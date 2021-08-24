The last year and a half has been one of extreme stress and anxiety for the American Workforce. A 2021 New York University School of Global Public Health survey of 5,850 people who drink alcohol found that 29 percent have increased their drinking during the pandemic. Among people who have been experiencing depression (64% more likely) and anxiety (41% more likely), which have also become more prevalent over the last 18 months, the risk is even higher. Through advances in technology and access to care, managers can be empowered to serve as the front line of defense to help identify employee Alcohol Use Disorder and Substance Use Disorder (AUD and SUD) concerns before they escalate. Join this important webinar that addresses: • How to identify employees at risk for - or experiencing - AUD or SUD in your workforce. • How to foster an inclusive and open conversation with your workforce about AUD and SUD, including ways that your organization can help. Actionable ways to support and care for employees and their families who are experiencing AUD or SUD. • How a comprehensive mental health benefit provides flexibility and support for your most vulnerable employees, how and when they need it most. Understanding AUD and SUD, and providing tools for your workforce to overcome the challenges that they pose, is key to fostering strong mental health at work. Join us for this important how-to discussion.