Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.agilewaters.com Agilewaters Consulting www.agilewaters.com Contact / WhatsApp:+91 9421809846 What are the Most Valuabl...
www.agilewaters.com Why Kanban Certifications? As Kanban is getting much outreach and demand in the workflow process, the ...
www.agilewaters.com TKP CertificationBenefits: Make the workflow process managed enough for better handling with ease and ...
www.agilewaters.com the Kanban team as they make the use of Kanban more authenticated for the organisation with effective ...
www.agilewaters.com A Kanban management professional knows when and how to make better decisions for better management of ...
www.agilewaters.com 4) Kanban Coaching Professional (KCP) Certification: Kanban Coaching Professional (KCP) valuable Kanba...
www.agilewaters.com As a Kanban Trainer and being KCP Certified will open a wide range of opportunities with a higher leve...
www.agilewaters.com back in the 1940s, and since then it has served a great purpose of growth and development. Key Princip...
www.agilewaters.com if you fail to achieve the progress with what you do. This means that the user should avoid multitaski...
www.agilewaters.com their respective stage. The main goal of Kanban with this is to make everyone familiar with a common g...
www.agilewaters.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Agilewaters consulting

10 views

Published on

AgileWaters Consultancy is a troop of enthusiastic technocrats having significant professional experience and expertise in IT and other industries. We have been part of many transactional and transformational journeys as part of well know corporations. This has thought us many lessons and some of these are quite simple and common sense approach to problem solving and decision makings. We firmly believe that building and sustaining a high performance team can solve 80% of all business problems. There are many methods, techniques or frameworks to achieve this. We have seen the magical results of Agile Scrum, Lean Six Sigma combined with other well known techniques or frameworks like Project Management, IT Service Management and Business Analysis. We decided to start this group in order to align with budding enterprises, enthusiastic individuals and teams to realize their true potential.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Agilewaters consulting

  1. 1. www.agilewaters.com Agilewaters Consulting www.agilewaters.com Contact / WhatsApp:+91 9421809846 What are the Most Valuable Kanban Certifications in 2020? Methods of Kanban are getting more recognised in the software and IT industry. The framework of Kanban is bringing the change with the simple, optimised and efficient planning system and captivating techniques. With time, the results from the Kanban workflow process are promising to make the system inventory with every stage of development, production and delivery. Credit for all goes for Kanban Practitioners who successfully implements the idea of Kanban. This leads to a call for Valuable Kanban Certification, which makes the Kanban Practitioners gem of the game.
  2. 2. www.agilewaters.com Why Kanban Certifications? As Kanban is getting much outreach and demand in the workflow process, the need for Kanban Practitioners is also soaring high. As Certification becomes the authentication of the valuable knowledge of Kanban, various organisations are keen in search of Certified Kanban Practitioners. Kanban Certification opens a wide range of opportunities for those who tend to practice the Framework of Kanban, for high scaled projects. Kanban Offers many certifications for the different roles of Kanban within an organisation. From being a Kanban Practitioner to being a Kanban Coach, the valuable Kanban Certifications opens a career path, which further opens a good growth in all. Most Valuable Kanban Certifications: 1) Team Kanban Practitioner (TKP) Certification: The TKP Valuable Kanban certification serves a great purpose when you want to Practice Kanban and control your team as well with an improved level of collaborative approach and efficiency. The TKP Certification can be preferred by anyone and doesn’t require a specific requirement for getting certified with TKP Certification. The TKP Certification course is preferred by the managers and Team members who wish to learn the fundamentals of Kanban Framework.
  3. 3. www.agilewaters.com TKP CertificationBenefits: Make the workflow process managed enough for better handling with ease and better effectiveness with efficiency. Improve the vision of your goals with the Agile pathway of attainment of business Agility with core and objectives. Facilitate better communication with the team on a better approach for kanban. Gain the skills for better management of the unforeseen and calculated risks that further leads to higher efficiency and effectiveness in management. Learn the methods and benefits of a collaborative approach within the team for the better attainment of Business Agility. 2) Kanban Management Professional (KMP1) Certification: The Kanban Management Professional (KMP1) certification prepares you and gives you a subtle approach for Kanban Management within the team for high scaled projects. If you are already certified with TKP Certification then getting Certified with KMP1 should be your next move. The KMP certified professionals take up jobs as a manager for the Kanban Team to guide them right with the fundamentals of Kanban. The organisations are in keen search of KMP Certified professionals for
  4. 4. www.agilewaters.com the Kanban team as they make the use of Kanban more authenticated for the organisation with effective implementation. Kanban Management Professional (KMP1)Certification Benefit: Learn the skills to have a good understanding and in-depth knowledge about the Kanban Framework and its method for practice. Enhance your adeptness of handling all the fundamentals of Kanban systems and know the structural implementation of each system. Learn the tools to train the individuals in the organisation on Kanban Framework and its methods of implementation either as Kanban Manager or as a Program Manager. In an environment where the business is highly competitive, a KMP Certified professional enhances the team faster, and makes them reach the deadline within time with effective performance. 3) Kanban Management Professional (KMP2) Certification: The KMP Valuable Kanban certification is the most known and popular among Kanban certifications. If you are already certified with KMP1 Certification, then KMP2 certification should be your next move.
  5. 5. www.agilewaters.com A Kanban management professional knows when and how to make better decisions for better management of the workflow process. The efforts of the KMP2 Certified professionals aids the organisation with improved service delivery and benefits the client by greater customer satisfaction. KMP2 professionals are specially trained on the application of the Kanban Method for the better attainment of business agility and risk management. Kanban Management Professional (KMP2)Certification Benefit: The KMP2 certification allows the professional to learn the set of skills that helps a lot to identify and address bottlenecks quickly. The KMP2 certified professionals know how to deal with the shifting priorities, interrupt work and multitasking. This helps in getting the result in just-in-time delivery with improved levels of responsiveness. KMPs is a better facilitator for the encouragement of the teams to limit the extent of work through the process of limiting the work in progress. This serves a great purpose as work of use is only generated and leads to an increase in the actual efficiency. The KMPs helps you have a better understanding of How to create flow in the work, the information to perform the work, and the teams that do the work The KMPs Professional encourages the team to have a collaborative approach in the workflow and guides them with the techniques upon elimination of distractions.
  6. 6. www.agilewaters.com 4) Kanban Coaching Professional (KCP) Certification: Kanban Coaching Professional (KCP) valuable Kanban certification gives you authority for attaining the highest position as a Kanban coach. This certification evaluates the existing formal training, experience, and Knowledge of the Kanban professionals who are involved in the Kanban Coaching initiatives. KCPs are skilled professionals who lead the initiative towards bringing the culture of change for an organization with continuous improvement. The KCP Certifications are best for Kanban practitioners, trainers, consultants, change agents, and managers. KCP Certifications Benefits: The KCP suggest knowledge for the wide-range Kanban techniques and its applications The KCP certified Professional has access to the private forum of the collaborations. KCP Certified Professional have good Communication skills for better client management ethics, with a better approach to advanced techniques on relevant Kanban Methods.
  7. 7. www.agilewaters.com As a Kanban Trainer and being KCP Certified will open a wide range of opportunities with a higher level of expertise in Kanban Methodology. Why Kanban? Kanban and its principle allow, visualising both the structured process and the actual workflow in every stage of development, production and delivery. Kanban methods give a path for the subtle art of improvement for the entire process, keeping a track of every process, from the start till the actual delivery Process. This brings the expected and actual result the same and makes it the reason for being used by several industrialists. The world around is adapting Agile Methodology very fastly, and every organisation does not just want to adapt Agile but also to become Agile, with the workflow process. When it comes to Kanban, it has proved to be very effective by making the system Agile and tuning the approach in the Workflow process to become Agile with efficiency. Kanban framework helps in the development of the software model on industrial grounds in a structured manner. The structured process is set of the visual system and visual activity which eliminates the traffic encountered at an early stage that makes the workflow process smooth, cost-efficient and optimised. The Success rate of Kanban is not limited to only the Software and IT industry, but also to various other Industries. Kanban was formulated
  8. 8. www.agilewaters.com back in the 1940s, and since then it has served a great purpose of growth and development. Key Principles of Kanban: 1) The Work Flow Process Visualisation: Visualisation of the workflow in Kanban is done in a planned way. First, a board of columns with the card is created. The row represents the step of the workflow process and the card represents the work module to be processed. The process begins at first where every card is initially placed in the list to get done and then in the list of being done. It gives an analysed and assessed approach for the workflow process. 2) Managing the work by limiting the progress: Kanban insists on a simple work culture, but the work culture should be always progressive with every phase. Kanban is not appropriately done
  9. 9. www.agilewaters.com if you fail to achieve the progress with what you do. This means that the user should avoid multitasking as it decreases actual efficiency and leads to generating things which are of no use. Kanban has the technique of Limit WIP(Work in Progress). Kanban Users are asked to use this for implementation of the pull system in Kanban. This proves significant for the team member to complete the backlogs first, and then put your hand on a new task. The pull process is further implemented to get the work in progress completed first. This helps in the creation of a system with more capacity. 3) Management of the Flow: Management of flow should be done by keeping the track of work on two grounds, one by managing the workflow and others by improving the workflow. This serves the great purpose to manage the workflow at every stage with the respective status. By keeping track of the workflow, one is capable of eliminating the bottlenecks rapidly that eventually reduces the time taken and increases efficiency. 4) Making the Process Policies Explicit: The value of process policies should be assessed by making the most use of the definition of where, when and how to complete the respective task. This includes a detailed chart of every task processed at
  10. 10. www.agilewaters.com their respective stage. The main goal of Kanban with this is to make everyone familiar with a common goal and ask to work for the same. 5) The Implementationof Feedback Loops: The implementation of the Feedback loops in the Kanban helps to manage a regular meeting in which feedback is collected from every section of the workflow process. This makes the process synchronized and leads to a much better approach to each and every section of the Workflow Process. 6) Improving with Collaborationand Evolving Experimentally: Improving with collaboration with continuous evolution sets a scientific approach towards the goal. It allows us to perform a manual test and thus suggests making the changes according to the desired outcome. At the same time, it also helps to analyse the progress of work and asks for a concerned approach within the system by mutual sharing and cooperation. Our Certifications Scrum@Scale, Licensed Scrum Master, Certified Scrum Master, Certified Product Owner ICP-ACC, ICP-ATF, TKP, KMP1, KMP2 , SIX Sigma
  11. 11. www.agilewaters.com

×