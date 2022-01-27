Successfully reported this slideshow.
Organic Growth Strategy: How to Leverage Market Collateral Around Social Media

Jan. 27, 2022
For B2Bers, social media matters more than ever, as today's increasingly digitally-savvy customers are going to your social media page before they go to your website. Therefore, it is crucial to evaluate the type and cadence of the social platform your customers are interacting with.

Join Akilah Murrell, Senior Director of Channel Marketing at Channel Maven, for this how-to on engaging your buyer base through social media. Topics covered include:

• How to think critically about your audience's interaction with your content
• Why a flywheel approach to B2B rather than a funnel approach would better serve your organization
• How to optimize your social media channels in relation to your buyer personas
• In reconsidering the buyer's journey, how you can delight your customers in a way that keeps them engaged

Organic Growth Strategy: How to Leverage Market Collateral Around Social Media

  1. 1. Sr. C divis
  2. 2. Who We Are Your Channel Strategy, B2B and To and Through Partner Marketing Experts 10+Decades combined in B2B & The Channel 100K+ Social Media Posts 5K+ Partners Interviewed 300+ Speaking Engagements 10,000+ Worldwide Partners 500+ Webinars 200+ Social Media Amplification Programs 3,500+ Custom & Partner Personalized Content 200+ Workshops 2,000+ Blogs 1,000+ Marketing Concierge Engagements 25+ Years B2B & Channel Marketing 55+ Social Media & Demand Generation Rally Stations 250+ Marketing Enablement Videos
  3. 3. • The Buyers’ Journey • B2B Marketing Best Practices • How to Leverage Content Across Social
  4. 4. How have your habits changed?
  5. 5. Source: Dan Greenberg, Sharethrough, 300 Millennial study
  6. 6. 50% of the world’s population is under 32 years old 2 of 3 people get their news from Social Media Attention Span Humans = 7 seconds Goldfish = 8 seconds Every 2 seconds 2 people join 80% of Mobile Consumption is VIDEO Social influences 93% of Buying Decisions
  7. 7. The Social Impact • Buy from the FIRST brand to provide value • 75% use social to become informed on vendors • The modern Buyer’s Journey occurs ONLINE
  8. 8. 94% of decision makers research online. Are they finding you? Or your competitors?
  9. 9. AWARENESS CONSIDERATION DECISION BUY BUYER JOURNEY
  10. 10. So much content. So little relevance. So little time.
  11. 11. How the Buyer’s Journey actually feels.
  12. 12. 760M+ members, 310M active, 125M active daily B2Bs use for effective content marketing 93% Execs use LI daily 75% Users actively search for industry insights. 60% Opinion leaders 17M Most affluent demographics 100K Reaches more C-levels of all int’l news/business sites #1
  13. 13. • B2B Marketing • Community • Targeted content
  14. 14. B2B Marketing Best Practices You Should Consider
  15. 15. Why Marketers Should Care About Social Selling Source: optinmonster.com Reduced time spent researching leads 39% 51% More likely to achieve sales quotas 50% Social traffic to B2B sites from LI 78% Outsell their peers 31% Deepen client relationships 90% Top salespeople are social selling
  16. 16. 5 Simple Steps to Drive Demand!
  17. 17. 1. Build a Solid Foundation 1 Build a Solid Foundation
  18. 18. 2Research Your Targets ✔ Role ✔ Gender ✔ Location ✔ Interests ✔ Pain Points
  19. 19. Leverage CRM Lists • Advanced Search • Google Alerts • Connect and Follow
  20. 20. Target Map
  21. 21. Akilah Murrell Hi Linda, Re: Christmas Lights and Starbucks email...Thank you so much for responding! Your title prompted me to do some research:) The art of storytelling is one of the most important strategies we all take part in, especially being in Marketing. Happy New Year! Looking forward to connecting on LI. Linda Dahlstrom (she / her) Such a small world, Akilah! I’m really glad to be connected! 3Increase Audience with Personal Invites
  22. 22. Engage 4Educate and Engage
  23. 23. 5 Moderate and Nurture • Recommendations • Suggestions • Expertise • Group Discussions • Events
  24. 24. Attract, Don’t Distract
  25. 25. Meet them where they’re at!
  26. 26. Differentiate with Compelling Content like Video!
  27. 27. Message watched in video is retained, compared to 10% when reading it in text. (Insivia) 95% 51% B2B decision-makers use YouTube to research purchases. (Hootsuite) Buyers make a purchase after watching branded social videos. (Biteable) 64% Buyers prefer videos to learn about a new brand over articles, infographics, eBooks, ppt. (Guide Social Global) 68% 84% Marketers say video helps generate leads. (LemonLight) Compelling Video Stats
  28. 28. Hybrid Experiences
  29. 29. Follow the 70/30 Rule
  30. 30. Always Add Value
  31. 31. Boost Your Visibility

