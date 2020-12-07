2. samoocena i czynniki

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Czynniki wzmacniające i osłabiające motywację do uczenia się
  2. 2. Istotnym elementem motywacji jest samoocena. To ona jest trybem napędowym naszego działania. Na naszą samoocenę składa się obraz własnej osoby oraz ocena właściwa poszczególnych elementów tego obrazu. Na naszą samoocenę wpływają: * opinie i oceny, jakie słyszymy na swój temat; * odnoszone sukcesy; * doznawane niepowodzenia; * porównywanie siebie z innymi.
  3. 3. Czynniki wzmacniające motywację do uczenia się: Chęć bycia lepszym, Zainteresowania, Miły, życzliwy, kreatywny, ciekawy nauczyciel, Zachęty, pochwały nauczycieli, Zachęty i pochwały rodziców, ciekawie prowadzone lekcje, różnorodność metod pracy, Chęć zdobycia wiedzy, Możliwość zdobycia dobrej oceny,
  4. 4. Czynniki osłabiające motywację do uczenia się: brak zainteresowania ze strony rodziców, brak pomocy, wsparcia ze strony nauczyciela, mało wymagający nauczyciel, (apatyczny, wycofany) brak zachęty ze strony nauczyciela, trudny materiał, nudne lekcje, lęk przez ocenianiem, przez słabą ocena, niesprawiedliwe ocenianie, brak jasnych kryteriów,
  5. 5. Człowiek z wysoką samooceną potrafi: zachować pozytywną i optymistyczną postawę w kwestii oczekiwań od siebie i innych; podnieść się z rozczarowań i niepowodzeń; obronić własne zdanie; podjąć nowe wyzwania; kontrolować wydarzenia i swobodnie szuka rozwiązań; być uczciwy i otwarty w stosunku do siebie i innych; czerpać z życia to, co najlepsze
  6. 6. Człowiek z niską samooceną: czuje się osamotniony, popada w depresję, izoluje się, brakuje mu wiary we własne możliwości, brakuje mu satysfakcji z sukcesów, ma liczne kompleksy, porównuje się z innymi, karze się za niepowodzenia, nie ma kontroli nad wydarzeniami, nie panuje nad nimi, rozmyśla nad własnym postępowaniem, analizuje, ma wątpliwości, unika nowych doświadczeń, wycofuje się z tego co nowe i nieznane
  7. 7. Pamiętajmy! Naszych uczniów motywuje SŁOWO I ZACHOWANIE NAUCZYCIELA. Uczniowie są często demotywowani poprzez oceny, które tak naprawdę niewiele im mówią.
  8. 8. „Nienawistna dwunastka” czyli jak nie należy postępować z uczniami. (źródło: www.szkolna24.pl) 1. Krytykowanie 2. Przeżywanie 3. Diagnozowanie 4. Chwalenie połączone z celowo przesadną oceną 5. Rozkazywanie 6. Szantaż, grożenie 7. Moralizowanie 8. Krzyżowy ogień pytań 9. Udzielanie rad, wskazywanie rozwiązań dobrych dla nadawcy 10. Odwracanie uwagi 11. Jedynie słuszne logiczne argumentowanie 12. Uspokajanie
  9. 9. Pamiętaj! Nie musisz lubić swoich uczniów jednakowo. Musisz jednak okazać im akceptację, empatię i zrozumienie.
  10. 10. Oto 10 cech wspaniałych nauczycieli. 1. Miej silne przekonanie, że edukacja jest ważna, i rób wszystko, by zapewnić każdemu dziecku możliwość nauki i rozwoju. 2. Miej odwagę przeciwstawić się choćby najsilniejszym naciskom społecznym. Nieważne, jak dużej lub jak bardzo kontrowersyjnej sprawy dotyczą. 3. Miej wysokie oczekiwania wobec swoich uczniów. Nieważne, jakie możliwości mają Twoi uczniowie – wierz, że każde dziecko może odnieść sukces. 4. Bądź liderem na swoim polu, wprowadzając do swojej praktyki ożywcze innowacje. 5. Pracuj niestrudzenie, by każdy Twój uczeń mógł dotrzeć do szkoły. Fizyczny dystans nie może być barierą.
  11. 11. 6. Bądź ekspertem w swojej praktyce nauczycielskiej, stosując w swojej pracy najnowsze odkrycia. 7. Przygotuj swoich uczniów na wyzwania przyszłych czasów. Rozwiń u nich umiejętności, które będą im niezbędne w przyszłości. 8. Zaangażuj do zmian całą społeczność. 9. Inspiruj swoich uczniów. 10. Współpracuj z nauczycielami z całego świata i dąż do tego, by Twoi uczniowie stali się obywatelami świata.
  12. 12. Język akceptacji Skoro wiesz już, czego nie robić – najwyższy czas uporządkować swoją wiedzę o tym, jak to robić. Nie musisz lubić jednakowo wszystkich uczniów. Pewnie nie da się tego zrobić – podobnie, jak z ludźmi. Dobrze jest jednak pokazać uczniom akceptację. Zmotywujemy tym uczniów do pracy. Wprowadź zatem zasady, które sprawią, że uczniowie poczują się ważni. Oto kilka, które warto zastosować:
  13. 13. Co zrobić aby zaktywizować naszych uczniów do pracy? 1. Pisz komentarze, komentuj oceny 2. Daj uczniowi możliwość poprawy uzyskiwanych wyników 3. Wyeksponuj sukcesy ucznia 4. Stosuj różnorodne metody pracy 5. Przydzielaj zadania chętnym 6. Podawaj cele lekcji i kryteria sukcesu 7. Różnicuj wymagania 8. Jeśli zadajesz – oceniaj

