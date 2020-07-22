Successfully reported this slideshow.
Les centrales solaires (2)

Djibouti l'exemple Africain

Environment
Les centrales solaires (2)

  1. 1. LES CENTRALES SOLAIRES A TRAVERS LE MONDE, L’EXEMPLE AFRICAIN, LE MODELE DJIBOUTIEN La centrale solaire est la solution idéale à la création et à l’exploitation de l’électricité en raison de la forte demande mondiale et des restrictions en matière d’énergies fossiles. L’usage des centrales solaires dans le monde pour la création d’électricité propre et renouvelable accessibles au plus grand nombre s’est donc multiplié ces dernières années en raison de la remise en question des réserves d’énergies fossiles. Face à ces questions fondamentales pour l’exploitation des énergies mondiales il était tout naturel de se tourner vers les énergies renouvelables et la création de structures pouvant les produire telles que les centrales solaires. Les centrales solaires peuvent être soit des centrales solaires photovoltaïques utilisant des champs de panneaux photovoltaïques soit des centrales solaires thermodynamiques ou thermiques qui utilisent des champs de capteurs solaires nommés héliostats permettant la concentration des rayons solaires. Ces deux types de centrales solaires peuvent produire suffisamment d’énergie pour couvrir les besoins de plusieurs villes de plusieurs millions d’habitants, pour exemple le parc photovoltaïque de la France atteignait les 7 660 MW en 2017. On estime désormais la production d’énergie due aux centrales solaires photovoltaïques et thermodynamiques à 25% de la production mondiale et ce chiffre ne fera qu’augmenter dans les années à venir. Il est à noter que les pays développés sont les premiers exploitants de ces centrales solaires leur offrant les meilleurs outils, les dernières technologies à
  2. 2. leur portée pour leur création et leur exploitation. Le précurseur mondial est certainement la Chine avec une production de 35 % d’énergie propre grâce à ces multiples centrales solaires réparties sur tout son territoire. Ainsi on retrouve des centrales solaires un peu partout dans le monde depuis le début des années 2000 notamment en Europe, (l'Espagne est d'ailleurs la première à avoir développée des centrales de ce type surtout dans le sud du pays), en Italie avec la centrale solaire de Montalto di castro en Italie centrale, en France avec la centrale solaire de Toul Rosières en activité depuis 2012. On les retrouve également sur le continent américain au Canada, aux Etats-Unis où la plupart des centrales solaires sont basées notamment sur la Côte Ouest en Californie, au Japon, en Arabie saoudite (plusieurs centrales solaires sont déjà installées et d’autres vont voir le jour d’ici deux ans, ainsi qu’en Amérique du Sud (Argentine, Chili). Les centrales solaires en Afrique Paradoxalement les pays les plus ensoleillés et donc ceux qui seraient les plus à-même de profiter de la manne de l’énergie solaire, notamment sur le continent africain, n’ont pas vraiment développé de centrales solaires en dehors du Maroc et de l’Algérie qui sont leaders sur le marché nord- africain et de l’Afrique du Sud. L’Algérie d’ailleurs a créé le Megaproject qui lui permet de passer à une production d’électricité de 4050 MW la plaçant ainsi au premier rang de l’énergie propre au Maghreb devant le Maroc. L’électricité propre en Afrique est devenue un enjeu primordial pour le
  3. 3. développement du continent et pourrait lui permettre de devenir le premier producteur mondial d’énergie propre dans les décennies à venir. La volonté des états africains de se positionner sur le marché des centrales solaires se fait de plus en plus ressentir en raison de l’intérêt économique et écologique de cette innovation. Plusieurs d’entre eux ont décidé de se lancer dans l’aventure et des centrales solaires devraient apparaître sur tout le continent africain dans les prochaines décennies. L’exemple Djiboutien On peut saluer la performance de Djibouti qui s’est rapidement positionné dans le secteur des centrales solaires et qui est désormais le précurseur en Afrique de l’Est en termes d'énergie propre puisque le pays a décidé de permettre la création d’une centrale solaire généreusement subventionnée par le riche homme d’affaires Tommy Tayoro Nyckoss. En effet monsieur Tayoro a lancé la création d’une centrale solaire qui permettra à plusieurs millions de djiboutiens de bénéficier d’une électricité propre, bon marché et en continu. En effet les centrales électriques classiques en Afrique ne peuvent pas toujours produire suffisamment d’électricité pour subvenir aux besoins du pays. Grâce aux centrales solaires ces inconvénients seront désormais éradiqués et la population africaine et notamment djiboutienne, grâce à la centrale de monsieur Tommy Tayoro Nyckoss, pourront bénéficier de milliers
  4. 4. d’heures d’électricité pour leurs besoins du quotidien. N’oublions pas également que cette électricité desservira les réseaux et les infrastructures du pays (hôpitaux, écoles, services publics…) qui ont besoin de fonctionner à plein régime de manière continue afin de pouvoir remplir leur fonction de service auprès des populations locales. La présence d’une centrale solaire photovoltaïque à Djibouti fait rentrer ce pays d’Afrique de l’Est dans le top 10 des pays africains utilisant une énergie propre et ce faisant fait de Djibouti un des premiers pays à volonté écologique d’Afrique.

