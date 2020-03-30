Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Agnescia Sera,MFoodScTech ALLPPT.com _ Free PowerPoint Templates, Diagrams and Charts
6-12 tahun (WHO) 7-12 tahun (Indonesia)
• Suka jajan • Aktif bermain / aktivitas fisik meningkat • Cenderung kurus • Tidak suka sayur • Suka makanan cepat saji • ...
BPOM & YLKI • 60% jajanan untuk anak sekolah tidak memenuhi mutu keamanan makanan –Mengandung bahan yang tidak boleh di ta...
• Memberikan tambahan nutrisi dan cairan bagi anak sesuai dengan kebutuhannya • Mendidik kebiasaan makan yang baik • Mempe...
• Warna tajam/mencolok • Penampilan menarik • Tekstur lembut, kenyal, krispy • Aroma tajam • Rasa manis, asin, gurih
• Cita rasa disukai anak-anak • Penyajian kreatif dan menarik • Sajikan dengan alat makan yang me- narik (warna favoritnya...
• Sediakan waktu untuk membuat snack • Sering-sering membaca / browsing resep • Ajak anak untuk membuat snack / mema sakny...
Formula makanan anak sekolah
Formula makanan anak sekolah
Formula makanan anak sekolah
Formula makanan anak sekolah
Formula makanan anak sekolah
Formula makanan anak sekolah
Formula makanan anak sekolah
Formula makanan anak sekolah
Formula makanan anak sekolah
Formula makanan anak sekolah
Formula makanan anak sekolah
Formula makanan anak sekolah
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Formula makanan anak sekolah

34 views

Published on

Bahan Ajar Mata Kuliah Pengembangan Formula Makanan untuk Sarjana Terapan Gizi dan Dietetika Poltekkes Kemenkes Palangka Raya

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Formula makanan anak sekolah

  1. 1. Agnescia Sera,MFoodScTech ALLPPT.com _ Free PowerPoint Templates, Diagrams and Charts
  2. 2. 6-12 tahun (WHO) 7-12 tahun (Indonesia)
  3. 3. • Suka jajan • Aktif bermain / aktivitas fisik meningkat • Cenderung kurus • Tidak suka sayur • Suka makanan cepat saji • Ikut-ikutan teman
  4. 4. BPOM & YLKI • 60% jajanan untuk anak sekolah tidak memenuhi mutu keamanan makanan –Mengandung bahan yang tidak boleh di tambahkan pada makanan: boraks, rho damine-B –Pengolahan dengan alat yang tidak higi enis –Penyajian di lingkungan yang kurang bersih
  5. 5. • Memberikan tambahan nutrisi dan cairan bagi anak sesuai dengan kebutuhannya • Mendidik kebiasaan makan yang baik • Memperkenalkan anak dengan beragam jenis bahan makanan • Menciptakan suasana makan yang me- nyenangkan
  6. 6. • Warna tajam/mencolok • Penampilan menarik • Tekstur lembut, kenyal, krispy • Aroma tajam • Rasa manis, asin, gurih
  7. 7. • Cita rasa disukai anak-anak • Penyajian kreatif dan menarik • Sajikan dengan alat makan yang me- narik (warna favoritnya, gambar tokoh kesukaannya) • Beri nama yang menarik dan mudah diingat
  8. 8. • Sediakan waktu untuk membuat snack • Sering-sering membaca / browsing resep • Ajak anak untuk membuat snack / mema saknya bersama • Perkenalkan anak dengan nama-nama bahan yang digunakan untuk membuat snack • Perhatikan komposisi gizi snack yang dibuat

×