Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Don’t panic, czyli jak nasza firma funkcjonuje w pandemii
www.archimedes.pl # KOMUNIKACJA INFORMUJ REGULARNIE Zebrania i skupiska nie są wskazane, ale: - maile do WSZYSTKICH PRACOW...
www.archimedes.pl #ŚWIADOMOŚĆ 3 Każdy pracownik firmy Archimedes wie, jakie kroki w obliczu sytuacji kryzysowej podejmie f...
www.archimedes.pl #ORGANIZACJA Chcemy zminimalizować ryzyko, dlatego : ● wprowadziliśmy dodatkowe środki higieniczne, dezy...
www.archimedes.pl 5
www.archimedes.pl #ORGANIZACJA 6 Chcemy zminimalizować ryzyko, dlatego : ● powierzchnie biurowe i produkcyjne są wentylowa...
www.archimedes.pl #ORGANIZACJA 7 Chcemy zminimalizować ryzyko, dlatego : ● część personelu biurowego pracuje zapobiegawczo...
www.archimedes.pl #SOLIDARNOŚĆ Pracownicy z jednego “rewiru” wożą się nawzajem unikając komunikacji miejskiej Jedna osoba ...
www.archimedes.pl #POSITIVE VIBES 9 Dzisiaj rano dostaliśmy zarządzenie od Prezesa: “Ćwiczenie na dobre samopoczucie. O 9:...
www.archimedes.pl A jak to wygląda w Twojej firmie? Uzupełnij nasze metody, wymień się swoją wiedzą - bądźmy solidarni! 10
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Don't panic

21 views

Published on

How to organize the company in pandemic area? Some advice from our experience

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Don't panic

  1. 1. Don’t panic, czyli jak nasza firma funkcjonuje w pandemii
  2. 2. www.archimedes.pl # KOMUNIKACJA INFORMUJ REGULARNIE Zebrania i skupiska nie są wskazane, ale: - maile do WSZYSTKICH PRACOWNIKÓW - TAK - videokonferencje - TAK - komunikatory - TAK Komunikaty naszego zarządu są zwięzłe i treściwe, dotyczą aktualnej sytuacji ekonomicznej firmy, zmiany w organizacji ruchu pracowników, uzupełnienia zapasów płynów dezynfekujących etc. 2
  3. 3. www.archimedes.pl #ŚWIADOMOŚĆ 3 Każdy pracownik firmy Archimedes wie, jakie kroki w obliczu sytuacji kryzysowej podejmie firma - omówione zostały wszystkie możliwe przypadki. Taka perspektywa przeraża MNIEJ, kiedy już ją znamy.
  4. 4. www.archimedes.pl #ORGANIZACJA Chcemy zminimalizować ryzyko, dlatego : ● wprowadziliśmy dodatkowe środki higieniczne, dezynfekujące, odkażające i naczynie jednorazowe ● odwołaliśmy możliwość spotkań z podmiotami zewnętrznymi i zmniejszyliśmy ilość spotkań wewnętrznych ● przestaliśmy się witać przez podanie dłoni, żółwiki i inne formy dotykania:) ● podzieliliśmy nasze miejsce pracy na 3 strefy - przemieszczanie się między strefami jest ograniczone do niezbędnego minimum 4
  5. 5. www.archimedes.pl 5
  6. 6. www.archimedes.pl #ORGANIZACJA 6 Chcemy zminimalizować ryzyko, dlatego : ● powierzchnie biurowe i produkcyjne są wentylowane wiele razy dziennie ● spotkania odbywają się przede wszystkim w drodze telekonferencji, z wyjątkiem nagłych przypadków, które są ograniczone do minimum pod względem obecności, czasu trwania i dystansu pomiędzy osobami na spotkaniu
  7. 7. www.archimedes.pl #ORGANIZACJA 7 Chcemy zminimalizować ryzyko, dlatego : ● część personelu biurowego pracuje zapobiegawczo z domu ● udział w targach i innych wydarzeniach został przełożony lub odwołany ● podróże służbowe są anulowane, ● pracownikom zalecono pozostanie w domu i izolowanie się, jeśli wykazują jakiekolwiek objawy lub w przypadku kontaktu z osobą zarażoną SARS-COV-2 oraz natychmiastowe skontaktowanie się z lekarzem lub zgłoszenie się do właściwego urzędu zdrowia
  8. 8. www.archimedes.pl #SOLIDARNOŚĆ Pracownicy z jednego “rewiru” wożą się nawzajem unikając komunikacji miejskiej Jedna osoba robi poranne zakupy swojemu działowi 8
  9. 9. www.archimedes.pl #POSITIVE VIBES 9 Dzisiaj rano dostaliśmy zarządzenie od Prezesa: “Ćwiczenie na dobre samopoczucie. O 9:00 każdy na głos (bardzo głośno) śpiewa przez co najmniej 1 minutę swoją ulubioną piosenkę.” w marketingu leciało “We are the champions” :)
  10. 10. www.archimedes.pl A jak to wygląda w Twojej firmie? Uzupełnij nasze metody, wymień się swoją wiedzą - bądźmy solidarni! 10

×