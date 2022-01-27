For B2Bers, social media matters more than ever, as today's increasingly digitally-savvy customers are going to your social media page before they go to your website. Therefore, it is crucial to evaluate the type and cadence of the social platform your customers are interacting with.



Join Akilah Murrell, Senior Director of Channel Marketing at Channel Maven, for this how-to on engaging your buyer base through social media. Topics covered include:



• How to think critically about your audience's interaction with your content

• Why a flywheel approach to B2B rather than a funnel approach would better serve your organization

• How to optimize your social media channels in relation to your buyer personas

• In reconsidering the buyer's journey, how you can delight your customers in a way that keeps them engaged