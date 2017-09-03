‫مارگارین‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫معرفی‬
‫مارگارين‬ ‫درباره‬ ‫شرکت‬‫مارگار‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫اول‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫تول‬‫ی‬‫دکننده‬‫روغن‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫گ‬‫ی‬‫اه‬‫ی‬‫در‬‫ا‬‫ی‬‫ران‬‫است‬‫که‬‫با‬‫...
‫مارگارين‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫برندهاي‬ ‫شرکت‬‫مارگار‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫با‬‫سالها‬‫تجربه‬‫در‬‫صنعت‬‫تغذ‬‫ی‬‫ه‬‫به‬‫ارائه‬‫ی‬‫محصوالت‬...
‫صنعت‬ ‫و‬ ‫صنف‬ ‫براي‬ ‫آفتاب‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫خانواده‬ ‫محصوالت‬‫تولید‬‫شده‬‫توسط‬‫شرکت‬‫مارگار‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫برا‬‫ی‬‫صنف‬‫و‬‫صنعت‬‫...
‫آفتاب‬ ‫خانگي‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫خانواده‬ ‫محصوالت‬‫خانگ‬‫ی‬،‫آفتاب‬‫به‬‫دو‬‫صورت‬‫جامد‬‫و‬‫ما‬‫ی‬‫ع‬‫مناسب‬‫برا‬‫ی‬‫سرخ‬،‫کردن‬...
‫خالص‬ ‫آفتابگردان‬ ‫روغن‬ ‫کاربرد‬: ‫مناسب‬‫ساالد‬‫و‬‫پخت‬‫و‬‫پز‬ ‫مزا‬‫ی‬‫ا‬: ‫حاو‬‫ی‬‫سطح‬‫باال‬‫یی‬‫از‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫تام‬‫ی...
‫كلزا‬ ‫روغن‬(‫كانوال‬) ‫کاربرد‬: ‫مناسب‬‫ساالد‬‫و‬‫پخت‬‫و‬‫پز‬ ‫مزا‬‫ی‬‫ا‬: ‫حاو‬‫ی‬‫امگا‬9(‫نقش‬‫حفاظت‬‫ی‬‫در‬‫ب‬‫ی‬‫م...
‫كردني‬ ‫سرخ‬ ‫مخصوص‬ ‫روغن‬100%‫گياهي‬ ‫مزا‬‫ی‬‫ا‬: ‫جذب‬‫کم‬‫به‬‫ماده‬‫غذا‬‫یی‬ ‫بدون‬،‫دود‬‫ک‬‫ف‬‫و‬‫پاشش‬ ‫بدون‬‫اس...
‫مخلوط‬ ‫مايع‬ ‫روغن‬ ‫مزا‬‫ی‬‫ا‬: ‫حاو‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫تام‬‫ی‬‫ن‬E ‫کاهش‬‫خطر‬‫ابتال‬‫به‬‫ب‬‫ی‬‫مار‬‫ی‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫قلب‬‫ی‬ ‫بدون...
‫ويژه‬ ‫سرخ‬ ‫روغن‬ ‫کاربرد‬: ‫سرخ‬‫کردن‬‫ور‬ ‫غوطه‬‫ی‬‫انواع‬ ،‫اسنک‬‫ش‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫س‬‫ی‬‫ب‬‫زم‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫ی‬ ‫مزا‬‫ی...
‫خانوار‬ ‫جامد‬ ‫نيمه‬ ‫نباتي‬ ‫روغن‬ ‫مزا‬‫ی‬‫ا‬: ‫حاو‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫تام‬‫ی‬‫ن‬A‫و‬E ‫بدون‬‫کلسترول‬ ‫بدون‬‫اس‬‫ی‬‫دچرب‬‫ت...
‫مد‬‫ی‬‫ران‬‫و‬‫مهندس‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫شرکت‬‫مارگار‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫به‬‫پشتوانه‬‫سالها‬‫تجربه‬‫و‬‫با‬‫کمک‬‫محققان‬‫و‬ ‫کارشناسان‬‫خبره‬‫خود‬‫...
معرفي شركت مارگارين
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

معرفي شركت مارگارين

63 views

Published on

شرکت مارگارین اولین تولیدکننده روغن‏های گیاهی در ایران است که با برندهای خروس، آفتاب و آفتاب طلایی در بین مردم شناخته شده است.

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
63
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

معرفي شركت مارگارين

  1. 1. ‫مارگارین‬ ‫شرکت‬ ‫معرفی‬
  2. 2. ‫مارگارين‬ ‫درباره‬ ‫شرکت‬‫مارگار‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫اول‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫تول‬‫ی‬‫دکننده‬‫روغن‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫گ‬‫ی‬‫اه‬‫ی‬‫در‬‫ا‬‫ی‬‫ران‬‫است‬‫که‬‫با‬‫برندها‬‫ی‬،‫خروس‬‫آفت‬‫اب‬‫و‬ ‫آفتاب‬‫طال‬‫یی‬‫در‬‫ب‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫مردم‬‫شناخته‬‫شده‬‫است‬. ‫روغن‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫گ‬‫ی‬‫اه‬‫ی‬‫واسطه‬‫انتقال‬‫حرارت‬‫برا‬‫ی‬‫پختن‬‫مواد‬‫غذا‬‫یی‬‫هستند‬‫که‬‫به‬‫موارد‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫کمک‬ ‫م‬‫ی‬‫کنند‬: ‫خوش‬‫طعم‬‫شدن‬‫غذا‬ ‫بهبود‬‫رنگ‬‫غذاها‬ ‫بهبود‬‫بافت‬‫غذاها‬
  3. 3. ‫مارگارين‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫برندهاي‬ ‫شرکت‬‫مارگار‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫با‬‫سالها‬‫تجربه‬‫در‬‫صنعت‬‫تغذ‬‫ی‬‫ه‬‫به‬‫ارائه‬‫ی‬‫محصوالت‬‫متنوع‬‫و‬‫با‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ف‬‫ی‬‫ت‬‫برا‬‫ی‬‫مصرف‬‫خانوار‬ ‫و‬‫صنف‬‫و‬‫صنعت‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫پر‬‫دازد‬. ‫محصوالت‬‫شرکت‬‫آفتاب‬‫در‬‫حوزه‬‫صنف‬‫و‬‫صنعت‬‫با‬‫نام‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫تجار‬‫ی‬«‫آفتاب‬‫طال‬‫یی‬»،«‫آفتاب‬‫تخصص‬‫ی‬»‫و‬ «‫خروس‬»،‫و‬‫محصوالت‬‫خانوار‬‫با‬‫نام‬‫های‬«‫آفتاب‬»‫و‬«‫خروس‬»‫می‬‫باشند‬. ‫شرکت‬‫مارگار‬‫ی‬،‫ن‬‫روغن‬‫ما‬‫ی‬‫ع‬‫را‬‫برا‬‫ی‬‫مصارف‬‫گوناگون‬‫ی‬‫از‬‫جمله‬:‫پخت‬‫و‬‫پز‬،‫ته‬‫ی‬‫ه‬‫ساالد‬‫و‬‫سرخ‬‫کردنی‬‫تول‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫و‬ ‫روانه‬‫ی‬‫بازار‬‫کرده‬‫است‬،‫همچنین‬‫روغن‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫جامد‬‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫به‬‫منظور‬‫مصرف‬‫در‬‫صنف‬‫و‬‫صنعت‬‫و‬‫خانوار‬‫ته‬‫ی‬‫ه‬‫و‬ ‫تول‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫می‬‫گردد‬.
  4. 4. ‫صنعت‬ ‫و‬ ‫صنف‬ ‫براي‬ ‫آفتاب‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫خانواده‬ ‫محصوالت‬‫تولید‬‫شده‬‫توسط‬‫شرکت‬‫مارگار‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫برا‬‫ی‬‫صنف‬‫و‬‫صنعت‬‫تنوع‬‫و‬‫گستردگ‬‫ی‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫اد‬‫ی‬‫دارد‬‫و‬‫به‬‫عنوان‬ ‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫از‬‫برتر‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫و‬‫بزرگتر‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫شرکت‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫تام‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫کننده‬‫انواع‬‫روغن‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫مصرف‬‫ی‬‫در‬‫ا‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫حوزه‬‫شناخته‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫شود‬.
  5. 5. ‫آفتاب‬ ‫خانگي‬ ‫محصوالت‬ ‫خانواده‬ ‫محصوالت‬‫خانگ‬‫ی‬،‫آفتاب‬‫به‬‫دو‬‫صورت‬‫جامد‬‫و‬‫ما‬‫ی‬‫ع‬‫مناسب‬‫برا‬‫ی‬‫سرخ‬،‫کردن‬‫پخت‬‫وپز‬‫و‬‫ساال‬‫د‬
  6. 6. ‫خالص‬ ‫آفتابگردان‬ ‫روغن‬ ‫کاربرد‬: ‫مناسب‬‫ساالد‬‫و‬‫پخت‬‫و‬‫پز‬ ‫مزا‬‫ی‬‫ا‬: ‫حاو‬‫ی‬‫سطح‬‫باال‬‫یی‬‫از‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫تام‬‫ی‬‫ن‬E ‫درصد‬‫مناسب‬‫ی‬‫از‬‫امگا‬3‫و‬6 ‫کاهش‬‫خطر‬‫ابتال‬‫به‬‫ب‬‫ی‬‫مار‬‫ی‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫قلب‬‫ی‬ ‫بدون‬‫کلسترول‬ ‫پا‬‫یی‬‫ن‬‫بودن‬‫سطح‬‫چرب‬‫ی‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫اشباع‬‫شده‬ ‫بدون‬‫اس‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫چرب‬‫ترانس‬ ‫شرا‬‫ی‬‫ط‬‫نگهدار‬‫ی‬: ‫جا‬ ‫در‬‫ی‬‫خنک‬ ‫نسبتا‬ ‫و‬ ‫خشک‬(‫دما‬‫ی‬15-25‫درجه‬ ‫سانت‬‫ی‬‫گراد‬)‫به‬‫مستق‬ ‫تابش‬ ‫از‬ ‫دور‬‫ی‬‫نور‬ ‫م‬ ‫مدت‬‫زمان‬‫نگهدار‬‫ی‬: ‫ی‬‫کسال‬‫پس‬‫از‬‫تول‬‫ی‬‫د‬
  7. 7. ‫كلزا‬ ‫روغن‬(‫كانوال‬) ‫کاربرد‬: ‫مناسب‬‫ساالد‬‫و‬‫پخت‬‫و‬‫پز‬ ‫مزا‬‫ی‬‫ا‬: ‫حاو‬‫ی‬‫امگا‬9(‫نقش‬‫حفاظت‬‫ی‬‫در‬‫ب‬‫ی‬‫مار‬‫ی‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫قلب‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫عروق‬‫ی‬) ‫درصد‬‫مناسب‬‫ی‬‫از‬‫امگا‬3‫و‬6 ‫بدون‬‫کلسترول‬ ‫بدون‬‫اس‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫چرب‬‫ترانس‬ ‫حداقل‬‫اس‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫چرب‬‫اشباع‬‫شده‬ ‫حاو‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫تام‬‫ی‬‫ن‬ ‫شرا‬‫ی‬‫ط‬‫نگهدار‬‫ی‬: ‫در‬‫جا‬‫ی‬‫خشک‬‫و‬‫نسبتا‬‫خنک‬(‫دما‬‫ی‬15-25‫درجه‬ ‫سانت‬‫ی‬‫گراد‬) ‫به‬‫دور‬‫از‬‫تابش‬‫مستق‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫نور‬ ‫مدت‬‫زمان‬‫نگهدار‬‫ی‬: ‫ی‬‫کسال‬‫پس‬‫از‬‫تول‬‫ی‬‫د‬
  8. 8. ‫كردني‬ ‫سرخ‬ ‫مخصوص‬ ‫روغن‬100%‫گياهي‬ ‫مزا‬‫ی‬‫ا‬: ‫جذب‬‫کم‬‫به‬‫ماده‬‫غذا‬‫یی‬ ‫بدون‬،‫دود‬‫ک‬‫ف‬‫و‬‫پاشش‬ ‫بدون‬‫اس‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫چرب‬‫ترانس‬ ‫مقاومت‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫اد‬‫در‬‫برابر‬‫حرارت‬‫و‬‫شرا‬‫ی‬‫ط‬‫سر‬‫خ‬‫کردن‬ ‫شرا‬‫ی‬‫ط‬‫نگهدار‬‫ی‬: ‫در‬‫جا‬‫ی‬‫خشک‬‫و‬‫نسبتا‬‫خنک‬(‫دما‬‫ی‬15-25‫درجه‬ ‫سانت‬‫ی‬‫گراد‬)‫به‬‫دور‬‫از‬‫تابش‬‫مستق‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫نور‬ ‫مدت‬‫زمان‬‫نگهدار‬‫ی‬: ‫ی‬‫کسال‬‫پس‬‫از‬‫تول‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫کاربرد‬: ‫سر‬‫خ‬‫کردن‬‫مواد‬‫غذا‬‫یی‬
  9. 9. ‫مخلوط‬ ‫مايع‬ ‫روغن‬ ‫مزا‬‫ی‬‫ا‬: ‫حاو‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫تام‬‫ی‬‫ن‬E ‫کاهش‬‫خطر‬‫ابتال‬‫به‬‫ب‬‫ی‬‫مار‬‫ی‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫قلب‬‫ی‬ ‫بدون‬‫کلسترول‬ ‫بدون‬‫اس‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫چرب‬‫ترانس‬ ‫حداقل‬‫چرب‬‫ی‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫اشباع‬‫شده‬ ‫شرا‬‫ی‬‫ط‬‫نگهدار‬‫ی‬: ‫در‬‫جا‬‫ی‬‫خشک‬‫و‬‫نسبتا‬‫خنک‬(‫دما‬‫ی‬15-25‫درجه‬ ‫سانت‬‫ی‬‫گراد‬)‫به‬‫دور‬‫از‬‫تابش‬‫مستق‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫نور‬ ‫مدت‬‫زمان‬‫نگهدار‬‫ی‬: ‫ی‬‫کسال‬‫پس‬‫از‬‫تول‬‫ی‬‫د‬ ‫کاربرد‬: ‫مناسب‬‫ساالد‬‫و‬‫پخت‬‫و‬‫پز‬(‫ترک‬‫ی‬‫ب‬ ‫روغن‬،‫آفتابگردان‬‫سو‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫کلزا‬)
  10. 10. ‫ويژه‬ ‫سرخ‬ ‫روغن‬ ‫کاربرد‬: ‫سرخ‬‫کردن‬‫ور‬ ‫غوطه‬‫ی‬‫انواع‬ ،‫اسنک‬‫ش‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫س‬‫ی‬‫ب‬‫زم‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫ی‬ ‫مزا‬‫ی‬‫ا‬: ‫بدون‬‫ک‬‫ف‬ ‫بدون‬‫دود‬ ‫مقاومت‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫اد‬‫در‬‫برابر‬‫حرارت‬‫و‬‫شرا‬‫ی‬‫ط‬‫سر‬‫خ‬‫کردن‬ ‫ماندگار‬‫ی‬‫طوالن‬‫ی‬ ‫جذب‬‫کم‬‫روغن‬‫هنگام‬‫سر‬‫خ‬‫کردن‬ ‫به‬‫ماده‬‫غذا‬‫یی‬‫بافت‬‫ی‬‫عال‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫ترد‬‫و‬‫طعم‬‫ی‬‫دلچسب‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫د‬‫هد‬ ‫حاو‬‫ی‬‫مقاد‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ز‬‫ی‬‫اد‬‫از‬‫چرب‬‫ی‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫غ‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫اشباع‬(‫مف‬‫ی‬‫د‬)‫و‬‫مقاد‬‫ی‬‫ر‬ ‫کم‬‫از‬‫چرب‬‫ی‬‫ها‬‫ی‬‫اشباع‬‫شده‬ ‫مقاوم‬‫در‬‫برابر‬‫اکس‬‫ی‬‫داس‬‫ی‬‫ون‬‫و‬‫پل‬‫ی‬‫مر‬‫ی‬‫زاس‬‫ی‬‫ون‬ ‫شرا‬‫ی‬‫ط‬‫نگهدار‬‫ی‬: ‫در‬‫جا‬‫ی‬‫خشک‬‫و‬‫نسبتا‬‫خنک‬(‫دما‬‫ی‬15-25‫درجه‬‫سانت‬‫ی‬‫گراد‬)‫به‬ ‫دور‬‫از‬‫تابش‬‫مستق‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫نور‬ ‫مدت‬‫زمان‬‫نگهدار‬‫ی‬: ‫ی‬‫کسال‬‫پس‬‫از‬‫تول‬‫ی‬‫د‬
  11. 11. ‫خانوار‬ ‫جامد‬ ‫نيمه‬ ‫نباتي‬ ‫روغن‬ ‫مزا‬‫ی‬‫ا‬: ‫حاو‬‫ی‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫تام‬‫ی‬‫ن‬A‫و‬E ‫بدون‬‫کلسترول‬ ‫بدون‬‫اس‬‫ی‬‫دچرب‬‫ترانس‬ ‫بسته‬‫بند‬‫ی‬‫مناسب‬‫و‬‫بهداشت‬‫ی‬ ‫کاربرد‬: ‫ا‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫روغن‬‫مناسب‬‫پخت‬‫و‬‫پز‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫باشد‬. ‫شرا‬‫ی‬‫ط‬‫نگهدار‬‫ی‬: ‫در‬‫جا‬‫ی‬‫خشک‬‫و‬‫نسبتا‬‫خنک‬(‫دما‬‫ی‬15-25‫درجه‬ ‫سانت‬‫ی‬‫گراد‬) ‫به‬‫دور‬‫از‬‫تابش‬‫مستق‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫نور‬ ‫مدت‬‫زمان‬‫نگهدار‬‫ی‬: ‫ی‬‫کسال‬‫پس‬‫از‬‫تول‬‫ی‬‫د‬
  12. 12. ‫مد‬‫ی‬‫ران‬‫و‬‫مهندس‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫شرکت‬‫مارگار‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫به‬‫پشتوانه‬‫سالها‬‫تجربه‬‫و‬‫با‬‫کمک‬‫محققان‬‫و‬ ‫کارشناسان‬‫خبره‬‫خود‬‫همواره‬‫در‬‫تالشند‬‫تا‬‫با‬‫ارائه‬‫محصوالت‬‫ی‬‫متنوع‬‫و‬‫با‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫ف‬‫ی‬‫ت‬‫د‬‫ر‬‫جهت‬ ‫حفظ‬‫سالمت‬،‫رضا‬‫ی‬‫ت‬‫و‬‫کسب‬‫اعتماد‬‫مشتر‬‫ی‬‫ان‬‫و‬‫مخاطبان‬‫خود‬‫تمام‬‫تالش‬‫خود‬‫را‬‫ب‬‫کار‬ ‫برده‬‫و‬‫به‬‫عنوان‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ی‬‫از‬‫تاث‬‫ی‬‫رگذاران‬‫صنعت‬‫تغذ‬‫ی‬‫ه‬‫در‬‫ا‬‫ی‬‫ران‬‫گام‬‫ی‬‫هرچند‬‫کوچک‬‫برد‬‫ارد‬. ‫مارگار‬ ‫شرکت‬‫ی‬‫ن‬

×