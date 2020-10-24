Successfully reported this slideshow.
Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? Lauren Feehrer Rebecca Komathy With: Moderated by:
Click on the Questions panel to interact with the presenters
66Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience Lauren Feehrer is the President/Found...
77Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 7 At the heart of digital transformat...
88Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 8 Even before COVID-19, a PWC study r...
99Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 9
1010Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 10 Source: Cleverism.com
1111Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 11 “We know this is temporary, but ...
1212Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 12 Are you really here for me?
1313Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 13 McKinsey’s 7 Actions to Demonstr...
1414Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience What is your organization doing? ❑ ...
1515Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 15 Wait a minute… do you even know ...
1616Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 16
1717Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 17 Source: innovationtraining.org
1818Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 18 And are you truly empathetic?
1919Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 19 Low Warmth, High Success Low War...
2020Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 20 Low Warmth, High Success Low War...
2121Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience Scha·den·freu·de /ˈSHädənˌfroidə/ C...
2222Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience What if technology, specifically co...
2323Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 23 Who is the hero here anyway?
2424Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience “For decades, our company has been ...
2525Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 25
2626Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience THE HERO THE VILLAIN THE MENTOR THE...
2727Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 27
2828Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 28 Source: YouTube
2929Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 29 Now more than ever, it’s time to...
3030Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 30 Customer Journey Mapping What is...
3131Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience Be consistent and they will trust. ...
Thank You
35 Rebecca Komathy With: Moderated by: President and Founder, LoyaltyCraft Consulting Email: lauren@loyaltycraft.com Linke...
Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime?

Genuine connections between brands and consumers happen when empathetic team members are enabled with effective technology. To remain competitive in the next normal, we must examine how at the heart of digital transformation is consumer connection. Join Lauren Feehrer, Founder and President of LoyaltyCraft Consulting, to learn how the merging of empathy and technology can transform your Customer Experience.

Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime?

  Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? Lauren Feehrer Rebecca Komathy With: Moderated by:
  2. 2. Together, we help brands become CX powerhouses by automating hyper-personalized customer engagements.
  3. 3. Together, we help brands drive 4x the efficiency with asynchronous messaging.
  4. 4. Together, we help brands enable their teams to proactively outreach, rapidly respond, and follow-through with their customers.
  5. 5. 5 Click on the Questions panel to interact with the presenters https://www.customerexperienceupdate.com/frs/14591963/are-we-building-relationships-that-will-last-a-lifetime/ https://www.customercontactcentral.com/frs/14591963/are-we-building-relationships-that-will-last-a-lifetime-/ https://www.cxdnaupdate.com/frs/14591963/are-we-building-relationships-that-will-last-a-lifetime-/
  6. 6. 66Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience Lauren Feehrer is the President/Founder of LoyaltyCraft Consulting, a firm designed to help companies deliver exceptional customer experiences. In her 20 years of consulting she has led business strategy and technology initiatives serving clients in healthcare, financial services, retail, and industrial industries at companies including Dell EMC, Best Buy, ECOLAB, and IDEXX Laboratories. After an extensive career at consulting firms Accenture and Alliance Global Services, Lauren opened her own consultancy, LoyaltyCraft, in 2016 to focus on what matters most: The Customer Experience. Lauren is a lead for the Southern California network of the CXPA (Customer Experience Professionals Association). She is active in the startup community as the Customer Experience Strategist and Advisor at the Brink Small Business Development Center Network at the University of San Diego. Lauren is a frequent speaker and workshop facilitator on understanding the customer, digital experience, and employee engagement. Rebecca attended California State University, Long Beach, where she earned her M.F.A. in Creative Writing with a concentration in Fiction. After working in the publishing and English education fields, she became more interested in the information science and business aspects. She is attending SJSU for her second Master’s, this time in Library and Information Science so she can learn more about digital curation. She currently works at Aggregage as a Webinar Coordinator. When she’s not working, she is probably snuggling with her French bulldog named Kira. 6 Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? About Lauren Feehrer About Rebecca Komathy
  7. 7. 77Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 7 At the heart of digital transformation is consumer connection The power of empathy and why it matters today more than ever The pivots our customers are making Start with the consumer and work backwards to the technology Defining and prioritizing the moments that matter
  8. 8. 88Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 8 Even before COVID-19, a PWC study revealed that 59% of global consumers felt that companies had lost touch with the human element of customer experience.
  9. 9. 99Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 9
  10. 10. 1010Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 10 Source: Cleverism.com
  11. 11. 1111Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 11 “We know this is temporary, but it doesn’t feel that way, and we realize things will be different. Just as going to the airport is forever different from how it was before 9/11, things will change, and this is the point at which they changed. The loss of normalcy; the fear of economic toll; the loss of connection. This is hitting us and we’re grieving. Collectively. We are not used to this kind of collective grief in the air.” - David Kessler Source: hbr.org
  12. 12. 1212Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 12 Are you really here for me?
  13. 13. 1313Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 13 McKinsey’s 7 Actions to Demonstrate Empathy Source: Mickensey.com
  14. 14. 1414Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience What is your organization doing? ❑ Minimizing risk in physical interactions w/ products and services ❑ Actively contributing to safety by innovating the product portfolio ❑ Providing pragmatic help to customers in financial distress ❑ Bringing joy and supporting the emotional needs of customers “trapped at home” ❑ Promoting and guiding the shift to online channels ❑ Staying reachable and treating customers with care in personal interactions ❑ Demonstrating care for the community through genuine company 14
  15. 15. 1515Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 15 Wait a minute… do you even know me?
  16. 16. 1616Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 16
  17. 17. 1717Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 17 Source: innovationtraining.org
  18. 18. 1818Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 18 And are you truly empathetic?
  19. 19. 1919Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 19 Low Warmth, High Success Low Warmth, Low Success High Warmth, Low Success High Warmth, High Success Source: compassionit.com
  20. 20. 2020Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 20 Low Warmth, High Success Low Warmth, Low Success High Warmth, High Success High Warmth, Low Success
  21. 21. 2121Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience Scha·den·freu·de /ˈSHädənˌfroidə/ Compassion sympathetic consciousness of others' distress together with a desire to alleviate it Pity sorrow felt for another's suffering or misfortune, connoting slight contempt because the object is regarded as weak or inferior Disgust a feeling of revulsion or strong disapproval aroused by something unpleasant or offensive pleasure derived by someone from another person's misfortune Low Warmth, High Success Low Warmth, Low Success High Warmth, High Success High Warmth, Low Success
  22. 22. 2222Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience What if technology, specifically conversational messaging technology, could help identify our hidden bias and assist employees with building connection? 22
  23. 23. 2323Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 23 Who is the hero here anyway?
  24. 24. 2424Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience “For decades, our company has been the industry leader.” “Our product solves problems, reduces costs, and increases revenue.” “We are personally committed to providing the best service.” 24
  25. 25. 2525Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 25
  26. 26. 2626Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience THE HERO THE VILLAIN THE MENTOR THE JOURNEY TRANSFORMATION YOUR CUSTOMER THEIR CHALLENGE YOU, THE BUSINESS SERVICE OR PRODUCT TRANSFORMATION 26
  27. 27. 2727Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 27
  28. 28. 2828Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 28 Source: YouTube
  29. 29. 2929Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 29 Now more than ever, it’s time to dig into the customer journey • Understanding the way the customer prefers to engage • Identifying improvements in your operations • Breaking down organizational silos to transform how departments collaborate to drive a great experience • Anticipating customer pain points and addressing them proactively.
  30. 30. 3030Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience 30 Customer Journey Mapping What is it? • A visual representation of the experience your customers have with you Why is it important? • When you see each phase from the customer’s perspective, you’ll find opportunities to drive higher levels of success: • What’s helpful to customers? • What’s turning them away? • How can you work together more effectively to serve the customer’s needs?
  31. 31. 3131Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience Be consistent and they will trust. Be valuable and they will appreciate. Create an experience and they will never forget. - Lauren Feehrer, LoyaltyCraft 31
  32. 32. 3232Are We Building Relationships That Will Last a Lifetime? The Empathetic Experience References 32 • https://www.pwc.com/us/en/services/consulting/library/consumer-intelligence-series/future-of-customer- experience.html?utm_campaign=sbpwc&utm_medium=site&utm_source=articletext • https://hbr.org/2020/03/that-discomfort-youre-feeling-is-grief • https://www.cleverism.com/understanding-kubler-ross-change-curve/ • https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/marketing-and-sales/our-insights/connecting-with-customers-in-times- of-crisis • https://www.innovationtraining.org/empathy-map-template-training/ • https://compassionit.com/ • https://greatergood.berkeley.edu/article/item/look_twice • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2O5qKZlI50
  Thank You
  Rebecca Komathy With: Moderated by: President and Founder, LoyaltyCraft Consulting Email: lauren@loyaltycraft.com LinkedIn page: /in/laurenfeehrer/ Twitter ID: @LoyaltyCraft Website: loyaltycraft.com Lauren Feehrer Webinar Coordinator, Customer Experience Update LinkedIn page: /in/rebeccakomathy/ Twitter ID: @Cxupdate Website: customerexperienceupdate.com Q&A

