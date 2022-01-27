A new year means new healthcare challenges. With a soaring need for remote patient monitoring (RPM) as COVID-19 variants spread, 100Plus continues to eliminate patient, clinician, and healthcare system barriers to RPM use. After wide adoption of 100Plus' RPM framework by providers and health care networks, we decided to perform a quality analysis to uncover the impact of our RPM system on key health metrics, and surveyed providers to gather perspectives on how 100Plus' RPM has affected and improved care delivery.



Mintu Turakhia M.D. M.A.S., Director of the Stanford Center for Digital Health and a cardiac electrophysiologist, outcomes researcher, and clinical trialist will present these powerful RPM outcomes.



In this session, you’ll learn:



• How to improve patient outcomes with AI-powered Remote Monitoring Devices

• How you can drive revenue for your practice with RPM CPT codes

• Ways to increase practitioner performance with credible data on patient progression