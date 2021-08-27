One-to-one communication has been a trendy philosophy for marketers and advertisers for years now. The more personalized an organization can be with growth strategies and communications, the more likely engagement would increase and ultimately sales. To accomplish this, organizations have traditionally leaned into historical customer and product data to predict how to engage with their current and future customers in a personalized manner.



This philosophy still remains a staple for eCommerce growth, but the approach has had to evolve drastically as a result of the pandemic. When you couple that with fluid data privacy changes, this creates an even fuzzier foundation to develop forward-looking marketing strategies.



This session will dive into how organizations can still leverage historical customer and product data, but also think about how to augment development of strategies with marketing research and other shopper signals to efficiently drive e-Commerce growth.



Join Phil Irvine, VP & Director of Audience Intelligence, for this in-depth discussion of the current e-commerce landscape. Whether concerned about data privacy and data management, or curious about how businesses can rethink approaches to designing shopping experiences, the answers are here.



In this webinar you will learn:



• A high-level approach to how personas can be developed utilizing 1st, 3rd party, and outside research to enrich understandings of your customer base

• Thoughts around how to leverage persona development to put in practice new marketing experiences to drive more growth

• How to create an environment to stay ahead of key macro shopper trends to help inform evolutions with marketing strategy development