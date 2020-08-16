Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DEEP DIVE o Overview o Executive Team o Product Stack o Customer Acquisition o Marketplace o Banking-as-a-Service o Fundin...
Founded: Anne Boden 2014 Founders: Total Funding: $470 million Latest Funding: $49 million – May 2020 Est. Valuation: Undi...
EXECUTIVE TEAM Led by Anne Boden, the Starling Bank executive team has an average experience of 22 years. Women make up fo...
2017 2018 2019 2020 PRODUCT STACK Starling Bank has built all its product capabilities from scratch & is committed to buil...
0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 2017 2018 2019 2020 Numberofcustomersinthousands Starling Bank has a digital native approach t...
MARKETPLACE Starling Bank has picked up steam with Marketplace integrations in 2019, adding 8 providers across retail & bu...
BANKING-AS-A-SERVICE Starling Bank has spent over £20 million on developing its banking technologies which run on public c...
FUNDING TRENDS Investors: VC/PE Individuals Accelerator / Institution Starling Bank is a proud recipient of the Banking Co...
FINANCIALS The bank has grown its loan book multi-fold through government-backed schemes during COVID-19. While it still o...
CUSTOMER LIFETIME VALUE £900 £1,053 £1,450 £875 £1,500 0 500 1000 1500 0 500 1000 1500 2000 Aug 2018 Nov 2018 Aug 2019 Nov...
UNIT ECONOMICS £211 £37 £34 £177 £47 £51 £388 £84 £85 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 100 200 300 400 500 Nov-17 Nov-18 Nov-...
Disclaimer: All data used for analysis has been taken from Starling Bank’s annual reports & other publicly available sourc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Starling Bank Deep Dive

26 views

Published on

A detailed analysis of UK neo-bank Starling Bank

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Starling Bank Deep Dive

  1. 1. DEEP DIVE o Overview o Executive Team o Product Stack o Customer Acquisition o Marketplace o Banking-as-a-Service o Funding Trends o Financials o Customer Lifetime Value o Unit Economics
  2. 2. Founded: Anne Boden 2014 Founders: Total Funding: $470 million Latest Funding: $49 million – May 2020 Est. Valuation: Undisclosed Investors: Merian Global Investors, Banking Competition Remedies, Future Fifty, JTC Group HQ: London, United Kingdom Geographies Served: United Kingdom Ireland Licensing: UK - Banking License (2016) Customer Base: Retail A/c (1.34 million) Business A/c (200 thousand) 958 as of July 2020Employees: Partnerships at the core of Starling Business Overview Business Tools: Freeagent Quickbooks Xero Cybersmart Paystream Slack Sparqa Legal UnderPinned Wealth: Wealthsimple Wealthify PensionBee Penfold Other: Tail Bionic Insurance: Anorak Churchill Equipsme Nimbla So-sure Superscript Lending: Habito Molo Credit Ladder Zopa Funding Circle B2B Banking Services: SumUp Square PelicanPay Vitesse Flux Goji CreDec Mastercard Raisin Bankable Vocalink CurrencyCloud Form3 Railsbank Ditto
  3. 3. EXECUTIVE TEAM Led by Anne Boden, the Starling Bank executive team has an average experience of 22 years. Women make up for 50% of the team, while female representation stands at 41% in the overall organisation. Person ( 💁 indicates female execu0ves) Position Previous Experience Startups Founded (Before Starling Bank) Company Before Starling Bank Anne Boden 💁 CEO 32 years - Finance - Allied Irish Banks Tony Ellingham Chief - Finance 28 years - Finance - Nationwide Building Society John Mountain Chief - Information 14 years - Tech - BJSS Steven Newson Chief - Technology 16 years - Tech - Cahootsy Helen Bierton 💁 Chief - Banking 24 years - Finance - Santander UK Declan Ferguson Chief - Strategy 06 years - Consulting - PwC Rachael Pollard 💁 Chief - Growth 27 years - Marketing - Compare The Market Laurence Potter Chief - Risk 18 years - Finance - Direct Line Group Susanna Yallop 💁 Chief - People 18 years - HR - Eversheds Sutherland Alexandra Frean 💁 Corporate Affairs 31 years - Journalism - The Times Clare Nestor 💁 Operations 30 years - Finance 1 Royal Bank of Scotland Matt Newman General Counsel 20 years - Legal - Thomas Eggar
  4. 4. 2017 2018 2019 2020 PRODUCT STACK Starling Bank has built all its product capabilities from scratch & is committed to building 52 digital banking products in the near future. Covid-19 saw the business introduce need-specific products for customers. Retail Banking Business Banking Partner Products Mobile App Personal A/c Personal Overdraft Debit Card Mobile App Personal A/c Sole Trader A/c Personal Overdraft Business Overdraft Retail Marketplace SME Marketplace Intl. Payments Limited Co. A/c Joint A/c Web App Teen A/c Euro A/c Debit Card Debit Card Instalment Credit Business Toolkit Euro A/c Multicurrency A/c B2B Banking Services Connected Card Business Loans Mobile App Personal A/c Sole Trader A/c Personal Overdraft Business Overdraft Retail Marketplace SME Marketplace Intl. Payments Limited Co. A/c Joint A/c Web App Teen A/c Euro A/c Debit Card Debit Card Instalment Credit Euro A/c B2B Banking Services Mobile App Personal A/c Sole Trader A/c Personal Overdraft Business Overdraft Retail Marketplace SME Marketplace Intl. Payments Joint A/c Teen A/c Debit Card Debit Card Instalment Credit B2B Banking Services
  5. 5. 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 2017 2018 2019 2020 Numberofcustomersinthousands Starling Bank has a digital native approach to acquire customers through social media. Its recent efforts have been focused on growing its business banking division through active marketing. CUSTOMER ACQUISITION 100k 500k 1 Mn 10 months 2.5x 2x 250k 6 months 5 months 10 months 2x 1.3 Mn 100k 200k 50k 8 months 25k 5 months 6 months 8 months 2x 2x 2x Retail Accounts Business Accounts Starling Bank launched publicly in May 2017 with its mobile current A/c Business accounts were launched in March 2018 National TV Campaigns in Oct ‘19 & Feb ‘20 to promote business banking Growth in retail accounts can be attributed to one customer having multiple types of accounts 👪 37 years Average age of a customer 🏰 78% Customers from outside London in the UK 🧑🦳 88 years Eldest customer of the bank Aug 2020 Dec 2019 0.3x 8 months (Retail Accounts include Euro Accounts as well)
  6. 6. MARKETPLACE Starling Bank has picked up steam with Marketplace integrations in 2019, adding 8 providers across retail & business offerings. In 2020, it has already introduced 9 new providers. Focus remains on SME services. 2017 2018 2019 2020 Retail Business MARKETPLACE INTEGRATIONS Close to 33% business customers have an active Marketplace integration in August 2020
  7. 7. BANKING-AS-A-SERVICE Starling Bank has spent over £20 million on developing its banking technologies which run on public cloud infrastructure. It has 24 clients live on its banking services platform as of November 2019. £1,556 £213 £5 0 500 1000 1500 2000 Nov-19 Nov-18 Nov-17 Amount in £ ‘000 Income from Platform Services 7x growth Clients include fintechs, e-money institutions, banks, government, and corporates The number of payments processed by Starling Banking Services is said to be doubling month on month. Benefits for Business Clients Flexible API-based software-as- a-service (SaaS) delivery style. Utilize Starling’s banking license & access banking platform. Aids in regulatory aspects such as scheme compliance, AML & KYC. Payments Services Provides access to UK & EU payment schemes like Faster Payments & Bacs Account Services Various secured accounts for Payment Service Providers (PSPs) in UK, EU Banking- as-a-Service Provides building blocks of a banking offering to PSPs in the UK & EU The Offerings
  8. 8. FUNDING TRENDS Investors: VC/PE Individuals Accelerator / Institution Starling Bank is a proud recipient of the Banking Competition Remedies’ CIF Grant which aims to enhance SME banking in the UK. The fintech has further self-invested £95 million to strengthen its SME offerings. $68M $14M $97M $130M $39M $77M $49M 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 Jan 2016 Apr 2018 Feb 2019 Feb 2019 Oct 2019 Feb 2020 May 2020 Series A Series B Series C CIF Grant Venture Round Venture Round Venture Round FundingAmount($Mn) Starling Bank Funding Harald McPike CIF Grant As of July 2020, Starling Bank holds 3% SME banking market share in the UK. It is seeking an additional £35 million ($45M) from BCR to continue the momentum in SME banking. Total Funding: $470 Mn The CIF (Capability & Innovation Fund) Grant, administered by an independent body, the BCR, came from a £775M fund created by RBS & HM Treasury to boost competition & innovation in the SME banking market.
  9. 9. FINANCIALS The bank has grown its loan book multi-fold through government-backed schemes during COVID-19. While it still operates on net loss, it plans to achieve profitability by 2021 through improving revenue streams. 13 (19) 750 14,201 (4,253) (10,196) (25,070) (52,064) -75000 -50000 -25000 0 25000 2016 2017 2018 2019 Amountin£’000 Starling Bank Financials (in £’000) Net Income Operating Expenses Net Loss Income Expenses • Interest • Interchange • Marketplace Commission (2018) • Platform Services (2018) • Paid Products (2019, 2020) • Technology • Personnel • Operations • Marketing Starling Bank Revenue Streams Funds held at Central Banks & in Debt Securities, 94% 2% 4%6% Pre-COVID (Nov 2019) Overdrafts Term loans (Through Forward Flow Agreements) Funds held at Central Banks & in Debt Securities, 67% 3% 22% 8% 0% 33% During COVID (Aug 2020) Retail Loans BBLS Funding Circle CBILS Own CBILS Deposit Base: £1 billion Loans & Advances: £54 million Deposit Base: £3.05 billion Loans & Advances: £1 billion Deposits & Loans
  10. 10. CUSTOMER LIFETIME VALUE £900 £1,053 £1,450 £875 £1,500 0 500 1000 1500 0 500 1000 1500 2000 Aug 2018 Nov 2018 Aug 2019 Nov 2019 Aug 2020 Numberofaccounts(‘000) Avg.AccountBalance(£) Personal Accounts £6,000 £7,000 £10,000 £11,600 £15,250 0 50 100 150 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 Aug 2018 Nov 2018 Aug 2019 Nov 2019 Aug 2020 Numberofaccounts(‘000) Avg.AccountBalance(£) Limited Company Accounts £900 £1,100 £1,600 £1,800 £2,850 0 50 100 0 1000 2000 3000 Aug 2018 Nov 2018 Aug 2019 Nov 2019 Aug 2020 Numberofaccounts(‘000) Avg.AccountBalance(£) Sole Trader Accounts Average Account Balance Trends (Dotted line indicates number of accounts) Starling Bank’s growing average account balance across customer segments puts them on a path to monetise their customer relationships & earn a higher customer lifetime value. A typical customer has multiple types of accounts across retail and business offerings. Retail Accounts Business Accounts o Personal Current Account o Joint Account o Teen Account o Euro Account o Sole Trader Account o Limited Company Account o US Dollar Account o Euro Account
  11. 11. UNIT ECONOMICS £211 £37 £34 £177 £47 £51 £388 £84 £85 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 100 200 300 400 500 Nov-17 Nov-18 Nov-19 Numberofaccounts(‘000) Administrativeexpensesperaccount£ Administrative Expenses Trends Staff Costs per A/c Other Admin & General Expenses per A/c Total Administrative Expenses perA/c Number of Accounts Starling Bank began earning positive contribution margins from 2018, which grew 6.5x in 2019. Administrative expenses per account depict a stable trend. This combined with a growing contribution margin can help the company achieve their goal of reaching profitability by 2021. £3 £8 £18 -£0.44 £2 £13 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20 Nov-17 Nov-18 Nov-19 Numberofaccounts(‘000) Income&expenseperaccount(£) Contribution Margin Trends Net Income per A/c (Contribution Margin) Total Income per A/c Total Variable Expenses per A/c Number of Accounts
  12. 12. Disclaimer: All data used for analysis has been taken from Starling Bank’s annual reports & other publicly available sources. All views & opinions mentioned are personal and do not represent views of any organisations or institutions. FINTECH FRATERNITY Afshan @heycloudwatcher /afshan-d Priyamoni @PriyamoniD /Priyamoni-debnath Sanjeev @sanjeevk_k /sanjeevk2012 THE TEAM PREVIOUS WORK Monzo Deep Dive SME Neo-banks Global Overview

×