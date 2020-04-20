Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Beyond the Findings: The Case for UX Research in Digital Transformation Marina Foglietta-Tereo Shelley Trout With: Moderat...
2 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Revulytics gives any software producers deep and actionable insight into...
3Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Click on the Questions panel to interact with the presenters https://www....
4 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! About Marina Foglietta-Tereo As a UX Researcher with an MBA in Strategy ...
The Case for UX Research in Digital Transformation Go beyond the tactical applications of UX research to spark innovation ...
Business leaders in legacy companies think of UX Research as a highly tactical approach to improving the usability or visu...
Digital Transformation uses technology to make existing processes, products, and services more efficient or effective. The...
8 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! If digital transformation is about transforming old services with new te...
9 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Resources: With Research at the Table, So is Objectivity (and the Custom...
10 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Processes: Research Processes Rally us Around the ‘Problem Being Solved...
11 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! CURRENT SOLUTION Generative Research Explore the problem Evaluative Res...
12 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Collaboration: Designate a Research Owner to Drive a Shared Narrative W...
13Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Q&A Shelley Trout With: Moderated by: Head of UX Research, AXA XL Linked...
14Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Thank you!
15 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Data is… Insight is… Indisputable Science A Metric A Behavior Subjectiv...
16 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Jobs to be Done https://hbr.org/2016/09/know-your-customers-jobs-to-be-...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Beyond the Findings: The Case for UX Research in Digital Transformation

26 views

Published on

People often think of UX research as a tactical approach to improve the usability or visual appeal of a digital product. While good research will certainly validate an existing design, using it for validation alone would be like using your iPhone solely to tell time! Join Marina Foglietta-Tereo, Head of UX Research at AXA Insurance, as she explores the unrecognized organizational, cultural, and strategic benefits of an in-house, central and mature UXR team.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Beyond the Findings: The Case for UX Research in Digital Transformation

  1. 1. Beyond the Findings: The Case for UX Research in Digital Transformation Marina Foglietta-Tereo Shelley Trout With: Moderated by: TO USE YOUR COMPUTER'S AUDIO: When the webinar begins, you will be connected to audio using your computer's microphone and speakers (VoIP). A headset is recommended. Webinar will begin: 9:30 am, PST TO USE YOUR TELEPHONE: If you prefer to use your phone, you must select "Use Telephone" after joining the webinar and call in using the numbers below. United States: +1 (914) 614-3221 Access Code: 986-303-038 Audio PIN: Shown after joining the webinar --OR--
  2. 2. 2 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Revulytics gives any software producers deep and actionable insight into who is using their software products and how they are being used, and the out-of- box analytics that enable them to grow incremental revenue, convert and retain customers, and make decisions about licensing and cloud transformation strategies.
  3. 3. 3Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Click on the Questions panel to interact with the presenters https://www.productmanagementtoday.com/webinar-series/digital- transformation-colon—beyond-the-buzz-words-!/
  4. 4. 4 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! About Marina Foglietta-Tereo As a UX Researcher with an MBA in Strategy and Business Analytics, Marina combines her UX and analytical toolkits to solve business - and ultimately human - problems. As a leader of digital transformations within Northwestern Mutual and American Express, she began to see UX Research as a tool to not only build the best products, but to build the teams, cultures, and processes that this type of delivery necessitates. Marina believes in using all manner of customer data - qualitative, quantitative, behavioral, attitudinal, generative and evaluative - to solve strategic business questions and in combining often disparate data teams to produce better experiences and link product goals (informed by customer needs) to business goals. She is currently embedding this "integrated insights" strategy as Head of UX Research within the Data Science team at AXA XL. About Shelley Trout Shelley leads webinar production at Aggregage, the publisher of more than 40 B2B publications. She has successfully produced hundreds of webinars featuring thought leaders, across a range of industries, and delivering diverse and rich content and tens of thousands of targeted leads to webinar sponsors. Shelley is a published author and writer, who previously worked as a director and producer on the West End while studying Theater in London. After moving to the U.S., she majored in Anthropology & Archaeology at UC Berkeley, worked at the Center of Digital Archaeology, and wrote her thesis on digital representations of people and their stories. Before Transforming the Experience, You Need to Disrupt Yourself
  5. 5. The Case for UX Research in Digital Transformation Go beyond the tactical applications of UX research to spark innovation and embed a product mindset.
  6. 6. Business leaders in legacy companies think of UX Research as a highly tactical approach to improving the usability or visual appeal of digital products. STRATEGY When we understand our customers’ needs, we can uncover problems that we may not currently be solving. This gives us insight into differentiated offerings our competitors are unlikely to copy – ‘or even comprehend.’ CULTURE When leadership supports UX Research, backlogs, roadmaps, designs, and strategic plans are all viewed as hypotheses to be tested. In this way traditional hierarchies become irrelevant. With research at the table, so is objectivity (and the customer). INNOVATION Needs-based innovation leverages customer dissatisfaction (or delight!) as a firm’s greatest source of learning. Not only do customers inspire products and offerings, employees from the C-Suite to the front lines are empowered to systematically test ideas – creating an ‘idea meritocracy’. Myopic View of UX Research Most leaders at major companies say they recognize the strategic importance of UXR. But in practice, UX Research doesn’t always get a seat at the table. While UX Research can and should be leveraged to validate existing solutions, using it for this alone would be like using your iPhone solely to tell time!
  7. 7. Digital Transformation uses technology to make existing processes, products, and services more efficient or effective. The offering is not replicated but transformed into something significantly better.
  8. 8. 8 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! If digital transformation is about transforming old services with new technology, traditional companies must think and act like technology companies. Digital Transformation Processes Research processes do more than just help us prioritize studies and manage customer contact. When we codify research objectives, we drive alignment across workstreams and silos. Resources Research is multi-phased approach to learning – and it takes time! Hiring researchers allows others to focus on their day jobs and removes political or other bias from the equation. It’s difficult to disrupt release dates and business goals when you’re incented on achieving them. Collaboration Because insight is necessarily subject to interpretation, without a clear owner, trusted to interpret the data, data will be interpreted differently. Designating an owner, creates a source of truth, which drives a shared, strategic narrative. Priorities To develop the best solutions, firms must accurately identify problems. This requires looking beyond the solution you’re already building to the world of needs that exists around your solution – this requires the mindset shift – from “We don’t that.” to “We are in the business of solving problems.” Digital Transformation Needs UXR
  9. 9. 9 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Resources: With Research at the Table, So is Objectivity (and the Customer) HypothesisHypothesis Innovation 01 02 03 PROBLEM VALIDATION Arguably the most important part of the product development cycle is problem validation. Hard for incentivized stakeholders to trade old problem for new ones after massive time and money investment. ALL IDEAS ARE EQUAL When leadership supports UX Research, backlogs, roadmaps, designs, and strategic plans are all viewed as hypotheses to be tested. In this way traditional hierarchies become irrelevant. RESPONDING TO FEEDBACK One of the hardest parts of learning is not the learning itself but changing based on the learnings. This is the true mark of agility. President of business group Lowest ranking person in the room
  10. 10. 10 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Processes: Research Processes Rally us Around the ‘Problem Being Solved’ UX ResearchUX Research Strategy Silo between product and leadership Silo between workstreams Customers Customers Customers When you learn about your customers in silos, their experience will feel siloed. …with respect to their own products and projects, instead of considering customer needs holistically. Building for the Same set of customers, but different teams learn about them in silos…
  11. 11. 11 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! CURRENT SOLUTION Generative Research Explore the problem Evaluative Research Test the solution Priorities: Unlock Strategy, Culture and Innovation with UX Research
  12. 12. 12 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Collaboration: Designate a Research Owner to Drive a Shared Narrative When ‘everyone does research’, the firm derives the strategic equivalent of ‘no one does research’.
  13. 13. 13Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Q&A Shelley Trout With: Moderated by: Head of UX Research, AXA XL Linkedin page: /in/marina-foglietta-tereo-27b11655/ Website: www.axa.com Marina Foglietta-Tereo Webinar Producer, Product Management Today Linkedin page: /in/shelleytrout Twitter ID: @prodmgmttoday Website: productmanagementtoday.com https://www.productmanagementtoday.com/webinar-series/digital- transformation-colon—beyond-the-buzz-words-!/
  14. 14. 14Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Thank you!
  15. 15. 15 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Data is… Insight is… Indisputable Science A Metric A Behavior Subjective Art A Feeling A Thought Data Interpretation Insight Because insight is necessarily subject to interpretation, without a clear owner, trusted to interpret the data, (derive insights), data will be (and does get) interpreted differently across teams, functions and workstreams. Designating an owner, creates a source of truth, which drives a shared, strategic narrative. Collaboration: Designate a Research Owner to Drive a Shared Narrative
  16. 16. 16 Digital Transformation: Beyond the Buzz(words)! Jobs to be Done https://hbr.org/2016/09/know-your-customers-jobs-to-be-done Combining Personas and Customer Journeys http://www.jobstobedone.org/radio/jobs-to-be-done-and-personas/ https://blog.prototypr.io/the-goldilocks-experience-of-developing-a-foundational-research-framework-finding-a-practice- a8c647b906e3 Digital Transformation https://www.zdnet.com/article/what-is-digital-transformation-everything-you-need-to-know-about-how-technology-is-reshaping/ Building a UX Research Team in 5 Days https://uxplanet.org/operationalize-user-research-in-5-days-gain-insights-radically-improve-your-product-for-just-56c0dd268b18 Building an in-house UX Team https://usabilitygeek.com/how-to-build-in-house-ux-team/ Building a Research Team https://uxdesign.cc/building-a-research-team-21eae192534 References

×