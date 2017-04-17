Olympic Fresh Jam & Jelly- A New Taste of Your Food Habit A NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT MARKETING STRATEGY OF OLYMPIC INDUSTRY...
A new product developmeny

  1. 1. Olympic Fresh Jam & Jelly- A New Taste of Your Food Habit A NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT MARKETING STRATEGY OF OLYMPIC INDUSTRY LTD. 1
  2. 2. Prepared By NAME ID Afsana Jaman 14102295 Sharmin Akter 14202195 Lotifa Akter 14202212 4/17/2017 2
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION The whole presentation is about our research that has been done in the objective of launching a new product for developing in the market. We researched the product lines of Olympic Industry Ltd. and selected a new product mix and structured a development strategy for launching in the market. 4/17/2017 3
  4. 4. Objective of the Study Broad Objective: How to develop a new product line Specific Objective: To learn how marketing environment impact in real life experience To know how identify marketing mix To know about market segmentation, pricing, advertising 4/17/2017 4
  5. 5. PRODUCT We have already mentioned that our projected new product is Jam & Jelly. More specifically, we will launch a new product mix in Olympic Company. And our the product mix of our product line will be- 1. Ginger Peach Jam 2. Strawberry Jam & Jelly 3. Mixed Fruit Jam 4. Orange Juice Jelly 5. Pepper Mix Jelly 6. Sweet & Sour Jam 4/17/2017 5
  6. 6. Environmental impact We have tried to find out how marketing environment will impact on this product. So, we researched on our selected company’s product. Analyzing the micro and macro environment we got that we have to follow up with the macro environment to launch this new product mix. 4/17/2017 6
  7. 7. Market Overview We tried to survey the market environment of this product for whether this product has demand or not. That's why we analyzed the different products of the other company and also observed Jam, Jelly growth position in Bangladesh. We have found out some competitors as like Unilever, Nestle, Pran. Although we got very high branded competitors we think that we can achieve a market demand of our products. We analyzed the need and trends of this product. And then we identified the major factors of the demographic environment of market. 4/17/2017 7
  8. 8. Specialty of Our Products We will produce Jam & Jelly for the children and health conscious people, because we will reduce the fat level on 0.5% and add extra vitamins and add some sugar that are best for diabetic people.  100% pure raw materials and fruits of Jam & Jelly Pure Sugar Free Diet Natural Fruits Flavor 4/17/2017 8
  9. 9. Market Segmentation we will mainly focus on Geographic and Demographic segmentation. Geographic: Urban Area Demographic : Age Sex Income Level Occupation 4/17/2017 9
  10. 10. Contd…………  Age: We target the children bellow 10 and old aged who have diabetic, as we will have tasty, nutritious and sugar free products  Sex: Female and Male  Income Level: Middle class family whose income level is not poor not high, as report says that middle class families the major buyers of this products.  Occupation: Basically who are more occupied in their business. 4/17/2017 10
  11. 11. COSTING Raw materials/ Ingredients  Fruits like Strawberry, blackberry, apple, pineapple, grape etc.  White Sugar or high fructose corn syrup, xylitol, stevia, dextrose  Lime & Lemon  Salt & foam  Frozen Spoon  Pectin, citric Acid  Other Flavorings such as vanilla, cinnamon, mint.  Other costs  Transport Costs  Packaging, leveling, sizing  Amortization  Depreciation  Insurance  Property Taxes  Rent  Salaries  Utilities  License 4/17/2017 11
  12. 12. PRICING Olympic Fresh Jam & Jelly set it products prices will be on value pricing method. We will sell jams and jellies at price added cost and profit margin and also keep in mind the key competitors price. Our products will provide its customer quality fresh products that provide customer good health and enjoyment. So our specific objectives are:  To face competition  To competitors away  To achieve quality leadership by pricing  To win confidence of consumers  To satisfy customers  Promoting new product  Maintaining image and reputation 4/17/2017 12
  13. 13. SELLING PRICE We have selected our price surveying the different prices of other company those can be our competitors. As we will have six items, so price will also vary depending on different sizes. The smallest size will be 85 gm and biggest will be 500 gm. So, the price will be 75Tk – 385Tk according to different sizes and flavors. 4/17/2017 13
  14. 14. Advertising Tools Our advertisement process will contain:  Branding: Our collective obsession with all things technological often means that we overlook some of the more basic and highly effective ways to market your business.  Social Media: We will have a Facebook page as well have a Twitter profile.  Mobile Advertising: We will connect Google’s mobile update application.  Putting advertisements on leading newspapers  Billboards & posters in commercial areas  TV media advertising, newspaper, magazines 4/17/2017 14
  15. 15. CONCLUSION Therefore, this research enables us to remain as market leader through its implementation of groundbreaking marketing strategies and by learning from every marketing campaign it undertakes. Through the use of social channels, we will be able to innovatively market its new products after completing our graduation in creative and interesting ways, generating opportunities to gain new customers and retain existing customers. 4/17/2017 15

