CAÍDA DE LA URSS  Entre el 19 de enero de 1990 y el 31 de diciembre de 1931.  Uno de los acontecimientos más importantes...
LA QUIEBRA ECONÓMICA DE LA URSS • Durante la última parte de la década de 1980 encontraremos que la URSS se enfrentaba a u...
LOS AÑOS PREVIOS A LA CAÍDA DE LA URSS En el año 1988 encontraremos los primeros movimientos independentistas en Estonia,...
 En julio del mismo año, el presidente Mijaíl Gorbachov, anunciaba a los integrantes del Pacto de Varsovia que podían dec...
EL FINAL DE LA URSS  En enero del año 1990 encontraremos de nuevo la petición por parte de los Países Bálticos para aband...
 El 31 de julio los Estados Unidos y la URSS firmaban un tratado para reducir las armas nucleares, elemento muy important...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Caída de la urss

10 views

Published on

historia

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Caída de la urss

  1. 1. CAÍDA DE LA URSS  Entre el 19 de enero de 1990 y el 31 de diciembre de 1931.  Uno de los acontecimientos más importantes que se ha producido a lo largo del siglo XX debido, entre otras cosas, a que supuso el fin además de la Guerra Fría.
  2. 2. LA QUIEBRA ECONÓMICA DE LA URSS • Durante la última parte de la década de 1980 encontraremos que la URSS se enfrentaba a una economía sumergida, debido al enorme gasto que se realizó por parte del gobierno para crear armamento y mantener el pulso a los Estados Unidos de Norteamérica. • Esto llevó al gobierno soviético a implantar una serie de medidas por las cuales las repúblicas socialistas fueron empobreciéndose cada vez más al controlarles el comercio para que no realizaran tratos con los demás países europeos. • De hecho se sabe que muchos países, tras la disgregación de la URSS tardaron incluso una década en llegar a los niveles económicos previos a la implantación del régimen soviético.
  3. 3. LOS AÑOS PREVIOS A LA CAÍDA DE LA URSS En el año 1988 encontraremos los primeros movimientos independentistas en Estonia, Lituania y Letonia. Por otro lado se reunirían los presidentes de las dos superpotencias para crear un programa de reformas políticas, abriéndose por primera vez las candidaturas al Congreso de los Diputados del Pueblo. Para marzo del año 1989 se produciría la retirada de las tropas soviéticas de Afganistán, las cuales llevaban diez años en el territorio, mientras que en Georgia era aplastada una manifestación pacífica, produciéndose 19 muertos. Durante los años anteriores a la disolución de la Unión Soviética se fueron realizando una serie de acercamientos al resto del mundo para ir encaminando la apertura de los países soviéticos.
  4. 4.  En julio del mismo año, el presidente Mijaíl Gorbachov, anunciaba a los integrantes del Pacto de Varsovia que podían decidir su propio futuro político, es decir, elegir si permanecer dentro del sistema comunista o abrirse al resto del mundo y entrar en el sistema capitalista.  Fue en dicho momento cuando se produjo un gran movimiento dentro de los países soviéticos para llegar al resto de Europa, Hungría sería el primer país en abrir sus fronteras occidentales.  Uno de los momentos más importantes e incluso que muchas personas toman como el fin de la Guerra Fría, se produjo entre el 9 y el 10 de noviembre de 1989 cuando se produce la caída del Muro de Berlín, sin que el gobierno de la URSS moviera un dedo para evitarlo.  Al mismo tiempo comenzaron a caer los regímenes de Checoslovaquia, o Rumania.
  5. 5. EL FINAL DE LA URSS  En enero del año 1990 encontraremos de nuevo la petición por parte de los Países Bálticos para abandonar la URSS aunque no serán escuchadas y además las revueltas fueron sofocadas con gran violencia.  Durante los siguientes meses encontraremos grandes cambios dentro de esta, y además se producirán muchas manifestaciones en las cuales el gobierno actuará con mano de hierro para evitar el descontrol general.  Un paso importante lo encontraremos en junio del año 1991, cuando por primera vez los rusos pudieron votar al presidente del país, siendo elegido Boris Yeltsin, aunque por el momento no encontraremos la liberación de nuevos países de la unión.  De esta manera Lituania y Letonia volvían a tener muertos en manifestaciones a manos del ejercito soviético.
  6. 6.  El 31 de julio los Estados Unidos y la URSS firmaban un tratado para reducir las armas nucleares, elemento muy importante dentro de las negociaciones internacionales.  Uno de los momentos de mayor tensión se vivió el 19 de agosto de 1991, cuando un grupo extremista, viendo que el país se disgregaba y que no había manera de detenerlo, decidieron dar un golpe de Estado, sacando los tanques en Moscú, pero la unión entre la mayoría del ejercito y el pueblo de Moscú contra los golpistas evitaron la marcha atrás de los acontecimientos y de esa manera acababa el fallido golpe de estado, y al mismo tiempo el presidente Yeltsin ganaba, por así decirlo, más fama.  Entre los meses de septiembre y diciembre encontraremos las independencias de Estonia, Lituania, Letonia, Ucrania y Bielorrusia.  Pero la caída de la URSS no se produciría hasta el día 25 de diciembre del año 1991, momento por el cual Gorbachov anunciaba su dimisión y al mismo tiempo se instauraba la bandera tricolor en Rusia, eliminando en el Kremlin la bandera roja soviética.

×