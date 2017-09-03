Presupuesto de Producción Marnidry Aguilar

Instituto Universitario de Tecnología Antonio José de Sucre Extensión Barquisimeto TRABAJO Presupuesto de Producción Alumn...
2 INTRODUCCIÓN Para la realización de este trabajo se siguieron las pautas y lineamientos de la metodología de la investig...
3 ÍNDICE Pp. INTRODUCCIÓN..…………………………………..…………….……….. 2 Presupuesto de Producción.………………………...……………….……… 5 Definición……………...
4 Técnicas del Presupuesto de Producción…………………………………... 11 Las Ventas Estimadas………………………………………………… 11 Los Inventarios (re...
5 Presupuesto de Producción Definición Un presupuesto es un plan de operaciones y recursos de una empresa, que se formula ...
6 requerimiento de materiales se debe calcular la cantidad requerida por tipo de línea producida la misma que debe concord...
7 Clasificación de los Presupuestos Se considera importante conocer y definir brevemente la clasificación según investigac...
8 Elementos del Presupuesto de Producción Según información de blog sobre estos elementos, son: Presupuesto de Materiales ...
9 Pasos a Seguir en la Planificación de la Producción Los pasos a seguir en la planificación de la producción pueden ser: ...
10 ¿Qué es Producción? La producción supone un conjunto de actividades que permitan crear una serie de producto y servicio...
11 Técnicas del Presupuesto de Producción Las técnicas del presupuesto de producción se fundamentan en dos puntos básicos ...
12 presupuestos de operación y el de caja. Fórmulas y Tablas de Presupuestos de Producción (VENER ANEXO Nº 2) Para explica...
13 Fuente: Lilian Lecaros
14 CONCLUSIONES Al término de este trabajo de investigación, estudiando y analizando el tema en cuestión, se pudo inferir ...
15 REFERENCIAS BIBLIÓGRAFICAS Da Costa, L (2014). Presupuesto de Producción. Prezi Jorge E. Burbano Ruiz. (2002). Presupue...
16 ANEXOS
17 ANEXO 1 Mapa Mental Presupuesto de Producción
18 ANEXO Nº 2 CÉDULAS DE PRESPUESTO DE PRODUCCIÓN
19
20
21
22
23
24
25 ANEXO Nº 3
26 ANEXO Nº 4
27 CONTINUACIÓN ANEXO Nº 4
28
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presupuesto de Producción Marnidry Aguilar

32 views

Published on

Presupuesto de Producción
Definición
Objetivos principales
Importancia
Elementos
Caracteristicas
Metodología
Tecnicas
Pasos
Formulas
Tablas
Conclusiones
Anexos

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Presupuesto de Producción Marnidry Aguilar

  1. 1. Instituto Universitario de Tecnología Antonio José de Sucre Extensión Barquisimeto TRABAJO Presupuesto de Producción Alumna Marnidry Grelysnay Aguilar Villanueva Cedula Identidad: V- 19.887.665 Asignatura: Técnica Presupuestaria Sección: S2 Profesor.: Víctor Castillo Septiembre, 2017
  2. 2. 2 INTRODUCCIÓN Para la realización de este trabajo se siguieron las pautas y lineamientos de la metodología de la investigación, con la finalidad de indagar, estudiar y analizar lo concerniente a la temática sobre Presupuesto de Producción, desarrollando desde su Definición, Términos Básicos, Objetivos, así como su Importancia, Elementos, Características. Igualmente se estudiará la Metodología, Técnicas, Pasos, Fórmulas, Tablas y la utilización de ejemplos claves que faciliten la comprensión del tema es estudio. En referencia a la definición del Presupuesto de Producción, existen infinidades pero una definición sencilla tomada del material recomendado, corresponde con aquel presupuesto que detalla y/o especifica la cantidad planificada de los artículos a fabricar durante el periodo del presupuesto determinado, bajo condiciones mínimas normales. Entre las características más resaltantes de este tipo de presupuestos, no requieren las mismas materias, por su naturaleza, considerando solo los materiales que se requiere para cada línea o molde. Con respecto al objetivo de los presupuestos de producción es dar respuesta a las a preguntas como ¿Qué deberá producirse?; ¿Cuándo deberá producirse?; ¿Qué cantidad?; ¿En qué forma deberá producirse?, entre otras. La importancia de los presupuestos de producción radica en que constituyen la base sobre la cual se elaboran los demás presupuestos operativos, tales como los presupuestos de materiales, mano de obra y costos indirectos de fabricación. Más adelante se hace mención a los pasos a seguir en la planificación de la producción, así como los métodos, fórmulas y cédulas más usadas, aunado a la explicación en Excel para elaborar el presupuesto de producción.
  3. 3. 3 ÍNDICE Pp. INTRODUCCIÓN..…………………………………..…………….……….. 2 Presupuesto de Producción.………………………...……………….……… 5 Definición…………………………………………………………….. 5 Presupuesto de Costo de Producción…………………………………. 5 Técnicas Presupuestarias……………………………………………… 6 Planificación Presupuestaria…………………….……………………. 6 Características del Presupuesto de Producción…………………………… 6 Objetivos del Presupuesto de Producción…………………………………. 6 Clasificación de los Presupuestos…………………………………………... 7 Presupuestos de Venta………………………………………………... 7 Presupuestos de Producción………………………………………….. 7 Presupuestos de Compra……………………………………………… 7 Presupuesto de Costo-Producción……………………………………. 7 Presupuestos de Flujo Efectivo………………………………………. 7 Presupuesto Maestro………………………………………………….. 7 Elementos del Presupuesto de Producción………………………………… 8 Presupuesto de Materiales…………………………………………….. 8 El Material Directo……………………………………………………. 8 El Material Indirecto o Suministros…………………………………... 8 Importancia de los Presupuestos en General y de Producción…………… 8 Pasos a Seguir en la Planificación de la Producción………………………. 9 Técnicas y Metodologías para la Elaboración de Prepuestos de Producción…………………………………………………………………… 9 ¿Qué es Producción?.............................................................................. 10 ¿Qué Deberá Producirse?....................................................................... 10 ¿Cuándo Deberá Producirse?................................................................. 10 ¿Qué Cantidad Deberá Producirse?....................................................... 10 ¿En Qué Forma Deberá Producirse?...................................................... 10
  4. 4. 4 Técnicas del Presupuesto de Producción…………………………………... 11 Las Ventas Estimadas………………………………………………… 11 Los Inventarios (reales) de Productos Terminados…………………… 11 Presupuesto de Volumen de Producción……………………………… 11 Presupuesto de Costo de Producción…………………………………. 11 Fórmulas y Tablas de Presupuestos de Producción………………………. 12 CONCLUSIONES…………………………………………………………... 14 REFERENCIAS BIBLIÓGRAFICAS…………………………………….. 15 ANEXOS…………………………………………………………………….. 16
  5. 5. 5 Presupuesto de Producción Definición Un presupuesto es un plan de operaciones y recursos de una empresa, que se formula para lograr en un cierto período los objetivos propuestos y se expresa en términos monetarios. Otros autores como Da Costa, Lorena (2010), define el presupuesto de producción como aquel que determina el número de unidades por cada producto a fabricarse para satisfacer las ventas planeadas a través de niveles de inventarios apropiados y a los costos que permitan obtener beneficios esperados. Así se puede inferir que el presupuesto se trata de un plan que permite identificar primeramente las cantidades en unidad de productos, para alcanzar metas y satisfacer necesidades en el área financiera. (VER ANEXO Nº 1). Cabe resaltar que según Burbano, J (2002), el presupuesto de producción se realiza después de haber elaborado el presupuesto de ingresos o el de compras, según la empresa para la cual se elabore, puede ser una empresa industrial o comercial. Según Reyes, Carolina en su blog sobre Técnicas Presupuestarias, se encuentran los siguientes: Presupuesto de Producción Son estimaciones que se hallan estrechamente relacionadas con el presupuesto de venta y los niveles de inventario deseado. En realidad el presupuesto de producción es el presupuesto de venta proyectado y ajustados por el cambio en el inventario. Presupuesto de Costo de Producción Son estimados que de manera específica intervienen en todo el proceso de fabricación unitaria de un producto, quiere decir que del total del presupuesto del
  6. 6. 6 requerimiento de materiales se debe calcular la cantidad requerida por tipo de línea producida la misma que debe concordar con el presupuesto de producción. Técnicas Presupuestarias Consisten en el conjunto de actividades programadas anticipadamente, de tal manera que va a expresar lo que la administración tratará de realizar para la consecución de un fin tomando en cuenta todas las áreas y actividades de la empresa como un todo. Esto es factible para empresas públicas y privadas. Planificación Presupuestaria Tanto la planificación como el presupuesto son instrumentos que son iguales de útiles en organismos gubernamentales y privados. De tal forma se puede establecer que el presupuesto es un acto de gobierno por el cual se prevén los ingresos y gastos y se autorizan por un periodo futuro determinado. Características del Presupuesto de Producción Debe considerarse solo los materiales que se requiere para cada línea o molde. Debe estimarse el costo. No todos requieren los mismos materiales. El valor coincidir con el costo unitario establecido en el costo de producción. Objetivos del Presupuesto de Producción Controlar y medir los resultados cuantitativos, cualitativos y, fijar responsabilidades en las diferentes dependencias de la empresa para logar el cumplimiento de las metas previstas. Planeamiento de la propia producción. Revisión de la capacidad de producción de la fábrica. Programar las necesidades de materia prima. Programar necesidades de mano de obra. Determinar el costo de producción. Calcular las necesidades de financiamiento.
  7. 7. 7 Clasificación de los Presupuestos Se considera importante conocer y definir brevemente la clasificación según investigación realizada por HC Global Group Investigación, Asesoría y Negocios, entre ellos está: Presupuestos de Venta Generalmente son preparados por meses, áreas geográficas y productos. Presupuestos de Producción Comúnmente se expresan en unidades físicas. La información necesaria para preparar este presupuesto incluye tipo y capacidades de maquinaria, cantidades económicas a producir y disponibilidad de los materiales. Presupuestos de Compra Es el presupuesto que prevé las compras de materias primas y/o mercancías que se harán durante determinado período. Generalmente se hacen en unidades y costos. Presupuesto de Costo-Producción Algunas veces esta información se incluye en el presupuesto de producción. Al comparar el costo de producción con el precio de venta, muestra si los márgenes de utilidad son adecuados. Presupuestos de Flujo Efectivo Es esencial en cualquier compañía. Debe ser preparado luego de que todas los demás presupuestos hayan sido completados. El presupuesto de flujo muestra los recibos anticipados y los gastos, la cantidad de capital de trabajo. Presupuesto Maestro Este presupuesto incluye las principales actividades de la empresa. Resume y coordina todas las actividades de los otros presupuestos y puede ser concebido como el “presupuesto de presupuestos”.
  8. 8. 8 Elementos del Presupuesto de Producción Según información de blog sobre estos elementos, son: Presupuesto de Materiales Este presupuesto asegura que la materia prima se tendrá disponible en el momento requerido por el proceso, y se encarga de estimar el presupuesto de los materiales que debe utilizar una empresa para su producción en un período determinado. El Material Directo Es todo aquel que pueda ser perfecta y económicamente determinado y valuado en cada unidad de producto, de allí que se le considere como un costo variable. El Material Indirecto o Suministros Son aquellos difíciles de identificar en el producto. Importancia de los Presupuestos en General y de Producción La importancia de los presupuestos radica en que son útiles en la mayoría de las organizaciones Utilitaristas o no, grandes multinacionales y pequeñas empresas. Aunado a que ayudan a minimizar el riesgo en las operaciones de la organización. Otro aspecto relevante en la importancia de los presupuestos, es que mantiene el plan de operaciones de la empresa en límites razonables y sirven como mecanismo para la revisión de políticas y estrategias de la empresa y direccionarlas hacia lo que verdaderamente se busca. Así como también facilitan que los miembros de la organización, puedan Cuantifican en términos financieros los diversos componentes de su plan total de acción. El presupuesto de producción es importante ya que constituye la base sobre la cual se elaboran los demás presupuestos operativos, tales como los presupuestos de materiales, mano de obra y costos indirectos de fabricación. De esta forma, este presupuesto permite determinar cuáles serán los consumos por cada uno de los elementos que intervienen en la fabricación del producto.
  9. 9. 9 Pasos a Seguir en la Planificación de la Producción Los pasos a seguir en la planificación de la producción pueden ser: Determinar el nivel de inventario por producto de acuerdo al plan de ventas y las necesidades de rotación de inventarios. Necesidad de producción total y por producto Análisis de capacidad de producción. Determinar la complejidad y duración de los procesos de fabricación Revisar las condiciones de instalaciones de la fábrica. Elaborar el presupuesto de materia prima Elaborar el presupuesto de mano de obra. Elaborar el presupuesto de Gastos de Fabricación Elaborar el presupuesto de inversiones (compras de maquinaria, repuestos). Técnicas y Metodologías para la Elaboración de Prepuestos de Producción (VER ANEXO Nº 4) Para la elaboración de este Presupuesto se tomarán en Cuenta 3 aspectos principales, entre los cuales están: a) Inventario inicial b) Inventario Final deseado y, c) Unidades por vender. Utilizaremos la siguiente fórmula: Total a Producir = Unidades a vender + Inventario Final deseado - Inventario Inicial Por ejemplo: Pluma punto fino, aplicando la fórmula anterior nos queda: Total a producir = 500.000 + 175.000 -125.000 = 550.000. Para comprender las técnicas para realizar presupuestos de este tipo es necesario tener claro las siguientes consideraciones.
  10. 10. 10 ¿Qué es Producción? La producción supone un conjunto de actividades que permitan crear una serie de producto y servicios. Este proceso se desarrolla a través de la transformación de materias primas en productos terminados. El Presupuesto de producción es la estimación tanto en volumen como en costos de producción de las unidades que vamos a procurar durante un ejercicio determinado, el cual debe responder a las siguientes preguntas: ¿Qué Deberá Producirse? La respuesta ideal sería aquello que demanda la sociedad. ¿Cuándo Deberá Producirse? Depende de si son productos estacionarios o no estacionarios. Los estacionarios son aquellos que durante su ejercicio (un año) tienen un periodo de tiempo en el cual incrementan sus ventas EJ. Útiles escolares. Los no estacionarios son aquellos que durante su periodo de ejercicio dividen su totalidad de ventas en periodos cortos, quince, mensual, trimestral o semestral. ¿Qué Cantidad Deberá Producirse? Depende del volumen ventas dentro de la industria ya que se debe tomar en cuenta el porcentaje del mercado de nuestra competencia y nuestro mercado con el objetivo de no obtener un exceso de producción para no tener pérdidas en nuestros inventarios. ¿En Qué Forma Deberá Producirse? Dependerá de la calidad de materia prima que usaremos para nuestro producto y de la tecnología que usemos para la producción de los mismos. Esto con el objeto de crear productos de calidad a bajos precios. Presupuesto de Ventas = PV en Unidades + Inventario Final = IF en Unidades - Inventario Inicial = II en Unidades = Presupuesto de Producción = PP en Unidades
  11. 11. 11 Técnicas del Presupuesto de Producción Las técnicas del presupuesto de producción se fundamentan en dos puntos básicos a saber: Las Ventas Estimadas Es la estimación o previsión de las ventas de un producto, bien o servicio durante determinado periodo futuro, son indicadores de realidades económico empresariales. Determina que puede venderse con base en la realidad, y el plan de ventas permite que esa realidad hipotética se materialice, guiando al resto de los planes operativos de la empresa. Los Inventarios (reales) de Productos Terminados Es la producción de bienes cuya elaboración ha sido completamente finalizada, pasado los correspondientes controles de calidad y técnicos vigentes y entregados a la almacena de la entidad o al cliente sin haber sido previamente almacenada. Los presupuestos de producción usados y relacionados en esta parte son: Presupuesto de Volumen de Producción Es el grado de la capacidad de productos. Se refiere a las cantidades que deberá produciré, tomando en consideración el volumen o cantidad que se espera vender. Volumen de Producción también llamado Nivel de Actividad, este se suele medir en un porcentaje de magnitudes absolutas como unidades de producción u horas consumidas. El volumen de producción es fundamental para la gestión empresarial, y aún más en aquellos casos que existen grandes variaciones estacionales durante el año. Presupuesto de Costo de Producción Indica cual es el volumen de costos de las unidades vendidas a producir, proporciona los elementos que sirven de enlace entre el estado presupuestado de resultados y los
  12. 12. 12 presupuestos de operación y el de caja. Fórmulas y Tablas de Presupuestos de Producción (VENER ANEXO Nº 2) Para explicar esta parte se toma la fuente de la autora Lilian Lecaros Gálvez, presenta las fórmulas que hoy en la era de la computación y globalización son de uso generalizado y común, las usadas en Excel. Estas funciones definidas por el usuario (UDF) permiten mediante el uso de macros o código v va contar con funciones similares a las que existen de forma predefinida en Excel. En este caso, he definido la función para hallar los costos totales para un presupuesto de producción, esta es importante ya que el costo de producción consta de los costos que debemos asumir para llevar a cabo un producto o servicio, estos costos están compuesto de: Material Directo, Mano de Obra Directa y Costos Indirectos de fabricación (Variables y Fijos). A partir de una simple fórmula se logra hallar los costos totales para nuestro presupuesto de producción tomando en cuenta el costo por unidad, y las unidades que se producirán. Sin embargo, tomaremos en cuenta que los costos indirectos de fabricación fijos no se multiplican por las unidades producidas ya que se asume con ese costo fijo sin importar ese dato. Se detalla los elementos de la función costos totales, que según la misma autor es: Función Costos Totales: Costo de Material Directo*Unidades producidas+ Costo de Mano de Obra Directa * Unidades producidas+ Costos Indirectos de Fabricación Variables * Unidades Producidas + Costos Indirectos de Fabricación Fijos Además, teniendo el dato del precio de venta podremos obtener la utilidad de la empresa, esto a través de la función Utilidad, la cual resta las ventas (Precio de venta * Unidades – Costos Totales)
  13. 13. 13 Fuente: Lilian Lecaros
  14. 14. 14 CONCLUSIONES Al término de este trabajo de investigación, estudiando y analizando el tema en cuestión, se pudo inferir y delimitar las siguientes conclusiones: El presupuesto de producción se realiza después de haber elaborado el presupuesto de ingresos o el de compras, según la empresa para la cual se elabore, puede ser una empresa industrial o comercial Se considera importante que el presupuesto de producción debe ser flexible, de tal manera que sea objeto de adaptación constante, ya que, siendo un medio de evaluación, sirva para determinar las pautas de posibles deficiencias. El Presupuesto de Producción, como parte del sistema financiero de una empresa en propuesta y establecimiento de objetivos, es determinante e influyente para la obtención y alcance de los mismos, su exactitud es vital y relevante, pues en base a la proyección de ventas estimadas y el inventario disponible, es preciso terminar por medio del proceso de producción, cual ha de ser el rubro de producción para satisfacer las necesidades de ventas y cumplir con la finalidad del presupuesto de producción, el cual debe aprovechar de manera eficiente los recursos disponibles para el proceso de producción, que va desde la mano de obra, el uso necesario y eficiente de la maquinaria, así como la disponibilidad de su inventario o materiales Otra importante conclusión es que todos los presupuestos tiene una relación intrínseca, es decir, cada una presente información de relevancia a la organización para tomar las decisiones con mayor seguridad, poco riesgos, teniendo control sobre variables para la toma de decisiones idóneas a nivel financiero en la producción.
  15. 15. 15 REFERENCIAS BIBLIÓGRAFICAS Da Costa, L (2014). Presupuesto de Producción. Prezi Jorge E. Burbano Ruiz. (2002). Presupuestos. Segunda Edición. Editorial McGraw Hill. Páginas 148 – 155 http://www.monografias.com/trabajos90/presupuestos-ventajas/presupuestos- ventajas.shtml#ixzz4LMHs6Y3O[24/09/2016] https://prezi.com/-qalohze3qwi/presupuesto-de-produccion[24/09/2016] http://carolina-tcnicaspresupuestarias.blogspot.com/[25/09/2016] http://www.monografias.com/trabajos3/presupuestos/presupuestos.shtml#ixzz4 LMUbqxbg[22/09/2016] http://gruponro3.blogspot.com/2012/05/presupuesto-de-produccion.html[26/09/ 2016] http://es.slideshare.net/hugoces/presupuestos-y-su-objetivo[26/09/2016] http://www.excel-avanzado.com/14016/udf-costos-totales-de-un-presupuesto-de- produccion.html[27/09/2016]
  16. 16. 16 ANEXOS
  17. 17. 17 ANEXO 1 Mapa Mental Presupuesto de Producción
  18. 18. 18 ANEXO Nº 2 CÉDULAS DE PRESPUESTO DE PRODUCCIÓN
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. 25 ANEXO Nº 3
  26. 26. 26 ANEXO Nº 4
  27. 27. 27 CONTINUACIÓN ANEXO Nº 4
  28. 28. 28

×