Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 33

2022 Guide to Improved Patient Outcomes: AI-Powered Remote Monitoring and Increasing Revenue for Your Practice

Jan. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

A new year means new healthcare challenges. With a soaring need for remote patient monitoring (RPM) as COVID-19 variants spread, 100Plus continues to eliminate patient, clinician, and healthcare system barriers to RPM use. After wide adoption of 100Plus' RPM framework by providers and health care networks, we decided to perform a quality analysis to uncover the impact of our RPM system on key health metrics, and surveyed providers to gather perspectives on how 100Plus' RPM has affected and improved care delivery.

Mintu Turakhia M.D. M.A.S., Director of the Stanford Center for Digital Health and a cardiac electrophysiologist, outcomes researcher, and clinical trialist will present these powerful RPM outcomes.

In this session, you’ll learn:

• How to improve patient outcomes with AI-powered Remote Monitoring Devices
• How you can drive revenue for your practice with RPM CPT codes
• Ways to increase practitioner performance with credible data on patient progression

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Troubleshooting Recruiting: How the Candidate Experience Is Your Competitive Advantage
Troubleshooting Recruiting: How the Candidate Experience Is Your Competitive ...
Aggregage
How to Improve Demand Generation with Empathy
How to Improve Demand Generation with Empathy
Aggregage
How Formative Assessment Supports the Learning Journey
How Formative Assessment Supports the Learning Journey
Aggregage
Crafting Your Accounting Innovation Strategy
Crafting Your Accounting Innovation Strategy
Aggregage
The Product Journey: The Importance of Having Strong Decision Agility in Your Product Development Process
The Product Journey: The Importance of Having Strong Decision Agility in Your...
Aggregage
The Product Journey: Building Product to Enhance Customer Support: The Key to Customer Retention in an E-commerce Business
The Product Journey: Building Product to Enhance Customer Support: The Key to...
Aggregage
Become an HR Leader by Mastering Asynchronous Communication within Your Organization
Become an HR Leader by Mastering Asynchronous Communication within Your Organ...
Aggregage
Developing Agent Empathy Through Emotional Intelligence
Developing Agent Empathy Through Emotional Intelligence
Aggregage
The Product Journey: How to work with customer success to create a great product feedback experience
The Product Journey: How to work with customer success to create a great prod...
Aggregage
WW2 to COVID-19: How Remote Tools Help Reinforce Development Post-Program eLearning
WW2 to COVID-19: How Remote Tools Help Reinforce Development Post-Program eLe...
Aggregage
Troubleshooting Recruiting: How To Recruit More Women Into Your Workforce
Troubleshooting Recruiting: How To Recruit More Women Into Your Workforce
Aggregage
The Do's And Dont's When Creating An Empowering Workplace Culture
The Do's And Dont's When Creating An Empowering Workplace Culture
Aggregage
The Product Journey: How Customer-Centric Feedback Loops Can Evolve Your Product Process
The Product Journey: How Customer-Centric Feedback Loops Can Evolve Your Prod...
Aggregage
The Cherished Advisor: 4 Steps to Building Your Client Advisory Services Practice With Passion & Purpose
The Cherished Advisor: 4 Steps to Building Your Client Advisory Services Prac...
Aggregage
Empowering You to Empower Them: Product-Led Onboarding: How to Turn New Users into Lifelong Customers
Empowering You to Empower Them: Product-Led Onboarding: How to Turn New Users...
Aggregage
Troubleshooting Recruiting: Managing Global Teams - A Call For New Technologies
Troubleshooting Recruiting: Managing Global Teams - A Call For New Technologies
Aggregage
De-Siloing Project Coordination: Why You Need to Prioritize The Employee Experience in 2022
De-Siloing Project Coordination: Why You Need to Prioritize The Employee Expe...
Aggregage
Your Onboarding Is So 2019: What Is and Isn't Working for Your Digital Onboarding Process
Your Onboarding Is So 2019: What Is and Isn't Working for Your Digital Onboar...
Aggregage
The Product Journey: Roadmaps Are Dead! Long Live Roadmaps!
The Product Journey: Roadmaps Are Dead! Long Live Roadmaps!
Aggregage
How to Effectively Equip Your IG Program for the Perilous Journey Into the Future
How to Effectively Equip Your IG Program for the Perilous Journey Into the Fu...
Aggregage
Feedback: The Secret to Innovating Your Product Development Process
Feedback: The Secret to Innovating Your Product Development Process
Aggregage
Troubleshooting Recruiting: Rethinking Talent Acquisition: New Data on Innovation, Impact, and Opportunity
Troubleshooting Recruiting: Rethinking Talent Acquisition: New Data on Innova...
Aggregage
How Healthy is Your Learning Program? Protect the Physical and Mental Health of Your Learners With These Insights From Neuroscience
How Healthy is Your Learning Program? Protect the Physical and Mental Health ...
Aggregage
Critical Relationships for HR Professionals to Mitigate Risks and Navigate Changing Ways of Working
Critical Relationships for HR Professionals to Mitigate Risks and Navigate Ch...
Aggregage
How New Customer Experience Technology Can Generate Massive ROI
How New Customer Experience Technology Can Generate Massive ROI
Aggregage
How New Customer Experience Technology Can Generate Massive ROI
How New Customer Experience Technology Can Generate Massive ROI
Aggregage
La Rocque Speaker Slides Worktech Talmetrix - 10.21.2021
La Rocque Speaker Slides Worktech Talmetrix - 10.21.2021
Aggregage
Why Organizations Looking to Deliver Extraordinary, Customer-Centric Experiences Must Continuously Improve their Customer Insights
Why Organizations Looking to Deliver Extraordinary, Customer-Centric Experien...
Aggregage
Managing Security Issues with a Remote Workforce while Continuing to Grow Your Practice
Managing Security Issues with a Remote Workforce while Continuing to Grow You...
Aggregage
How a strong customer engagement strategy can improve the usability of your product
How a strong customer engagement strategy can improve the usability of your p...
Aggregage
5 Conversion Rate Optimization Mistakes to Avoid and How to Fix Them to Get More Leads
5 Conversion Rate Optimization Mistakes to Avoid and How to Fix Them to Get M...
Aggregage
Troubleshooting Recruiting: A Location Agnostic Approach to Attracting and Retaining Talent
Troubleshooting Recruiting: A Location Agnostic Approach to Attracting and Re...
Aggregage
Bridging the Online and Offline: How to Apply Product Thinking to Expanding Your eCommerce Business
Bridging the Online and Offline: How to Apply Product Thinking to Expanding Y...
Aggregage
Outbound Prospecting – Filling Your Sales Pipeline
Outbound Prospecting – Filling Your Sales Pipeline
Aggregage
Why Most eLearning Fails: How to Create eLearning that Gets Results
Why Most eLearning Fails: How to Create eLearning that Gets Results
Aggregage
3 Steps to Develop a Global Mindset
3 Steps to Develop a Global Mindset
Aggregage
Benefits That Employees Actually Want: How To Source and Implement Benefits To Win The Talent War
Benefits That Employees Actually Want: How To Source and Implement Benefits T...
Aggregage
Keys to Offering Family-Forming Benefits that Actually Meet Employee Needs
Keys to Offering Family-Forming Benefits that Actually Meet Employee Needs
Aggregage
Negative Reviews & Online Feedback Happens - But Where Do You Go From Here?
Negative Reviews & Online Feedback Happens - But Where Do You Go From Here?
Aggregage
Service Delivery: When is the Right Time to Deploy Your AI
Service Delivery: When is the Right Time to Deploy Your AI
Aggregage

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
May I Be Happy: A Memoir of Love, Yoga, and Changing My Mind Cyndi Lee
(0/5)
Free

2022 Guide to Improved Patient Outcomes: AI-Powered Remote Monitoring and Increasing Revenue for Your Practice

  1. 1. Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue Special terms on the first 25 patients ● You can be up and running in minutes, with no upfront costs - we take the risk on the devices for your first 25 patients! ● Easy onboarding with your dedicated Account Manager ● You just chart! The fastest way to get RPM up and running in your practice.
  2. 2. Improve Patient Outcomes with AI Powered Remote Monitoring and Increase Revenue for Your Practice Presenters Mintu Turakhia, M.D. M.A.S., Consulting Head of Medical, 100Plus Mike Wurm, Head of Product, 100Plus Dan Gasparini, Director of Sales, 100Plus The presenters have no financial conflicts with the information presented
  3. 3. Agenda RPM and the medicare landscape 1 Improve patient outcomes with RPM 2 AI - maximize patient adherence and increase your practice efficiency 3 4 The economics and implementation of RPM
  4. 4. RPM and The Medicare Landscape
  5. 5. The challenge with care today Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue Incomplete assessment of treatment response Office BP checks are limited, incomplete, and sometimes spurious Need for frequent follow up Identifying need for treatment intensification does not happen until patient is seen Limited clinician bandwidth Patient calls to get readings (blood pressure, glucose, weight) and assess adherence are very time intensive and not scalable Patients are out of the loop Patients do better when they see their data and also know that their clinicians are seeing it Not getting reimbursed for the remote care that you already provide “Remote patient monitoring” is done by clinicians all the time with phone calls and check-ins with patients. A process and workflow can make it more efficient and ensure reimbursement for the care you are already giving
  6. 6. Remote Patient Monitoring for your practice Medicare’s Remote Patient Monitoring program incentivizes practices like yours to remotely monitor high-risk patients. ● Increase patient independence and reduce avoidable and costly emergency visits. ● Encourage doctors to track their patients’ health in real time to reduce the need for episodic care by taking preventative steps. ● Incentivized practices to partake in an RPM program by offering meaningful economic backing via added CPT codes. Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue
  7. 7. CPT Codes for Remote Patient Monitoring Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue CPT Codes Coverage Physician Billable Fees*/month 99453 This code includes the initial setup of RPM services with the patient and patient education. $18.77 99454 This code includes the RPM device supply, data transmission, and programmed alerts. This can be billed every 30 days. $62.44 99457 This code includes 20 minutes of care and a patient care plan to address the patient’s chronic conditions by clinical staff, a physician, or other qualified healthcare professional during the calendar month. This requires interactive communication with the patient or caregiver during the month. $51.61 99458 This code includes an additional 20 minutes of care during the calendar month up to two times. It is used in conjunction with 99457 as an add on code. $84.44 Total monthly potential reimbursement per patient (includes 2x 99458, excludes 99453, the initial setup fee) $198.49** * National averages from CMS **Excludes CPT Code 99453, the initial setup fee
  8. 8. Patients with Commercial and Medicaid Policies Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue Commercial: Foley reported that in 2021, 17 states required commercial health plans to cover RPM Medicaid: Half of Medicaid programs reimburse from RPM Takeaways: ● Promising trajectory, but variance still remaining that your RPM program has to account for. ● To make it painless for you, 100Plus automates checking: a. Policy active? b. Policy reimburses for RPM?
  9. 9. RPM Benefits Medicare Patients and Providers Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue Patients ● Improved health outcomes ● Efficient access to health providers ● Decline in patients’ hospitalization Technology Providers Making it possible by bringing RPM Medicare program to life Practices ● More vigilant watch over your patient population ● Add revenue to your practice
  10. 10. Outcomes
  11. 11. 100Plus Study Profile Demographics of patient and practice sample ● 18,555 patients (analytical subsets are smaller than overall cohort) ● 344 sites ● 42% male; 58% female ● Age ○ Men 74 ± 9 years ○ Woman 74 ± 12 years
  12. 12. Study Profile Geographic distribution
  13. 13. 100Plus Quality Improvement Analysis - Results Obesity: patients > 220 lbs lost 6.4 lbs in 180 days (n = 821; p<0.00001) Cost savings potential of controlling obesity is $4,010 per patient per year per the Journal of General Internal Medicine (Apr’17). Diabetes: patients’ random glucose dropped -7.5 mg/dL in 180 days (n = 2,324; p<0.00001) Cost savings potential of controlling diabetes are $7,151 per patient per year, according to the American Diabetes Association (May'18). Hypertension: patients' BP reduced from 141.0 mmHg by -4.7 mmHg to 136.3 mmHg in 180 days (n = 9,219; p < 0.0001) +69% greater reduction than that of comparable studies; cost savings potential of controlling hypertension is $1,920 per patient per year, according to the Journal of the American Heart Association (May'18). 100Plus’ initial analysis of biometric improvement across patients with Obesity, Hypertension, and Diabetes indicates the establishment of a new gold standard in chronic RPM.
  14. 14. 100Plus Clinician Survey Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue Source: 100Plus Provider Survey, Sept 2021, n = 28
  15. 15. Maximize patient adherence and increase your practice efficiency
  16. 16. ROI of Your RPM Program Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue Clinical Outcomes for Patients Return Investment Profit Opportunity for your Practice Clinician time spent on 99457/8 chart review Additional time spent on managing your RPM program To maximize + , you’ll need to: A) ensure patients take their 1st reading, and B) maximize ongoing adherence 1 2 3 4 100Plus service fee 5 To minimize 4, you need to find an RPM platform that maximizes automation of non-clinical activities 4 1 2
  17. 17. 100Plus RPM Devices Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue ● Patients receive their FDA registered medical devices in days ● Cellular = zero click setup ○ No configuration required ○ Ready to use right of the box ● Batteries, glucose strips, and lancets provided in perpetuity ● Device warranty, replacements and returns with no questions asked ● Provide future hardware to patients an no cost ● US based customer support Blood Pressure Cuff Blood Glucose Monitor Digital Weight Scale Pulse Oximeter Personal Emergency Response Digital Thermometer
  18. 18. 1 https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2017/05/17/tech-adoption-climbs-among-older-adults/ Let Ava facilitate your implementation! Ava can automate: ● Patient enrollment ● Shipment notifications ● Training ● Ongoing adherence Ava will yield significant staff-time savings for your RPM program Texting Just Works, for Everyone ● 92% of seniors have SMS (61% on smartphones, 31% on feature phones)1 ○ Zero patient configuration required ● No practice setup or configuration required Ava has increased patient adherence by over +36% across all 100Plus practices. Meet Ava, Your AI-Based Virtual Medical Assistant
  19. 19. The Economics and Implementation of RPM
  20. 20. How does remote patient monitoring work with 100Plus? Enrollment Patient data Reimbursement Provider reviews patient’s health data Provider signs up Patients enrolled Patient consents Devices shipped Patients use device Patient health data electronically submitted Provider submits billing claims for reimbursement Provider reimbursed for RPM care Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue
  21. 21. Integration Billing Portal ● Automatically generates claim notifications for practitioner payment reconciliation using practice billing workflow. ● Error handling to significantly reduce claim denials and resubmittals from administrative errors. ● RPM claim notifications eligible for reimbursement are generated each business day, reducing the lag time between a practitioner providing RPM services and getting paid. ● Reconciliation of any rejected claims Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue
  22. 22. Clear and Substantial ROI A mid-sized practice should see ~$300-$500K in potential yearly net profit from an RPM program with 100Plus Email: Sales@100plus.com for a custom patient eligibility and pro-forma generated for your practice. Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue
  23. 23. 100Plus Pricing Model No initial investment! Our RPM program is designed to be cash flow positive for your practice from the first month of billing. Pricing fluctuates based on zip code (National averages displayed). Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue
  24. 24. Implementing RPM at your practice
  25. 25. Nadia Ziyadeh-Hammad Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue As an LVN at Greenville Healthcare Associates, I successfully implemented and currently manage our 100Plus Remote Patient Monitoring program. RPM has helped me provide better care for patients by enabling me and my team to closely monitor their conditions. Greenville Healthcare Associates - LVN, RPM Coordinator
  26. 26. Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue Special terms on the first 25 patients ● You can be up and running in minutes, with no upfront costs - we take the risk on the devices for your first 25 patients! ● Easy onboarding with your dedicated Account Manager ● You just chart! The fastest way to get RPM up and running in your practice.
  27. 27. Improving Patient Outcomes & Increasing Practice Revenue Learn more about 100Plus www.100Plus.com Questions? sales@100plus.com Thank you

×