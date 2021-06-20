How to become a successful affiliate marketer

As an affiliate marketer you really need to know

what you’re doing, where you’re going, what to

expect, how to handle and how to find and enroll

prospects. Wow, sounds like a huge task right? It’s

not if you have and use the right tools, the right

training and take action daily.

What tools do you need? Instant messengers – doesn’t matter which one or

two you choose – just make sure they're a major part of your marketing

strategy. E-mail is critical. A well-written e-mail can work wonders in

person-to-person prospecting. Use phone marketing even if you don’t fancy

it all that much. One quick call a team member inviting them to a training

session says lots about your commitment and leadership qualities.

So long as you use relationship marketing properly, it will guarantee you

enroll loyal team members, and keep them. They will then duplicate your

efforts. Article marketing is smart marketing. YOU provide articles you've

written to other Web sites, blogs and eZines for free. This sets you up as an

expert, gives you leads, increased site traffic to your web site(if you don't

have one of your own, chances are the company you are an affiliate for will

have one) and improved search engine rankings.