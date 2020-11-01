Successfully reported this slideshow.
Este es un Proyecto de E.S.I. sobre el consumo de drogas y alcohol.

Proyecto e.s.i.

  1. 1. Consumo  Consumo​ es la acción y efecto de consumir o gastar, sean productos, bienes o servicios, como por ejemplo la energía, entendiendo por consumir, como el hecho de utilizar estos productos y servicios para satisfacer necesidades primarias y secundarias. El consumo, puede ser bueno como malo. Por ejemplo, el consumo de alimentos, es un consumo bueno, puesto que nos da energías, fuerzas y las vitaminas que necesita nuestro cuerpo. En cambio, el consumo de alcohol es perjudicial para la salud, ya que puede afectar la capacidad de razonamiento y juicio cada vez que bebe. El consumo prolongado de alcohol daña las neuronas. Esto puede provocar un daño permanente a la memoria, a la capacidad de razonamiento y a la forma de cómo se comporta. El Consumo de Alcohol  El alcoholismo es la incapacidad de controlar el consumo de alcohol debido a una dependencia física y emocional. Los síntomas incluyen consumo recurrente de alcohol a pesar de los problemas legales y de salud relacionados. Las personas alcohólicas pueden beber al comienzo del día, sentirse culpables por el consumo y tener el deseo de reducir la cantidad de alcohol que ingieren. El alcohol es fácil de conseguir, puesto que en las fiestas, esta bebida se vende y se bebe, lo que puede llevar a que se vuelva una adicción para algunas personas o se consuma con frecuencia. El alcohol es, por un gran margen, la droga psicotrópica más utilizada en Estados Unidos. Aunque la posesión, uso o venta de otras drogas es contra la ley, el alcohol es legal para los mayores de 21 años.
  2. 2. Los beneficios y perjuicios del consumo de alcohol. El consumo moderado de alcohol puede proporcionar algunos beneficios para la salud, como los siguientes: ● Reducir el riesgo de padecer una enfermedad cardíaca y morir a causa de ella. ● Reducir el riesgo de apoplejía isquémica (cuando las arterias que van al cerebro se estrechan o se bloquean, lo que causa una severa reducción del flujo sanguíneo). ● Reducir el riesgo de diabetes. El consumo excesivo de alcohol puede aumentar el riesgo de tener problemas de salud graves, que incluyen: ● Ciertos cánceres, incluido el cáncer de mama y el cáncer de boca, garganta, esófago e hígado. ● Pancreatitis. ● Muerte súbita si ya se tiene una enfermedad cardiovascular. ● Daño al músculo cardíaco (miocardiopatía alcohólica) que lleva a la insuficiencia cardíaca. ● Accidente cerebrovascular. ● Presión arterial alta. ● Enfermedad del hígado,entre otros. Consumo de drogas  Las drogas son sustancias químicas que pueden cambiar el funcionamiento de su cuerpo y mente. Incluyen medicamentos recetados, medicamentos de venta libre, alcohol, tabaco y drogas ilegales.
  3. 3. La adicción a las drogas es una enfermedad cerebral crónica. Hace que una persona tome drogas repetidamente, a pesar del daño que provoca. El uso repetido de drogas puede cambiar el cerebro y provocar adicción. Los cambios cerebrales de la adicción pueden ser duraderos, por lo que la adicción a las drogas se considera una enfermedad "recurrente". Esto significa que las personas en recuperación corren el riesgo de volver a consumir drogas, incluso después de años de no tomarlas. No todos quienes usan drogas se vuelven adictos. El cuerpo y cerebro de cada persona es diferente, por lo que su reacción a las drogas también puede ser diferente. Algunas personas pueden volverse adictas rápidamente, o puede ocurrir con el tiempo. Otras personas nunca se vuelven adictas. Que alguien se vuelva adicto o no depende de muchas cosas, incluyendo factores genéticos, ambientales y del desarrollo. Los beneficios y perjuicios del consumo de drogas El consumo o uso indebido de drogas incluye: ● Uso de sustancias ilegales, como: ○ Esteroides anabólicos ○ Drogas de club ○ Cocaína ○ Heroína ○ Inhalantes ○ Marihuana ○ Metanfetaminas
  4. 4. ● Uso indebido de medicinas recetadas, incluyendo opioides. Esto significa tomar medicamentos de una manera diferente a la prescrita por el profesional de la salud. Incluye: ○ Tomar un medicamento recetado para otra persona ○ Tomar una dosis mayor que la recomendada ○ Usar el medicamento de una forma diferente de la que debe hacerlo. Por ejemplo, en lugar de tragar sus tabletas, puede aplastarlas y luego inhalarse o inyectarse ○ Usar el medicamento para otro propósito, como drogarse ○ Uso indebido de medicamentos de venta libre, incluyendo usarlos para otro propósito y usarlos de una forma diferente a la que se supone El consumo de drogas es peligroso. Puede dañar su cerebro y cuerpo, a veces en forma permanente. Puede herir a las personas que le rodean, incluyendo amigos, familia, niños y bebés no nacidos. El consumo de drogas también puede conducir a la adicción.

