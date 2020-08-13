Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mission Critical: Leveraging Learning Engineering to Drive Digital Transformation Trish Uhl, PMP, CPLP Rebecca Komathy
Whatfix is a leading digital adoption platform that helps companies provide intuitive onboarding, and effective training a...
Click on the Questions panel to interact with the presenters Learn with the Flow: Digital Adoption Tactics That Drive Digi...
About Trish Uhl, PMP, CPLP Trish Uhl, founder of Owl's Ledge LLC and the Talent & Learning Analytics Leadership Forum, wor...
agenda #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars 1. Engineers 2. Traceability 3. Risk 4. Agile & Digital Transformation 5. Learnin...
engineers #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
traceabilitytrack & trace #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
www.bumblebee.com/tracemycatch
risk #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
#LearningEngineering Watch Mars Food Safety video on YouTube! https://youtu.be/TIzl26vvh7k #eLLwebinars
Traceability: Creating a Safer and More Sustainable Food Supply Chain Source: https://twitter.com/5h15h/status/10120014194...
traceabilitytrack & trace #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
agilemarsEnterprise Learning Opportunities 2019 POWERED BY
“The investment in and development of new technologies, mindsets, and business and operational models to improve work and ...
Implementing these technologies is one thing; getting people to use them is quite another. Digital Dexterity #LearningEngi...
For Global Traceability Transformation Program, it’s estimated that 85% of expected Benefits depend on people changing how...
whatrisk? #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
7 Most Common User Adoption Challenges Source: Arkadin #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars 1. Lack of user buy-in 2. Availab...
“This disruption requires that people and enterprises adopt new ways of working. And that requires an innovative approach ...
learningecosystem #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
learningengineers #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
What is Learning Engineering? 2019 IEEE Industry Consortium on Learning Engineering (ICICLE) Learning Engineering is a pro...
Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Learning Engineering
businessacumen #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
changemanagement #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
ADKAR The change management approach takes into consideration all ADKAR dimensions to communicate and engage with stakehol...
Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Change Management
Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Learning Sciences
learningsciences #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
Global Training Principles Reinforcement Materials (Performance Support) • Solutions need to focus on providing performanc...
Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Human-Centered Design | Design Thinking
designthinking #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars human-centered design
Applying Design Thinking to develop a User Centered Solution Our project approach leverages several Design Thinking concep...
Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Learning Experience Design & Research
learningexperiencedesign #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars and Research
research #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars external | internal
43 EX creates a more effortless experience for managers and employees. It is giving significant time back to the business ...
storytelling #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
Change Management: “Commitment Curve” T I M E High Low Reinforce Desire Knowledge Ability Communications Change Management...
Persona: Inbound Operator (Factory) Alexander
START HERE LEARNING JOURNEY Data analytics used to assess individual operator and site progress toward sustainable, long- ...
Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Data Analytics
dataanalytics #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
Engineering Human Behavior “Human beings, viewed as behaving systems, are quite simple. The apparent complexity of our beh...
Learning Systems Engineering™ creating a value stream for learning Communications Instructional Event Behavior Change Orga...
Learning Systems Engineering™ creating a value stream for learning Communications Instructional Event Behavior Change Orga...
feedbackloops #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars data for learning
How can we apply the principles of behavioral economics based on data analytics? The expected actions and behaviors as wel...
@trishuhl OWL’S LEDGE | 5 AREAS OF ANALYTICS Alignment Assessment Actionable Insights Areas for Improvement Ability Sentim...
Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Multimedia Design | UI / UX
ui/ux #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
Persona: Manager (Home/Office) Maddy “Manager"
Digital Adoption Solutions: Reinforcement Maddy “Manager" According to Gartner, Digital Adoption Solutions (DAS) offer cri...
chatbots #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars conversational experiences
So thinking about how you might move this goal up the scale to a 9 what is the top thing you need to do to move forward? O...
Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Learning Engineering
How about YOU? What will be YOUR learning journey? LEARNING JOURNEY
developingcapabilities #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
http://bit.ly/LPI-CAPMAP #LPICapMap Free assessment & Personal Competency Profile
All the sessions are available as replays in DigitalAdoption.com
Q&A Rebecca Komathy With: Moderated by: Founder, Owl's Ledge LLC and the Talent & Learning Analytics Leadership Forum Link...
Published on

Digital is disrupting every part of an organization's value chain at a record pace, creating a critical need to transform operations and employees' ways of working. Formal training alone can't keep up; it's often too slow, too generic, inconvenient, inefficient, unduly expensive and lacks or lags methods for measuring business-related effectiveness. Trish Uhl show you how to start leveraging Learning Engineering, a multidisciplinary approach that combines modern technology, data analytics, decision science, learning sciences and change management with human-centered engineering design methodologies to ultimately deliver targeted learning outcomes and business results that keep pace with the business and merge learning into the flow of work and lead Digital Adoption.

Published in: Data & Analytics
Learn with the Flow: Mission Critical: Leveraging Learning Engineering to Drive Digital Transformation

  Mission Critical: Leveraging Learning Engineering to Drive Digital Transformation Trish Uhl, PMP, CPLP Rebecca Komathy With: Moderated by: Learn with the Flow: Digital Adoption Tactics That Drive Digital Transformation Webinar Series
  2. 2. Whatfix is a leading digital adoption platform that helps companies provide intuitive onboarding, and effective training and support. Whatfix’s contextual and personalized in-app content drives-up user productivity and engagement. To learn more about how Whatfix can help you, visit whatfix.com
  Learn with the Flow: Digital Adoption Tactics That Drive Digital Transformation
  4. 4. About Trish Uhl, PMP, CPLP Trish Uhl, founder of Owl's Ledge LLC and the Talent & Learning Analytics Leadership Forum, works globally with learning leaders and business executives to transform their organizations into digital workplaces and develop their employees’ digital fluency and dexterity. Trish’s unique skill set combines data science, learning science, advanced analytics, AI, predictive modeling, ambient intelligence, voice user experience, Blockchain, and emerging tech to promote positive people impact and deliver organizational outcomes. About Rebecca Komathy Rebecca attended California State University, Long Beach, where she earned her M.F.A. in Creative Writing with a concentration in Fiction. After working in the publishing and English education fields, she became more interested in the information science and business aspects. She is attending SJSU for her second Master’s, this time in Library and Information Science so she can learn more about digital curation. She currently works at Aggregage as a Webinar Coordinator. When she’s not working, she is probably snuggling with her French bulldog named Kira. Mission Critical: Leveraging Learning Engineering to Drive Digital Transformation
  5. 5. agenda #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars 1. Engineers 2. Traceability 3. Risk 4. Agile & Digital Transformation 5. Learning Ecosystems 6. Learning Engineering 7. Digital Adoption 8. What’s Your Learning Journey?
  6. 6. engineers #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  7. 7. Photo by SpaceX on Unsplash
  8. 8. traceabilitytrack & trace #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  9. 9. www.bumblebee.com/tracemycatch
  10. 10. risk #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  11. 11. Photo by Robert Anasch on Unsplash
  12. 12. Photo by David Menidrey on Unsplash
  13. 13. Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash
  14. 14. #LearningEngineering Watch Mars Food Safety video on YouTube! https://youtu.be/TIzl26vvh7k #eLLwebinars
  15. 15. Traceability: Creating a Safer and More Sustainable Food Supply Chain Source: https://twitter.com/5h15h/status/1012001419451252736
  16. 16. traceabilitytrack & trace #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  17. 17. agilemarsEnterprise Learning Opportunities 2019 POWERED BY
  18. 18. “The investment in and development of new technologies, mindsets, and business and operational models to improve work and competitiveness, and to deliver new and relevant value for customers and employees in an ever-evolving digital economy.” What is Digital Transformation? #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars - Brian Solis
  19. 19. Implementing these technologies is one thing; getting people to use them is quite another. Digital Dexterity #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars - @trishuhl
  20. 20. For Global Traceability Transformation Program, it’s estimated that 85% of expected Benefits depend on people changing how they do their job [User Adoption] 85% Traceability: What does Success Look Like? #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  21. 21. whatrisk? #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  22. 22. 7 Most Common User Adoption Challenges Source: Arkadin #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars 1. Lack of user buy-in 2. Availability of training time 3. Proving ROI of unified communications to end users 4. Lack of implementation strategy 5. Lack of user competency 6. Choice of technology applications for users 7. Implementation is too disruptive
  23. 23. “This disruption requires that people and enterprises adopt new ways of working. And that requires an innovative approach to learning at work. Learning is survival-critical for employees and enterprises alike. If you fail to establish new ways of learning, you can’t achieve new ways of working; and absent those, you can’t compete. To avoid that fate in the digital age, you need an adaptable learning ecosystem that elevates learning strategy to the CEO level and embraces digital.” Learning is Survival Critical for Employees and Enterprises – Boston Consulting Group, “CEO’s Guide to Leading & Learning in the Digital Age” #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  24. 24. learningecosystem #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  25. 25. learningengineers #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  26. 26. What is Learning Engineering? 2019 IEEE Industry Consortium on Learning Engineering (ICICLE) Learning Engineering is a process and practice that applies the learning sciences using human-centered engineering design methodologies and data-informed decision making to support learners and their development. www.ieeeicicle.org | @ieeeicicle 1967 Herbert A. Simon, Nobel Laureate coined the term a 'Learning Engineer' is a person with a “knowledge base in the learning sciences, familiarity with modern education technology, and an understanding of and practice with design principles" and a deep background in a specific academic discipline. “The Job of a College President”
  27. 27. Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Learning Engineering
  28. 28. businessacumen #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  29. 29. changemanagement #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  30. 30. ADKAR The change management approach takes into consideration all ADKAR dimensions to communicate and engage with stakeholder groups. Why are we doing this? Why is this a benefit to me? Why can’t we continue as we are? How are we going to do this? How will my role change? How do my working practices change? Who is involved? Awareness1 Desire Knowledge What is this? What is changing? What is the plan? Support new working practices Respond to challenges and apply learning Enhance benefits Reinforcement Make the change Involve the right people Establish new state Activate support network Ability 2 3 4 5 Source: Prosci Change Management Methodology
  31. 31. Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Change Management
  32. 32. Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Learning Sciences
  33. 33. learningsciences #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  34. 34. Global Training Principles Reinforcement Materials (Performance Support) • Solutions need to focus on providing performance support (following 5 Moments of Need and 70:20:10) at least as much as formal training to drive sustainable behavior change 5 Moments of Need • Formal Training • New/Intro • Intermediate/ Advanced • Performance Support • Apply 1st Time • Change • Goes Wrong 70:20:10 • 70% is learned on the job (including manager support) • 20% is learned from peer interaction & support • 10% is learned from formal instruction Hands-on exercises in SANDBOX system • The faster and more frequently Associates can get into a Sandbox system – and complete the more hands-on exercises - the better Scheduling • Training delivery (regardless of format) should be held within the recommended timeframes to provide optimal chances for success Training Communications • Clear expectations of leadership on how training will be applied and put into practice on-the-job • Responsibility Principle – materials are available; Associates are responsible for utilizing them Follow-up Coaching & Floor Support Recognition of Effort & Application • Recognize desired behaviors • Communicate consequences for inaction “What gets rewarded, gets done; what gets recognized, gets repeated.” Guided instruction is essential to the success of the Traceability Program goals and business outcomes, but Line Manager and Associate success requires equal focus on reinforcement activities that support behavior change in the work environment.
  35. 35. Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Human-Centered Design | Design Thinking
  36. 36. designthinking #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars human-centered design
  37. 37. Applying Design Thinking to develop a User Centered Solution Our project approach leverages several Design Thinking concepts, including the development of Personas to represent groups of Associates impacted by changes. Why? • To help understand our people’s needs, experiences, behaviors and goals • To help create a solution that recognizes the different requirements of different people & give Associates a voice • To ensure communication is tailored for specific needs Alexander & Marie “Coordinators" April “Warehouse" Rose & Sam “Packaging" Burt “SQA” Maddy “Manager" Bozema “Lab” Traceability Personas
  38. 38. Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Learning Experience Design & Research
  39. 39. learningexperiencedesign #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars and Research
  40. 40. research #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars external | internal
  41. 41. 43 EX creates a more effortless experience for managers and employees. It is giving significant time back to the business - 100 hours per employee and manager per year, on average. The total bottom-line P&L impact is $71 Million USD in a company of 20,000 employees. This direct impact accounts for only 45% of the total business value of EX. EX creates a better experience at 'moments of truth,' those moments where the experience matters and directly improves engagement. Engagement is defined as 'discretionary effort' and 'higher intent to stay with (or join) a company.' It accounts for 55% of the total business value of EX - or $85 Million USD in bottom-line P&L impact for a company of 20,000 employees. Source: TI People: State of Employee Experience 2019 ►Engagement ►Effortlessness Employee Experience
  42. 42. storytelling #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  43. 43. Change Management: “Commitment Curve” T I M E High Low Reinforce Desire Knowledge Ability Communications Change Management and Learning Emails, Daily Stand-ups, Intranet Stories, Road Shows, department meetings, shift changes, video One-on-ones, small group discussions, training Active learning, leader behavior Interactive, personal experiences Awareness Go Live Focusing on communication with stakeholders and monitoring progress are particularly important during the stages of Awareness, Desire, and Knowledge. Embedding performance support and learning in flow of work helps with Reinforcement.
  44. 44. Persona: Inbound Operator (Factory) Alexander
  45. 45. START HERE LEARNING JOURNEY Data analytics used to assess individual operator and site progress toward sustainable, long- term adoption of global standard and systems. Changed behavior rewarded & recognized. Inform end user of training plan Operators are scheduled for training by their Manager, Key User and site training lead according to shift work. Awareness & Desire The Line Manager(s) will meet collectively with Operators during Shift changes to review TT program, training & support opportunities, pre-work assignments and to debrief recordings. Awareness Shift Change where the Operators will hear about the change from their Manager. Recordings used to provide consistent message & context. Knowledge & Ability Operators participate in training and hands-on practice using relevant examples. Inform of Go Live Managers inform Operators of Go Live schedule and what is expected from them. Reinforcement At Go Live, Managers, Key Users and site training team provide support. Operators know what is expected of them, who to contact and where to access resources. Awareness & Desire Operators set individual Intention Goals prior to training which can be used to predict adoption. Inbound Operator
  46. 46. Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Data Analytics
  47. 47. dataanalytics #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  48. 48. Engineering Human Behavior “Human beings, viewed as behaving systems, are quite simple. The apparent complexity of our behavior over time is largely a reflection of the complexity of the environment in which we find ourselves.” - Herbert A. Simon, Carnegie Melon Professor & Nobel Laureate, originator ‘Learning Engineer’ #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  49. 49. Learning Systems Engineering™ creating a value stream for learning Communications Instructional Event Behavior Change Organizational Performance INPUTS THROUGHPUTS OUTPUTS Expectations Readiness Transfer Results Outcomes Confirm Assess Evaluate Report Convert Learning Solutions Framework with embedded feedback loops offering macro & micro decision-support Source: © 2016 Trish Uhl, Owl’s Ledge LLC
  50. 50. Learning Systems Engineering™ creating a value stream for learning Communications Instructional Event Behavior Change Organizational Performance INPUTS THROUGHPUTS OUTPUTS Expectations Readiness Transfer Results Outcomes Measure short-term progress toward long-term goals Predictive Learning Analytics Source: © 2016 Trish Uhl, Owl’s Ledge LLC
  51. 51. feedbackloops #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars data for learning
  52. 52. Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash
  53. 53. How can we apply the principles of behavioral economics based on data analytics? The expected actions and behaviors as well as the objective result in individual and business terms: • Person • Organization Analyze the different data sources that are generated by the different corporate areas. Business Units Human Resources Administration and Finance • Identify what the change entails from the person's point of view, which can lead to different segments even if the goal is the same. • Different segments will correlate with different behavioral models which leads to differentiation in interventions. Intervene in the environment by creating actions based on the behavioral economy that facilitate decisions and keep people on the path to meeting the long-term goal. Three levels: 1. As an input to the creation of the intervention 2. As continuous feedback during the intervention: throughputs 3. As a measure of the result of the intervention: output 1. Definition of change goal Overlap 2019, adaptado de Trish Uhl, Learning Analytics - LT18 Conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYkQyOgviyA Incorporate continuous loop feedback to support individual and business macro and micro decisions with the aim of incorporating changes during intervention. 2. Data analysis 3. Behavioral Model Design 4. Designing interventions 5. Behavioral analytics Data analytics and behavioral economics
  54. 54. @trishuhl OWL’S LEDGE | 5 AREAS OF ANALYTICS Alignment Assessment Actionable Insights Areas for Improvement Ability Sentiment Analysis Intent Analysis Factor Analysis Risk Analysis Predictive Analytics Link to Business Results
  55. 55. Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Multimedia Design | UI / UX
  56. 56. ui/ux #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  57. 57. Persona: Manager (Home/Office) Maddy “Manager"
  58. 58. Digital Adoption Solutions: Reinforcement Maddy “Manager" According to Gartner, Digital Adoption Solutions (DAS) offer critical digital adoption features, by: • Offering in-app guidance and tutorials • Analyzing user behavior and identifies sticking points • Working with any application or system • Reducing learning curves and decreasing time-to- competency These features dramatically help with key stages of digital transformation programs, such as: • In-app training and education • Employee and customer onboarding • Task automation and augmentation
  59. 59. chatbots #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars conversational experiences
  60. 60. So thinking about how you might move this goal up the scale to a 9 what is the top thing you need to do to move forward? Okay, sounds good. What else might you do to move it forward? Consciously considering where someone is on this ladder prior to our interactions Individual assessments on each of my team and their current position around particular topics Alright, what else do you think you can do? Okay so your three ideas are: 1) "Consciously considering where someone is on this ladder prior to our interactions, 2)"Individual assessments on each of my team and their current position around particular topics", and 3) "Some reading on practical use of the ladder" Some reading on practical use of the ladder What, if any, barriers might come up to derail you from following through? What can you do to help you prioritise this? Lack of time and /or opportunity to apply Schedule it And if you solve that barrier when will you follow through on that? Over the next 90 days Clever Coaching Chatbots: Not Just Content
  61. 61. Source: Galvin Ngo @techedcafe | #ICICLE2019 @ieeeicicle Learning Engineering
  62. 62. How about YOU? What will be YOUR learning journey? LEARNING JOURNEY
  63. 63. developingcapabilities #LearningEngineering #eLLwebinars
  64. 64. http://bit.ly/LPI-CAPMAP #LPICapMap Free assessment & Personal Competency Profile
  65. 65. All the sessions are available as replays in DigitalAdoption.com
  66. 66. Q&A Rebecca Komathy With: Moderated by: Founder, Owl's Ledge LLC and the Talent & Learning Analytics Leadership Forum Linkedin page: /in/trishuhl Twitter ID: @trishuhl Website: owls-ledge.com Blog: owls-ledge.com/blog #LearningEngineering Trish Uhl Webinar Coordinator, eLearning Learning Linkedin page: /in/rebeccakomathy Twitter ID: @elearningPosts Website: eLearningLearning.com #eLLwebinars https://www.elearninglearning.com/webinar-series/11082/learn-with-the-flow-colon--digital-adoption- tactics-that-drive-digital-transformation Learn with the Flow: Digital Adoption Tactics That Drive Digital Transformation 72

×