. ...
Mooren's Ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Mooren's Ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
●Treatment:. - There is no single effective ttt for Mooren’s ulcer. - A wide range of therapies have been reported.  1.To...
2. NEUROPARALYTIC KERATITIS (Neurotrophic Keratitis) (Ulcer without Pain) ● Definition:  The term "neuroparalytic keratit...
● Clinical picture:  1. Pain is absent: due to loss of corneal sensations  2. Epithelial desquamation: starts at the cen...
●Treatment:  A. Medical treatment: i.The usual treatment of corneal ulcer (Topical antibiotics) + ii. Lubricants (Artific...
3. TRAUMATIC ULCERS ● Definition:The cornea is traumatized followed by secondary infection occurs. ● Aetiology: the trauma...
4. KERATITIS WITH LAGOPHTHALMOS (Exposure Keratopathy) ● Aetiology: Occurs in eyes insufficiently covered by the lids (lag...
● Clinical features:  - Dryness of corneal epithelium occurs (usually the lower third) due to rotation of the globe upwar...
●Treatment:  Treatment of the cause of lagophthalmos  The usual treatment of corneal ulcer.  Lid taping at bed time.  ...
5. Keratomalacia (Malnutritional Ulcer) ● Aetiology: Affecting badly nourished children, usually occurs in the first year ...
● Clinical features  -The disease starts by night blindness, and may be bilateral.  Signs: 1. Conjunctiva: dry with Bito...
●Treatment: (General treatment is more important than local treatment) . a. General treatment 1. Improve the general healt...
Ectatic conditions of the cornea Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
ECTATIC CONDITIONS OF THE CORNEA A. Post-Inflammatory B. Degenerative (Non-inflammatory) 1. Keratectasia 1. Keratoconus 2....
1. Keratectasia ● Definition: Is protrusion of the corneal scar without iris incarceration. ● Causes: 1) Weakness of the c...
2. Anterior Staphyloma ● Definition: It is an ectatic scar of the cornea in which the iris is incarcerated.  It may be: ...
3. KERATOCONUS (Conical Cornea) ● Definition: - Is a congenital non inflammatory ectatic disorder of the cornea due to wea...
● Aetiology: The exact cause of keratoconus is unknown. However, it is caused by weakness of the corneal stroma probably d...
● Associated conditions:  Systemic disorders: i. Down's syndrome (Mongolism) ii.Turner syndrome iii. Marfan syndrome iv. ...
● Gross Pathological changes: 1.Thickness: The center of the cornea is markedly thin. 2. Shape: conical with apex usually ...
● Clinical picture:  A. Symptoms: 1) Gradual painless progressive diminution of vision due to: i. Progressive curvature m...
 B. Signs: in chronological order: (1) Early signs: 1. Conical shape of the cornea 2. Retinoscopy shows irregular "scisso...
Placido's disc shows irregular rings Vogt’s striae in keratoconus Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
(2) Late signs  1. Progressive central or paracentral corneal thinning  2. Bulging of the lower lid on down-gaze (Munson...
Munson's sign in KC central corneal thinning Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Fleischer's ring in KC (iron deposition) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
Acute hydrops in KC Acute hydrops & Corneal opacity Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Diagnosis:  The hallmark of keratoconus includes: a- Central or paracentral corneal thinning b- Apical protrusion c- Ir...
 Diagnosis basically depends upon: a. Clinical signs (Previously mentioned) including slitlamp biomicroscopy, ophthalmosc...
Pentacam in diagnosis of keratoconus Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
● Treatment:  Rigid gas permeable contact lenses are helpful to correct the irregular Astigmatism (Early cases).  Recent...
 For Acute hydrops: i. cycloplegic eye drops + Hyperosmotic eye drops (NaCl 5% ). ii. Topical steroids eye drops may mini...
Corneal Degenerations Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
1. Arcus Senilis ● Definition: Bilateral peripheral annular infiltration of the corneal stroma which occurs in old people ...
● Clinical picture:  Symptoms: No symptoms as it never affects vision.  Signs: 1.The infiltration at first appears down ...
●Treatment: No treatment is needed as it is symptomless & peripheral.  N.B. Arcus Juvenilis (Juvenile Arcus):  Occurs in...
2. Band Shaped Keratopathy ● Definition: Band shaped horizontal corneal opacity across the middle 1/3 of the cornea. (Hyal...
● Clinical picture  Signs: i- band shaped horizontal opacity which starts peripherally and spreads centrally involving th...
With Best Wishes Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  1. 1. CORNEAL DISORDERS By Prof./ Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah Professor of Ophthalmology Sohag Faculty of Medicine, Egypt Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  2. 2. The following will be discussed in order:  Anatomy of the cornea  Physiology of the cornea  Congenital anomalies of the cornea  General signs of corneal diseases  Inflammations of the cornea (Keratitis)  Ectatic conditions of the cornea  Corneal Degenerations Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  3. 3. ANATOMY OF THE CORNEA Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  4. 4. (A) Gross Anatomy  It is a transparent clear, smooth structure forms the anterior 1/6 of the outer coat of the eye.  It has the following dimentions: ● Diameter: 11 mm vertically and 12 mm horizontally. ● Thickness: 0.6 mm at the centre and about 0.7-1mm. at the periphery. ● Refractive index: 1.37. ● Refractive power 42 D. ● Radius of curvature: About 7.8 mm anteriorly and 6.6. mm posteriorly. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  5. 5. B. Minute Anatomy ● Histologically, the cornea is divided into two zones:  The cornea proper  The limbus. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  6. 6. (1) The Cornea Proper  It is composed of 5 layers: 1. Epithelium 2. Bowman’s membrane 3. Substantia Propria (Stroma) 4. Descemet’s membrane 5. Endothelium Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  7. 7. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  8. 8. 1. The epithelium  It is a stratified squamous, non keratinized epithelium continuous at the limbus with the conjunctival epithelium.  It is about 5 – 6 layers of cells, with superficial microvilli. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  9. 9. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  10. 10. a) Basal cells: - Resting on a basement membrane, formed of a single layer of columnar cells with a flat bases and rounded heads - The basal cells are firmly connected with the basement membrane by hemi-desmosomes. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  11. 11. B) Polyhedral or Wing cells (Umbrella cells): - Of polyhedral shape, arranged in 2-3 layers. - Their anterior surface is convex, the posterior surface is concave fitting onto the heads of the basal cells. C) Surface cells: - Two layers of flattened cells with flattened nuclei, and microvilli. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  12. 12. 2. Bowman's Membrane  It is formed of collagenous fibers being considered as the superficial condensed layers of the stroma.  It terminates one mm from the limbus.  Numerous pores for corneal nerves are present.  If it is destroyed, it does not regenerate but it will be replaced by fibrous tissue. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  13. 13. 3. Stroma  Constitute 90% of the corneal thickness  it is formed of: a. Lamellae and b. Cells Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  14. 14.  A. Lamellae:  100-150 in number run parallel to each other and to the surface.  Criss cross each others in alternate lamellae at 90°.  Composed of collagenous fibres and their surrounding matrix which is rich in mucopolysaccharides.  In between the lamellae interlamellar spaces exist which contain cells. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  15. 15. Corneal stroma Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  16. 16.  B. Cells: i. Fixed corneal corpuscles or keratocytes: Are flattened cells parallel to the surface forming a syncytium with flattened nuclei.They are important for metabolic processes of the cornea and repair. ii. Wandering cells: They are histocytes, flattened cells, near the limbus, derived from the limbal blood vessels. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  17. 17. 4. Descemet’s Membrane  It is a thin lamellated highly elastic membrane formed of collagen fibrils embbeded in glycoprotein matrix.  It serves as a basement membrane for the endothelium.  It is resistant to pathological processes but reforms after destruction from the endothelium. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  18. 18. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  19. 19. Bowman's membrane Descemet's membrane 1.Offers little resistance to any pathological process 2.Easily destroyed 3.Never regenerates 4.A modified lamella of the stroma 1.Highly resistant 2.Resistant 3.regenerates 4.A cuticular product of endothelial cells Differences between Bowman's & Descemet's Membranes Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  20. 20. 5. Endothelium  It is formed of a single layer of flat hexagonal cells continuous around the angle of anterior chamber with the endothelium of the iris.  The cells are attached to D.M. by hemidesmosomes.  The endothelial cells show interdigitations and microvilli. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  21. 21. Corneal Endothelium  These cells play a major role in controlling the normal hydration of the cornea both by: a. A barrier function, limiting the access of water from the aqueous humor to the corneal stroma & b. Active transport mechanism (active metabolic endothelial pump). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  22. 22. (2) The limbus (Corneoscleral Junction)  At the limbus , the following changes occur: 1- Corneal epithelium becomes continuous with conjunctival epithelium and becomes thicker (10 layers), and the cells are more irregularly arranged. 2- Bowman's membrane ends in a rounded border, short distance from the limbus. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  23. 23. 3- The fibers of substantia propria become irregular and continuous with the sclera. 4- D.M becomes continuous with the trabecular meshwork. 5- Endothelium is continuous with the endothelium at the angle and on iris. 6- Characterized by the presence of blood vessels and lymphatics. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  24. 24. Importance of the limbus  1- Contains the exit channels of aqueous.  2- Landmark for eye surgery especially for glaucoma and cataract operations.  3- Contains the basal stem cells essential for corneal epithelium regeneration after damage. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  25. 25. Nerve Supply of the Cornea  Is from the 2 long ciliary nerves (of the nasociliary branch of ophthalmic division of trigeminal nerve).  The cornea is only sensitive to pain, cold and touch.  The D.M and endothelium are not innervated. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  26. 26. PHYSIOLOGY OFTHE CORNEA Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  27. 27. Physiology of the Cornea  I. Nutrition of the Cornea  II. Corneal transparancy  III. Functions of the Cornea  IV. PrecornealTear Film Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  28. 28. I. Nutrition of the Cornea  The cornea being avascular with no lymph drainage, it derives its nutrition from the following sources: 1- Diffusion from limbal capillaries. 2- Diffusion from the aqueous posteriorly and the tears anteriorly. 3- Oxygen mainly from the atmosphere and limbal capillaries. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  29. 29. II. Corneal transparancy ● The factors responsible for corneal transparency are: A. Anatomical Factors B. Physiological Factors Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  30. 30. A. Anatomical Factors: 1) Non-Keratinized epithelium. 2) The stromal lamellae are regular & parallel. 3) Non-myelinated nerve fibres. 4) Absence of blood Vs and lymphatics. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  31. 31. B. Physiological Factors: 1) Dehydrated state of the cornea (Active metabolic endothelial pump) 2) Constant refractive index. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  32. 32. III. Functions of the Cornea 1.Optical:  The cornea is the most powerful refractive medium of the eye.  The refractive power of the cornea =+ 42 Dioptres (the lens is + 18D).  The clarity of the objects seen by the eye largely depends on the integrity and transparency of the cornea. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  33. 33.  2. Protective:  The extreme sensitivity of the cornea is an efficient protective mechanism producing a very quick lid reflex, which rapidly closes the palpebral fissure. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  34. 34. IV. The Precorneal Tear Film ● It is composed of 3 layers:  1) Outer lipid layer  2) Middle aqueous layer  3) Inner mucin layer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  35. 35. (1) Outer lipid layer ● secreted by Meibomian glands ● Functions:  1) Retard evaporation of tears.  2) Reduce surface tension of the tear film and draws more water to the aqueous layer.  3) Lubricate the movement of the eyelids. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  36. 36. (2) Middle aqueous layer ● Secreted by lacrimal glands ● Functions:  1) Supplies atmospheric oxygen to the cornea.  2) Antibacterial function due to its content of tear proteins (IgA, lysosome SJactoferrin).  3) Refractive(abolish minute irregularities of the anterior corneal surface).  4) Washes away debris & allows passage of leukocytes. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  37. 37. (3) Inner mucin layer ● Secreted by conjunctival goblet cells ● Functions:  1)Wetting of the cornea by converting the corneal epithelim from a hydrophobic to a hydrophilic surface.  2) Lubrication Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  38. 38. CONGENITAL ANOMALIES OFTHE CORNEA Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  39. 39. Congenital Anomalies of the Cornea  Microcornea  Megalocornea  Cornea plana  Keratoconus  Sclerocornea Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  40. 40. 1. Microcornea  - Unilateral or bilateral.  - Adult horizontal corneal diameter is 10 mm or less.  - AC is shallow, other dimensions are normal,  - Associations: glaucoma, hypermetropia, congenital cataract. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  41. 41. 2. Megalocornea  - Bilateral non progressive enlargement of the cornea.  - Corneal diameter 13 mm or more.  -Very deep AC, high myopia.  - Lens subluxation may occur due to zonular stretching. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  42. 42. 3. Cornea Plana  Bilateral condition.  Associated with: Hypermetropia, shallow AC, angle closure glaucoma. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  43. 43. 4. Keratoconus  Congenital bilateral weakness of the cornea with protrusion of its central part (cone).  Onset: at puberty (10 – 20 ys)  Diminution of vision occurs because of: curvature myopia, irregular astigmatism, central corneal opacity (late). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  44. 44. 4. Sclerocornea  Usually bilateral.  Opacification & vascularization of the peripheral part or the entire cornea. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  45. 45. GENERAL SIGNS OF CORNEAL DISEASES Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  46. 46. General signs of Corneal Inflammation 1) Punctate epithelial erosions (PEE) 2) Punctate epithelial keratitis (PEK) 3) Mucus Filaments 2) Corneal edema (epithelial & stromal) 3)Vascularization of the cornea 4) Pannus 5) Breaks in DM Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  47. 47. 1) Punctate epithelial erosions (PEE):  Are tiny epithelial defects which stained with fluorescein  They are non-specific but their location may help to indicate the cause:- ● Superior PEEs: occur in spring catarrh &chlamydial infections. ● Interpalpebral PEEs: in dry eye & neurotrophic keratitis. ● Inferior PEEs: in lid margin disease, exposure keratitis & eye drops toxicity. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah Sup I.P Inf
  48. 48. Punctate epithelial erosions [PEE] Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  49. 49. 2) Punctate epithelial keratitis (PEK):  Are swollen opaque epithelial cells which stain with rose bengal  Causes: Occur in viral keratitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  50. 50. 3) Mucus Filaments:  Are mucus strands attached at one end to the corneal surface & the other end moves with each blink.  Causes:  1. Dry eye syndrome (most common cause)  2. Neurotrophic keratitis  3. Superior limbic keratoconjunctivitis  4. Corneal epithelial instability Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  51. 51. 4) Corneal Edema a) Epithelial Edema  Is characterized by loss of normal corneal lustre and may be vesicle and bullae formation.  It is a sign of endothelial decompensation or severe acute rise of IOP. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  52. 52. b) Stromal Edema  Occurs in disciform keratitis & surgical damage to the corneal endothelium.  Is associated with increased corneal thickness and decrease in corneal transparency Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  53. 53. Corneal Edema Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  54. 54. 5) Vascularization of the cornea  May be superficial or deep Superficial vascularization . Deep vascularization. 1-Vessels derived from conj.Vs 2-Vs.are seen crossing limbus 3-Bright red, well-defined 4-Branch dichotomously 5-The surface of the cornea is irregular (raised by the B.Vs.) 6-Vessels run in the superficial layers of the stroma 7-Occur in: pannus, corneal ulcers, trichiasis & pterygium. 1-From anterior ciliary Vs 2-End abruptly at the limbus 3-Dark red, ill-defined 4-Run parallel 5-Surface is smooth 6-Run in the posterior2/3 7-Occur in: interstitial keratitis & deep ulcers Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  55. 55. Superficial C.V. Deep C.V. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  56. 56. 6) Pannus  Is an inflammatory or degenerative sub- epithelial ingrowth of fibrovascular tissue from the limbus.  It is called progressive if the infiltration extends beyond the blood vessels; and regressive if the blood vessels extend beyond the infiltration. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  57. 57. PannusProf. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  58. 58. 7) Breaks In DM  Breaks in DM may occur as a result of corneal enlargement, trauma & keratoconus.  Result in acute influx of aqueous into the corneal stroma.  Ex. Haab’s Striae in congenital glaucoma Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  59. 59. Special Investigations of Corneal Diseases Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  60. 60. A. Optical  1) Pachymetry : Involves measurement of corneal thickness which is an indirect indication of the corneal endothelial function. It is also used for pre-LASIK evaluation.  2) Specular microscopy: is a noninvasive photographic technique that allows you to visualize and analyze the cellular characteristics of corneal endothelium.  3) Keratometry: Measures the curvature of the axial 3 mm zone of the anterior corneal surface .  4) Corneal topography & Pentacam: Gives a color-coded map of the corneal surface according to dioptric power. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  61. 61. Corneal Pachymetry Corneal Pachymetry map Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  62. 62. Corneal endothelium shown by specular microscopy Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  63. 63. Mannual (Classic) Keratometer Automatic Keratometer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  64. 64. Pentacam map Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  65. 65. B. Microbiological  Corneal scrapings & Corneal biopsy. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  66. 66. INFLAMMATIONS OF THE CORNEA (Keratitis) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  67. 67. Classification of Keratitis ► In broad terms, inflammations of the cornea may be divided into two types: I. Ulcerative Keratitis (Corneal Ulcer) Ulcerative keratitis is a condition in which there is destruction of some portion of both the epithelium and the stroma of the cornea. II. Non-UIcerative Keratitis Non-suppurative keratitis is a condition in which the stroma of the cornea is affected by the inflammatory process while the epithelium remains intact. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  68. 68. (I) Classification of Ulcerative Keratitis A. Primary Corneal Ulcers B. Secondary Corneal Ulcers Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  69. 69. (I) Classification of Ulcerative Keratitis A. Primary Corneal Ulcers: Ulcers occuring primarily in the cornea without conjunctivitis. They are classified into two main categories, namely :— 1. Infective: (a) Hypopyon ulcer (b) Dendritic ulcer (c) Fungal (mycotic) ulcer (d) Parasitic (Acanthameba ) ulcer 2. Non-Infective: (a) Traumatic ulcer (b) Exposure keratitis. (c) Neuroparalytic keratitis. (d) Nutritional ulcer (e) Keratomalacia. (f) Atheromatous ulcer. (g) Mooren's ulcer. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  70. 70. B. Secondary Corneal Ulcers, i.e. ulcers occurring as a complication of acute or chronic conjunctivitis, e.g. :— 1. Gonococcal conjunctivitis. 2. Phlyctenular conjunctivitis. 3. Trachomatous conjunctivitis. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  71. 71. (II) Classification of Non-UIcerative Keratitis A. Superficial Keratitis B. Interstitial (Parenchymatous) Keratitis C. Deep Keratitis (Keratitis profunda). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  72. 72. (II) Classification of Non-UIcerative Keratitis A. Superficial Keratitis : 1. Superficial punctate keratitis (SPK). 2. Pannus, e.g. trachomatous, phlyctenular & leprotic. B. Interstitial (Parenchymatous) Keratitis : 1. Interstitial keratitis. 2. Discifonn keratitis. C. Deep Keratitis (Keratitis profunda). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  73. 73. ► According to etiology, corneal ulcers may be classified into: 1. Infective ulcers: e.g. (a) Hypopyon ulcer (Bacterial) (b) Dendritic ulcer (Viral) (c) Mycotic ulcer (Fungal) (d) Acanthameba keratitis (Parasitic) 2. Non-Infective ulcers e.g. (a) Traumatic ulcer (b) Exposure keratitis (c) Neuroparalytic keratitis. (d) Nutritional ulcer (e) Keratomalacia (f) Atheromatous ulcer (g) Mooren's ulcer. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  74. 74. ● Causes of Peripheral Corneal ulcers 1. Catarrhal (Staphylococcal) ulcer 2.Trachomatous ulcer 3. Phlyctenular ulcer 4. Mooren's ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  75. 75. Peripheral Catarrhal (Staphylococcal) ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  76. 76. Mooren’s ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  77. 77. ● Causes of Central corneal ulcers 1. Hypopyon ulcer 2. Gonococcal ulcer 3. Herpetic keratitis 4. Neuroparalytic keratitis 5. Nutritional ulcer (e.g. atheromatous ulcer and keratomalacia Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  78. 78. Hypopyon ulcer Herpetic (dendritic) ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  79. 79. ● Commonest Corneal Ulcers in Egypt 1. Trachomatous ulcer 2. Phlyctenular ulcer 3. Hypopyon ulcer 4. Gonococcal ulcer 5. Corneal Ulcer due to Koch-Weeks bacilli Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  80. 80. CORNEAL ULCERS Predisposing Factors Pathology Clinical Picture Complications Treatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  81. 81. ● Predisposing Factors (For corneal ulcers) 1- General: a) Old age. b) Debilitating diseases, e.g. Diabetes. c) Malnutrition and vitamin deficiency. d) Septic foci. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  82. 82. 2- Local: 1. Trauma, e.g. F.B. abrasion, trichiasis. 2. Exposure. e.g. lagophthalmos or proptosis. 3. Dryness (xerosis) e.g. with vitamin A deficiency 4. Dacryocystitis leading to hypopyon ulcer. 5. Necrosis: from malnutrition, e.g. keratomalacia. 6. Loss of sensation: Neuroparalytic Keratitis. 7. Scar: with poor vitality leading to atheromatous ulcer.Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  83. 83. Pathology of Corneal Ulcer 1. Stage of infiltration 2. Ulcerative stage 3. Healing stage Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  84. 84. 1. Stage of infiltration In which there is a localized disc of polymorph cellular infiltration, with edema of the overlying epithelium and ciliary injection. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  85. 85. 2. Ulcerative stage  Which is classified into: a. Progressive stage b. Regressive stage Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  86. 86. a. Progressive stage  Unclean ulcer, in which the ulcer is saucer shaped with necrotic material, organisms and inflammatory cells in its floor, with a swollen edge.  A line of demarcation of polymorphonuclear leucocytes forms a second line of defence where the leucocytes exert their digestive functions, macerating and dissolving the necrotic tissues., which is thrown off.  Diffusion of toxins leads to irritis ± hypopyon. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  87. 87. b) Regressive stage  Clean ulcer. Here the ulcer is larger with no necrotic material, with minimal inflammatory cells, with a proliferating epithelium and superficial vascularization, which bring antibodies and substances necessary for the healing process. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  88. 88. 3. Healing Stage  Shows: 1) Epithelium migration and proliferation . 2) Fibrosis: - Sources of fibroblasts: 1- Vessels 2- Keratocytes. 3- Macrophages. ● Vessels obliteration  GHOST vessels Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  89. 89.  ● If Bowman's membrane is destroyed corneal scarring (opacity) results which may be: faint (Nebula) or dense white (Leucoma) or of medium density (Macula). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  90. 90. Clinical Picture of Corneal Ulcer A. Symptoms: 1. Pain 2. Photophobia. 3. Lacrimation [From reflex irritation of the nerve endings]. 4. Blepharospasm [Spasm of orbicularis oculi]. 5. Diminution of vision: due to loss of transparency of the cornea (oedema, cellular infiltration, irregularity of the surface). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  91. 91. B. Signs: 1 . Lid: Oedema and redness + Blepharospasm. 2. Lacrimation. 3. Ciliary injection 4. Loss of lustre and transparency of the cornea (due to oedema, cellular infiltration & ulceration ). 5.The ulcer stains green with fluorescein. 6.Variable degree of iridocyclitis ± hypopyon. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  92. 92. Corneal ulcers stained with fluorescein Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  93. 93. Corneal ulcer with hypopyon Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  94. 94. Complications of corneal Ulcer ► Complications of corneal ulcers are divided into: 1. Complications of non-perforated corneal ulcer 2. Complications of perforated corneal ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  95. 95. (A) Cmplications of non-perforating corneal ulcers:  a) Early Complications  b) Late complications Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  96. 96. a)EarlyComplications 1) Iridocyclitis ± hypopyon: due to diffusion of toxins through the cornea to the AC. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  97. 97. 2) 2ry Glaucoma: - Early: due to plasmoid aqueous or hypopyon. - Late: due to PAS with angle block. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  98. 98. 3) Descematocele (Keratocele). - Cause: Bulging of DM due to destruction of the whole thickness of the cornea except DM which can not withstand the IOP. - Clinically: transparent bulging vesicle from the cornea. - Fate: - Rupture with perforation. - Healing with cicatrization. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  99. 99. NB. (important)  Descematocele doesn’t occur in: 1) Children, due to thin DM. 2) Typical hypopyon ulcer, due to destruction of DM by the posterior abscess Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  100. 100. b)LateComplications 1. Corneal opacities 2. Defective corneal scarring 3. Corneal vascularization Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  101. 101. 1. Corneal opacities: a-Nebula: Faint superficial corneal opacity; the iris is partially seen through it. b-Macula: Corneal opacity of medium density; the iris is seen with difficulty through it. c-Leucoma non adherent: Dense deep-white opacity; the iris cannot be seen through it. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  102. 102. 2. Defective corneal scarring: 1) Corneal facet: depressed area in the cornea. Due to insufficient scarring in which the epithelium is not raised to its original level. 2) Keratectasia: (Ex-ulcero) the scar is weak & bulges in front of IOP. 3) Pseudo-pterygium: adherent fold of the conjunctiva to the base of the ulcer (in peripheral ulcers with severe conjunctivitis). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  103. 103. 3. Corneal vascularization Corneal vascularization is late and may be: 1- Superficial (from conjunctival vessels.) 2- Deep (from episcleral vessels.) Superficial C.V. Deep C.V. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  104. 104. (B) Cmplications of Perforating corneal ulcers: ► Complications of perforation: depend on the site and size of the perforation: 1. Peripheral perforation may be: a. Small perforation b. Large perforation 2. Central perforation: a. Small perforation b. Large perforation Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  105. 105. 1) Peripheral perforation: a) Small peripheral perforation:  Ant. Synechiae. b) Large peripheral perforation:  Iris prolapse which leads to: i- Leucoma adherent. ii- Corneal (anterior) staphyloma (partial or total). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  106. 106. 2) Central perforation a) Small central perforation:  i- Corneal fistula ii- Anterior polar cataract b) Large central perforation:  i-Intra-ocular infections: - Suppurative iridocyclitis - Endophthalmitis ii-Intra-ocular hemorrhage: -Vitreous, retinal, or choroidal hemorrhage - Expulsive hemorrhage iii-Subluxation, anterior dislocation or extrusion of the lens. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  107. 107. Treatment of Corneal Ulcers (In General) ► The treatment of corneal ulcers include: 1) AetiologicalTreatment 2)Treatment of the ulcer itself 3)Treatment of complications Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  108. 108. 1- Aetiological Treatment: a. Removal of the predisposing factors b.Treatment of the source of infection e.g. conjunctivitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  109. 109. 2- Treatment of the ulcer itself: A. LocalTreatment 1. Non-specific measures 2. Specific treatment: a. Medical treatment b. Surgical treatment B. GeneralTreatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  110. 110. A. Local Treatment 1. Non-specific measures  Eye wash: if there is discharge.  Worm compresses :decrease pain due to the counter-irritant effect and dilate the blood vessels thus toxins are removed and antibodies increased.  Protection of the eye: eye patch (if there is no discharge) or, dark Glasses (if there is discharge).  Therapeutic (Bandage) soft contact lens for resistant corneal ulcers. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  111. 111. 2-Specific treatment  Which may be: A. Medical Treatment B. SurgicalTreatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  112. 112. A. Medical Treatment  (1) Identification of the organism: Ideally, a smear is taken to diagnose the causative organism, stained by Gram and Giemsa stain and culture and sensitivity test is carried out but treatment must be started immediately (before the result of the culture). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  113. 113.  (2) Start with a broad-spectrum topical antibiotics drops during the day and ointment at bedtime Then, modify the dose of eye drops according to the condition of the eye.  (3) In severe (vision-threatening) cases  use fortified eye drops Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  114. 114.  (4) Consider subconjunctival injection of antibiotics In severe cases with AC reaction and hypopyon or if no improvement with fortified eye drops.  (5) Mydriatic-Cycloplegic drugs: Atropine or cyclopentolate, to prevent the formation of post. Synechiae & reduce pain from ciliary spasm. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  115. 115. Causes of failure of antibiotic treatment: a) Incorrect diagnosis: due to unrecognized infection with HSV, Fungi, or acanthameba b) Incorrect treatment. Due to inappropriate choice of Antibiotics. c) Drug toxicity. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  116. 116. B. Surgical Treatment  Surgical treatment of corneal ulcers may include the following options: 1-Tarsorrhaphy. 2- Conjunctival flap 3-Theapentic keratopasty Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  117. 117. Surgical Treatment  Tarsorrhaphy  Indications:  Lateral tarsorrhaphy for treatment of ulcers with lagophthalmos as in facial palsy.  Median or paramedian tarsorrhaphy in neuroparalytic keratitis  Conjunctival Flap : helps healing by improving the nutrition of resistant corneal ulcers.  Therapeutic keratoplasty: For descematocele & resistant ulcers. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  118. 118. 3. Treatment of complications  e.g. 1. Irirtis 2. 2ry glaucoma 3. Descematocele 4. Perforation 5. Large leucoma adherent 6. Corneal fistula 7. Anterior staphyloma 8. Endophthalmitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  119. 119. Specific Clinical Types of Primary Corneal Ulcers Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  120. 120. A. Primary Infective Corneal Ulcers Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  121. 121. Specific Clinical Types of Primary Infective Corneal Ulcers keratitis (Hypopyon ulcer) keratitis (HS & HZ) (mycotic) keratitis (acanthamoeba) keratitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  122. 122. I. BACTERIAL CORNEAL ULCERS Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  123. 123. Hypopyon Ulcer (Ulcus Serpens = Acute Serpiginous ulcer)  Definition: - A severe form of corneal ulcer which is usually associated with hypopyon. - It creeps over the cornea because it has a healing edge and an advancing edge and has a great tendency to perforate. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  124. 124. ● Aetiology: 1) Predisposing factors: (organism + abrasion + poor general resistance). a) Chronic dacryocystitis provides the pneumococci (50% or more of typical hypopyon ulcer is associated with ch.dacryocystitis). b) An abrasion is necessary because the organism cannot invade the normal epithelium.The abrasion is produced by a F.B.,a finger nail, a lash...etc. c) Poor general resistance: It is common in old debilitated people and following fevers. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  125. 125. 2) Causative organisms: a) Pneumococci: cause 80% of cases (Typical hypopyon ulcer) b) Atypical hypopyon ulcer (20 %): - Bacteria: Morax-Axenfeld diplobacilli, other pyogenic organisms. - Fungi: aspergillus fumigatus. -Viruses and protozoa (rare). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  126. 126.  N.B. The pneumococcal type is called the typical hypopyon ulcer.  Hypopyon ulcers caused by other organisms are called atypical hypopyon ulcers. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  127. 127. Chacters Typical hypopyon ulcer Atypical hypopyon ulcer -Cause -Site -Character -Descematocele -Perforation -pneumococci . -Starts near the center. -Serpiginous . -Never occur. -Perforation is common. -other organisms. -Starts anywhere. -Spreads in all directions . -May occur. -Perforation less common. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  128. 128. ● Clinical picture: a) Symptoms: as in corneal ulcer but severer. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  129. 129. b) Signs: as in corneal ulcer but: 1)The ulcer is disc shaped, usually near the center of the cornea, serpiginous (creeps over the cornea) and has an advancing and a healing edge: -Central advancing edge: crescentic, undermined and densly infilterated. - peripheral healing edge: flat, epithelialized, vascularized and cicatrizing. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  130. 130.  2) Deep ulceration, posterior abscess formation and perforation are common.  Perforation occurs commonly because: a-The ulcer tends to go deep. b- A posterior abscess commonly forms.This occurs opposite the ulcer just anterior to DM in the form of cellular infiltration which might ulcerate posteriorly (posterior ulcer). This will weaken the cornea and make perforation very common. Also for the same reason descematocele is very rare. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  131. 131. 3) Hypopyon:  It is a sterile pus which is yellow in color and tends to settle at the bottom of the AC.  It has an upper straight level.  It originates from the inflamed iris and is composed of polymorphs-fibrin-iris pigment (no organism). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  132. 132. II. VIRAL KERATITIS Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  133. 133. VIRAL KERATITIS Herpes Simplex keratitis Herpes Zoster ophthalmicus Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  134. 134. 1. Herpes Simplex keratitis  Introduction:  Herpes simplex virus (HSV) is a DNA virus with humans as the only host.  HSV is divided into 2 types: 1. HSV-1: causes infection above the waist (face, lips, and eyes) 2. HSV-2: causes infection below the waist (genital herpes) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  135. 135. Clinical Features  HSV infection can be classified into 3 stages: 1. Primary ocular infection ■ Blepharoconjunctivitis ■ Keratitis 2. Recurrent keratitis ■ Epithelial ■ Stromal 3.Trophic Keratitis (metaherpetic keratitis) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  136. 136. (I) Primary ocular infection ● Cause ● Clinical Features ●Treatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  137. 137. ● Cause: direct transmission of virus through infected secretions to a non-immune subject. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  138. 138. ● Clinical features A. Presentation (Symptoms): -Typically occurs in children between the age of 6 months and 5 years, with unilateral ocular irritation and redness, and may be associated with generalized symptoms of viral illness. - it is rare during the first 6 months of life because of the protection given by the maternal antibodies). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  139. 139. B.Signs: 1. Mild, self-limited blepharoconjunctivitis. 2.The skin lesions (vesicles, then crusts, then heal without scarring) involve the lids and periorbital area. 3. Keratitis (fine epithelial punctate keratitis) may develop in 50% of cases. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  140. 140. Skin lesions in primary HS infection Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  141. 141. ● Treatment  Most cases are subclinical or have mild fever.  Blepharoconjunctivitis is usually self-limited  If Keratitis present (rare in 1ry infection)  Acycloguanosine 3% ointment (Acyclovir, Zovirax), 5 times/day, for 3 weeks. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  142. 142. (II) Recurrent Keratitis (A) Epithelial keratitis (B) Stromal necrotic keratitis (C) Disciform keratitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  143. 143. (A) Recurrent epithelial keratitis  Cause  Clinical Features  Treatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  144. 144. Cause  Reactivation of latent virus and invasion of the corneal epithelium. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  145. 145. Clinical Features  A. Presentation (Symptoms) With an acute onset of unilateral irritation, redness, photophobia, and blurring of vision. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  146. 146. B. Signs 1. Dendritic ulcer ● Starts with coarse stellate PEK and develops into a  branching (dendritic) ulcer ● Fluorescein stains bed of the ulcer ● Corneal sensation is reduced. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  147. 147. 2. Geographical ulcer starts as a dendritic ulcer and enlarges to assume a geographical shape Dendritic ulcer Geographical ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  148. 148. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  149. 149. ● Treatment: With antiviral drugs Acycloguanosine 3% ointment (Acyclovir, Zovirax), 5 times/day, for 3 weeks. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  150. 150. (B) Stromal necrotic keratitis  Cause  Clinical Picture  Treatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  151. 151. ● Cause  Direct viral invasion and destruction of the corneal stroma. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  152. 152. ● Clinical features ● Presentation (Symptoms): with a gradual onset of unilateral pain, redness, and severe visual impairment. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  153. 153. ● Signs: are cheesy and necrotic stroma similar to bacterial or fungal infection. There may be an associated anterior uveitis with KPs underlying the area of active stromal infiltration. Stromal necrotic keratitis in recurrent HS infection Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  154. 154. Stromal necrotic keratitisProf. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  155. 155. ● Complications  1.Vascularization and scarring (common)  2. Perforation (rare) Vascularization and scarring Perforation Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  156. 156. ● Treatment:  The first aim is to heal any associated active epithelial lesions with antiviral drugs and non- preserved tear substitutes (Lubricants)  In severe, resistant cases, the cautious use of topical steroids under cover of antiviral and antibiotic drops, may be necessary to relieve symptoms and prevent severe corneal scarring. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  157. 157. (C) Disciform keratitis  Cause  Clinical Picture  Treatment Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  158. 158. (C) Disciform keratitis ● Cause: the exact aetiology of disciform keratitis is controversial. It may be: 1. HSV infection of keratocytes or endothelium (endotheliitis) or 2. Exaggerated hypersensitivity reaction to the virus antigen. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  159. 159. ● Clinical features  Presentation: with subacute onset of unilateral blurred vision.  Signs: 1. Central (occasionally eccentric) zone of stromal and epithelial edema 2. KPs underlying the involved area 3. Small stromal infiltrates with a surrounding ring (Wessely ring) around the lesion. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  160. 160. Central epithelial & stromal edema with Underlying KPs Wessely ring Disciform keratitisProf. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  161. 161. ●Treatment: 1. Initially, topical steroids under cover of antivirals (drops), are given 4 times daily. 2. As improvement occurs, topical steroids should be tapered gradually over a period of several weeks. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  162. 162. (III) Trophic Keratitis " metaherpetic keratitis"  Cause: it is not caused by active viral disease, but by failure of re-epithelialization (persistent defects in the basement membrane), plus stromal devitalization, drug toxicity, and elements of denervation Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  163. 163.  Treatment consists of: 1. Withdrawal of potentially toxic topical drugs 2. Frequent topical Lubricants to promote epithelial healing (non-preserved drops) 3.Topical antibiotics to prevent secondary bacterial infection. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  164. 164. (2) Herpes Zoster Ophthalmicus (HZO) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  165. 165. (2) Herpes Zoster Ophthalmicus (HZO) ● Introduction ■ About 15% of all cases of HZ affect the ophthalmic division of trigeminal nerve and referred to as HZO. ■ Involvement of the nasociliary nerve which supplies the side of the nose correlates significantly with subsequent development of ocular complications (Hutchinson's sign). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  166. 166. (Hutchinson's sign) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  167. 167. ● Clinical features  Clinically, HZO can be divided into the following: 3 stages 1. Acute stage (stage 1) 2. Chronic stage (stage 2) 3. Recurrent stage (stage 3) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  168. 168. Acute stage (stage 1)  1. Skin lesions  2. Ocular lesions  3. Neurological lesions Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  169. 169. (1) Skin lesions  Signs in chronological order (Fig. next slide ) 1. Unilateral maculopapular rash involving one or all 3 branches of the ophthalmic nerve: (1) frontal, (2) lacrimal, and (3) nasociliary.Then  2. Maculopapules become pustules which burst to form  3. Crusting ulcers which heal  4. Scarring Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  170. 170. Figure : Skin lesions in HZ. top left: Hutchinson's sign; top right: involvement of maxillary division; bottom left: crusting changes; bottom right: extremely severe crusting stage. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  171. 171. ■ Treatment (1) Systemic therapy: oral acyclovir (Zovirax), 800 mg tablets, 5 times/day for 7 days (2)Topical therapy: consists of antiviral creams (Zovirax), and a steroid-antibiotic ointment applied 3 times/day Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  172. 172. (2) Ocular lesions  Signs include: 1. MP conjunctivitis 2. Episcleritis 3. Keratitis 4. Anterior uveitis 5. Scleritis (rare) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  173. 173. Treatment  Treatment with combined topical steroids and acyclovir oint. (zovirax) for keratitis and uveitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  174. 174. (3) Neurological complications  Cranial nerve palsies affecting the 3rd , 4th & 6th CNs.  Optic neuritis  Encephalitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  175. 175. Chronic Stage (Stage 2)  1. Skin lesions  2. Ocular lesions  3. Post-herpetic neuralgia Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  176. 176. (1) Skin lesions are typical "punched-out" scars. (2) Ocular lesions 1. Mucus-secreting conjunctivitis (common) 2. Scleritis: when becomes chronic  patches of scleral atrophy 3. Keratitis (Non dendritic) 4. chronic anterior uveitis (3) Post-herpetic neuralgia: is severe and chronic Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  177. 177. (3) Recurrent stage (Stage 3)  Recurrent lesions may re-appear as long as 10 years after acute lesions.  They are frequently precipitated by sudden withdrawal or reduction of topical steroids  The most common lesions are: 1. episcleritis 2. Scleritis 3. Keratitis 4. Anterior uveitis 5. Glaucoma. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  178. 178. Character Herpes simlex Herpes Zoster (1) Aetiology -Virus (2) lateteralety (3) Distribution (4) Pain (5) Recurrence (6) corneal signs a. Shape of ulcer b. Sensitivity c. Level of corneal affection Eptheliotropic May be bilateral Non specific No preceding neuralgia Common usually dendrilic Diminished (hyposthesia) Affects superficial layers Neurotropic Always unilateral Follow the affected nerves Precedes the eruption Solid immunity (No Rec.). Variable (Never dendritic) Abscent Deep layers Differential Diagnosis (HS Vs HZ) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  179. 179. III. Fungal Keratitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  180. 180. Fungal Keratitis ● Predisposing factors:  - Filamentous fungal keratitis (caused by Aspergillus and Fusarium spp.) typically is preceded by ocular trauma with vegetable matter.  - Yeast (Candida keratitis) usually occurs in association with chronic corneal disease or immunocompromised and debilitated patients. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  181. 181. Clinical Features ● Signs  Filamentous fungal keratitis: grayish-white lesion with feathery projections into the stroma with an intact overlying epithelium.  Candida keratitis: dense, white-yellow suppuration similar to bacterial keratitis & may be associated with hypopyon. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  182. 182. Filamentous fungal keratitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  183. 183. Candida keratitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  184. 184. ●Treatment:  1. Culture +/- corneal biopsy to establish the diagnosis  2. Antifungal drugs:Topical and systemic (oral) e.g. Ketoconazole. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  185. 185. IV. Parasitic Ulcer (Acanthamoeba Keratitis) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  186. 186. Parasitic Ulcer (Acanthamoeba Keratitis) ● Predisposing factors  -This disease typically affects contact lens wearers who use distilled water for contact lens care instead of the commercially available solutions. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  187. 187. ● Clinical features ■ Presentation is with blurred vision and pain which is characteristically severe and disproportionate to the extent of ocular involvement. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  188. 188. ■ Signs a. Early: multifocal anterior stromal infiltrates b. Then, these infiltrates gradually enlarge and coalesce to form a ring abscess. c. In severe cases, there may scleritis and hypopyon. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  189. 189. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  190. 190. Central Ring abscess in Acanthamoeba keratitis Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  191. 191. ●Treatment  1. Stained corneal +/- Corneal biopsy to confirm the diagnosis.  2. Topical Specific anti-Acanthameba eye drops  3. Penetrating keratoplasty may be indicated if medical ttt fails (in resistant cases ). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  192. 192. B. Primary Non-Infective Corneal Ulcers Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  193. 193. Primary Non-infective Corneal Ulcers 1. Mooren's ulcer 2. Neurotrophic keratitis 3.Traumatic ulcers 4. Exposure keratopathy 5. Atheromatous ulcer 6. Keratomalacia Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  194. 194. 1. Mooren's Ulcer (Chronic Serpiginous Ulcer) ● Definition: - It is a rare, idiopathic disease characterized by progressive circumferential, peripheral, stromal ulceration with later central spread. - Diagnosis depends on clinical features & exclusion of other causes of peripheral ulcerative keratitis. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  195. 195. ● Aetiology:The exact aetiology is Unknown,. Recently: it is considered as an autoimmune reaction against a specific antigen in the corneal stroma. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  196. 196. ● Clinical picture: a. Symptoms: as any ulcer with marked lacrimation and severe persistent neuralgic pain & photophobia. b. Signs:  A chronic serpiginous ulcer which starts near the limbus as grey infiltrates in the interpalpebral space then creeps over the cornea with a white advancing edge.  It spreads centrally as well as circumferentially.  Healing  thin vascularized scar.  Recurrence is common Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  197. 197. Mooren's Ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  198. 198. Mooren's Ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  199. 199. ●Treatment:. - There is no single effective ttt for Mooren’s ulcer. - A wide range of therapies have been reported.  1.Topical Steroids  2. Systemic immunosuppressive drugs  3. Excision of the perilimbal conjunctiva  4. Conjunctival cryotherapy  5.Therapeutic penetrating keratoplasty Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  200. 200. 2. NEUROPARALYTIC KERATITIS (Neurotrophic Keratitis) (Ulcer without Pain) ● Definition:  The term "neuroparalytic keratitis“ is a misnomer because the keratitis develops as a sequel to a trigeminal nerve lesion and lesions of sensory nerves do not lead to paralysis.  Its appropriate term is neurotrophic keratitis. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  201. 201. ● Clinical picture:  1. Pain is absent: due to loss of corneal sensations  2. Epithelial desquamation: starts at the center of cornea  3. Corneal ulceration with 2ry infection   4. Dense scar or perforation Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  202. 202. ●Treatment:  A. Medical treatment: i.The usual treatment of corneal ulcer (Topical antibiotics) + ii. Lubricants (Artificial tears eye drops ) iii. Cycloplegic eye drops iv. Bandage is essential (bandage soft contact lens) v. lid taping at bed time  B. SurgicalTreatment (Tarsorrhaphy):  Tarsorrhaphy is essential line of treatment (Median or paramedian) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  203. 203. 3. TRAUMATIC ULCERS ● Definition:The cornea is traumatized followed by secondary infection occurs. ● Aetiology: the traumatizing agent may be: 1. From outside e.g. wound, burn, chemical, F.B, finger nail. . 2. Local e.g. eye lash, PTD. ● Treatment: Remove the cause + usual treatment. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  204. 204. 4. KERATITIS WITH LAGOPHTHALMOS (Exposure Keratopathy) ● Aetiology: Occurs in eyes insufficiently covered by the lids (lagophthalmos) due to corneal exposure. e.g. due to: facial palsy, proptosis ...etc. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  205. 205. ● Clinical features:  - Dryness of corneal epithelium occurs (usually the lower third) due to rotation of the globe upwards during sleep (Bell's phenomenon), followed by epithelial cell desquamation and secondary infection.  -The defective closure of lids during sleep and absence of blinking reflex are important factors. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  206. 206. ●Treatment:  Treatment of the cause of lagophthalmos  The usual treatment of corneal ulcer.  Lid taping at bed time.  Tarsorrhaphy if medical treatment fails Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  207. 207. 5. Keratomalacia (Malnutritional Ulcer) ● Aetiology: Affecting badly nourished children, usually occurs in the first year of life, many of them are suffering from severe starvation, parasitic infestation or malnutrition with vitamin A deficiency. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  208. 208. ● Clinical features  -The disease starts by night blindness, and may be bilateral.  Signs: 1. Conjunctiva: dry with Bitot's spots. 2. Cornea: a. Dry (Xerosis) loss of lustre, hazy & insensitive. b. yellowish infiltrates start at the center of the cornea & increase until  c. Corneal melting  perforation occurs with iris prolapse and panophthalmitis. d. No or minimal inflammatory reaction (No ciliary injection) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  209. 209. ●Treatment: (General treatment is more important than local treatment) . a. General treatment 1. Improve the general health 2. Vitamin A b. Local treatment: as usual treatment of corneal ulcer Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  210. 210. Ectatic conditions of the cornea Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  211. 211. ECTATIC CONDITIONS OF THE CORNEA A. Post-Inflammatory B. Degenerative (Non-inflammatory) 1. Keratectasia 1. Keratoconus 2. Anterior (corneal) 2. Keratoglobus staphyloma. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  212. 212. 1. Keratectasia ● Definition: Is protrusion of the corneal scar without iris incarceration. ● Causes: 1) Weakness of the cornea following healing of a corneal ulcer (Keratectasia ex ulcero). 2) Corneal weakness following interstitial keratitis (k. ex pano). ●Treatment: • Penetrating Keratoplasty is often needed in most cases as an opacity is present. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  213. 213. 2. Anterior Staphyloma ● Definition: It is an ectatic scar of the cornea in which the iris is incarcerated.  It may be:  Partial: If it involves part of the cornea  Total : If it involves the whole cornea ● Complications: 2ry glaucoma may occur with partial anterior staphyloma, but it always present in total staphyloma (angle block by PAS) ● Treatment: 1. Partial type: by combined penetrating keratoplasty + trabeculectomy 2.Total type: Usually glaucoma is absolute. a. Enucleation of the blind painful eye + artifial globe b. Retrobulbar injection of alcohol if the patient refuses enucleation c. Cyclodestructive procedure Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  214. 214. 3. KERATOCONUS (Conical Cornea) ● Definition: - Is a congenital non inflammatory ectatic disorder of the cornea due to weakness of the cornea mostly affecting its center.  It is a bilateral, asymmetric disorder.  The onset characteristically occurs in the mid to late teens (especially around puberty).  It progress for 5-15 years, then becomes stable.  Sex: more common in females. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  215. 215. ● Aetiology: The exact cause of keratoconus is unknown. However, it is caused by weakness of the corneal stroma probably due to a defect in the structure of collagen. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  216. 216. ● Associated conditions:  Systemic disorders: i. Down's syndrome (Mongolism) ii.Turner syndrome iii. Marfan syndrome iv. Atopic conditions  Ocular disorders: i. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis (Spring catarrh) ii. Blue sclera iii. Aniridia iv. Ectopia lentis v. Retinitis pigmentosa Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  217. 217. ● Gross Pathological changes: 1.Thickness: The center of the cornea is markedly thin. 2. Shape: conical with apex usually below and nasal to the corneal center. Later, the apex becomes opacified (Acute hydrops). 3. A brown ring surrounds the base of the cone due to iron deposition in the epithelial cells (Fleischer's ring) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  218. 218. ● Clinical picture:  A. Symptoms: 1) Gradual painless progressive diminution of vision due to: i. Progressive curvature myopia (steepening of cornea  Myopia) ii. Later, irregular astigmatism 2) Glare, halos around lights, light sensitivity and ocular irritation. 3) Acute loss of vision may occur due to rupture of DM  corneal edema (Acute hydrops) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  219. 219.  B. Signs: in chronological order: (1) Early signs: 1. Conical shape of the cornea 2. Retinoscopy shows irregular "scissor" reflex 3. Placido's disc shows irregular rings . 4. Keratometry shows irregular astigmatism 5. Slitlamp examination shows fine vertical folds in the deep stroma (Vogt's striae) . Conical shape of the cornea Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  220. 220. Placido's disc shows irregular rings Vogt’s striae in keratoconus Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  221. 221. (2) Late signs  1. Progressive central or paracentral corneal thinning  2. Bulging of the lower lid on down-gaze (Munson's sign)  3. Epithelial iron deposits (Fleischer's ring) may be around the base of the cone  4. Acute hydrops results from ruptures in Descemet's membrane and acute leakage of fluid into the corneal stroma and epithelium.This causes a sudden severe diminution of vision associated with discomfort and lacrimation. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  222. 222. Munson's sign in KC central corneal thinning Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  223. 223. Fleischer's ring in KC (iron deposition) Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  224. 224. Acute hydrops in KC Acute hydrops & Corneal opacity Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  225. 225. ● Diagnosis:  The hallmark of keratoconus includes: a- Central or paracentral corneal thinning b- Apical protrusion c- Irregular astigmatism  It can be graded by keratometry into: a. Mild KC: < 48 D b. Moderate KC: 48 - 58 D c. Severe KC: > 54 D Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  226. 226.  Diagnosis basically depends upon: a. Clinical signs (Previously mentioned) including slitlamp biomicroscopy, ophthalmoscopy, retinoscopy & keratometry. b. Corneal topography (& pentacam): Is the most sensitive method of detecting early KC & monitoring its progression. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  227. 227. Pentacam in diagnosis of keratoconus Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  228. 228. ● Treatment:  Rigid gas permeable contact lenses are helpful to correct the irregular Astigmatism (Early cases).  Recent treatment modalities: (1) Crosslinking :  Principle: Corneal Collagen crosslinking depends on the use of the photosensitzer riboflavin and ultraviolet A-light as an effective method for increasing the stiffness of corneal stroma which helps in stabilizing the cornea and delay the progression of keratoconus. (2) Intrastromal Corneal Rings implantation (3) Penetrating keratoplasty for advanced cases associated with corneal scarring. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  229. 229.  For Acute hydrops: i. cycloplegic eye drops + Hyperosmotic eye drops (NaCl 5% ). ii. Topical steroids eye drops may minimize scarring, and new vessel formation. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  230. 230. Corneal Degenerations Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  231. 231. 1. Arcus Senilis ● Definition: Bilateral peripheral annular infiltration of the corneal stroma which occurs in old people ● Aetiology: Degenerative condition with lipoidal infiltration. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  232. 232. ● Clinical picture:  Symptoms: No symptoms as it never affects vision.  Signs: 1.The infiltration at first appears down then up but soon surrounds the whole cornea. 2. A ring shaped opacity one mm in breadth, being separated from the limbus by a clear interval (lucid interval ofVogt). Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  233. 233. ●Treatment: No treatment is needed as it is symptomless & peripheral.  N.B. Arcus Juvenilis (Juvenile Arcus):  Occurs in young age (< 30 yrs).  May be associated with Hyper cholestrolaemia Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  234. 234. 2. Band Shaped Keratopathy ● Definition: Band shaped horizontal corneal opacity across the middle 1/3 of the cornea. (Hyaline + calcareous degeneration) ● Causes: 1. Metastatic calcification: in conditions of hypercalcaemia. 2. Dystrophic calcification: in degenerated blind eyes e.g. absolute glaucoma, old standing uveitis. Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  235. 235. ● Clinical picture  Signs: i- band shaped horizontal opacity which starts peripherally and spreads centrally involving the middle 3rd of the cornea with clear cornea separating the band from the limbus. ii- Clear areas are present within the opacity giving Swiss-Cheese appearance (represent holes in BM). . ● Treatment: Can be removed if cosmetically bad or if affecting the vision by:  .Scraping of the corneal epithelium or  Lamellar keratoplasy Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah
  236. 236. With Best Wishes Prof. Ahmad Mostafa Abdallah

