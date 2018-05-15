Best [FILE] Four-Seasons Organic Cow Care: Natural Treatments for Year-Round Herd Health and Productivity PDF books was created ( Hubert Karreman )

Part of the joy and wonder of farming lies in the changing of the seasons: planting, calving, tilling, milking, harvest . . . As the seasons pass, any dairy or cattle operation will see its share of problems crop up as well, many with seasonal regularity. Acclaimed veterinarian Hubert Karreman calls on his nearly thirty years of experience in organic and holistic medicine to guide you on how to recognize, treat and prevent a year’s worth of problems with your herd.With biology and managing animals, there are no hard-and-fast rules, however, there is a rhyme and reason explaining why certain conditions are associated with each season. From pneumonia in the winter to heat stroke in the summer, this farmer-friendly book will introduce early detection techniques, prevention methods, and the most effective organic-certified treatments available for livestock.The practical advice held within this book will equip the reader with the tools to prepare for the worst so that more time can be devoted to living life to its fullest, alongside all the life that calls to us and relies upon us just as we rely on it, life that we will see everywhere if we but stop and deeply breathe in the scents of the seasons.

