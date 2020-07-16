Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ms. AT. AGILANDESWARI MSc., MPhil FSN LECTURER DEPARTMENT OF CLINICAL NUTRITION GANGA INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCES COIMBATORE
INTRODUCTION TO NUTRIGENETICS- GENES AND ITS FUNCTIONS
PEA PLANT TRAITS
Genotype : describes the genetic data responsible for making these observable properties Phenotype : describes the observa...
Getting the basics right: The Genetic Book of Life Book 23 chapters Pages Words Letters • Genome = Book • Chromosomes = ch...
DNA: THE BLUE PRINT OF LIFE
The Life Process THE GENE EXPRESSION
• All humans have the same genes arranged in the same order. • And more than 99.9% of our DNA sequence is the same. What m...
Kinds of DNA sequence differences SNVs: A single-nucleotide variant; the presence in a population of different nucleotides...
DNA Variations Spelling mistakes are called Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) APPLE APLLE AGTC AGTC AGTC AGTC AGGC --...
SINGLE NUCLEOTIDE POLYMORPHISMS Accounts for differences in hair color, intelligence, our disease risk, drug response, and...
SNP (‘snip’): A single-nucleotide polymorphism; a SNV present in ≥1% of the alleles in the population. Example: agaccattgc...
The Human Genome Project
The Era of Personalised Nutrition
NUTRIGENOMICS • The study of the effects of diet on the activity of the individual’s genes and health. Nutrigenomics is a ...
NUTRIGENETICS The study of how genes influence the way you respond to certain nutrients present in foods.
Nutri +genetics = (personalised nutrition) • AIMS TO UNTIE THE INTERACTIONS BETWEEN NUTRIENTS AND GENES. • IT IS MORE SPEC...
Epigenetics As an organism grows and develops, carefully orchestrated chemical reactions activate and deactivate parts of ...
Nutrition & the Epigenome Nutrients from our food funnelled into a pathway that extracts methyl groups and then attaches t...
+ = have control today THE ENVIRONMENT YOUR GENES YOUR HEALTH http://www.niehs.nih.gov/health/topics/science/gene-env/ The...
The Science of Nutritional Genomics
NUTRIGENETICS AND GLYCEMIC RESPONSES
Gene and Nutrition
•FTO Gene Enocodes for enzyme called α ketogluterate dihydrogenase •It acts on hypothalamus •leptin and insulin produces α...
•FTO Gene Enocodes for enzyme called α ketogluterate dihydrogenase •Enzyme catalyzes oxidative reaction and regulates deme...
AdipoQ Gene(rs17782313) Intervention Risk allele GG It leads to decrease in Adiponectin which increases BMI that leads to ...
EMOTIONAL EATING AND GENETICS
• APOE Gene Encodes for apolipoprotein • Transport of fatty acid and cholestrol to the tissues by the protein lipoprotein ...
• DRD2 Gene dopamine receptor D2 • DRD2 transports dopamine which is secreted in the brain to the nerves . •Dopmaine send ...
SELF CONTROL AND GENETICS
•Mc4R Gene melanocortin 4 receptor •leptin and insulin produces α αmsh which binds with MC4R and gives satiety value •ghre...
•MTHFR Gene Encodes for methylene tetra hydro folate reductase •Helps in the conversionof of folic acid to L methyl folate...
•MTNR1B Gene Encodes for Melatonin receptor 1 B •MTNR1B Gene Codes for melatonin receptor 1B which codes for melatonin sec...
•IRS1 Gene Encodes for Insulin response sensitivity •IRS1 Gene stores the fat in the form of subcutaneous fat and it maint...
•FUT2 Gene Encodes for fucosyl transferase 2 •FUT2 gene encodes instructions for the enzyme fucossal tranferase for the ab...
•ACE Gene Angiotensiogen converting enzyme •Activates the hormone that leads to the series of reaction in the RAS system l...
• AGT Gene Encodes for Angiotensinogen • AGT genes provides instructions for making a protein called angiotensinogen which...
•FBN3 Gene TGF Beta activity •FBN3 gene serves to maintain the activity of TCF Beta cells , a group of molecules important...
•SHBG Gene •Sex hormone binding globulin Encodes for secretion of sex hormones Estrogen and progesterone •SHBG Binds globu...
• PPAR Gene • peroxisome proliferator- activated receptor Encodes for protein PPARy,PPARα, PPARδ • In the presence of exce...
•TCF7L2 Gene Enocodes to produce hormone GLP-1 and GIP •GLP1 travels through the blood to reach target organs •Promotes po...
•HFE Gene Encodes for Membrane protein •Provides instructions to produce a protein that is located on the surface of cells...
•BCMO1 gene Encodes for Beta carotene oxygenase enzyme •Both beta carotene and retinal are converted into retinol, retinoi...
•ATP7B gene Copper transporting ATPase 2 •Copper transporting ATPase 2 supplies copper to a protein called ceruloplasmin w...
CYP1A2 gene (rs762551) Intervention Risk allele C They are slow metabolisers of caffeine, hence easily prone to heart atta...
•FADS1 Gene Encodes Fatty acid dereductase enzyme •The fatty acid dereductase enzyme acts as a catalyst for EPA , DHA , Am...
•VDR Gene Encodes for Vitamin D receptor •the VDR binds with the ative form of vitamin - D and binds to the cell region of...
•LCT Gene Encodes for the enzyme lactase. •LCT Gene encodes for secretion of lactase enzyme when the lactose rich food ent...
•GC gene Vitamin – D binding proteins •The active form of vitamin – D from the blood is binded with the gene and delivered...
•NPAS2 gene Neuronal PAS domain protein •The light received by eyes signals hypothalamus, which signals pineal gland for m...
•PON 1 Gene paraoxonases •Produces a enzyme called paraoxonase 1 which protects the LDL oxidation. Mechanism •Maintains LD...
•VAD gene Vitamin D binding proteins •This gene instructs for the formation of protein vitamin receptor. •Vitamin D synthe...
•PLG gene Encodes for Protein called plasminogen •Instructs to form protein plasminogen which forms as plamin and helps in...
•GPX1 gene Encodes for enzyme glutathione peroxidase •This enzyme detoxify hydrogen peroxide and they are converted into w...
•PEMT Gene Encodes for the enzyme phosphotedyl n mrthyl transferase •PEMT+Oestrogen act along with liver cells produce cho...
• GLUT4 gene Encodes for the protein called glucose transporter type 4 •Magnesium act with peripheral tissue •Activation o...
• CCR5 gene Encodes forC-C chemokine receptor type 5 • CCR5 receptor is a protein( in white blood cells ) that is involved...
• ALDH2 gene Encodes for aldehyde dehydrogenase enzyme •The chemical breakdown of alcohol happens primarily in the human l...
•FGF23 gene Encodes for Hormone called Fibroblast growth factor23 •FGF23 hormone secreted in bone –stimulated by vitamin D...
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION TO NUTRIGENETICS- GENES AND ITS FUNCTIONS
  3. 3. PEA PLANT TRAITS
  4. 4. Genotype : describes the genetic data responsible for making these observable properties Phenotype : describes the observable properties eg: height, color, amount of enzyme produced, receptor etc Genotype Vs Phenotype
  5. 5. Getting the basics right: The Genetic Book of Life Book 23 chapters Pages Words Letters • Genome = Book • Chromosomes = chapters • DNA = Pages • Genes = Words • Nucleotides = Letters • Spelling mistake = Genetic Variation
  6. 6. DNA: THE BLUE PRINT OF LIFE
  7. 7. The Life Process THE GENE EXPRESSION
  8. 8. • All humans have the same genes arranged in the same order. • And more than 99.9% of our DNA sequence is the same. What makes us unique is the few differences (known so far about 1.4 million) which makes each one of us unique. • On average, a human gene will have 1-3 bases that differ from person to person. • These differences are responsible for the change in shape and function of a protein, or they can change how much protein is made, when it's made, or where it's made. VARIATIONS IN DNA MAKES US UNIQUE Heterozygous AA AG GG Homozygous 5’...ACGTTAGACATAGACCTGGACAGTGCTGACGCTAGCTAGACAGTCG 3’...TGCAATCTGTATCTGGACCTGTCACGACTGCGATCGATCTGTCAGC ...ACGTTAGACATAGACCTGGACAGTGCTGACGCTAGCTAGACAGTCG How many different alleles could one person have? How many different genotypes are possible for two alleles (e.g. A, G)? 3 2 How many different alleles are possible? A G C T 4
  9. 9. Kinds of DNA sequence differences SNVs: A single-nucleotide variant; the presence in a population of different nucleotides at homologous positions in two DNA sequences. Example: Individual 1: gatctttaaaagctagacttcaggggtt Individual 2: gatctttaagagctagacttcaggggtt A genetic difference created by insertion or deletion of one or a more base pairs in a DNA segment Indels: Example: Individual 1: gatctttaaaagctagacttcaggggtt Individual 2: gatcgtcactagacttcaggggtt
  10. 10. DNA Variations Spelling mistakes are called Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) APPLE APLLE AGTC AGTC AGTC AGTC AGGC ---- SNPs ( Snips) Substitution: Apple - Pineapple Deletion: Without fat/ egg Addition: Adding more milk TYPES OF DNA VARIATIONS © Geneobe 2017
  11. 11. SINGLE NUCLEOTIDE POLYMORPHISMS Accounts for differences in hair color, intelligence, our disease risk, drug response, and mainly how we respond to certain nutrients present in our foods and how we respond to certain drugs. Physical Appearance Response to Nutrients Disease Risks © Geneobe 2017
  12. 12. SNP (‘snip’): A single-nucleotide polymorphism; a SNV present in ≥1% of the alleles in the population. Example: agaccattgcccgagaggaagggttccggg agaccattgcccgaggggaagggttccggg Polymorphism: A genetic difference present in ≥1% of the alleles in the population. Allele frequencies in populations Rare variant: A genetic difference present in <1% of the alleles in the population.
  13. 13. The Human Genome Project
  14. 14. The Era of Personalised Nutrition
  15. 15. NUTRIGENOMICS • The study of the effects of diet on the activity of the individual’s genes and health. Nutrigenomics is a field of science that, put simply, focuses on nutrition and genomics. • The connection between our health, genes, and diet is more astonishing than we realized. • Studies have found that food can actually regulate genes which means genes can be turned on or off. • So, even though we may have inherited certain genes from our parents, these genes can remain dormant or active depending on what we eat.
  16. 16. NUTRIGENETICS The study of how genes influence the way you respond to certain nutrients present in foods.
  17. 17. Nutri +genetics = (personalised nutrition) • AIMS TO UNTIE THE INTERACTIONS BETWEEN NUTRIENTS AND GENES. • IT IS MORE SPECIFIC IN NATURE. INDIVIDUALS VARY IN THEIR NUTRIENT METABOLISM AND RESPONSE TO DIET. • IT HOLDS THE POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE BETTER NUTRITIONAL ADVICE TO PREVENT OR TO OVERCOME DISEASE RISKS.
  18. 18. Epigenetics As an organism grows and develops, carefully orchestrated chemical reactions activate and deactivate parts of the genome at strategic times and in specific locations. Epigenetics is the study of these chemical reactions and the factors that influence them.
  19. 19. Nutrition & the Epigenome Nutrients from our food funnelled into a pathway that extracts methyl groups and then attaches them to our DNA.
  20. 20. + = have control today THE ENVIRONMENT YOUR GENES YOUR HEALTH http://www.niehs.nih.gov/health/topics/science/gene-env/ The Diet- Gene Interaction NATURE VS NURTURE
  21. 21. The Science of Nutritional Genomics
  22. 22. NUTRIGENETICS AND GLYCEMIC RESPONSES
  23. 23. Gene and Nutrition
  24. 24. •FTO Gene Enocodes for enzyme called α ketogluterate dihydrogenase •It acts on hypothalamus •leptin and insulin produces α αmsh which binds with FTO and gives satiety value •ghrelin and leptin stimulates AGRP which binds with FTO to trigger hunger Mechanism •This gene is strongly related with orexigenic action. •The enzyme acts on the hypothalamus during the requirement and stimulates the brain to pass command to MC4R to trigger hunger effect •It also helps in feeling of satiety. Functions •In the risk variant it acts more on orexegenic effect on hypothalamus and triggers hunger effect but not the satiety leading to over eating Risk Variant FTO Gene(rs7903146) Intervention Risk allele AA In the risk variant it acts more on orexegenic effect on hypothalamus and triggers hunger effect but not the satiety leading to over eating Leads to obesity and other metabolic disorders. • The FTO variant individual have weight loss in response to high protein diet •The people carrying normal allele respond to low protein diet. Normal allele CC Acts normal and regulates hunger and satiety
  25. 25. •FTO Gene Enocodes for enzyme called α ketogluterate dihydrogenase •Enzyme catalyzes oxidative reaction and regulates demethylation of DNA and RNA and stimulates the hypothalamus to instruct the hormones for epigenetic regulation of controlling appetite and satiety Mechanism •This gene is strongly related with orexigenic action. •The enzyme acts on the hypothalamus during the requirement and and stimulates the brain to pass command to ghrelin to trigger hunger effect •It also helps in feeling of satiety. Functions •In the risk variant it acts more on orexegenic effect on hypothalamus and triggers hunger effect but not the satiety leading to over eating Risk Variant FTO Gene(rs9939609) Intervention Risk allele AA In the risk variant it acts more on orexegenic effect on hypothalamus and triggers hunger effect but have low satiety leading to over eating , Eating disorders, craving of foods Leads to obesity,and other metabolic disorders. • The FTO variant individual have weight loss in response to high protein diet •The people carrying normal allele respondto low protein diet. •Low fat diet is recommended for people arrying risk allele Normal allele TT Acts normal and regulates hunger and satiety
  26. 26. AdipoQ Gene(rs17782313) Intervention Risk allele GG It leads to decrease in Adiponectin which increases BMI that leads to a higher risk for obesity and other chronic diseases. Greater insulin resistance increases risk for type 2 diabetes mellitus , Dyslipidemia,Hypertension, Stroke. • A high-MUFA diet is most beneficial for carriers. •They should avoid high-fat (especially saturated fat) and high glycemic index foods. • olive oil ,canola oil ,Eggs , Kidney bean ,Peanuts ,Soy bean Normal allele AC It leads to increase in adiponectin maintains BMI which prevents the cause of obesity ,Insulin resistance and Type2 Diabetes mellitus. •ADIPOQ Gene Adiponectin •Adiponectin travels through the blood to reach the muscle and liver cells initiates fat burning +glucose utilization processes = reduction of fat , improved insulin sensitivity. Mechanism •Increases the adiponectin level in our Body •Reduces Body Fat •Improved insulin sensitivity •Maintains the BMI Functions •Increase in BMI •Cause of T2DM, Hypertension , Stroke, Obesity, Dislipidemia. Risk Variant.
  27. 27. EMOTIONAL EATING AND GENETICS
  28. 28. • APOE Gene Encodes for apolipoprotein • Transport of fatty acid and cholestrol to the tissues by the protein lipoprotein . Mechanism • APOE gene codes for the formation of apolipoprotein. • Increase the HDL level by decreasing the LDL and VLDL level. • Prevents and protects the cardiovascular system from CHD. Functions • E2 –E3 increased cholesterol metabolism so reduced cholesterol level. • E3-E4 Reduced cholesterol metabolism increased Cholsterol level. • It leads to hypertension, Hypotension, Cardio vascular disease. Risk Variant APOE Gene(E2, E3, E4) Intervention Risk allele E2,E4 •The apolipoprotein fails to transport fatty acid and cholesterol to the tissue by the lipoprotein it leads to increase in cholesterol profile and it leads to obesty, cardiovascular disease ,Etc. •Alteration in normal cholesterol metabolism •Risk types need to limit or increase the intake of dietary fat according to their variant . •Sholud have foods which contain more of HDL. Normal allele E3 •cholesterol metabolism takes place normally.
  29. 29. • DRD2 Gene dopamine receptor D2 • DRD2 transports dopamine which is secreted in the brain to the nerves . •Dopmaine send signal to the brain for feeling of fullness and promotes satiety. Mechanism •triggering the hunger feel dueto emotional disturbances •It acts as the receptor to transport the dopamine Functions • Impairment in transportation of dopamine receptor leading to eating disorder. Risk Variant DRD2 Gene (rs1800497, rs6276, rs6277, rs2283265) Intervention Risk allele CT TC emotional eating, alcoholism, smoking, neuropsychiatric disorder. •Controlled intake of High calorie foods •Psychological treatment. Normal allele CC Stimulates the hunger effect
  30. 30. SELF CONTROL AND GENETICS
  31. 31. •Mc4R Gene melanocortin 4 receptor •leptin and insulin produces α αmsh which binds with MC4R and gives satiety value •ghrelin and leptin stimulates AGRP which binds with MC4R to trigger hunger Mechanism •Triggers the Hunger effect •Promotes satiety • Maintains Body weight Function •There is increased risk for weight gain by causing increased appetite and decreased satiety. Risk variant Mc4R Gene(rs17782313) Intervention Risk allele C C variant of the MC4R gene, increases the risk for weight gain by causing increased appetite and decreased satiety. •Low calorie diet •multidisciplinary interventions including exercise, behavior and nutrition therapy •medications such as sibutramine, serotonin and noradrenalin reuptake inhibitors show body weight reduction Normal allele T T variant of the MC4R gene, reduces the risk for weight gain by facilitating normal regulation by decreasing appetite and increasing satiety.
  32. 32. •MTHFR Gene Encodes for methylene tetra hydro folate reductase •Helps in the conversionof of folic acid to L methyl folate which helps in Convertion of •serotonin> melatonin, •Dopamine > Nor epinephrin, •Homocystiene > Methionine Mechanism •Promotes sleep gives relief from depression. •Promotes Flight, Fright, Fight action in our body •Prevents the cause of damage of arthritis. Functions •Impairment in secretion of methyl tetra hydro folate reductase enzyme and impairs its function Risk Variant MTHFR Gene(C677T) Intervention Risk allele TT Leads to cause of Sleeplessness, Restlessness, Depression and increse the risk of Congenital anomali, cardiovascular problem and Rheumatoid Arthritis. • Foods that are rich in folic acid should be consumed •Folic acid supplementation should be taken •Nonvegetarian foods •Spinach, mushrooms, GLV, Brusel Sprouts. Normal allele CC Facilitates the formation of methylene tetra hydor folate and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, Increase sleep ,reduce depression and Rhematoid arthritis.
  33. 33. •MTNR1B Gene Encodes for Melatonin receptor 1 B •MTNR1B Gene Codes for melatonin receptor 1B which codes for melatonin secretion •Melatonin facilitates insulin secretion during night and regulates blood pressure . •Melatonin promotes feeling of fullness (appetite) •It also regulates rhythmic contraction of heart and maintanins normal heart rate. Mechanism •Promotes insulin secretion at night, •It regulates physiological functions such as blood pressure, appetite regulation, heart rate. Functions •Insulin secretion is impaired during night due to improperintake of food at night. •Feeling of restless ness and stress. •Increased blood pressure , increased heart rate. Risk Variant MTNR1B Gene(rs 10830963) Intervention Risk allele GG •Increased blood pressure , increased heart rate. •Insulin secretion is impaired •Incidence of type 2 diabetes , Heart disease •Feeling of restlessness and stress. • balanced food intake at night. •limit high carbs during dinner. •Doing exercise like yoga will promote stress relief .Normal allele CC •Facilitates normal melatonin secretion . • Promote insulin secretion normally during night and prevents the cause of diabetes . •Have the feeling of satiety after having food in required amount.
  34. 34. •IRS1 Gene Encodes for Insulin response sensitivity •IRS1 Gene stores the fat in the form of subcutaneous fat and it maintains the bone mineral density . •It maintains blood glucose level and cholesterol level in our body . Mechanism •Maintains normal body fat •It also maintains the BMI level in our body and prevents the cause of obesity and extreme thinness. •It increases insulin sensitivity and preventsT2DM. Functions •It leads to low body fat percentage. •Reduction in Bone mineral Density. •It leads to extreme thinness but they have high blood glucose level and cholesterol level. •Storage of fats in Visceral fat instead of subcutaneous fat. Risk Variant IRS1 Gene(rs ) Intervention Risk allele chromosome 16 in a pair is either deleted or duplicated •It leads to low body fat percentage. •Low fat ,autism, Underweight. •Storage of fats in Visceral fat instead of subcutaneous fat. • failure to thrive. •Leads to obesity and appetite disorders • balanced food intake . •Including Probiotic foods in the diet. •Incase having deletion we can have fatty foods. •Incase having duplication we can have low calorie food. Normal allele chromosome 16 in a pair is normal. •Maintains normal body fat •It also maintains the BMI level in our body •prevents the cause of obesity and extreme thinness.(Mirror reaction)
  35. 35. •FUT2 Gene Encodes for fucosyl transferase 2 •FUT2 gene encodes instructions for the enzyme fucossal tranferase for the absorption of cobalamine. Mechanism •Maintains brain function. •Facilitates cobalamine absorption. •Promotes neural function and strengthens the connective nerves of spinal cord and brain. Functions •Hindering cobalamine absorption. •Leads to neurological problem related to the spinal cord •Pernicious anemia. •Typical sore tongue. Risk Variant FUT2 Gene(rs 601338) Intervention Risk allele homozygous (sese) •Hindering cobalamine absorption •proper intake of vitamin B12. Normal allele heterozygous (SeSe) •Facilitates cobalamine absorption
  36. 36. •ACE Gene Angiotensiogen converting enzyme •Activates the hormone that leads to the series of reaction in the RAS system leading to increased blood pressure . Mechanism •Helps to maintain normal sodium level in our body . •Helps to maintain acid – Base balance in our renal system. •Maintains the normal blood pressure and prevents the cause of hypertension. Functions •It fails to maintain the sodium level in our body and it leads to increased sodium profilein our body. •It leads to hypertension, cardiovascular problems Risk Variant ACE Gene(287bp alu) Intervention Risk allele DD •It fails to maintain the sodium level in our body and results in increased blood pressure in our RAS system. •It leadsto hypertension, cardiovascular problems • balanced food intake . •Limiting sodium consumption. Normal allele II •Maintains the sodium level in our body.
  37. 37. • AGT Gene Encodes for Angiotensinogen • AGT genes provides instructions for making a protein called angiotensinogen which helps in the regulation of blood pressureby activating the hormone that leads to the series of reaction in the RAS system . Mechanism • It maintains the function of RAS system. • AGT gene instructs for the production of angiotensionogen. • Maintains sodium level in our body. Functions • It fails to maintain the sodium level in our body and results in increased sodium level in our RAS system. • It leadsto hypertension, Hypotension. • Cardiovascular and renal problems Risk Variant AGT Gene(rs699) Intervention Risk allele DD •It fails to maintain the sodium level in our body and results in increased sodium level in the body. •It leadsto hypertension, cardiovascular disease renal problems and hypotension • balanced food intake . •Limiting sodium consumption. Normal allele II •Maintains the sodium level in our body.
  38. 38. •FBN3 Gene TGF Beta activity •FBN3 gene serves to maintain the activity of TCF Beta cells , a group of molecules important for sending signals to the cells Mechanism •The FBN3 reduces the activity of TGF Beta activity •Regulates the normal secretion of insulin. •Maintains the TGF Beta activity in cells . •Maintains the androgn level in our body. Functions •Metabolic Disorder such as Hypertension, • inflamation , cardiovascular disease •Insulin resistance. •PCOS. •In female irregular periods and infertility takes place. Risk Variant FBN3 Gene(D19S884) Intervention Risk allele A8 •There is reduced level of FBN3 which leads to increased abnormal TGF Beta activity •It leads to cause of Metabolic Disorder such as Hypertension, inflamation , cardiovascular disease Insulin resistance and PCOS. • High fibre food should be consumed more. •Should have foods which contain more of HDL. •Intake of sodium should be reduced. •Red meat, spinach , Green tea ,sprouts should be taken. •Should do regular exercise. •Millets shold be included in the diet. Normal allele A •The FBN3 reduces the activity of TGF Beta activity and it prevents the cause of Pcos condition in women and the incidence of other metabolic disorders.
  39. 39. •SHBG Gene •Sex hormone binding globulin Encodes for secretion of sex hormones Estrogen and progesterone •SHBG Binds globulin and sequestrate the vast majority of sex hormones including Estrogen and progesterone and maintains androgen level. •Promotes normal secretion of sex hormones and maintains the normal level of each sex hormone and prevents cause of PCOS and prevents infertility in women. Mechanism •Maintains androgen level •Maintains the sex hormone level in the body Estrogen and Progestrone secretion. •Stimulates the secretion of adiponectin which helps in maintaining the body weight. •Reduce the level of testosterone level in females and maintains the level Functions •Less level of SHBG secretion leads to PCOS (Hormonal imbalance)irregular menstruation ,Cyst on oneor both of the ovaries •Increased androgen level Risk Variant SHBG Gene(rs 6257) Intervention Risk allele C •Reduced SHBG -Biomarkers of PCOS . •Increased testosterone level and Leads to hirsutism (Excess hair growth in Body or face in females due to Hormonal imbalance) •Irregular menstruation and leads to infertility in women . •Also leads to obesity and cause elevated /defect in insulin secretion. • Limit sugar intake. •Spinach, GLV, Sprouts. •Exercise at least 30 minutes at a time ,5 or more days per week. •Green tea and soy based products should be taken. Normal allele A THE SHBG level is more in normal allel and it leads to maintanence of Sex Hormonal balance and they have protection against PCOS and other condition related to hormones.
  40. 40. • PPAR Gene • peroxisome proliferator- activated receptor Encodes for protein PPARy,PPARα, PPARδ • In the presence of excess energy , PPARγ triggers its storageby promoting fat synthesis. PPARα promotes fat burning in the liver to release the stored energy • PPARδ (also known as PPARβ) promotes fat synthesis in the liver while initiating fat burning in muscle.Regulates energy storage and supply in the human body Mechanism • PPARs are involved in adipogenesis and osteogenesis . • Regulates energy storage and supply • PPARG, PPARA, and PPARD, controls the process of utilization of stored fat and facilitates weight loss. Functions • Incidence of metabolic syndrome. • Hypertension, Diabetes, Obesity, Etc .Dislipidemia, LDL Cholesterol, Increased risk of Heart failure. Risk Variant PPAR Gene(Pro12ALa , Lue162Val , 87T>C) Intervention Risk allele PPARy (Pro12) obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus • Regular exercise •Foods that are rich in fibre. •Foods that are rich in HDL . • Spinach, GLV, Sprouts. •Red meat, Gingelly oil. PPARα (Lue162) Dislipidemia, LDL Cholesterol, Increased risk of Heart failure. PPARδ(T) Incidence of metabolic syndrome. Heart failure, Hpertension, Diabetes, Obesity, Etc . Normal allele PPARy(Ala) reducing the risk for obesity and T2DM. PPARα(Val) Prevents the cause of Dislipidemia, LDL Cholesterol, Increased risk of Heart failure. PPARδ(C) protective effect against metabolic syndrome
  41. 41. •TCF7L2 Gene Enocodes to produce hormone GLP-1 and GIP •GLP1 travels through the blood to reach target organs •Promotes potentiation of glucose stimulated insulin secretion. •Enhance beta cell proliferation and inhibits glucagon release and promotes gastric emptying and food intake Mechanism •TCF7L2 – master controller of genes(transcription) •Plays central role in coordinating expression of proinsulin & generates mature insulin. •Controls fate of gene involved in trigerring Beta cells to secrete insulin as response to consumption of meal. Functions •Impaired insulin secretion rather than insulin resistance. •Leads to high blood sugar level – a hall mark of pre diabetas and Diabetes. Risk Variant TCF7L2Gene(rs7903146) Intervention Risk allele T Affects the body`s response to food in the gut and impairs insulin secretion by irregular secretion of GLP1 and Gip hormone.It leads to cause of Type 2 Diabetes. • Foods that are in Low in carbs , High in fat and protein. •Spinach, GLV, Meat Sprouts. •Exercise atleast 30 minutes at a time ,5 or more days per week. •Avoid high glycemic index food Normal allele C Promotes GLP1 hormone secretion which promotes response to food in the gut and facilitates insulin
  42. 42. •HFE Gene Encodes for Membrane protein •Provides instructions to produce a protein that is located on the surface of cells, primarily liver and intestinal cells. Mechanism •Interacts with other protein on the cell surface to detect the amount of iron in the body •The HFE protein regulates the production of another protein called “Hepcidin” •Hepcidin- determines the amount of iron absorbed from the diet. Called as master iron regulatory hormone. Functions •Cause over load of iron leading to a condition called hemochromatosis . Risk Variant HFE Gene(rs1799945) Intervention Risk allele AA Causes a serious form of hemochromatosis, accounts for about 85% of the patients. The risk genotype individuals are recommended to have food low in vitamin C and iron. Normal allele GG Causes mild form of hemochromatosis or does not have any effect
  43. 43. •BCMO1 gene Encodes for Beta carotene oxygenase enzyme •Both beta carotene and retinal are converted into retinol, retinoic acid and retinal palmitate and stored in the liver. • Gene helps in the production of protein that binds vitamin A Mechanism •Helps in the conversion of carotene to retinol which is active form of vitamin A Functions •Inability to convert carotene to retinol. Risk variant BCMO1(rs7501331) Intervention Risk allele T Individuals with the risk allele though with good amount of carotene intake, face an inability to convert it to retinol,Face night blindness, bitot spots. • retinol supplementations can be given Normal allele Have normal convertion of beta carotene to retinal.
  44. 44. •ATP7B gene Copper transporting ATPase 2 •Copper transporting ATPase 2 supplies copper to a protein called ceruloplasmin which transports copper to other parts of the body via blood. Mechanism •Copper-transporting ATPase 2 is also important for the removal of excess copper from the body Functions •Causes Wilson disease. (stores copper in your liver, kidney, brains) Risk variant ATP7B gene Intervention Risk allele the risk variant has the accumulation of copper leading to disease, Wilsons disease. •Egg, rice, butter, cereals, chicken. •Reduction of the dietary copper rich foods. Normal allele Maintans the copper level in the body and preventsthe accumulation of copper in the body
  45. 45. CYP1A2 gene (rs762551) Intervention Risk allele C They are slow metabolisers of caffeine, hence easily prone to heart attack and hypertension when consuming 2 or more cups coffee per day • Cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli helps to induce CYP1A2 gene to induce caffeine metabolism. Normal allele A They are fast metabolisers of caffeine, hence have reduced risk of the disease occurance •CYP1A2Gene Encodes for Cytochrome proteins •caffiene binds with the adenosine receptors which are stimulated by cytochrome proteins which promotes caffine metabolism in the liver so that the alertness is provided and the caffeine is not accumulated in the blood. Mechanism •Energetic •Stays alert •Prevents from heart failure, T2DM, liver diseases Functions • They are slow metabolisers of caffine Which leads to overload of caffiene in the blood so they are easily prone to get heart attack and hypertension . Risk Variant
  46. 46. •FADS1 Gene Encodes Fatty acid dereductase enzyme •The fatty acid dereductase enzyme acts as a catalyst for EPA , DHA , Amino acid synthesis and promotes neurotransmission and Cognitive development. Mechanism •Promotes cognitive development. •Helps in the synthesis of ecosapentanoic acid(EPA) and decosahexanoic acid (DHA) . •It also helps in synthesis of amionoacid. Functions •The person who carry risk allele will have impaired fatty acid dereductase enzyme secretion which leads to insufficient cognitive development, lack of neuro transmission, PUFA deficiency. Risk Variant FADS1 gene (rs174550) Intervention Risk allele C There is insufficiency in cognitive development, lack of neuro transmission, PUFA deficiency. • The person who carry risk allele should have the foods that have natural availability of these EPA,DHA, AA can be consumed such as fish, egg etc.., Normal allele T Have normal secretion of fatty acid dereductase enzyme and so there is normal synthesis of EPA, DHA, Amino acid and also promotes normal neural function.
  47. 47. •VDR Gene Encodes for Vitamin D receptor •the VDR binds with the ative form of vitamin - D and binds to the cell region of DNA (vitamin - D response elements) to regulate activity of Vitamin - D responsive genes. Mechanism •VDR Gene encodes for vitamin D receptor . •It helps in vitamin D synthesis and helps in calcification of bones •Helps to maintain bone mineral density. Functions •As Vitamin D is not binding with the cells it do not get activated in the body and calcium absorption do not takes place leading to reduction in bone mineral density causing osteoporosis and intervertebral disc diseases. Risk Variant VDR gene (rs731236) Intervention Risk allele TT They are more prone to get osteoporosis and intervertebral disc diseases. • acitve form of vitamin D can be given. Normal allele CC vitamin D is synthesised normally and helps in calcification of bones maintains bone mineral density.
  48. 48. •LCT Gene Encodes for the enzyme lactase. •LCT Gene encodes for secretion of lactase enzyme when the lactose rich food enters the gut . •This lactase will metbolize the lactose into glucose and galactose and they are converted into energy and absorbed in the body Mechanism •Encodes for lactase enzyme. •Lactase helps to convert lactose to simple sugars. •It produces energy. Functions •The people who have variant in LCT gene will not produce lactase enzyme • They will have lactase resistance so they could not able to digest the lactose in the milk , Hence they will be lactose intolerant. Risk Variant LCT gene Intervention Risk allele GG, CC •Absence or resisttance of lactase enzyme secretion leads to lactose intolerance. •Bloating, Vomitting, Diarrhoea, Milk allergy, etc will be caused in milk consumption. • Alternation for the dairy products such as soy milk, butter milk coconut milk, curd (fermented milk products Normal allele Tolerant to lactose and they do not have allergy in milk consumption.
  49. 49. •GC gene Vitamin – D binding proteins •The active form of vitamin – D from the blood is binded with the gene and delivered to target tissues Mechanism •Vitamin – D transportation to the target tissues. Functions •It leads to vitamin D deficiency. •Reduction in bone mineral density. •More prone to have osteoporosis. Risk variant GC gene Intervention Risk allele GC2 They have decreased vitamin D3 levels in the blood plasma and have vitamin – D deficiency. Calcitriol can be supplemented directly. Normal allele GC1 They have increased vitamin D3 levels in the blood plasma and have lower risk of vitamin – D deficiency.
  50. 50. •NPAS2 gene Neuronal PAS domain protein •The light received by eyes signals hypothalamus, which signals pineal gland for melatonin secretion. Mechanism •Vitamin D production •Bone health •Reduces risk of cancers •Mental and metabolic health Functions •More prone to have SAD disorder. •May have bone disorders and mental problem. Risk variant NPAS2 gene (rs11541353) Intervention Risk allele T Increased occurrence of SAD during winter days. Light exposure to the patients with the SAD disorder. Normal allele C Doesn’t have any changes CLOCK gene (rs1801260) Intervention Risk allele G SAD disorder Exposure to light theraphy
  51. 51. •PON 1 Gene paraoxonases •Produces a enzyme called paraoxonase 1 which protects the LDL oxidation. Mechanism •Maintains LDL level in the blood . •Protects from atherosclerosis Functions •Has increased LDL profile in the blood leading to atherosclerosis Risk variant PON 1 gene (rs662) Intervention Risk allele R Has increased oxidation of the LDL so leads to the risk of atherosclerosis The risk allele are benefited with the lycopene supplementation 300mg Sources are tomato juice, canned tomato, grape fruit etc,Normal allele Q Does not have the increased oxidation
  52. 52. •VAD gene Vitamin D binding proteins •This gene instructs for the formation of protein vitamin receptor. •Vitamin D synthesis takes place and leads to calcification of bones Mechanism •Promotes Vitamin D synthesis. •Helps in calcification of bones and maintains bone mineral density Functions •Osteoporosis •Intervertebral disc disease Conditions VAD gene(rs731236), (rs11568820) Intervention Risk allele Rs11568820 TT GG They have increased risk of osteoporosis •Increased vitamin – D in the diet can be given •Milk •Cheese •Fish •Seafoods can be given Normal allele Rs11568820 CC AA They don’t have osteoporosis
  53. 53. •PLG gene Encodes for Protein called plasminogen •Instructs to form protein plasminogen which forms as plamin and helps in the breakdown of fibrin Mechanism •Indirectly helps in the formation of new fibrin •Helps in blood clotting process •Helps in the disposal of old fibrin Functions •They are more prone to have congenital plasminogen deficiency. Conditions PLG gene(p.lys 38 glu) Intervention Risk allele GG They are more prone to have congenital plasminogen deficiency. No recommendation is found in the article Normal allele AA They have normal level of plasminogen
  54. 54. •GPX1 gene Encodes for enzyme glutathione peroxidase •This enzyme detoxify hydrogen peroxide and they are converted into water which is based on mechanism of selenic acid which reacts with amine or amine bond Mechanism •It catalyses reduction of other organic hydroperoxide such as lipid peroxide . •This protein protect from CD95 induced apoptoxsis. Functions •Have inflammatory reactions, arterial damage, cancer, etc Conditions GPX1 gene(rs713041) Intervention Risk allele TT Have inflammatory reactions, arterial damage, cancer,etc • Increase the protein and selenium in the diet. •Foods like Sea foods,Meat, sardine,Chicken . •omega 3 fatty acid rich foods can be given. Normal allele AA Have normal selenium level and the body is regulated properly
  55. 55. •PEMT Gene Encodes for the enzyme phosphotedyl n mrthyl transferase •PEMT+Oestrogen act along with liver cells produce choline •Convert phosphotedyl ethanol to phosphatedyl choline by sequential methylation Mechanism •Maintains the choline level in the body. •Acts along with Oestrogen for choline synthesis. •Helps as neurotransmittor •Helps in improving cognitive functions Functions •Have no oestrogen secretion •They do not have normal mechanism of choline so they do not have normal coline synthesis and leads to choline deficiency. Risk Variant PEMT gene (rs12325817) Intervention Risk allele G Men or postmenpausal women do not have choline synthesis and have choline insufficiency in their body. Have impaired oestrogen secretion • Active form of choline . • Foods rich in choline such as egg can be given. Normal allele C Have normal choline synthesis and they have normal oestrogen secretion
  56. 56. • GLUT4 gene Encodes for the protein called glucose transporter type 4 •Magnesium act with peripheral tissue •Activation of tyrosine kinase produce signaling cascade = translocation of GLUT4 to the cell`s outer membrane. It allows the cells to take up glucose Mechanism •This enzymes will carry out glycolysis in the presence of magnesium for proper function. •It helps to take up glucose in reduced blood glucose level Functions •Have magnesium deficiency which could impair our ability to utilize sugar for energy. •Insulin resistance and leads to type 2Diabetes Risk variant GLUT4 gene(rs001033) Intervention Risk allele A •Prolonged muscle spam •Have magnesium deficiency which could impair our ability to utilize sugar for energy. •Delirium •Hallucinations •Tingling •Insulin resistance and leads to type 2Diabetes • Bran •Pumpkin seeds •Hemp and chia seeds •Cashews •Almonds •Soy and black beans •Salmon and mackerel •green leafy vegetables, nuts and seeds, legumes and whole grains Normal allele G Have normal level of magnesium and have normal GLUT4 translocation process which helps in normal sectretion of insulin level.
  57. 57. • CCR5 gene Encodes forC-C chemokine receptor type 5 • CCR5 receptor is a protein( in white blood cells ) that is involved in the immune system as it acts as a receptor for chemokines. •This is the process by which T cells are attracted to specific tissue and organ targets •HIV1->(binds)CCR5 = AIDS Mechanism • It plays a role in inflammatory responses to infection • Regions of this protein are also crucial for chemokine ligand binding, •functional response of the receptor, and HIV co-receptor activity Functions •HIV virus needed the co-receptor to gain entry to infect a T-cell. So this Co receptor produced by mutant CCR5 gene cause AIDS Conditions CCR5 gene(rs333) Intervention Risk allele CCR5 gene Have co receptor which helps in development of HIV virus in our body leading to AIDS •Foods that increases the immunity. •Foods that are rich in Antioxidant. • Fruits ,GLV , vegetables, Egg , etc •Chemotherapy •Bone marrow transplant, etc Normal allele Mutant of CCR5 del ( 32) Homozygous Those carrying a single copy of the CCR5-del32 allele experience delayed development of AIDS while those who carry both copies of the CCR5-del32 allele would likely not develop AIDS at all.
  58. 58. • ALDH2 gene Encodes for aldehyde dehydrogenase enzyme •The chemical breakdown of alcohol happens primarily in the human liver and is facilitated by two major enzymes ADH and ALDH . •Alcohol -> Acetaldehyde -> Acetate (acetic acid) and it is eliminated/ excreted through urine. Mechanism •Converts the acetaldehyde to acetate and prevents the accumululation of acetaldehye in the blood • It prevents the cause of dilation of capillaries •It prevents the cause of Asian flushing. Functions •Cause of facial flush. •ALDH2 deficiency which increase the risk of developing oesophagal cancer and other types of cancer. Conditions ALDH2 gene(rs671) Intervention Risk allele A allele •Facial flush •Oesophagal cancer •Accumulation of aldehyde in the blood leading to dilation of capillaries •Limit the consumption of alcohol. •Avoid the consumption of alcohol. •Limit the tea and coffee consumption Normal allele G allele •Normal conversion takes place. •Normal secretion of aldehyde dehydrogenase enzyme . • prevents accumulation of acetaldehyde in the blood.
  59. 59. •FGF23 gene Encodes for Hormone called Fibroblast growth factor23 •FGF23 hormone secreted in bone –stimulated by vitamin D+ increased extracellular phosphate forming feed back loop between bone and kidney. •FGF23 is stimulated by phosphate ,parathyroid hormone and by vitamin D hormone. Mechanism • suppress phosphate reabsorption •Maintains phosphorus and calcium level in blood •Involves klotho signaling an enzymatic fucnction Functions •Hyper phosphatemic familial tumoral calcinosis •Hypo phosphatemia •Vascular dysfunction and atherosclerosis. •Hyperparathyroidism Conditions FGF23 gene(R176Q) Intervention Risk allele C allele (mutation) Hyper phosphatemic familial tumoral calcinosis- a rare condition – Increase level f phosphate in the blood Hypo phosphatemia reduced level of phosphate in the blood. •Rice bran •Seeds- pumpkin, squash, hemp,etc. •Yogurt •Tofu •Meat •Eggs •Fish, salmon, Normal allele C allele •Maintains phosphorus level in the body •promotes calcification in bone. •Prevents the cause of hyper parathyroidism

×