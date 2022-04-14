Successfully reported this slideshow.

How to Create an Inclusive, Adaptable, and Efficient Virtual Onboarding Strategy

Apr. 14, 2022
Recruiting & HR

Join this fire-side chat to learn proven methods to build an onboarding process that supports a culture of belonging!

  1. 1. How to Create an Inclusive, Adaptable, and Efficient Virtual Onboarding Strategy 11:00 am PST 2:00 pm EST 7:00 pm GMT Human Resources Today Exclusive Webinar April 14, 2022 w/ Carrie Missele, Practice Lead at Inspirant Group
  2. 2. 03 EMP Trust provides HCM and Talent Management solutions and services for a global workforce. Through their accessible but advanced onboarding tools, their core HR solutions enable businesses to create great onboarding experiences for new hires. They help over 700 companies in 40+ countries hire, manage, and retain great hires across all industries. Their HRIS solutions help companies with talent management by providing core HR Workforce Management tools to maximize employee onboarding and support business processes. Their talent platform integrates seamlessly with partner solutions for Applicant tracking, Recruiting, Employee Engagement, Performance, and video interviewing. Their partner ecosystem and marketplace offerings enable out-of-the-box integration with over 140+ vendors, such as background and drug screening providers, time and attendance vendors, and payroll platforms. EMP Trust solutions are highly configurable, provide extensive functionality, support multi languages, and can be used on mobile devices, tablets and desktops.To learn more about how EMP Trust can help you, visit EMPTrust.com!
  3. 3. TO USE YOUR TELEPHONE: You must select "Use Telephone" after joining and call in using the numbers below. United States: +1 (415) 655-0060 Access Code: 230-519-587 Audio PIN: Shown after joining the webinar TO USE YOUR COMPUTER'S AUDIO: When the webinar begins, you will be connected to audio using your computer's microphone and speakers (VoIP). A headset is recommended. Click on the Questions panel to interact with the presenters --OR- - 03
  4. 4. 03 Practice Lead at Inspirant Group Carrie Missele How to Create an Inclusive, Adaptable, and Efficient Virtual Onboarding Strategy
  5. 5. 03 Problem on the Horizon: • According to Gallup, 88% of organizations don’t onboard well • Research by the Brandon Hall group has shown that great employee onboarding can improve employee retention by 82%
  6. 6. 03 What are the key elements of a successful inclusive onboarding experience?
  7. 7. 03 Studies show that 58% of organizations say that their onboarding experience is heavily focused on paperwork/processes. What should the onboarding experience focus on?
  8. 8. 03 What are the most common issues you've run into with your clients' onboarding strategy?
  9. 9. 03 What is the most effective method for gathering feedback for onboarding?
  10. 10. 03 According to the Talent Board’s 2021 Candidate Experience Global Research Report (C&E), soliciting new hire feedback improves your relationship by 91%
  11. 11. 03 Is there a difference between Global onboarding and domestic onboarding?
  12. 12. 03 What can my company do to create a more inclusive onboarding experience if we don't already have one?
  13. 13. 03 What if my company leadership is not as involved as I want them to be?
  14. 14. 03 According to the Talent Board’s 2021 C&E Report, 70% of team members who had exceptional onboarding experiences say they have the best possible job
  15. 15. 03 Practice Lead at Inspirant Group Carrie Missele /in/carrie-missele-26a0162/ inspirantgrp.com Q&A

