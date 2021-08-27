Successfully reported this slideshow.
What Challenges Is Your Organization Currently Having with Scaling eCommerce Growth? • Generating awareness of your brand ...
Data & Analytics
Aug. 27, 2021
Post-Pandemic eCommerce Growth: Leverage Product Data, Market Research & Shopping Trends

Data & Analytics
Aug. 27, 2021
One-to-one communication has been a trendy philosophy for marketers and advertisers for years now. The more personalized an organization can be with growth strategies and communications, the more likely engagement would increase and ultimately sales. To accomplish this, organizations have traditionally leaned into historical customer and product data to predict how to engage with their current and future customers in a personalized manner.

This philosophy still remains a staple for eCommerce growth, but the approach has had to evolve drastically as a result of the pandemic. When you couple that with fluid data privacy changes, this creates an even fuzzier foundation to develop forward-looking marketing strategies.

This session will dive into how organizations can still leverage historical customer and product data, but also think about how to augment development of strategies with marketing research and other shopper signals to efficiently drive e-Commerce growth.

Join Phil Irvine, VP & Director of Audience Intelligence, for this in-depth discussion of the current e-commerce landscape. Whether concerned about data privacy and data management, or curious about how businesses can rethink approaches to designing shopping experiences, the answers are here.

In this webinar you will learn:

• A high-level approach to how personas can be developed utilizing 1st, 3rd party, and outside research to enrich understandings of your customer base
• Thoughts around how to leverage persona development to put in practice new marketing experiences to drive more growth
• How to create an environment to stay ahead of key macro shopper trends to help inform evolutions with marketing strategy development

Post-Pandemic eCommerce Growth: Leverage Product Data, Market Research & Shopping Trends

  1. 1. What Challenges Is Your Organization Currently Having with Scaling eCommerce Growth? • Generating awareness of your brand • Finding the right target customers for your business • Determining the right product(s) to promote to your customer base • Delivering the right shopping experience to prospective and current customers • Pricing of your product(s) • Product delivery/customer service
  2. 2. People Based Marketing
  3. 3. Current Challenges With Marketing To Individuals Terrestrial ID’s Device ID’s Digital ID’s
  4. 4. Transitioning from Performance Marketing to People Based Marketing MATURITY Engagement & Journey Focused Omni-Channel Marketers • Audience Planning • Journey Mapping & Personalization • Cross-Channel Targeting • Fractional Attribution Customer & Value Focused People-based Marketers • PII-Driven Audience Strategy • Segmentation & LTV Modeling • Lifecycle Strategy • Portfolio Management VALUE Channel & Campaign Focused Performance Marketers • Search • Display • Programmatic • Direct Mail • Email • SMS Most are here
  5. 5. Deliver relevant, integrated marketing communications Benefits of a People Based Approach Customer centered Comprehensive measurement for insights and optimization Optimize marketing spend and improve program outcomes
  6. 6. Sample Siloed Performance Marketing Approach Product sales volume/revenue There is no inherent audience selection. Product goals are distributed to channels, and audience is selected within channel by cost and responsiveness. Targets and budgets are set for each channel individually. Targeting is then based upon channel level cost and response curves. Campaigns are uncoordinated across channels, without regard for overlap of communications. Optimization may only happen within channel. Conversion is only tracked and measured in the primary response channel. Only campaign level measurement. Lacking incremental and cross- channel measurement to understand the full impact and inform efficient allocation of spend. Objective Audience Channel Orchestration Conversion Measurement Direct Mail Email Statement Alt Media Product Circular Direct Mail Email Statement Alt Media Circular Campaign Campaign Campaign Campaign Campaign
  7. 7. Integrated Marketing Approach The primary objective remains sales or revenue. However, this is approached in a customer centric way, developing audiences for product categories and arbitrating offers. Audiences are selected for product categories using propensity and value models and offer arbitration. Segmentation is utilized for messaging hierarchy. Marketing communications are integrated across multiple channels, based on audience profiles and responsiveness and cost to value of a given channel. Integrated campaign design process defines frequency and sequencing of messaging and touches for a given audience and channel selection, and coordinates messaging. Primary response channels may be a part of direct response messaging, but response is recognized and captured across all potential response channels. Comprehensive measurement platform to provide performance insights and inform program level optimization. Objective Audience Channel Orchestration Conversion Measurement Product Category Direct Mail Email Statement Alt Media Circular
  8. 8. Persona Developme nt
  9. 9. What Type of Data is Most Impactful in Developing Personas? • 1st Party CRM Data • 2nd Party Data • 3rd Party Data • Focus Groups/Stakeholder Interviews
  10. 10. Approach to Building Customer Personas DEFINE SEGMENTS “Who are your customers” Determining Segments Define unique customer cohorts based on the merging of customer and non-customer data. Common dimensions to analyze include demographic, life stage, lifestyle, and motivational similarities Developing Segment Profiles Expand upon defined segments to map out key components to inform creative and messaging personalization Analyzing Customer Portfolio Further analysis of segments to understand market opportunities and propensities to transact. Some assets to consider include past transactional history, survey responses, and marketing engagement history SEGMENT PROFILES “How should you speak to them” SEGMENT PORTFOLIO ANALYSIS “How and where to invest in them”
  11. 11. • What are the intended usages of the segmentation? • What is the best approach to build the segmentation (eg. factor analysis, cluster analysis, experience…) • What are the key categories of data inputs to consider in the segmentation? • What proportion of customers are matched with data inputs selected? • What is the best way to identify/express the segments? • What dimensions would be best to focus on to differentiate the segments • How can the segmentation be coded into the master customer database? • How can the segmentation be adapted for specific customer experiences? • How can the segmentation be translated into a systematic targeting scheme for communication? CONSIDERATIONS DATA INPUTS EXPRESSION APPLICATION Planning For Segmentation Development
  12. 12. Data Inputs For Segmentation Development Household Composition Financial Stability Geo Location Demographics Hobbies Attitudes Motivations Lifestyle and Attitudes Content Engagement Social Influence Purchase Channels Media Consumption Purchase History Marketing Engagement Brand Favorability Brand Engagement
  13. 13. 1st Party Data Collection Methods Lead Collection Surveys Purchase History Preference Centers
  14. 14. Data Inputs For Segmentation Development Demographics Lifestyle and Attitudes Media Consumption Brand Engagement Household Composition Financial Stability Geo Location Hobbies Attitudes Motivations Content Engagement Social Influence Purchase Channels Purchase History Marketing Engagement Brand Favorability
  15. 15. Data Inputs For Segmentation Development Demographics Lifestyle and Attitudes Media Consumption Brand Engagement Household Composition Financial Stability Geo Location Hobbies Attitudes Motivations Content Engagement Social Influence Purchase Channels Purchase History Marketing Engagement Brand Favorability
  16. 16. Data Inputs For Segmentation Development Demographics Lifestyle and Attitudes Media Consumption Brand Engagement Household Composition Financial Stability Geo Location Hobbies Attitudes Motivations Content Engagement Social Influence Purchase Channels Purchase History Marketing Engagement Brand Favorability
  17. 17. Data Inputs For Segmentation Development Household Composition Financial Stability Geo Location Demographics Hobbies Behaviors Motivations Lifestyle and Attitudes Content Engagement Social Influence Purchase Channels Media Consumption Purchase History Marketing Engagement Brand Favorability Brand Engagement
  18. 18. Prioritization on Customer and Product Data 1st Party Data 3rd Party Data Market Research
  19. 19. Sample Segment Profile MetroAffluents reside in larger, wealthy metropolitan areas and are highly educated.They have the highest income of any segment and enjoy traveling. Most are married and half have children at home.They are heavy tech users and more likely to have smart home devices.They are also big sports fans and more apt to watch the NFL and HBO. When Selling Video… Talk sports, comedy, and premium packages. Top TV Genres Sports (26%) News (15%) Home/Garden (12%) Top Movie Genres Comedies (10%) More Apt To Be… Recording TV programs and streaming video content When Selling Wireless… Focus on the latest premium devices and access to sports content. WIRELESS More Apt To Be… Purchasing the latest mobile device and relying on it for everything. INTERNET When Selling Internet… Focus on connected/smart home use cases and premium speed. More Apt To Be… Using wifi to connect with smart home devices. DEMOGRAPHICS 59% Men 41% Women 72% With Kids 73% Married Quality Conscious Price Conscious VIDEO I often pay more for good quality (52%) iPhone (45%) Navigation Apps (20%) 23% 40% 37% 15% 53% 32% 18-39 40-59 60+ Age US Population Metro Affluents 10% 76% 8% 4% 2% Ethnicity US Population Metro Affluents 38% 38% 25% 9% 32% 59% <$50k $50k-$100k $100k+ Household Income US Population Metro Affluents 32% 29% 32% 31%
  20. 20. Leveraging Audience Profiles to Drive Cross-Channel Personalized Experiences Getting By Current Product: TV Product Propensity: Fiber Internet Price Elasticity: High LTV: $1,800 Marketing Affinity: Email, Digital Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Increasing Levels of Discounts EM Metro Affluents Current Product: Phone Product Propensity: Fiber Internet Price Elasticity: Low LTV: $3,000 Marketing Affinity: Email, Digital, Direct Mail $40 Internet 300 Online Tactics Messaging Offer Messaging Offer Week 5 $35 Internet 300 (Intro Price) $35 Internet 300 with Gift Card Offer Simplicity, reliability, and included equipment /services Simplicity, reliability, and OFFER FOCUS $60 Internet 1000 Connectivity for all smart devices, power mobile apps at faster speeds $40 Internet 300 Stream premium content online anywhere, anytime to fit your busy lifestyle Offline Tactics Online Tactics Offline Tactics No major investment Lack of investment driven by marketing affinity Increased # of touchpoints driven by higher LTV Lower offers surfaced because of high price elasticity

    Be the first to comment

One-to-one communication has been a trendy philosophy for marketers and advertisers for years now. The more personalized an organization can be with growth strategies and communications, the more likely engagement would increase and ultimately sales. To accomplish this, organizations have traditionally leaned into historical customer and product data to predict how to engage with their current and future customers in a personalized manner. This philosophy still remains a staple for eCommerce growth, but the approach has had to evolve drastically as a result of the pandemic. When you couple that with fluid data privacy changes, this creates an even fuzzier foundation to develop forward-looking marketing strategies. This session will dive into how organizations can still leverage historical customer and product data, but also think about how to augment development of strategies with marketing research and other shopper signals to efficiently drive e-Commerce growth. Join Phil Irvine, VP & Director of Audience Intelligence, for this in-depth discussion of the current e-commerce landscape. Whether concerned about data privacy and data management, or curious about how businesses can rethink approaches to designing shopping experiences, the answers are here. In this webinar you will learn: • A high-level approach to how personas can be developed utilizing 1st, 3rd party, and outside research to enrich understandings of your customer base • Thoughts around how to leverage persona development to put in practice new marketing experiences to drive more growth • How to create an environment to stay ahead of key macro shopper trends to help inform evolutions with marketing strategy development

