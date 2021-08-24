Successfully reported this slideshow.
To provide millions of people with immediate access to exceptional and affordable behavioral health care To learn more how...
Instant access to high quality mental health care Offer mild to severe mental health care 2+ million members globally Larg...
Your employees drink more than you think 60% Increase in drinking during COVID due to stress 34% binge drink 15% use alcoh...
37% High-risk drinkers have at least one serious mental health condition Drinking & mental health go hand in hand Increase...
Expensive Less effective long- term Limited in returns Residential rehab programs are often used today, but aren’t worth t...
Individual therapy Weekly check-ins with support Alcohol screening, progress tracking Peer group sessions and unique digit...
A chro’s perspective on substance use in the workplace supportive strategies to help your workforce thrive
Recruiting & HR
Aug. 24, 2021
Recruiting & HR
Aug. 24, 2021
The last year and a half has been one of extreme stress and anxiety for the American Workforce. A 2021 New York University School of Global Public Health survey of 5,850 people who drink alcohol found that 29 percent have increased their drinking during the pandemic. Among people who have been experiencing depression (64% more likely) and anxiety (41% more likely), which have also become more prevalent over the last 18 months, the risk is even higher.

Through advances in technology and access to care, managers can be empowered to serve as the front line of defense to help identify employee Alcohol Use Disorder and Substance Use Disorder (AUD and SUD) concerns before they escalate. Join this important webinar that addresses:

• How to identify employees at risk for - or experiencing - AUD or SUD in your workforce.
• How to foster an inclusive and open conversation with your workforce about AUD and SUD, including ways that your organization can help.
Actionable ways to support and care for employees and their families who are experiencing AUD or SUD.
• How a comprehensive mental health benefit provides flexibility and support for your most vulnerable employees, how and when they need it most.

Understanding AUD and SUD, and providing tools for your workforce to overcome the challenges that they pose, is key to fostering strong mental health at work. Join us for this important how-to discussion.

A chro’s perspective on substance use in the workplace supportive strategies to help your workforce thrive

  1. 1. To provide millions of people with immediate access to exceptional and affordable behavioral health care To learn more how Lyra can help your organization visit Lyrahealth.com
  2. 2. Instant access to high quality mental health care Offer mild to severe mental health care 2+ million members globally Largest evidence-based provider network 4+ validated, published clinical studies 75 industry leaders in diverse industries and workforces
  3. 3. Your employees drink more than you think 60% Increase in drinking during COVID due to stress 34% binge drink 15% use alcohol before coming to work 10% report being impaired at work over the past year
  4. 4. 37% High-risk drinkers have at least one serious mental health condition Drinking & mental health go hand in hand Increased anxiety Drink Stressed Drink to cope Journal of the American Medical Association
  5. 5. Expensive Less effective long- term Limited in returns Residential rehab programs are often used today, but aren’t worth the cost
  6. 6. Individual therapy Weekly check-ins with support Alcohol screening, progress tracking Peer group sessions and unique digital lessons Medication Launching Early 2022 Care and resources for the entire family Mockups Lyra Reset Alcohol Recovery Confidential, high-quality, evidence-based care for moderate to high risk alcohol and mental health disorders

The last year and a half has been one of extreme stress and anxiety for the American Workforce. A 2021 New York University School of Global Public Health survey of 5,850 people who drink alcohol found that 29 percent have increased their drinking during the pandemic. Among people who have been experiencing depression (64% more likely) and anxiety (41% more likely), which have also become more prevalent over the last 18 months, the risk is even higher. Through advances in technology and access to care, managers can be empowered to serve as the front line of defense to help identify employee Alcohol Use Disorder and Substance Use Disorder (AUD and SUD) concerns before they escalate. Join this important webinar that addresses: • How to identify employees at risk for - or experiencing - AUD or SUD in your workforce. • How to foster an inclusive and open conversation with your workforce about AUD and SUD, including ways that your organization can help. Actionable ways to support and care for employees and their families who are experiencing AUD or SUD. • How a comprehensive mental health benefit provides flexibility and support for your most vulnerable employees, how and when they need it most. Understanding AUD and SUD, and providing tools for your workforce to overcome the challenges that they pose, is key to fostering strong mental health at work. Join us for this important how-to discussion.

