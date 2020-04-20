Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Before Transforming The Experience, You Need to Disrupt Yourself VivekBedi,Entrepreneur 01
Talk Topics HIGHLIGHTSANDINSIGHTS Balance Pride & Change Become Customer Obsessed Change The Way You Work Start Small & Fa...
Who am I? MYNAMEISVIVEKBEDI "BIG" COMPANIES Goldman Sachs Northwestern Mutual STARTUPS LearnVest Sterling BackCheck "myswa...
PRIDE HISTORY RELATIONSHIPS IT'SALWAYSWORKEDFORUS! What does it mean to be 150+ Year-Old companies? 04
05 We pick up our phone 2,167 times a day! WHY� CHANGE?
0% of GS meetings WERE VIRTUAL 3% of NM's clients USED ANY FORM OF DIGITAL 06 Yesterday's Experience
TODAY'S EXPERIENCE 07 60% of clients use digital 95% of meetings are virtual
Become Customer "Obsessed" CREATIVELAB SHADOWSESSIONS Obsess about ALL your users. 08
Change The Way You Work RESEARCH ORIENTED 09 PIZZA PIE TEAMS JOURNEY MINDSET
Start Small and Fail Fast Change One Thing. Get it Out Fast for Feedback. SIMPLYPUT, GETFEEDBACKEARLY 10
Start a Movement MAKEYOURWAYOFWORKING POPULAR CREATE A BUZZ OVERCOMMUNICATE TELL YOUR STORY 11
Get Leaders� On Board Show & Tell Make them Collaborate Subtle Scare 12
What We Learned 14 Generational Differences Different Journeys Matter Give Users Control 13
THERESULTS 20 NUMBER OF RELEASES2017 2018 2019 7,500 5,000 2,500 0 6905 4002 8787
15 FINALWORDS "WHEN THINGS CHANGE INSIDE OF YOU, THINGS CHANGE AROUND YOU." THANK YOU VIVEKBEDI.COM VIVEKBEDI@GMAIL.COM
Before Transforming The Experience, You Need to Disrupt Yourself
Before Transforming The Experience, You Need to Disrupt Yourself
Before Transforming The Experience, You Need to Disrupt Yourself
Before Transforming The Experience, You Need to Disrupt Yourself
Before Transforming The Experience, You Need to Disrupt Yourself
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Before Transforming The Experience, You Need to Disrupt Yourself

50 views

Published on

Every company is (soon to be) a technology company. Undergoing digital transformation is the key to succeeding in this digital era - but the process isn’t all innovation and shiny new tech. Join Vivek Bedi, a product expert with 18 years of experience across Fortune 100 companies and startups alike, as he shares his expertise on how to strike the right transformation balance and change your product mindset.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Before Transforming The Experience, You Need to Disrupt Yourself

  1. 1. Before Transforming The Experience, You Need to Disrupt Yourself VivekBedi,Entrepreneur 01
  2. 2. Talk Topics HIGHLIGHTSANDINSIGHTS Balance Pride & Change Become Customer Obsessed Change The Way You Work Start Small & Fail Fast Create a Movement Convince Leaders 02
  3. 3. Who am I? MYNAMEISVIVEKBEDI "BIG" COMPANIES Goldman Sachs Northwestern Mutual STARTUPS LearnVest Sterling BackCheck "myswapp" 03
  4. 4. PRIDE HISTORY RELATIONSHIPS IT'SALWAYSWORKEDFORUS! What does it mean to be 150+ Year-Old companies? 04
  5. 5. 05 We pick up our phone 2,167 times a day! WHY� CHANGE?
  6. 6. 0% of GS meetings WERE VIRTUAL 3% of NM's clients USED ANY FORM OF DIGITAL 06 Yesterday's Experience
  7. 7. TODAY'S EXPERIENCE 07 60% of clients use digital 95% of meetings are virtual
  8. 8. Become Customer "Obsessed" CREATIVELAB SHADOWSESSIONS Obsess about ALL your users. 08
  9. 9. Change The Way You Work RESEARCH ORIENTED 09 PIZZA PIE TEAMS JOURNEY MINDSET
  10. 10. Start Small and Fail Fast Change One Thing. Get it Out Fast for Feedback. SIMPLYPUT, GETFEEDBACKEARLY 10
  11. 11. Start a Movement MAKEYOURWAYOFWORKING POPULAR CREATE A BUZZ OVERCOMMUNICATE TELL YOUR STORY 11
  12. 12. Get Leaders� On Board Show & Tell Make them Collaborate Subtle Scare 12
  13. 13. What We Learned 14 Generational Differences Different Journeys Matter Give Users Control 13
  14. 14. THERESULTS 20 NUMBER OF RELEASES2017 2018 2019 7,500 5,000 2,500 0 6905 4002 8787
  15. 15. 15 FINALWORDS "WHEN THINGS CHANGE INSIDE OF YOU, THINGS CHANGE AROUND YOU." THANK YOU VIVEKBEDI.COM VIVEKBEDI@GMAIL.COM

×