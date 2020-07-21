Energie photovoltaique

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ÉNERGIE PHOTOVOLTAÏQUE : FONCTIONNEMENT ET ENJEUX ! Le soleil est généralement défini comme l’astre du jour. Si cela reste une vérité incontestable, il n’en demeure pas moins qu’il est également exploitable à d’autres fins. Ilproduirait en effet plus d’énergie enune heure que l’humanité en a besoin en un an. C’est alors que les hommes, réfléchissant à des manières certaines de faire profiter à tous ce grand atout naturel, en sont arrivés au mode de production énergétique photovoltaïque. Énergie photovoltaïque : qu’est-ce que c’est ? L’énergie photovoltaïque peut être définie comme cette énergie issue du soleil, récupérée dans un premier temps grâce aux panneaux photovoltaïques et ensuite transformée en électricité. Énergie renouvelable, l’énergie photovoltaïque (ouénergie solaire photovoltaïque) estconsidéréecomme telle,carsasource (le soleil)estinépuisable. Petite
  2. 2. leçon d’histoire, l’effet photovoltaïque est une découverte du Français Antoine Becquerel (en 1839). Cellule voltaïque : principe et fonctionnement Avant que l’énergie issue du soleil ne devienne une énergie électrique utilisable à des fins publiques et/ou personnelles, cela suit tout un processus. En effet, après absorption des rayons solaires par les panneaux, les cellules photovoltaïques emploient l’effet photoélectrique pour ensuite produire du courant continu. L’effet photovoltaïque permet donc aux cellules de convertirdirectement,parle biais d’un matériau semi- conducteur (le silicium, le CdTe,l'AsGa, le CIS,etc.), l’énergie lumineuse des photons en électrons.
  3. 3. Les avantages de l’énergie photovoltaïque Le premier avantage, c’est bien sûr son éternité ; l’énergie solaire est disponible gratuitement (le soleil se levant tous les jours) et surtout en grande quantité. Mieux, elle se révèle être une énergie ne causant pas du tort à l’humanité. En effet, lors de la phase d’exploitation, la production d’électricité au moyen de panneaux photovoltaïques n’est pas polluante. Aussi, le silicium, matériau utilisé dans la fabrication des panneaux solaires actuellementles plus populaires, n’estpas, elle non plus, toxique. De même,on estime la durée de vie des panneaux solaires entre 20 et 30 ans. Le plus intéressant est qu’ils sont presque entièrement recyclables. Par ailleurs, il est également possible de mettre au point des installations solaires de grandes ou de petites tailles. Ce qui, bien sûr, favorise une utilisation à petite (domestique) ou grande échelle.
  4. 4. Qu’en est-il des limites qu’on pourrait y relever ? L’énergie photovoltaïque, quoique pleine d’avantages et profitable tant à son utilisateur qu’à l’environnement auquel il appartient, n’est pas sans insuffisances. En effet, le premier facteur susceptible de refroidir l’ardeur de plus d’un, c’est bien son coût. En effet, la technologie photovoltaïque demeure onéreuse, et ce, bien que son coût de production ait connu une baisse considérable ces dernières années. Aussi, les panneaux photovoltaïques les plus répandus, c’est-à-dire ceux fabriqués à partir de silicium cristallin, sont difficiles àinstaller du fait de leur lourdeur et de leur fragilité. L’autre facteur également désespérant,c’est la vaste étendue de surface que demande l’implantation des centrales photovoltaïques. Il n’y a qu’à, pour s’en convaincre, prendre l’exemple de la centrale photovoltaïque de Bresse-sur-Issole en Provence qui, par mégawatt installé, couvre une surface plane de 1,2 hectare. Enfin, l’énergie électrique obtenue à partir de la technologie photovoltaïque n’est pas stockable sous sa forme primaire. Il faut donc la stocker« indirectement »
  5. 5. dans des accumulateurs électrochimiques ou dans des accumulateurs cinétiques sous forme mécanique. Et le moins qu’on puisse dire est que les technologies existantes sont onéreuses. L’Afrique et l’énergie photovoltaïque C’est un secret de Polichinelle. L’Afrique est le continent sur lequel il fait le plus chaud. Le soleil y brille quasiment tous les jours. Il ne fait donc aucun doute qu’elle dispose d’unpotentielsolaire colossal.Mais le constat est que cetimportant atout est longtemps resté inexploitable. Et même de nos jours, en dehors de l’Afrique du Sud (premier en la matière), qui s’y investit depuis 2010, ainsi que d’autres pays comme le Maroc, le photovoltaïque demeure non pas inconnu, mais sans réel succès sur le continent. Incompréhensible, non ?
  6. 6. Solar 7, l’entreprise djiboutienne Impossibled’évoquerle solaire et les énergies renouvelables à Djibouti et sur le continent noir sans penser à l’entreprise Solar 7. En effet,avec son patron Tommy Tayoro, elle œuvre depuis des années pour l’exploitation de ce grand potentiel énergétique dont dispose l’Afrique. Avec l’aide de ses partenaires chinois, cette entreprise qu’on ne présente plus, offre, notamment aux foyers djiboutiens les plus défavorisés, des kits solaires photovoltaïques.De quoirendre la vie facile à cette couche qui représente environ trois quarts des habitants du pays. Solar 7, faudrait-il également le souligner, installe, dans le dessein de soutenir le pouvoir public, des équipements solaires pour l’éclairage des routes et rues du pays.

