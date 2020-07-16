Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SPORTS NUTRITION
Introduction Sports nutrition can be defined as the application of nutrition knowledge to a practical daily eating plan fo...
Evolution and growth of sports nutrition as a discipline • One of the scientists — Robert Cade — formulated a precisely ba...
• Many are now designed to rehydrate, replenish and refuel. • No longer are athletes the only ones drinking the beverages....
• Aerobic — with oxygen • Uses oxygen-dependent energy system for energy (oxidative phosphorylation) • Endurance activitie...
Nutrition and Physical Performance • “Exercise is medicine” • Physical fitness • Cardiorespiratory fitness • Muscular stre...
Physical Fitness and Testing Parameters
Cardio respiratory Fitness VO2max (Maximum Oxygen Consumption Capacity) • The Bruce maximal graded exercise test protocol ...
Muscular strength Testing
Photos © PhotoDisc • Strength, power and muscular endurance are fitness components with many things in common. They requir...
MC Gill Core Endurance test
Plank hold Test
Static squat Test • To assess lower body muscular endurance • The stands on both feet with the back to a wall, hips and kn...
Maximal Push Test • To assess upper body muscular endurance. • The protocols for the Maximal Push Up Test and the Modified...
Somatotype Rating
Photos © PhotoDisc • Heath – Carter method of Somatotype rating. The following equations were uses for calculating somatot...
Anthropometric and physiological measurement • Various techniques for measuring body composition • Work capacity
Anthropometric Assessment • Height • Weight • Mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) • Demi-span or arm span • Knee height • S...
Weight and Body Composition
• Weight gain • Increase muscle and reduce fat • Weight loss • Lose fat and maintain muscle • Avoid dangerous weight-loss ...
• Female athlete triad • Disordered eating • Lean-sport athletes at risk • Amenorrhea • Higher prevalence in athletes • Re...
• Breaking the triad • Screening, referral, and education • Multidisciplinary efforts • Proactive sports education • Reduc...
Develop an Active Lifestyle
Nutritional demands of sports and dietary recommendations
Sports nutrition principles are based on sound general nutrition principles • Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI) • Dietary Gu...
Energy Systems, Muscles and Physical Performance
• ATP-CP energy system • Quick source of ATP • Cellular ATP and creatine phosphate • Fuel for 3 to15 seconds of maximal ef...
• Lactic acid energy system • Breakdown of glucose to lactic acid (lactate) • Doesn’t require oxygen • Rise in acidity tri...
• Oxygen energy system • Breakdown of carbohydrate and fat for energy • Requires oxygen • Produces ATP more slowly
• Teamwork in energy production • Anaerobic systems • Aerobic systems • Glycogen depletion • Steady drop for first 1.5 hou...
• Muscles and muscle fibers • Slow-twitch fibers • Fast-twitch fibers • Relative proportion determined by genetics
Optimal Nutrition for Athletic Performance • Consume adequate energy and nutrients • Maintain appropriate body composition...
Energy Intake and Exercise • Energy needs • Fuel for training • Maintain healthy weight • Support growth (if adolescent) •...
Carbohydrate and Exercise
• Carbohydrate provide energy for muscle contraction • Adequate carbohydrate intake prevents proteins from being used as e...
Before exercise- serves 2 purpose • Keeps the athlete from feeling hungry before exercise • Maintains optimal level of blo...
• High-carbohydrate diets • Increase glycogen stores • Extend endurance • Carbohydrate loading • 60–70% of calories as car...
• Carbohydrate intake • Before exercise • Easily digested foods/beverages • Pre exercise meals and glycemic index • Measur...
Dietary Fat and Exercise
• Fat • Major fuel source for endurance activities • High-fat diet not needed • Recommendations • Moderate fat intake: 20–...
Protein and Exercise
• Protein recommendations • Adults: 0.8 grams per kg body weight • Endurance athletes: 1.2–1.4 g/kg • Resistance-trained a...
Vitamins, minerals and athletic performance
• B vitamins • Owing to increased energy requirements and exercise-induced production of free radicals, higher amounts of ...
• Calcium • Needed for normal muscle function and strong bones • Low-fat dairy products • Adequate intake may be a problem...
Fluid Needs During Exercise
• Be aware of sweat loss • 1 kg water loss after exercise = 1 liter of water loss • Develop a conscious drinking pattern •...
• Food and fluid before exercise • Relieve hunger, help with hydration • Volume depends on amount of time prior to exercis...
Food and fluid after exercise • Replenish nutrients lost during exercise and help to speed recovery • CHO to replenish mus...
Nutrition Needs of Youth in Sports • Priority on growth and development • Meals/snacks both before and after exercise • Ca...
Nutrition Supplements and Ergogenic Aids
• Include products and practices that • Provide calories • Provide vitamins and minerals • Contribute to performance and e...
• Creatine • Ephedrine • Ginseng • Glutamine • Medium-chain triglyceride oil • Sodium bicarbonate • Reasons for use • Nutr...
SPORTS NUTRITION
SPORTS NUTRITION
SPORTS NUTRITION
SPORTS NUTRITION
SPORTS NUTRITION
SPORTS NUTRITION
SPORTS NUTRITION
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SPORTS NUTRITION

30 views

Published on

SPORTS NUTRITION

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SPORTS NUTRITION

  1. 1. SPORTS NUTRITION
  2. 2. Introduction Sports nutrition can be defined as the application of nutrition knowledge to a practical daily eating plan focused on providing the fuel for physical activity, facilitating the repair and rebuilding process following hard physical work, and optimizing athletic performance in competitive events, while also promoting overall health and wellness.
  3. 3. Evolution and growth of sports nutrition as a discipline • One of the scientists — Robert Cade — formulated a precisely balanced carbohydrate and electrolyte beverage to assist the Gator players with recovery after sweating and exercise. They called the remedy Gatorade. • It has been more than 50 years since the debut of the sports beverage business, and much has changed. • While hydration and energy replenishment continue to be important, protein has become a pivotal component of many sports beverages.
  4. 4. • Many are now designed to rehydrate, replenish and refuel. • No longer are athletes the only ones drinking the beverages. Active consumers aspiring to feel, look and perform at their best find these drinks attractive. • The concept of active nutrition continues to develop as interest spreads beyond the traditional core base of bodybuilders, endurance athletes and high-level sportsmen. • Today, the sports nutrition is a mainstream category and more consumers are seeking health and fitness everyday as a lifestyle choice.
  5. 5. • Aerobic — with oxygen • Uses oxygen-dependent energy system for energy (oxidative phosphorylation) • Endurance activities “Endurance” or “ultra endurance” athletes • Examples: Triathlon, Marathon • Anaerobic — without oxygen • Uses energy system that is not dependent on oxygen (creatine phosphate replenishes ATP rapidly, or anaerobic glycolysis) • Short in duration and high in intensity “Strength” or “power” athletes • Examples: Sprints, Shot Put, Heavy Weight-lifting Types of Exercise
  6. 6. Nutrition and Physical Performance • “Exercise is medicine” • Physical fitness • Cardiorespiratory fitness • Muscular strength • Muscular endurance • Body composition • Flexibility Photos © PhotoDisc
  7. 7. Physical Fitness and Testing Parameters
  8. 8. Cardio respiratory Fitness VO2max (Maximum Oxygen Consumption Capacity) • The Bruce maximal graded exercise test protocol was followed to measure the VO2max. • The subject run on a Treadmill (LE 200, Viasys, German) with a initial speed of 1.7 mph at 10% grade. • The inclination of the Treadmill was increased by 2% after every 3min interval. • The speed was increased from 1.7 mph to 2.5mph, 3.4mph, 4.2mph, 5.0 mph, and 5.5 mph with an interval of 3min at each stage upto exhaustion. • RQ (Respiratory Quotient) more than 1 also considered as a criteria for measuring VO2max. Expired gas was analyzed breath by breath technique with a metabolic analyzer
  9. 9. Muscular strength Testing
  10. 10. Photos © PhotoDisc • Strength, power and muscular endurance are fitness components with many things in common. They require the application of muscular force to overcome resistance while in motion; they involve muscular contraction of a specific muscle or muscle group; and they are measurable components of fitness. • Muscular endurance is the ability of a muscle or muscle group to exert force to overcome a resistance many times. • Often the resistance is the body itself. The measurement of muscular endurance is based on the number of repetitions performed. Muscular endurance is specific to the assessment. • MC Gill Core Endurance test • Plank hold • Static squat • Maximal push test Muscular Endurance Testing
  11. 11. MC Gill Core Endurance test
  12. 12. Plank hold Test
  13. 13. Static squat Test • To assess lower body muscular endurance • The stands on both feet with the back to a wall, hips and knees flexed to a 90° angle. • Instruct client to lifted one foot 5 cm o” the ground and hold for as long as possible. • Timing begins when foot is lied and ends it when makes contact with the ground. • Record maximum time for each leg.
  14. 14. Maximal Push Test • To assess upper body muscular endurance. • The protocols for the Maximal Push Up Test and the Modified Push Up Test are as follows: • Push-Up Test (Completed with the client on their toes) • Lie on the mat, hands shoulder-width apart & fully extend the arms. • Lower the body until the elbows reach 90 degrees. • Return to the starting position with the arms fully extended. • The feet are not to be held for the client. • The push up action is to be continuous with no rest. • Complete as many press-ups as possible. • Record the total number of full body press-ups.
  15. 15. Somatotype Rating
  16. 16. Photos © PhotoDisc • Heath – Carter method of Somatotype rating. The following equations were uses for calculating somatotype. • Endomorphy = ─ 0.7182 + 0.1451 × ∑SF ─ 0.00068 × ∑SF2 + 0.0000014 × ∑SF3 where ∑SF = (sum of triceps, subscapular and supraspinale skinfolds) multiplied by (170.18/height in cm). This is called height-corrected endomorphy and is preferred method for calculating endomorphy) • Mesomorphy = 0.858 × humerus breadth + 0.601 × femur breadth + 0.188 × corrected arm girth + 0.161 × corrected calf girth ─ height × 0.131 +4.5 • Three different equations are used to calculate ectomorphy according to the height -weight ratio (HWR): • If HWR is greater than or equal to 40.75 then, Ectomorphy = 0.732 × HWR ─ 28.58. • If HWR is less than 40.75 and greater than 38.25 then, Ectomorphy = 0.463 × HWR ─ 17.63. • If HWR is equal to or less than 38.25 then, Ectomorphy = 0.1
  17. 17. Anthropometric and physiological measurement • Various techniques for measuring body composition • Work capacity
  18. 18. Anthropometric Assessment • Height • Weight • Mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) • Demi-span or arm span • Knee height • Sitting height • Skin fold thickness • Head circumference • Body fat
  19. 19. Weight and Body Composition
  20. 20. • Weight gain • Increase muscle and reduce fat • Weight loss • Lose fat and maintain muscle • Avoid dangerous weight-loss practices
  21. 21. • Female athlete triad • Disordered eating • Lean-sport athletes at risk • Amenorrhea • Higher prevalence in athletes • Results from increased physical activity, weight loss, low body fat, and insufficient energy intake • Premature osteoporosis • Treat with hormone therapy
  22. 22. • Breaking the triad • Screening, referral, and education • Multidisciplinary efforts • Proactive sports education • Reducing the emphasis on body weight, eliminating group weigh-ins, treating each athlete individually, and facilitating healthy weight management
  23. 23. Develop an Active Lifestyle
  24. 24. Nutritional demands of sports and dietary recommendations
  25. 25. Sports nutrition principles are based on sound general nutrition principles • Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI) • Dietary Guidelines for Indians • MyPlate (previously My Pyramid) • Other meal planning systems • Can be modified to reflect demands of training and competition
  26. 26. Energy Systems, Muscles and Physical Performance
  27. 27. • ATP-CP energy system • Quick source of ATP • Cellular ATP and creatine phosphate • Fuel for 3 to15 seconds of maximal effort
  28. 28. • Lactic acid energy system • Breakdown of glucose to lactic acid (lactate) • Doesn’t require oxygen • Rise in acidity triggers muscle fatigue
  29. 29. • Oxygen energy system • Breakdown of carbohydrate and fat for energy • Requires oxygen • Produces ATP more slowly
  30. 30. • Teamwork in energy production • Anaerobic systems • Aerobic systems • Glycogen depletion • Steady drop for first 1.5 hours • Entirely depleted ~ 3 hours • Endurance training • Decreases reliance on anaerobic systems • Extends availability of glycogen
  31. 31. • Muscles and muscle fibers • Slow-twitch fibers • Fast-twitch fibers • Relative proportion determined by genetics
  32. 32. Optimal Nutrition for Athletic Performance • Consume adequate energy and nutrients • Maintain appropriate body composition • Promote optimal recovery from training • Maintain hydration status
  33. 33. Energy Intake and Exercise • Energy needs • Fuel for training • Maintain healthy weight • Support growth (if adolescent) • May require frequent meals and snacks
  34. 34. Carbohydrate and Exercise
  35. 35. • Carbohydrate provide energy for muscle contraction • Adequate carbohydrate intake prevents proteins from being used as energy. • Carbohydrate depletion: • Recommendation- Athletes in heavy training should have an intake of 6- 10g/kg body weight to prevent daily carbohydrate and glycogen depletion (ADA, 2000). The amount required depends on : Athletes TDEE, type of sports, environmental condition etc. smaller sugars (glucose, fructose, galactose) get absorbed and provide energy Rest of the glucose is stored as glycogen in muscle and liver.
  36. 36. Before exercise- serves 2 purpose • Keeps the athlete from feeling hungry before exercise • Maintains optimal level of blood glucose for exercising muscles (ACSM, 2009) • Should provide 200-350 gm of carbohydrate, 3-4 hrs before the event. • Eg- toast with jelly, baked potato, spaghetti +tomato sauce, cereal with milk etc. • During exercise- For exercise lasting longer than an hour, carb intake ensures availability of sufficient amount of energy during later stages of exercise and improves performance, maintains blood glucose level too.
  37. 37. • High-carbohydrate diets • Increase glycogen stores • Extend endurance • Carbohydrate loading • 60–70% of calories as carbohydrate • Decrease exercise intensity prior to competition
  38. 38. • Carbohydrate intake • Before exercise • Easily digested foods/beverages • Pre exercise meals and glycemic index • Measure food to monitor its effects, which can raise blood glucose • During exercise • Sports drinks (4–8% carbohydrate) • After exercise • Replenish glycogen stores • 1 to 1.5 grams carbohydrate per kg both 30 minutes and 2 hours after exercise Photo © Photodisc
  39. 39. Dietary Fat and Exercise
  40. 40. • Fat • Major fuel source for endurance activities • High-fat diet not needed • Recommendations • Moderate fat intake: 20–35% of calories • Limit saturated fat to less than 10% of energy • Avoid trans fat as much as possible
  41. 41. Protein and Exercise
  42. 42. • Protein recommendations • Adults: 0.8 grams per kg body weight • Endurance athletes: 1.2–1.4 g/kg • Resistance-trained athletes: 1.6–1.7 g/kg • Protein sources • Foods: lean meats, fish, low-fat dairy, and egg whites • Protein intake after exercise • Helps replenish glycogen • Dangers of high-protein intake
  43. 43. Vitamins, minerals and athletic performance
  44. 44. • B vitamins • Owing to increased energy requirements and exercise-induced production of free radicals, higher amounts of B- vitamins with anti- oxidant properties are required for athletes. • Needed for energy metabolism • Choose variety of whole grains, fruits, and vegetables • The B-vitamin requirement is 1mg/1000 kcal for thiamin and riboflavin and10- 20mg/1000 kcal for niacin. • Intake of retinol may be placed at 1000-2000 micrograms per day • Vitamin E, which is an antioxidant should be taken at the level of 10-20 IU • Vitamin C, which is also essential for iron absorption , its intake should be 100 200mg/day.
  45. 45. • Calcium • Needed for normal muscle function and strong bones • Low-fat dairy products • Adequate intake may be a problem for females • Iron • Needed for oxygen delivery and energy production • Athletes have higher losses • Lean red meats, vegetables, and enriched grains • Other trace minerals • Copper and zinc • Avoid high-dose supplements
  46. 46. Fluid Needs During Exercise
  47. 47. • Be aware of sweat loss • 1 kg water loss after exercise = 1 liter of water loss • Develop a conscious drinking pattern • What to drink • When to drink • How much to drink • Before activity – plain cold water/ glucose- electrolyte drink • During activity- glucose- electrolyte drink/ juice • After activity- glucose- electrolyte drink juice continue till urine is pale, • 1gm weight loss= 1 ml of water • Coconut water, sugarcane juice, sports drink are also consumed. STEPS FOR ADEQUATE HYDRATION
  48. 48. • Food and fluid before exercise • Relieve hunger, help with hydration • Volume depends on amount of time prior to exercise and GI tolerance • In general, a meal or snack should be – high CHO, moderate protein, low fat. • Replace fluid lost in sweat and provide CHO © PhotoDisc
  49. 49. Food and fluid after exercise • Replenish nutrients lost during exercise and help to speed recovery • CHO to replenish muscle glycogen • Protein to repair muscle tissue • Fluid to restore hydration • Electrolytes if large amounts lost in sweat • Hydration • Adequate fluids before, during, after exercise • Water vs. sports drinks • Duration • Intensity • Environmental factors
  50. 50. Nutrition Needs of Youth in Sports • Priority on growth and development • Meals/snacks both before and after exercise • Caution: High tolerance for exercise in heat © Glen Jones/ShutterStock, Inc.
  51. 51. Nutrition Supplements and Ergogenic Aids
  52. 52. • Include products and practices that • Provide calories • Provide vitamins and minerals • Contribute to performance and enhance recovery • Are believed to stimulate and maintain muscle growth • Amino acids • “Andro” and DHEA • Caffeine • Carnitine • Chromium • Coenzyme Q10
  53. 53. • Creatine • Ephedrine • Ginseng • Glutamine • Medium-chain triglyceride oil • Sodium bicarbonate • Reasons for use • Nutrition • Physiological • Psychological • Biomechanical • Pharmacological

×