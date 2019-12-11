Successfully reported this slideshow.
Overcome Transformation Impediments with Outcome-Driven Agility @austinagile david@agilevelocity.com David Hawks, Chief Ag...
David Hawks @austinagile Overcome Transformation Impediments with Outcome- Driven Agility We will do real time polling dur...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY David Hawks @austinagile david@agilevelocity.com Executive A...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY 4 Superficial Agility Improving Agility Predictable Agility ...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL AGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY The Path To Agility® Transformation Framework New Status Qu...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL AGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY The Path To Agility® Transformation Framework Align Acceler...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY Impediment #1 Implementing Solutions Without Clarity in Desi...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY CHALLENGE 1Implementing Solutions Without Clarity in Desired...
© Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Enables Drives Accomplish Business Outcomes Why Dictates Priorities Ag...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY WHAT DEFINES GOOD AGILITY?What Deﬁnes Good Agility? 3 AGILE ...
© Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Employee Engagement Employees are more satisfied in their work, willin...
© Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Productivity Predictability Innovation Quality Speed Employee Engageme...
OrgSystemTeam Align Compelling Purpose Rollout Strategy Teams Aligned to Value Team Formed The Path To Agility® Transforma...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY 17 1. Form groups of 4+ at a table 2. Spread out the Stack o...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY Impediment #2 Not Approaching As An Organization-Wide Change
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY CHALLENGE 1Not Approaching As An Organization-Wide Change IM...
Team Team 1 Team 2 Team N LEVELS OF PATH TO AGILITY® TRANSFORMATION FRAMEWORK Team level Practices Scrum/Kanban Code Quali...
Insights and organizational impediments from teams Transformation Backlog Agile Leadership Team (ALT) Product of Transform...
OrgSystemTeam Align Learn Compelling Purpose Rollout Strategy Teams Aligned to Value Team Formed Team Empowerment Action E...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY 24 1. Form groups of 4+ at a table 2. Spread out the Stack o...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY CHALLENGE 1Leaders Not Creating Focus IMPACT • Lots of Inter...
Watch the Baton, NOT the Runners
OrgSystemTeam Align Learn Predict Compelling Purpose Rollout Strategy Teams Aligned to Value Team Formed Team Empowerment ...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY 29 1. Form groups of 4+ at a table 2. Spread out the Stack o...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY Impediment #3 No Method To Madness
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY CHALLENGE 1No Method To Madness IMPACT • Everybody doing the...
OrgSystemTeam Align Learn Predict Accelerate Adapt Purpose Driven Leadership Whole Org Agility Financial Agility Customer ...
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY The Path To Agility™ Transformation Framework
Have more questions? David Hawks david@agilevelocity.com @austinagile
PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY ABOUT AGILE VELOCITY Relentless Pursuit of Whole Organizatio...
In this workshop at AgileCamp San Francisco 2019, attendees learned common impediments to agility and how implementing Agile develops new capabilities across the organization.

  1. 1. Overcome Transformation Impediments with Outcome-Driven Agility @austinagile david@agilevelocity.com David Hawks, Chief Agilist, Agile Velocity #AgileCamp2019 AgileCam p @GoAgileCamp
  2. 2. David Hawks @austinagile Overcome Transformation Impediments with Outcome- Driven Agility We will do real time polling during this session. TextVELOCITY to 22333 to join.
  3. 3. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY David Hawks @austinagile david@agilevelocity.com Executive Agile Coach
  4. 4. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY 4 Superficial Agility Improving Agility Predictable Agility Fast Agility • Going through the motions • Work is visible • Silo development • Lots of carryover • Not strong PO/ SM • Retrospectives have meaning • ScrumMaster is Coach • Work is estimated and velocity being measured • Swarming and cross training is starting to happen • Team identity is being created • Carryover is limited • Team’s have focus (Limiting WIP) • Constant team Backlog Refinement • Break work down and swarm • Whole team ownership embracing cross functional goals • Cycle Time has been significantly reduced • Able to respond to new high priority and deliver quickly • Leadership focus on optimizing the whole • Urgently resolve organizational impediments • Test Automation, Continuous Integration, DevOps in place Get your mobile phone ready as we will do real time polling during this session. Text VELOCITY to 22333 to join. Current State of Agility?
  5. 5. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL AGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY The Path To Agility® Transformation Framework New Status Quo Status Quo Integration & Practice Chaos & Resistance
  6. 6. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIAL AGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY The Path To Agility® Transformation Framework Align Accelerate Adapt Predict Learn Chaos & Resistance Integration & Practice New Status Quo Status Quo Why Do So Many Companies Struggle? Let’s Explore The Top 4 Impediments Organizations Face.
  7. 7. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY Impediment #1 Implementing Solutions Without Clarity in Desired Results
  8. 8. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY CHALLENGE 1Implementing Solutions Without Clarity in Desired Results IMPACT • Lots of Resistance & Frustration • Silo Optimization • No Clear Measure of Success • Minimal Gains
  9. 9. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY 10
  10. 10. © Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Enables Drives Accomplish Business Outcomes Why Dictates Priorities Agile Outcomes Which Are Achieved Through Agile Capabilities By Implementing Agile Practices The Path To Agility® Transformation Framework
  11. 11. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY WHAT DEFINES GOOD AGILITY?What Deﬁnes Good Agility? 3 AGILE OUTCOME The newly achieved result of better agility. 1 AGILE PRACTICE Something we implement (“the how”). 4 BUSINESS OUTCOME Ultimate impact on the effectiveness of the organization. 2 AGILE CAPABILITY The new ability the team/ organization has developed.
  12. 12. © Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Employee Engagement Employees are more satisfied in their work, willing to go the extra mile, passionate about the purpose of their jobs and committed to the organization. Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Customer Satisfaction Customers are satisfied with the experience, benefits and outcomes when using your product or service. Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Quality The product or service meets the expectations of the market for usability, reliability, etc. Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Speed The time it takes to deliver an idea into the market Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Predictability Teams maintain a predictable cadence of delivery enabling the business to make informed business decisions. Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Innovation New ideas, creative thoughts, or novel imaginations providing better solutions to meet new requirements, unarticulated needs, or known market needs. Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Market Responsiveness The ability of the organization to pivot quickly to respond to ever-changing market demands. Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Productivity Increase the business value realized while maintaining or reducing costs. Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Continuous Improvement The ability of the organization to relentlessly pursue optimizations in all aspects of business functions. Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved
  13. 13. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY TITLE TEXT Sub
  14. 14. © Copyright Agile Velocity, LLC All Rights Reserved Productivity Predictability Innovation Quality Speed Employee Engagement Customer Satisfaction Continuous Improvement Market Responsiveness The Path To Agility® Transformation Framework Business Outcomes
  15. 15. OrgSystemTeam Align Compelling Purpose Rollout Strategy Teams Aligned to Value Team Formed The Path To Agility® Transformation Framework
  16. 16. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY 17 1. Form groups of 4+ at a table 2. Spread out the Stack of P2A Outcome Cards (4x6/Big cards) 3. Sort the Cards with the area your organization’s are weakest in at the top and the strongest at the bottom WEAKEST STRONGEST Where Should We Focus? - Align
  17. 17. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY Impediment #2 Not Approaching As An Organization-Wide Change
  18. 18. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY CHALLENGE 1Not Approaching As An Organization-Wide Change IMPACT • Impediments Not Resolved Quickly • You Empower The Resistance • Teams Hit A Ceiling
  19. 19. Team Team 1 Team 2 Team N LEVELS OF PATH TO AGILITY® TRANSFORMATION FRAMEWORK Team level Practices Scrum/Kanban Code Quality DevOps System System 1 System 2 System of Value Delivery Flow of Work Scaling Cross Team Coord. Org Organization Leadership Culture/ Mindset Strategy Organizational Structure HR/Finance Practices
  20. 20. Insights and organizational impediments from teams Transformation Backlog Agile Leadership Team (ALT) Product of Transformation: Agile teams working in an agile organization Run the Transformation Using Agile
  21. 21. OrgSystemTeam Align Learn Compelling Purpose Rollout Strategy Teams Aligned to Value Team Formed Team Empowerment Action Enabled Ability to Measure Cross-Team Coordination Visibility Created Team Ownership The Path To Agility® Transformation Framework
  22. 22. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY 24 1. Form groups of 4+ at a table 2. Spread out the Stack of P2A Outcome Cards (4x6/Big cards) 3. Sort the Cards with the area your organization’s are weakest in at the top and the strongest at the bottom WEAKEST STRONGEST Where Should We Focus? - Learn
  23. 23. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY CHALLENGE 1Leaders Not Creating Focus IMPACT • Lots of Interruptions • No Time to Improve • No Flow • No Ability to Forecast • Slow Time to Value
  24. 24. Watch the Baton, NOT the Runners
  25. 25. OrgSystemTeam Align Learn Predict Compelling Purpose Rollout Strategy Teams Aligned to Value Team Formed Team Empowerment Action Enabled Ability to Measure Cross-Team Coordination Visibility Created Team Ownership Agile Leadership Ability to Focus Multi-Team Predictability Ability to Forecast Complexity Reduced Predictable Delivery Cadence Quality Feedback Loop Shortened The Path To Agility® Transformation Framework
  26. 26. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY 29 1. Form groups of 4+ at a table 2. Spread out the Stack of P2A Outcome Cards (4x6/Big cards) 3. Sort the Cards with the area your organization’s are weakest in at the top and the strongest at the bottom WEAKEST STRONGEST Where Should We Focus? - Predict
  27. 27. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY Impediment #3 No Method To Madness
  28. 28. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY CHALLENGE 1No Method To Madness IMPACT • Everybody doing their own thing • Pockets of success • Declaring victory because we are out of ideas • No clear roadmap for the transformation • No way to evaluate current state to determine clear next steps
  29. 29. OrgSystemTeam Align Learn Predict Accelerate Adapt Purpose Driven Leadership Whole Org Agility Financial Agility Customer Centered Market Responsiveness Experiment Driven Development Objective Data-Driven Decisions Compelling Purpose Rollout Strategy Teams Aligned to Value Team Formed Team Empowerment Action Enabled Ability to Measure Cross-Team Coordination Visibility Created Team Ownership Agile Leadership Ability to Focus Multi-Team Predictability Ability to Forecast Complexity Reduced Predictable Delivery Cadence Quality Feedback Loop Shortened Faster Time to Value Reduced Cycle Time Release Continuously Sustaining Improvement Decision Agility The Path To Agility® Transformation Framework Network of Teams
  30. 30. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY The Path To Agility™ Transformation Framework
  Have more questions? David Hawks david@agilevelocity.com @austinagile
  32. 32. PROPRIETARY AND CONFIDENTIALAGILE VELOCITY ACCELERATE AGILITY ABOUT AGILE VELOCITY Relentless Pursuit of Whole Organizational Agility TRUE PARTNER We’ll guide the teams to not only become self-sufficient, but also to become empowered to reach full agility. OUTCOME DRIVEN It’s not about dictating what to do or prescribing solutions, but focusing on achieving key business results. DISCIPLINED APPROACH Our Path to Agility™ is an Agile Transformation Framework created after decades of helping organizations accelerate agility. JOYFUL JOURNEY We want our clients to love Agile as much as we do, and part of that is creating a fun and safe environment in which to learn, practice, and master. About Agile Velocity

