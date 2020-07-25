Agilewaters consulting

AgileWaters Consultancy is a troop of enthusiastic technocrats having significant professional experience and expertise in IT and other industries. We have been part of many transactional and transformational journeys as part of well know corporations. This has thought us many lessons and some of these are quite simple and common sense approach to problem solving and decision makings. We firmly believe that building and sustaining a high performance team can solve 80% of all business problems. There are many methods, techniques or frameworks to achieve this. We have seen the magical results of Agile Scrum, Lean Six Sigma combined with other well known techniques or frameworks like Project Management, IT Service Management and Business Analysis. We decided to start this group in order to align with budding enterprises, enthusiastic individuals and teams to realize their true potential.