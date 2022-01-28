Successfully reported this slideshow.
The top 3 benefits of bim in the construction industry

Jan. 28, 2022
Building Information Modeling (BIM) has become a staple in the construction industry. Maintaining an accurate and clean BIM model throughout the entire project process has many benefits, including increased accuracy of system installation, productivity for on site personnel, improved coordination with subcontractors, and a reduced environmental impact by decreasing excess material.https://agoncoordination.com/

  1. 1. The Top 3Benefits of BIM in the Construction Industry Represented By:-Agon Coordination
  2. 2. About Us Agon was founded in 2013 by Micah Childs, Chris Stailey, and Jacob Mashburn in response to the growing need for BIM coordination services. Their paths crossed while working on the coordination effort for the renovation to Madison Square Garden in the winter of 2010. From the forge, Micah – Chris – Jacob, developed a strong repour with clientele by solving major issues with integrity behind the handshake. Micah’s extensive experience in MEP fields, Chris’ detail oriented vision, and Jacob’s ability to collaborate well with others brought together a trio that would soon create Agon.
  3. 3. Building Information Modeling (BIM) has become a staple in the construction industry. Maintaining an accurate and clean BIM model throughout the entire project process has many benefits, including increased accuracy of system installation, productivity for on site personnel, improved coordination with subcontractors, and a reduced environmental impact by decreasing excess material. BIM models can help visualize multiple phases of a project to help imagine key components of designing a building. Instead of your traditional 2D blueprint, a 3D model is used to create detailed drawings that show all aspects of a building. After a 3D model has gone through a coordination process, the 3D/BIM models can generate 2D construction documents which can be used by construction foreman to direct their crews to build the necessary components of their systems.
  4. 4. What is Building Information Modeling? BIM is a 3D model created by software that can be used throughout the entire process of designing and building a structure. It starts with the conceptual phase, where designers create 3D models to imagine and design a building. Once it’s documents finalized, which BIM generates 2D are essential for construction construction professionals on the job site.
  5. 5. The Benefits of BIM inthe Construction Industry BIM is an evolving technology that’s here to stay. It’s not just for large projects, either. You can use BIM at any stage of the construction process to create better building designs and generate 2D construction documents. Here are some of the ways you can benefit from using BIM: * Increased accuracy. The computerized modeling of a building in 3D instead of 2D provides greater precision and makes it easier for contractors to know exactly where to place things. This will lead to less wasted materials and less time spent on site by subcontractors, which means lower project costsoverall.
  6. 6. *Improved coordination with stakeholders. With this new level of precision, you can create more accurate models, increasing your ability to coordinate with stakeholders on the ground floor who need information for items like, but not limited to, flooring square footage, conduit length, or mechanical equipment placement. *Reduced environmental impact. Not only does the increased precision decrease the amount of waste on your site, but it also decreases fuel consumption as fewer people are driving back and forth between sites for measurements or clarification on what needs to be done next. The model provides quantifiable data that can eliminate needs ofexcess.
  7. 7. How to Implement BIM intoYour Business Processes BIM is best used during the pre-coordination and coordination phases of your project. It can help you visualize your building site, design components, and work with contractors to coordinate the project. BIM is also useful for communicating with stakeholders. It can eliminate miscommunication that might happen because of different interpretations or versions of plans. This leads to better coordination and understanding between all parties involved in the process. One challenge for some companies is getting started with BIM. They’re afraid that it will be time- consuming, costly, and difficult to implement into their process. However, many companies find that over time, these challenges become less daunting as they learn more about how BIM works and what makes it beneficial for their company’s operations overall.
  8. 8. Conclusion BIM is a tool that has many benefits that are useful to both the construction industry and the building owners. The increased accuracy, faster project timelines, and improved coordination with stakeholders make it an asset to any business. If you’re interested in learning more about how BIM can benefit your business, contact us for more information.
  9. 9. Contact Us www.agoncoordination.com/ +1 800.584.2617 6735th Street Building 5 –Suite C-404 Brooklyn, NY 11232

