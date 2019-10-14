energy managemen

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAB 4 ANALISA EKONOMI DR. DAVID PRATT Teknik dan Manajemen Industri Universitas Negeri Oklahoma Stillwater, OK 4.1 TUJUAN ...
Metode analisis biaya siklus hidup dapat diterapkan hampir semua keputusan investasi sektor bisnis publik atau swasta sert...
Karakteristik penting kedua dari investasi modal adalah bahwa manfaat (pendapatan atau tabungan) yang dihasilkan dari biay...
terletak pada skala waktu sesuai dengan spesifikasi masalah. Pengeluaran atau penerimaan individu adalah ditunjukkan denga...
yang dilakukan oleh perusahaan atas modal hutang dapat dikurangkan dari pajak. Ini secara efektif menurunkan biaya pembiay...
mencapai tingkat yang diinginkan tersedia dana. Ketika pendekatan ini diambil, keseluruhan biaya modal umumnya dianggap se...
• Total pembayaran obligasi yang dapat diatribusikan ke proyek, termasuk rincian komponen penukaran dan bunga dari pembaya...
Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System (MACRS). Penentuan pengurangan penyusutan MACRS yang diijinkan untuk suatu aset ...
4.6.1 Pendahuluan Kebanyakan orang memiliki intuisi tentang waktu nilai uang. Diberi pilihan antara $ 100 hari ini dan $ 1...
Fn = P + In dimana: Fn = jumlah uang masa depan pada akhir tahun ke-9, P = jumlah uang sekarang pada awal tahun yaitu n ta...
4.6.3 Bunga Sederhana Untuk bunga sederhana, bunga diperoleh (dibebankan) hanya pada jumlah pokok asli pada tingkat i% per...
Contoh 3 Tentukan saldo yang akan diakumulasikan pada akhir tahun 4 di akun yang membayar 10% / tahun bunga sederhana jika...
Awal tahun 2 adalah titik waktu yang sama dengan akhir tahun 1 sehingga saldo dalam akun adalah P * (1 + i) dolar ($ 108)....
Contoh 5 Ulangi Contoh 4 menggunakan jumlah tunggal, masa depan faktor nilai. Fn = P * (1 + i) n Fn = P * (F | P, i, n) F4...
untuk deposit $ 600, n = 7 (tahun antara hari ini dan akhir tahun 7) untuk deposit $ 1000, n = 5 (tahun antara akhir tahun...
berulang kali. Untuk mengakomodasi faktor seri yang seragam, kita perlu tambahkan simbol baru ke nilai waktu kita dari ter...
terakhir arus kas. Ekspresi aljabar untuk (A | F, i, n) dan (F | A, i, n) ditunjukkan pada Tabel 6 di akhir bagian ini. Co...
P = 1000 * (2.8550) + 500 * (3.7864) P = 2855.00 + 1893.20 = $ 4748.20 Kadang-kadang berguna untuk mengubah seri gradien u...
Arus Kas 1: Terima $ 1,322.50 dua tahun dari hari ini Arus Kas 2: Terima $ 1.000,00 hari ini Pendekatan Analisis 1: Bandin...
Pendekatan Analisis: Untuk acuh tak acuh antara pilihan, P harus memiliki nilai sedemikian rupa sehingga kedua alternatif ...
Nilai apa yang Anda harapkan jika kami menghitung nilai sekarang (nilai setara semua arus kas pada t = 0) Gambar 4.6? Kita...
tiga tahun pertama dan $ 3840 untuk masing-masing tiga tahun yang tersisa. Jika MARR adalah 15% / tahun dan ukuran nilai s...
jika PW> 0, maka AW> 0; jika PW <0, maka AW <0; dan jika PW = 0, maka AW = 0 karena satu-satunya perbedaan antara PW dan A...
Jadi, jika MARR berubah, tidak ada perhitungan baru wajib. Kami hanya membandingkan IRR yang dihitung untuk memproyeksikan...
Pertama-tama kita perhatikan bahwa seri arus kas memiliki satu investasi negatif diikuti oleh semua pengembalian positif, ...
n Σ Rt ± Ct (P | F, i, t) ≥ 0 t = 0 yang dapat dipisahkan secara aljabar n Σ Rt (P | F, i, t) ± C Σ t (P | F, i, t) ≥ 0 t ...
Contoh 16 Pertimbangkan kembali data jendela termal dari Contoh 13. Jika rasio investasi tabungan ukuran nilainya adalah d...
Perhitungan pendekatan: m PBP = m terkecil sehingga Σ At ≥ C0 t = 1 Aturan Keputusan: Jika PBP kurang dari atau sama denga...
  1. 1. BAB 4 ANALISA EKONOMI DR. DAVID PRATT Teknik dan Manajemen Industri Universitas Negeri Oklahoma Stillwater, OK 4.1 TUJUAN Tujuan dari bab ini adalah untuk menyajikan yang koheren, pendekatan yang konsisten untuk analisis ekonomi investasi modal (terkait energi atau lainnya). Ketaatan pada konsep dan metode yang disajikan akan menghasilkan keputusan investasi yang baik sehubungan dengan nilai waktu dari uang. prinsip Bab ini dibuka dengan materi yang dirancang untuk memotivasi pentingnya konsep biaya siklus hidup dalam analisis ekonomi proyek. Tiga bagian selanjutnya menyediakan bahan dasar yang diperlukan untuk berkembang sepenuhnya nilai waktu dari konsep dan teknik uang. Bagian-bagian ini menyajikan karakteristik umum dari investasi modal, sumber dana untuk investasi modal, dan sebuah ringkasan singkat pertimbangan pajak yang penting untuk analisis ekonomi. Dua bagian berikutnya memperkenalkan nilai waktu dari perhitungan uang dan beberapa pendekatan untuk menghitung ukuran proyek berdasarkan nilai pada konsep nilai waktu nilai uang. Selanjutnya langkah-langkah nilai diterapkan pada proses pengambilan keputusan ketika satu set proyek potensial akan dievaluasi. Itu bagian konsep dan teknik akhir bab ini menyajikan materi untuk mengatasi beberapa masalah khusus itu dapat ditemui dalam analisis ekonomi. Bahan ini termasuk, antara lain, diskusi tentang inflasi, bunga majemuk non-tahunan, dan sensitivitas analisis. Bab ini ditutup dengan ringkasan singkat dan sebuah daftar referensi yang dapat memberikan kedalaman tambahan di banyak bidang yang dibahas dalam bab ini. 4.2 PENDAHULUAN Keputusan investasi modal muncul dalam banyak keadaan. Keadaan berkisar dari mengevaluasi peluang bisnis hingga perencanaan pensiun pribadi. Terlepas dari keadaan, kriteria dasar untuk mengevaluasi setiap keputusan investasi adalah bahwa pendapatan (tabungan) yang dihasilkan oleh investasi harus lebih besar daripada biaya yang dikeluarkan. Jumlah tahun dimana akumulasi pendapatan dan kepentingan komparatif dari dolar masa depan (pendapatan atau biaya) relatif terhadap dolar saat ini adalah faktor penting dalam melakukan investasi yang baik keputusan. Pertimbangan biaya ini sepanjang hidup siklus investasi menimbulkan siklus hidup nama analisis biaya yang biasa digunakan untuk merujuk pada pendekatan analisis ekonomi yang disajikan dalam bab ini. Sebuah contoh pentingnya biaya siklus hidup ditunjukkan pada Gambar 4.1 yang menggambarkan perkiraan biaya kepemilikan dan mengoperasikan tungku berbahan bakar minyak untuk memanaskan rumah 2.000 kaki persegi di timur laut Amerika Serikat. Khususnya perhatikan bahwa biaya awal hanya mewakili 23% dari total biaya yang dikeluarkan selama umur tungku. Kehidupan pendekatan siklus biaya memberikan evaluasi yang jauh lebih baik dari implikasi jangka panjang dari suatu investasi daripada metode yang fokus pada biaya pertama atau hasil jangka pendek.
  2. 2. Metode analisis biaya siklus hidup dapat diterapkan hampir semua keputusan investasi sektor bisnis publik atau swasta serta perencanaan keuangan pribadi keputusan. Keputusan terkait energi memberikan contoh luar biasa untuk penerapan pendekatan ini. Keputusan tersebut meliputi: evaluasi desain bangunan alternatif yang memiliki biaya awal yang berbeda, biaya operasi dan pemeliharaan, dan mungkin masa pakai yang berbeda; evaluasi investasi untuk meningkatkan kinerja termal suatu bangunan yang ada (isolasi dinding atau atap, kaca jendela); atau evaluasi pemanasan alternatif, ventilasi, atau sistem pendingin udara. Untuk bangunan federal, Kongres dan Presiden telah mengamanatkan, melalui undang-undang dan perintah eksekutif, tujuan konservasi energi itu harus dipenuhi menggunakan langkah-langkah hemat biaya. Siklus hidup pendekatan biaya diamanatkan sebagai sarana evaluasi efektivitas biaya. 4.3 KARAKTERISTIK UMUM INVESTASI MODAL 4.3.1 Karakteristik Investasi Modal Ketika perusahaan menghabiskan uang, pengeluaran uang tunai dapat secara luas dikategorikan ke dalam satu dari dua klasifikasi; pengeluaran atau investasi modal. Pengeluaran umumnya pengeluaran kas yang rutin, sedang berlangsung, dan diperlukan untuk operasi bisnis yang biasa. Investasi modal, di sisi lain, pada umumnya lebih strategis dan memiliki efek jangka panjang. Keputusan dibuat mengenai investasi modal biasanya dilakukan pada tingkat yang lebih tinggi dalam hierarki organisasi dan bawa konsekuensi pajak tambahan dibandingkan dengan pengeluaran. Tiga karakteristik investasi modal adalah dari perhatian saat melakukan analisis biaya siklus hidup. Pertama, investasi modal biasanya memerlukan biaya awal yang relatif besar. "Relatif besar" bisa berarti beberapa ratus dolar ke perusahaan kecil atau jutaan dolar ke perusahaan besar. Biaya awal dapat terjadi sebagai tunggal pengeluaran seperti membeli sistem pemanas baru atau terjadi selama beberapa tahun seperti mendesain dan membangun gedung baru. Ini tidak biasa bahwa dana tersedia untuk proyek investasi modal terbatas. Dengan kata lain, jumlah biaya awal semua proyek yang layak dan menarik melebihi total dana yang tersedia. Ini menciptakan situasi yang dikenal sebagai modal penjatahan yang memberlakukan persyaratan khusus pada analisis investasi. Topik ini akan dibahas di Bagian 4.8.3.
  3. 3. Karakteristik penting kedua dari investasi modal adalah bahwa manfaat (pendapatan atau tabungan) yang dihasilkan dari biaya awal terjadi di masa depan, secara normal selama bertahun-tahun. Periode antara awal biaya dan arus kas terakhir di masa depan adalah siklus hidup atau kehidupan dari investasi. Adalah fakta bahwa arus kas terjadi kehidupan investasi yang membutuhkan pengenalan konsep nilai waktu uang untuk mengevaluasi investasi dengan tepat. Jika banyak investasi sedang dievaluasi dan jika kehidupan investasi tidak sama, istimewa pertimbangan harus diberikan pada masalah pemilihan cakrawala perencanaan yang tepat untuk analisis. Perencanaan masalah cakrawala diperkenalkan di Bagian 4.8.5. Karakteristik penting terakhir dari investasi modal adalah bahwa mereka relatif ireversibel. Sering, setelah investasi awal dilakukan, diakhiri atau secara signifikan mengubah sifat investasi modal memiliki konsekuensi biaya (biasanya negatif) yang substansial. Ini adalah salah satu alasan bahwa keputusan investasi modal biasanya dievaluasi pada tingkat yang lebih tinggi hierarki organisasi daripada keputusan biaya operasi. 4.3.2 Kategori Biaya Investasi Modal Dalam hampir setiap kasus, biaya yang terjadi melebihi umur investasi modal dapat diklasifikasikan menjadi satu kategori berikut: • Harga awal, • Pengeluaran dan Pendapatan Tahunan, • Penggantian dan Perawatan Berkala, atau • Nilai sisa. Sebagai asumsi penyederhanaan, arus kas yang mana terjadi selama satu tahun umumnya disimpulkan dan dianggap sebagai arus kas akhir tahun tunggal. Sementara pendekatan ini tidak memperkenalkan beberapa ketidaktepatan dalam evaluasi, itu umumnya tidak dianggap sebagai signifikan relatif terhadap level estimasi terkait dengan proyeksi kas masa depan mengalir. Biaya awal termasuk semua biaya yang terkait dengan menyiapkan investasi untuk layanan. Ini termasuk biaya pembelian serta biaya pemasangan dan persiapan. Biaya awal biasanya tidak berulang selama umur sebuah investasi. Pengeluaran dan pendapatan tahunan adalah biaya dan manfaat berulang yang dihasilkan di seluruh kehidupan investasi. Penggantian dan biaya perawatan berkala mirip dengan pengeluaran dan pendapatan tahunan kecuali bahwa mereka tidak (atau tidak diharapkan) terjadi setiap tahun. Nilai sisa (atau residual) dari investasi adalah pendapatan (atau biaya) yang dikaitkan dengan pelepasan dari investasi pada akhir masa manfaatnya. 4.3.3 Diagram Aliran Uang Cara mudah untuk menampilkan pendapatan (tabungan) dan biaya yang terkait dengan investasi adalah uang tunai diagram alir. Dengan menggunakan diagram arus kas, waktu arus kas lebih jelas dan peluang menerapkan nilai waktu dari konsep uang dengan tepat ditingkatkan. Dengan latihan, pola arus kas yang berbeda dapat diakui dan mereka, pada gilirannya, mungkin paling menyarankan pendekatan langsung untuk analisis. Biasanya menguntungkan untuk menentukan waktu bingkai di mana arus kas terjadi pertama kali. Ini menetapkan skala horizontal dari diagram arus kas. Ini skala dibagi menjadi periode waktu yang sering, tapi tidak selalu, bertahun-tahun. Penerimaan dan pencairan adalah kemudian
  4. 4. terletak pada skala waktu sesuai dengan spesifikasi masalah. Pengeluaran atau penerimaan individu adalah ditunjukkan dengan menggambar garis-garis vertikal yang ditempatkan dengan tepat sepanjang skala waktu. Besarnya relatif bisa disarankan oleh ketinggian, tetapi skala yang tepat umumnya tidak meningkatkan kebermaknaan diagram. Garis terarah ke atas menunjukkan arus kas masuk (pendapatan atau tabungan) sementara garis yang mengarah ke bawah menunjukkan uang tunai arus keluar (biaya) Gambar 4.2 mengilustrasikan diagram arus kas. Uang tunai arus yang digambarkan mewakili evaluasi ekonomi apakah akan memilih pemanasan alas tiang dan udara jendela sistem pendingin atau pompa panas untuk rumah ranger di taman nasional [Fuller dan Petersen, 1994]. Biaya diferensial yang terkait dengan keputusan tersebut adalah: • Biaya pompa panas (cash outflow) $ 1500 lebih dari sistem alas tiang, • Pompa panas menghemat (arus kas masuk) $ 380 per tahun dalam biaya listrik, • Pompa panas memiliki biaya pemeliharaan tahunan $ 50 lebih tinggi (arus kas keluar), • Pompa panas memiliki nilai penyelamatan $ 150 lebih tinggi (arus kas masuk) pada akhir 15 tahun, • Pompa panas membutuhkan $ 200 pengganti pemeliharaan (cash outflow) pada akhir tahun 8. Meskipun diagram arus kas hanyalah grafik representasi pendapatan dan pengeluaran, mereka harus menunjukkan informasi sebanyak mungkin. Selama fase analisis, akan bermanfaat untuk menunjukkan Minimum Attractive Tingkat Pengembalian (tingkat bunga yang digunakan untuk memperhitungkan nilai waktu uang dalam masalah) pada uang tunai diagram alir, meskipun ini telah dihilangkan pada Gambar 4.2. Persyaratan untuk diagram arus kas yang baik adalah kelengkapan, akurasi, dan keterbacaan. Ukuran a diagram yang sukses adalah orang lain yang bisa mengerti masalah sepenuhnya dari itu. 4.4 SUMBER DANA Investasi modal membutuhkan sumber dana. Untuk perusahaan besar beberapa sumber dapat digunakan. Itu proses memperoleh dana untuk investasi modal adalah disebut pembiayaan. Ada dua sumber pendanaan keuangan yang luas; pembiayaan utang dan pembiayaan ekuitas. Hutang pembiayaan melibatkan meminjam dan memanfaatkan uang yang harus dilunasi pada suatu saat nanti. Bunga dibayarkan kepada pihak pemberi pinjaman untuk hak istimewa menggunakan uang. Pembiayaan hutang tidak menciptakan posisi kepemilikan bagi pemberi pinjaman dalam organisasi peminjam. Peminjam diwajibkan untuk membayar pinjaman dana ditambah bunga yang masih harus dibayar sesuai dengan pembayaran susunan acara. Pinjaman mobil dan pinjaman hipotek adalah dua contoh dari jenis pembiayaan ini. Dua primer sumber modal utang adalah pinjaman dan obligasi. Biaya dari modal yang terkait dengan pembiayaan utang relatif mudah untuk menghitung sejak suku bunga dan jadwal pembayaran biasanya didokumentasikan dengan jelas dalam instrumen hukum mengendalikan pengaturan pembiayaan. Manfaat tambahan untuk pembiayaan hutang berdasarkan undang-undang pajak A.S. saat ini (pada April 2000) adalah pembayaran bunga
  5. 5. yang dilakukan oleh perusahaan atas modal hutang dapat dikurangkan dari pajak. Ini secara efektif menurunkan biaya pembiayaan utang karena untuk utang pembiayaan dengan pembayaran bunga yang dapat dikurangkan, biaya modal aftertax diberikan oleh: Biaya ModalAFTERTAX = Biaya ModalBEFORETAX * (1 - PajakPajak) di mana tarif pajak ditentukan oleh undang-undang pajak yang berlaku. Sumber pendanaan kedua yang luas adalah pembiayaan ekuitas. Di bawah pembiayaan ekuitas pemberi pinjaman memperoleh aposisi kepemilikan (atau ekuitas) dalam organisasi peminjam. Sebagai hasil dari posisi kepemilikan ini, Pemberi pinjaman memiliki hak untuk berpartisipasi dalam kesuksesan finansial organisasi secara keseluruhan. Dua sumber utama pembiayaan ekuitas adalah saham dan laba ditahan. Itu biaya modal yang terkait dengan saham banyak diperdebatkan dalam komunitas keuangan. Presentasi terperinci tentang masalah dan pendekatan berada di luar ruang lingkup bab ini. Bahan referensi tambahan bisa dapat ditemukan di Park and Sharp-Bette [1990]. Satu masalah selesai yang ada kesepakatan umum adalah bahwa biaya modal untuk saham lebih tinggi daripada biaya modal untuk utang pembiayaan. Ini setidaknya sebagian disebabkan oleh fakta bahwa pembayaran bunga dapat dikurangkan dari pajak selama persediaan pembayaran dividen tidak. Jika subjek apa pun lebih banyak diperdebatkan dalam komunitas keuangan daripada biaya modal untuk saham, itu biaya modal untuk laba ditahan. Saldo laba adalah akumulasi surplus laba tahunan yang disimpan oleh perusahaan di dalam kas perusahaan daripada membayar kepada pemegang saham sebagai dividen. Meskipun penghasilan ini dipegang oleh perusahaan, mereka benar-benar milik pemegang saham. Intinya perusahaan adalah menetapkan posisi itu dengan mempertahankan pendapatan dan menginvestasikannya dalam proyek modal, pemegang saham akan raih setidaknya setinggi pengembalian melalui keuangan masa depan sukses karena mereka akan mendapatkan jika penghasilan itu telah dibayarkan sebagai dividen. Oleh karena itu, satu pendekatan umum untuk menilai biaya modal untuk laba ditahan adalah untuk menerapkan biaya modal yang sama seperti untuk saham. Ini, oleh karena itu, mengarah pada hasil yang disepakati secara umum. Itu biaya modal untuk pembiayaan melalui laba ditahan umumnya melebihi biaya modal untuk pembiayaan utang. Dalam banyak kasus, pembiayaan untuk satu set investasi modal diperoleh dengan mengemas kombinasi dari sumber di atas untuk
  6. 6. mencapai tingkat yang diinginkan tersedia dana. Ketika pendekatan ini diambil, keseluruhan biaya modal umumnya dianggap sebagai biaya rata-rata tertimbang modal di semua sumber. Biaya setiap individu dana sumber ditimbang oleh fraksi sumber dari jumlah total dolar yang tersedia. Dengan menjumlahkan semua sumber, biaya modal rata-rata tertimbang dihitung. Contoh 1 Tentukan biaya modal rata-rata tertimbang untuk pembiayaan yang terdiri dari: Pinjaman 25% dengan biaya modal sebelum pajak sebesar 12% / tahun dan 75% laba ditahan dengan biaya modal sebesar 10% / tahun. Tarif pajak efektif perusahaan adalah 34%. Biaya Modal LOANS = 12% * (1 - 0,34) = 7,92% Biaya Modal RETAINEDEARNINGS = 10% Biaya Modal Rata-Rata Tertimbang = (0,25) * 7,92% +(0.75) * 10.00% = 9,48% 4.5 PERTIMBANGAN PAJAK 4.5.1 Setelah Arus Kas Pajak Pajak adalah fakta kehidupan dalam pengambilan keputusan pribadi dan bisnis. Pajak terjadi dalam berbagai bentuk dan terutama dirancang untuk menghasilkan pendapatan bagi entitas pemerintah mulai dari otoritas lokal hingga pemerintah Federal. Beberapa bentuk paling umum pajak adalah pajak penghasilan, pajak ad valorem, pajak penjualan, dan pajak cukai. Arus kas digunakan untuk analisis ekonomi harus selalu disesuaikan untuk dampak gabungan semua pajak yang relevan. Untuk melakukan sebaliknya, abaikan dampak signifikan pajak terhadap pengambilan keputusan ekonomi. Hukum dan peraturan perpajakan sangat rumit dan rumit. Perlakuan rinci atas pertimbangan pajak yang berlaku untuk analisis ekonomi berada di luar cakupan bab ini dan umumnya membutuhkan bantuan seorang profesional dengan pelatihan khusus dalam subjek. Tingkat tinggi ringkasan konsep dan teknik yang berkonsentrasi Pajak penghasilan federal disajikan dalam materi yang mengikuti. Fokusnya adalah pada pajak penghasilan Federal sejak mereka berdampak pada sebagian besar keputusan dan memiliki aplikasi yang relatif luas dan umum. Jumlah pajak Federal yang jatuh tempo ditentukan berdasarkan tarif pajak dikalikan dengan penghasilan kena pajak. Itu harga (per April 2000) ditentukan berdasarkan tabel tarif diterbitkan berdasarkan Rekonsiliasi Omnibus Act of 1993 seperti yang ditunjukkan pada Tabel 4.1. Tergantung pada kisaran pendapatan, tarif pajak marjinal bervariasi dari 15% dari penghasilan kena pajak hingga 39% dari penghasilan kena pajak. Penghasilan kena pajak dihitung oleh mengurangkan pengurangan yang diijinkan dari pendapatan kotor. Kotor pendapatan dihasilkan ketika perusahaan menjual produknya atau layanan. Pengurangan yang diizinkan termasuk gaji dan upah, bahan, pembayaran bunga, dan penyusutan serta biaya lain untuk melakukan bisnis sebagaimana dirinci dalam peraturan perpajakan. Perhitungan pajak terhutang dan setelah pajak tunai arus (ATCF) membutuhkan pengetahuan tentang: • Sebelum Arus Kas Pajak (BTCF), kas proyek bersih mengalir sebelum pertimbangan pajak yang terhutang, pinjaman pembayaran, dan pembayaran obligasi; • Total pembayaran pinjaman yang dikaitkan dengan proyek, termasuk rincian komponen pokok dan bunga dari pembayaran;
  7. 7. • Total pembayaran obligasi yang dapat diatribusikan ke proyek, termasuk rincian komponen penukaran dan bunga dari pembayaran; dan • Tunjangan penyusutan yang dikaitkan dengan proyek. Dengan ketersediaan informasi di atas, prosedur untuk menentukan ATCF setiap tahun hasil menggunakan perhitungan berikut untuk setiap tahun: • Penghasilan Kena Pajak = BTCF - Bunga Pinjaman - Bunga Obligasi - Penghentian • Pajak = Penghasilan Kena Pajak * Tarif Pajak • ATCF = BTCF - Total Pembayaran Pinjaman - Total Obligasi Pembayaran – Pajak Pengamatan penting adalah bahwa Penyusutan mengurangi Penghasilan Kena Pajak (karenanya, pajak) tetapi tidak secara langsung masuk ke dalam perhitungan ATCF karena itu bukan arus kas benar. Ini bukan arus kas sejati karena tidak ada uang tunai berpindah tangan. Penyusutan adalah konsep akuntansi desain untuk merangsang bisnis dengan mengurangi pajak atas kehidupan aset. Bagian selanjutnya memberikan informasi tambahan tentang depresiasi. 4.5.2 Penyusutan Sebagian besar aset yang digunakan dalam bisnis mengalami penurunan nilai seiring waktu. Undang-undang pajak penghasilan Federal A.S. memungkinkan pengurangan yang wajar dari penghasilan kena pajak ke memungkinkan untuk ini. Pengurangan ini disebut depresiasi tunjangan. Agar dapat didepresiasi, suatu aset harus memenuhi tiga kondisi utama: (1) itu harus dipegang oleh bisnis untuk tujuan menghasilkan pendapatan, (2) harus dipakai habis atau dikonsumsi selama penggunaannya, dan (3) itu harus memiliki umur lebih dari satu tahun. Banyak metode penyusutan telah diizinkan menurut undang-undang pajak A.S. selama bertahun-tahun. Di antara metode-metode ini adalah garis lurus, jumlah tahun-tahun- tahun, saldo menurun, dan sistem pemulihan biaya dipercepat. Deskripsi metode ini dapat ditemukan di banyak referensi termasuk buku teks analisis ekonomi [White, et al.,1998]. Metode yang saat ini digunakan untuk depresiasi aset yang digunakan setelah 1986 adalah
  8. 8. Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System (MACRS). Penentuan pengurangan penyusutan MACRS yang diijinkan untuk suatu aset adalah fungsi dari (1) kelas properti aset, (2) dasar aset, dan (3) tahun dalam pemulihan aset periode pemotongan dihitung. Delapan kelas properti didefinisikan untuk aset yang dapat disusutkan berdasarkan MACRS. Kelas properti dan beberapa contoh properti yang termasuk dalam setiap kelas adalah ditunjukkan pada Tabel 4.2. Panduan pajak profesional disarankan untuk menentukan kelas properti MACRS untuk a aset spesifik. Dasar dari suatu aset adalah biaya penempatan aset tersebut dalam pelayanan. Dalam kebanyakan kasus, dasarnya termasuk pembelian biaya aset ditambah biaya yang diperlukan untuk menempatkan aset dalam layanan (mis., biaya pemasangan). Diberikan kelas properti aset dan dapat didepresiasi dasar penyisihan penyusutan untuk setiap tahun umur aset dapat ditentukan dari nilai tabled dari Persentase MACRS. Persentase MACRS menentukan persentase dasar aset yang diizinkan sebagai pengurangan selama setiap tahun dari periode pemulihan aset. Persentase MACRS menurunkan tahun pemulihan (usia kelas aset) dan properti ditunjukkan pada Tabel 4.3. Contoh 2 Menentukan cadangan penyusutan selama setiap tahun pemulihan untuk properti 5 tahun MACRS dengan basis $ 10.000. Pengurangan Tahun 1: $ 10.000 * 20,00% = $ 2.000 Pengurangan Tahun 2: $ 10.000 * 32,00% = $ 3.200 Pengurangan Tahun 3: $ 10.000 * 19,20% = $ 1.920 Pengurangan Tahun 4: $ 10.000 * 11,52% = $ 1.152 Pengurangan Tahun 5: $ 10.000 * 11,52% = $ 1.152 Pengurangan Tahun 6: $ 10.000 * 5,76% = $ 576 Jumlah potongan dihitung dalam Contoh 2 adalah $ 10.000 yang berarti bahwa aset tersebut "sepenuhnya disusutkan" setelah enam tahun. Meskipun tidak ditampilkan di sini, tabel mirip dengan Tabel 4.3 tersedia untuk 27,5-Tahun dan Kelas properti 31,5-Tahun. Penggunaannya mirip dengan itu diuraikan di atas kecuali bahwa penyusutan dihitung bulanan, bukan tahunan. 4.6 NILAI WAKTU DARI KONSEP UANG
  9. 9. 4.6.1 Pendahuluan Kebanyakan orang memiliki intuisi tentang waktu nilai uang. Diberi pilihan antara $ 100 hari ini dan $ 100 satu tahun dari hari ini, hampir semua orang lebih suka $ 100 hari ini. Mengapa demikian? Dua faktor utama menyebabkan preferensi waktu ini terkait dengan uang; bunga dan inflasi. Bunga adalah kemampuan untuk mendapatkan pengembalian uang yang dipinjamkan daripada dikonsumsi. Dengan mengambil $ 100 hari ini dan menempatkannya dalam bunga membawa rekening bank (mis., meminjamkannya ke bank), satu tahun dari hari ini jumlah yang lebih besar dari $ 100 akan menjadi tersedia untuk penarikan. Jadi, ambil $ 100 hari ini dan meminjamkannya untuk mendapatkan bunga, menghasilkan jumlah yang lebih besar dari $ 100 satu tahun dari hari ini dan dengan demikian lebih disukai. Itu jumlah lebih dari $ 100 yang akan tersedia tergantung pada tingkat bunga yang dibayarkan oleh bank. Itu bagian selanjutnya mengembangkan matematika dari hubungan antara suku bunga dan waktu arus kas. Faktor kedua yang mengarah pada preferensi waktu yang terkait dengan uang adalah inflasi. Inflasi adalah a subjek yang kompleks tetapi secara umum dapat digambarkan sebagai a penurunan daya beli uang. Benturan inflasi adalah "keranjang barang" yang dapat dikonsumsi konsumen beli hari ini dengan $ 100 mengandung lebih dari "keranjang" nya konsumen dapat membeli satu tahun mulai hari ini. Penurunan ini dalam daya beli adalah hasil dari inflasi. Subjek inflasi dibahas dalam Bagian 4.9.4. 4.6.2 Matematika yang Menarik Matematika bunga harus menjelaskan jumlah dan waktu arus kas. Formula dasar untuk mempelajari dan memahami perhitungan bunga adalah:
  10. 10. Fn = P + In dimana: Fn = jumlah uang masa depan pada akhir tahun ke-9, P = jumlah uang sekarang pada awal tahun yaitu n tahun sebelumnya Fn, In = jumlah akumulasi bunga di atas n tahun, dan n = jumlah tahun antara P dan F Tujuan mempelajari matematika yang menarik adalah untuk mengembangkan formula untuk Fn yang hanya dinyatakan dalam ketentuan jumlah sekarang P, tingkat bunga tahunan i, dan jumlah tahun n. Ada dua pendekatan utama untuk menentukan nilai In; bunga sederhana dan bunga majemuk. Di bawah bunga sederhana, bunga diterima (dibebankan) hanya pada jumlah awal yang dipinjamkan (dipinjam). Di bawah bunga majemuk, bunga diperoleh (dikenakan biaya) pada jumlah awal yang dipinjamkan (dipinjam) ditambah bunga yang diakumulasikan dari periode sebelumnya.
  11. 11. 4.6.3 Bunga Sederhana Untuk bunga sederhana, bunga diperoleh (dibebankan) hanya pada jumlah pokok asli pada tingkat i% per tahun (dinyatakan sebagai i% / tahun). Tabel 4.4 mengilustrasikan perhitungan tahunan bunga sederhana. Dalam Tabel 4.4 dan rumus yang mengikuti, tingkat bunga saya menjadi dinyatakan sebagai jumlah desimal (mis., bunga 8% dinyatakan sebagai 0,08). Pada awal tahun 1 (akhir tahun 0), P dolar (mis., $ 100) disimpan dalam akun yang menghasilkan i% / tahun (mis., 8% / tahun atau 0,08) bunga sederhana. Di bawah peracikan sederhana, selama tahun 1 dolar P ($ 100) menghasilkan P * i dolar ($ 100 * 0,08 = $ 8) dari bunga. Di akhir tahun 1 saldo dalam akun diperoleh dengan menambahkan P dolar (pokok asli, $ 100) ditambah P * i (bunganya diperoleh selama tahun 1, $ 8) untuk mendapatkan P + P * i ($ 100 + $ 8 = $ 108). Melalui manipulasi aljabar, the saldo akhir tahun 1 dapat diekspresikan secara matematis sebagai P * (1 + i) dolar ($ 100 * 1.08 = $ 108). Awal tahun 2 adalah titik waktu yang sama dengan akhir tahun 1 sehingga saldo dalam akun adalah P * (1 + i) dolar ($ 108). Selama tahun 2 akun kembali menghasilkan P * i dolar ($ 8) dari bunga sejak di bawah peracikan sederhana, bunga dibayarkan hanya pada jumlah pokok awal P ($ 100). Jadi pada akhir tahun 2, saldo dalam akun diperoleh dengan menambahkan P dolar (pokok asli) ditambah P * i (bunga dari tahun 1) ditambah P * i ( bunga dari tahun 2) untuk mendapatkan P + P * i + P * i ($ 100 + $ 8 + $ 8 = $ 116). Setelah beberapa manipulasi aljabar, ini dapat ditulis dengan nyaman secara matematis sebagai P * (1 + 2 * i) dolar ($ 100 * 1,16 = $ 116). Tabel 4.4 memperluas logika di atas ke tahun 3 dan kemudian menggeneralisasi pendekatan untuk tahun n. Jika kami mengembalikan kami memperhatikan tujuan awal kami mengembangkan formula untuk Fn yang diekspresikan hanya dalam hal masa kini jumlah P, tingkat bunga tahunan i, dan jumlah tahun n, perkembangan di atas dan hasil Tabel 4.4 dapat diringkas sebagai berikut: Untuk Bunga Sederhana Fn = P (1 + n * i)
  12. 12. Contoh 3 Tentukan saldo yang akan diakumulasikan pada akhir tahun 4 di akun yang membayar 10% / tahun bunga sederhana jika deposit $ 500 dilakukan hari ini. Fn = P * (1 + n * i) F4 = 500 * (1 + 4 * 0.10) F4 = 500 * (1 + 0,40) F4 = 500 * (1,40) F4 = $ 700 4.6.4 Bunga Majemuk Untuk bunga majemuk, bunga diperoleh (dibebankan) pada jumlah pokok asli ditambah akumulasi apa pun bunga dari tahun-tahun sebelumnya dengan tingkat i% per tahun (i% / thn). Tabel 4.5 menggambarkan perhitungan tahunan bunga majemuk. Dalam Tabel 4.5 dan formula mana ikuti, saya dinyatakan sebagai jumlah desimal (mis., bunga 8% dinyatakan sebagai 0,08). Pada awal tahun 1 (akhir tahun 0), P dolar (mis., $ 100) disimpan dalam akun yang menghasilkan i% / tahun (mis., 8% / tahun atau 0,08) bunga majemuk. Di bawah bunga majemuk, selama tahun 1 P dolar ($ 100) menghasilkan P * i dolar ($ 100 * 0,08 = $ 8) dari bunga. Perhatikan ini sama dengan jumlah yang diperoleh dengan peracikan sederhana. Hasil ini diharapkan sejak bunga yang diperoleh di tahun-tahun sebelumnya adalah nol untuk tahun 1. Di akhir tahun tahun 1 saldo dalam akun diperoleh dengan menambahkan P dolar (pokok awal, $ 100) ditambah P * i (bunga yang diperoleh selama tahun 1, $ 8) untuk mendapatkan P + P * i ($ 100 + $ 8 = $ 108). Melalui manipulasi aljabar, the saldo akhir tahun 1 dapat diekspresikan secara matematis sebagai P * (1 + i) dolar ($ 100 * 1.08 = $ 108). Selama tahun 2 dan tahun-tahun berikutnya, kita mulai lihat kekuatan (jika Anda adalah pemberi pinjaman) atau penalti (jika Anda adalah pemberi pinjaman) peminjam) dari bunga majemuk atas bunga sederhana.
  13. 13. Awal tahun 2 adalah titik waktu yang sama dengan akhir tahun 1 sehingga saldo dalam akun adalah P * (1 + i) dolar ($ 108). Selama tahun 2 akun menghasilkan i% bunga atas pokok asli, P dolar ($ 100), dan itu menghasilkan bunga i% atas akumulasi bunga dari tahun 1, P * i dolar ($ 8). Dengan demikian bunga yang diperoleh pada tahun ke 2 adalah [P + P * i] * i dolar ([$ 100 + $ 8] * 0,08 = $ 8,64). Saldo pada akhir tahun 2 diperoleh dengan menambahkan P dolar (Rupiah) pokok asli) ditambah P * i (bunga dari tahun 1) ditambah [P + P * i] * i (bunga dari tahun 2) untuk diperoleh P + P * i + [P + P * i] * i dolar ($ 100 + $ 8 + $ 8,64 = $ 116,64). Setelah beberapa manipulasi aljabar, ini dapat ditulis dengan nyaman secara matematis sebagai P * (1 + i) n dolar ($ 100 * 1,082 = $ 116,64). Tabel 4.5 memperluas logika di atas ke tahun 3 dan kemudian menggeneralisasi pendekatan untuk tahun n. Jika kami mengembalikan kami memperhatikan tujuan awal kami mengembangkan formula untuk Fn yang diekspresikan hanya dalam hal masa kini jumlah P, tingkat bunga tahunan i, dan jumlah tahun n, perkembangan di atas dan hasil Tabel 4.5 dapat diringkas sebagai berikut: Untuk Bunga Majemuk Fn = P (1 + i) n Contoh 4 Ulangi Contoh 3 dengan menggunakan bunga majemuk dari bunga sederhana. Fn = P * (1 + i) n F4 = 500 * (1 + 0,10) 4 F4 = 500 * (1.10) 4 F4 = 500 * (1.4641) F4 = $ 732,05 Perhatikan bahwa saldo yang tersedia untuk penarikan adalah lebih tinggi dengan bunga majemuk ($ 732,05> $ 700,00). Hal ini disebabkan oleh pendapatan bunga pokok dan bunga daripada menghasilkan bunga hanya pada pokok asli.Karena bunga majemuk jauh lebih umum dalam praktik daripada bunga sederhana, sisa bab ini adalah berdasarkan bunga majemuk kecuali secara eksplisit dinyatakan lain. 4.6.5 Jumlah Tunggal Arus Kas Nilai waktu dari masalah uang yang melibatkan bunga majemuk adalah umum. Karena ini sering terjadi butuhkan, tabel nilai waktu bunga majemuk uang faktor-faktor dapat ditemukan di sebagian besar buku dan manual referensi yang berhubungan dengan analisis ekonomi. Faktor (1 + i) n adalah dikenal sebagai jumlah tunggal, faktor nilai masa depan atau tunggal pembayaran, faktor jumlah majemuk. Faktor ini dilambangkan (F | P, i, n) di mana F menunjukkan jumlah masa depan, P menunjukkan a jumlah sekarang, i adalah suku bunga (dinyatakan sebagai per jumlah centase), dan n menunjukkan beberapa tahun. Itu faktor (F | P, i, n) dibaca “untuk menemukan F yang diberikan P pada i% untuk n tahun. "Tabel nilai (F | P, i, n) untuk nilai yang dipilih dari i dan n disediakan dalam Lampiran 4A. Tabel nilai dalam Lampiran 4A disusun sedemikian rupa sehingga bersifat tahunan suku bunga (i) menentukan halaman yang sesuai, nilai waktu dari faktor uang (F | P) menentukan kolom yang sesuai, dan jumlah tahun (n) menentukan baris yang sesuai.
  14. 14. Contoh 5 Ulangi Contoh 4 menggunakan jumlah tunggal, masa depan faktor nilai. Fn = P * (1 + i) n Fn = P * (F | P, i, n) F4 = 500 * (F | P, 10%, 4) F4 = 500 * (1.4641) F4 = 732.05 Formula di atas untuk bunga majemuk memungkinkan kita untuk memecahkan untuk F yang tidak diketahui diberikan P, i, dan n. Bagaimana jika kami ingin menentukan P dengan nilai F, i, dan n? Kita dapat memperoleh hubungan ini dari kompleks rumus bunga di atas: Fn = P (1 + i) n membagi kedua sisi dengan (1 + i) n hasil P = Fn(1 + i) n yang dapat ditulis ulang sebagai P = Fn (1 + i) -n Faktor (1 + i) -n dikenal sebagai jumlah tunggal, sekarang faktor nilai atau pembayaran tunggal, faktor nilai sekarang. Ini faktor dilambangkan (P | F, i, n) dan dibaca “untuk menemukan P yang diberikan F at i% selama n tahun. ”Tabel (P | F, i, n) disediakan di Lampiran 4A. Contoh 6 Untuk mengakumulasi $ 1000 lima tahun dari hari ini di akun menghasilkan 8% / tahun bunga majemuk, berapa banyak harus disimpan hari ini? P = Fn * (1 + i) -n P = F5 * (P | F, i, n) P = 1000 * (P | F, 8%, 5) P = 1000 * (0,6806) P = 680.60 Untuk memverifikasi solusi Anda, cobalah mengalikan 680.60 * (F | P, 8%, 5). Apa yang diharapkan dari suatu hasil? (Menjawab: $ 1000) Jika Anda masih belum yakin, coba bangun meja seperti Tabel 4.5 untuk menghitung masing-masing saldo akhir tahun tahun selama lima tahun. 4.6.6 Arus Kas Seri Setelah mempertimbangkan transformasi satu jumlah nilai masa depan ketika diberi jumlah sekarang dan dan sebaliknya, mari kita generalisasikan ke serangkaian arus kas. Itu nilai masa depan dari serangkaian arus kas hanyalah jumlah dari nilai masa depan dari setiap arus kas individu. Demikian pula, nilai sekarang dari serangkaian arus kas adalah jumlah nilai sekarang dari arus kas individu. Contoh 7 Tentukan nilai masa depan (akumulasi total) pada akhir tujuh tahun dalam akun yang menghasilkan 5% / tahun jika deposit $ 600 dibuat hari ini dan deposit $ 1000 adalah dibuat pada akhir tahun kedua?
  15. 15. untuk deposit $ 600, n = 7 (tahun antara hari ini dan akhir tahun 7) untuk deposit $ 1000, n = 5 (tahun antara akhir tahun 2 dan akhir tahun 7) F7 = 600 * (F | P, 5%, 7) + 1000 * (F | P, 5%, 5) F7 = 600 * (1.4071) + 1000 * (1.2763) F7 = 844.26 + 1276.30 = $ 2120.56 Contoh 8 Tentukan jumlah yang harus disetor hari ini (nilai sekarang) di akun yang membayar 6% / bunga Anda jika Anda ingin menarik $ 500 empat tahun dari hari ini dan $ 600 delapan tahun dari hari ini (menyisakan nol akun setelah penarikan $ 600). untuk deposit $ 500 n = 4, untuk deposit $ 600 n = 8 P = 500 * (P | F, 6%, 4) + 600 * (P | F, 6%, 8) P = 500 * (0.7921) + 600 * (0.6274) P = 396.05 + 376.44 = $ 772.49 4.6.7 Arus Kas Seri yang Seragam Serangkaian arus kas seragam ada saat kas aliran dalam rangkaian terjadi setiap tahun dan semuanya sama di nilai. Gambar 4.3 menunjukkan diagram arus kas suatu seri penarikan seragam. Seri seragam memiliki panjang 4 dan jumlah 2000. Jika kita ingin menentukan jumlah uang yang harus disetor hari ini untuk mendukung serangkaian penarikan ini mulai satu tahun mulai hari ini, kita bisa menggunakan pendekatan yang digambarkan dalam Contoh 8 di atas untuk menentukan komponen nilai sekarang untuk setiap arus kas individu. Pendekatan ini akan mengharuskan kami untuk menjumlahkan serangkaian faktor berikut (dengan asumsi tingkat bunga 9% / tahun): P = 2000 * (P | F, 9%, 1) + 2000 * (P | F, 9%, 2) + 2000 * (P | F, 9%, 3) + 2000 * (P | F, 9%, 4) Setelah beberapa manipulasi aljabar, ungkapan ini bisa disajikan kembali sebagai: P = 2000 * [(P | F, 9%, 1) + (P | F, 9%, 2) + (P | F, 9%, 3) + (P | F, 9%, 4)] P = 2000 * [(0,9174) + (0,8417) + (0,7722) + (0,7084)] P = 2000 * [3.2397] = $ 6479.40 Untungnya, seri seragam sering terjadi cukup dalam praktik untuk membenarkan nilai tabulasi untuk menghilangkan kebutuhan untuk menjumlahkan serangkaian faktor (P | F, i, n)
  16. 16. berulang kali. Untuk mengakomodasi faktor seri yang seragam, kita perlu tambahkan simbol baru ke nilai waktu kita dari terminologi uang di samping simbol jumlah tunggal P dan F. The simbol "A" digunakan untuk menunjuk serangkaian uang tunai yang seragam mengalir. Ketika berhadapan dengan arus kas seri yang seragam, maka simbol A menunjukkan jumlah setiap kas tahunan arus dan n menunjukkan jumlah arus kas dalam seri. Faktor (P | A, i, n) dikenal sebagai seragam seri, faktor nilai sekarang dan dibaca “untuk menemukan P yang diberikan A at i% selama n tahun. ”Tabel (P | A, i, n) disediakan di Lampiran 4A. Ekspresi aljabar juga dapat diturunkan untuk faktor (P | A, i, n) yang mengekspresikan P dalam istilah dari A, i, dan n. Derivasi formula ini dihilangkan di sini, tetapi ekspresi yang dihasilkan ditunjukkan pada tabel ringkasan (Tabel 4.6) di akhir bagian ini. Pengamatan penting saat menggunakan (P | A, i, n) faktornya adalah bahwa "P" yang dihasilkan dari perhitungan terjadi satu periode sebelum arus kas "A" pertama. Di kami contoh penarikan pertama ("A" pertama) terjadi satu tahun setelah deposit ("P"). Menyatakan kembali contoh masalah di atas menggunakan faktor (P | A, i, n), itu menjadi: P = A * (P | A, i, n) P = 2000 * (P | A, 9%, 4) P = 2000 * (3.2397) = $ 6479.40 Hasil ini identik (seperti yang diharapkan) dengan hasilnya menggunakan faktor (P | F, i, n). Dalam kedua kasus, interpretasi hasilnya adalah sebagai berikut: jika kami menyetor $ 6479,40 pada sebuah akun yang membayar bunga 9% / tahun, kita bisa melakukan penarikan $ 2000 per tahun selama empat tahun mulai satu tahun setelah setoran awal untuk menghabiskan akun di akhir 4 tahun. Hubungan timbal balik antara P dan A adalah dilambangkan dengan faktor (A | P, i, n) dan disebut seri seragam, faktor pengembalian modal. Tabel (A | P, i, n) adalah disediakan dalam Lampiran 4A dan ekspresi aljabar untuk (A | P, i, n) ditunjukkan pada Tabel 4.6 di akhir ini bagian. Faktor ini memungkinkan kita untuk menentukan jumlahnya dari penarikan tahunan yang sama "A" (mulai satu tahun setelah setoran) yang dapat dibuat dari setoran awal "P." Contoh 9 Tentukan penarikan tahunan yang sama yang bisa dibuat selama 8 tahun dari setoran awal $ 9000 dalam akun yang membayar 12% / tahun. Penarikan pertama adalah dibuat satu tahun setelah setoran awal. A = P * (A | P, 12%, 8) A = 9000 * (0.2013) A = $ 1811.70 Faktor-faktor juga tersedia untuk hubungan antara nilai masa depan (jumlah akumulasi) dan seri yang seragam. Faktor (F | A, i, n) dikenal sebagai seragam seri faktor nilai masa depan dan dibaca "untuk menemukan F diberikan A di i% selama n tahun. ”Faktor timbal balik, (A | F, i, n), adalah dikenal sebagai faktor penyeragaman dana seri seragam dan baca "untuk menemukan A yang diberikan F pada i% selama n tahun." Yang penting observasi ketika menggunakan faktor (F | A, i, n) atau sebuah (A | F, i, n) faktornya adalah bahwa "F" yang dihasilkan dari perhitungan terjadi pada titik waktu yang sama dengan "A"
  17. 17. terakhir arus kas. Ekspresi aljabar untuk (A | F, i, n) dan (F | A, i, n) ditunjukkan pada Tabel 6 di akhir bagian ini. Contoh 10 Jika Anda menyetor $ 2000 per tahun ke individu rekening pensiun dimulai pada ulang tahun ke 24 Anda, caranya banyak yang akan terakumulasi dalam akun pada saat itu deposit Anda pada hari ulang tahun ke-65 Anda? Akun itu membayar 6% / tahun. n = 42 (ulang tahun antara tanggal 24 dan 65, termasuk) F = A * (F | A, 6%, 42) F = 2000 * (175.9505) = $ 351.901 Contoh 11 Jika Anda ingin menjadi seorang jutawan pada hari ulang tahun ke-65 Anda, setoran tahunan berapa harus dibuat dalam akun dimulai pada ulang tahun ke 24 Anda? Akun membayar 10% / tahun. n = 42 (ulang tahun antara tanggal 24 dan 65, termasuk) A = F * (A | F, 10%, 42) A = 1000000 * (0,001860) = $ 1860 4.6.8 Seri Gradien Serangkaian gradien arus kas terjadi ketika nilai arus kas yang diberikan lebih besar dari nilai arus kas periode sebelumnya dengan jumlah konstan. Itu simbol yang digunakan untuk mewakili kenaikan konstan adalah G. Faktor (P | G, i, n) dikenal sebagai deret gradien, faktor nilai sekarang. Tabel (P | G, i, n) disediakan di Lampiran 4A. Ekspresi aljabar juga dapat diturunkan untuk faktor (P | G, i, n) yang mengekspresikan P dalam istilah dari G, i, dan n. Derivasi formula ini dihilangkan di sini, tetapi ekspresi yang dihasilkan ditunjukkan pada tabel ringkasan (Tabel 4.6) di akhir bagian ini. Sudah lazim untuk menemukan rangkaian arus kas itu adalah jumlah dari seri yang seragam dan seri gradien. Gambar 4.4 mengilustrasikan seri seperti itu. Komponen seragam dari seri ini memiliki nilai 1000 dan gradien seri memiliki nilai 500. Dengan konvensi elemen pertama dari seri gradien memiliki nilai nol. Oleh karena itu, dalam Gambar 4.4, baik seri seragam dan seri gradien miliki panjang empat (n = 4). Seperti faktor seri yang seragam, "P" dihitung dengan faktor (P | G, i, n) yang terletak satu periode sebelum elemen pertama dari rangkaian (yang merupakan nol elemen untuk seri gradien). Contoh 12 Asumsikan Anda ingin membuat serangkaian penarikan yang diilustrasikan dalam Gambar 4.4 dari akun yang membayar 15% / tahun. Berapa banyak uang yang harus Anda setor hari ini sehingga akunnya habis pada saat penarikan terakhir? Masalah ini paling baik diselesaikan dengan mengakui bahwa arus kas adalah kombinasi dari serangkaian nilai 1000 dan panjang 4 (mulai dari waktu = 1) ditambah a seri gradien ukuran 500 dan panjang 4 (mulai dari waktu = 1) P = A * (P | A, 15%, 4) + G * (P | G, 15%, 4)
  18. 18. P = 1000 * (2.8550) + 500 * (3.7864) P = 2855.00 + 1893.20 = $ 4748.20 Kadang-kadang berguna untuk mengubah seri gradien untuk seri seragam yang setara dengan panjang yang sama. Kesetaraan dalam konteks ini berarti nilai sekarang (P) dihitung dari seri gradien secara numerik sama dengan nilai sekarang (P) yang dihitung dari seri yang seragam. Salah satu cara untuk menyelesaikan tugas ini dengan nilai waktu dari faktor uang yang telah kita pertimbangkan adalah untuk mengkonversi seri gradien ke nilai sekarang menggunakan faktor (P | G, i, n) lalu konversikan nilai sekarang ini menjadi seri seragam menggunakan faktor (A | P, i, n). Di lain kata-kata: A = [G * (P | G, i, n)] * (A | P, i, n) Pendekatan alternatif adalah dengan menggunakan faktor yang dikenal sebagai faktor konversi seri gradien ke seragam, dilambangkan oleh (A | G, i, n). Tabel (A | G, i, n) disediakan di Lampiran 4A. Ekspresi aljabar juga dapat diturunkan untuk faktor (A | G, i, n) yang menyatakan A dalam hal G, i, dan N. Derivasi formula ini dihilangkan di sini, tetapi ekspresi yang dihasilkan ditunjukkan pada tabel ringkasan (Tabel 4.6) di akhir bagian ini. 4.6.9 Ringkasan Nilai Waktu dari Faktor Uang Tabel 4.6 merangkum nilai waktu dari faktor uang yang diperkenalkan pada bagian ini. Nilai waktu dari faktor uang berguna dalam analisis ekonomi karena mereka menyediakan mekanisme untuk mencapai dua fungsi utama: (1) mereka memungkinkan kami untuk mengganti arus kas pada satu titik di waktu dengan arus kas setara (dalam nilai waktu pengertian uang) pada titik waktu yang berbeda dan (2) mereka memungkinkan kami untuk mengkonversi satu pola arus kas ke yang lain (mis., mengonversi jumlah uang tunggal ke jumlah yang setara seri arus kas atau mengonversi seri arus kas ke jumlah tunggal yang setara). Kegunaan keduanya fungsi saat melakukan analisis ekonomi terhadap alternatif akan menjadi jelas dalam Bagian 4.7 dan 4.8 yang mengikuti. TABEL Hal.63 4.6.10 Konsep Kesetaraan dan Ketidakpedulian Sampai titik ini istilah "kesetaraan" telah digunakan beberapa kali tetapi tidak pernah sepenuhnya didefinisikan. Saat ini tepat untuk mendefinisikan kesetaraan secara formal juga sebagai istilah terkait, ketidakpedulian. Dalam analisis ekonomi, "kesetaraan" berarti "the keadaan sama nilainya. "Konsep ini terutama diterapkan pada perbandingan dua atau lebih profil arus kas. Secara khusus, dua (atau lebih) profil arus kas adalah setara jika nilai waktu uang mereka bernilai pada titik waktu yang sama adalah sama. Pertanyaan: Apakah dua arus kas berikut ini setara pada 15% / tahun?
  19. 19. Arus Kas 1: Terima $ 1,322.50 dua tahun dari hari ini Arus Kas 2: Terima $ 1.000,00 hari ini Pendekatan Analisis 1: Bandingkan nilai pada t = 0 (sekarang bernilai) PW (1) = 1.322.50 * (P | F, 15,2) = 1322.50 * 0.756147 = 1.000 PW (2) = 1.000 Jawab: Arus Kas 1 dan Arus Kas 2 adalah setara Pendekatan Analisis 2: Bandingkan nilai pada t = 2 (masa depan bernilai) FW (1) = 1,322.50 FW (2) = 1.000 * (F | P, 15,2) = 1.000 * 1.3225 = 1.322.50 Jawab: Arus Kas 1 dan Arus Kas 2 adalah setara Umumnya perbandingan (karenanya penentuan of equivalence) untuk dua seri arus kas dalam contoh ini akan dibuat sebagai nilai sekarang (t = 0) atau masa depan bernilai (t = 2), tetapi definisi kesetaraan berlaku terlepas dari titik waktu yang dipilih. Sebagai contoh: Pendekatan Analisis 3: Bandingkan nilai pada t = 1 W1 (1) = 1,322.50 * (P | F, 15,1) = 1.322.50 * 0.869565 = 1.150.00 W1 (2) = 1.000 * (F | P, 15.1) = 1.000 * 1.15 = 1.150.00 Jawab: Arus Kas 1 dan Arus Kas 2 adalah setara Jadi, pemilihan titik waktu, t, di mana untuk membuat perbandingan sepenuhnya sewenang- wenang. Jelas namun, beberapa pilihan lebih menarik secara intuitif daripada yang lain (t = 0 dan t = 2 pada contoh di atas). Dalam analisis ekonomi, "ketidakpedulian" berarti "untuk tidak memiliki preferensi ”Konsep ini terutama diterapkan di perbandingan dua atau lebih profil arus kas. Secara khusus, seorang calon investor acuh tak acuh di antara keduanya (atau lebih) profil arus kas jika setara. Pertanyaan: Diberikan dua arus kas berikut pada 15% / tahun mana yang kamu suka? Arus Kas 1: Terima $ 1,322.50 dua tahun dari hari ini Arus Kas 2: Terima $ 1.000,00 hari ini Jawab: Berdasarkan perhitungan kesetaraan di atas, mengingat dua pilihan ini, seorang investor tidak peduli. Konsep kesetaraan dapat digunakan untuk memecahkan a masalah besar, kompleks menjadi serangkaian lebih kecil lebih yang dikelola. Ini dilakukan dengan memanfaatkan fakta bahwa, dalam menghitung nilai ekonomi dari uang tunai profil aliran, setiap bagian dari profil dapat digantikan oleh representasi yang setara tanpa mengubah nilai profil pada titik waktu yang sewenang-wenang. Pertanyaan: Anda diberi pilihan antara (1) menerima P dolar hari ini atau (2) menerima seri arus kas yang diilustrasikan pada Gambar 4.5. Apa yang harus menjadi nilai P untuk Anda menjadi acuh tak acuh di antara dua pilihan jika saya = 12% / tahun? Figure hal.64/752
  20. 20. Pendekatan Analisis: Untuk acuh tak acuh antara pilihan, P harus memiliki nilai sedemikian rupa sehingga kedua alternatif tersebut setara pada 12% / tahun. Jika kita memilih t = 0 sebagai titik umum dalam waktu yang menjadi dasar analisis (pendekatan nilai sekarang), kemudian analisis hasil sebagai berikut. PW (Alt 1) = P Karena P sudah pada t = 0 (hari ini), tidak ada nilai waktu faktor uang terlibat. PW (Alt 2) Langkah 1 - Ganti seri seragam (t = 3 hingga 7) dengan a jumlah tunggal ekuivalen, V2, pada t = 2 (satu periode sebelumnya elemen pertama dari seri). V2 = 2.000 * (P | A, 12%, 5) = 2.000 * 3.6048 = 7.209.60 Langkah 2 - Ganti jumlah tunggal V2, dengan yang setara nilai V0 pada t = 0: PW (Alt 2) = V0 = V2 * (P | F, 12,2) = 7,209.60 * 0.7972 = 5.747.49 Jawaban: Tidak peduli antara dua alternatif, mereka harus setara pada t = 0. Untuk menjadi setara, P harus memiliki nilai $ 5,747.49 4.7 TINDAKAN KEPENTINGAN PROYEK 4.7.1 Pendahuluan Di bagian ini, ukuran nilai investasi proyek diperkenalkan. Langkah-langkah tersebut digunakan untuk mengevaluasi daya tarik peluang investasi tunggal. Langkah-langkah yang akan disajikan adalah (1) nilai sekarang, (2) nilai tahunan, (3) tingkat pengembalian internal, (4) rasio investasi tabungan, dan (5) periode pengembalian. Semua kecuali satu ukuran nilai ini memerlukan tingkat bunga untuk menghitung nilai investasi. Suku bunga ini biasanya disebut sebagai Tingkat Minim Minimum Return (MARR). Ada banyak cara untuk menentukan a nilai MARR untuk analisis investasi dan tidak ada satu arah layak untuk semua aplikasi. Salah satu prinsipnya adalah, diterima secara umum. MARR harus selalu melebihi biaya modal sebagaimana dijelaskan dalam Bagian 4.4, Sumber dari Dana, disajikan sebelumnya dalam bab ini. Dalam semua ukuran nilai di bawah ini, konvensi berikut digunakan untuk mendefinisikan arus kas. Apapun diberikan titik waktu (t = 0, 1, 2, ..., n), mungkin ada keduanya pendapatan (positif) arus kas, Rt, dan biaya (negatif) arus kas, Ct. Arus kas bersih pada t, At, didefinisikan sebagai Rt - Ct. 4.7.2 Nilai Sekarang Pertimbangkan lagi seri arus kas yang diilustrasikan dalam Gambar 4.5. Jika Anda diberi kesempatan untuk "membeli" seri arus kas seharga $ 5,747.49, apakah Anda tertarik untuk membelinya? Jika Anda diharapkan mendapatkan 12% / tahun pengembalian uang Anda (MARR = 12%), berdasarkan pada analisis di bagian sebelumnya, kesimpulan Anda akan menjadi (harus) bahwa Anda acuh tak acuh antara (1) mempertahankan $ 5,747.49 Anda dan (2) menyerahkan $ 5,747.49 Anda. Figure 4.6 hal 64/752 mendukung seri arus kas. Gambar 4.6 mengilustrasikan arus kas bersih dari peluang investasi kedua ini.
  21. 21. Nilai apa yang Anda harapkan jika kami menghitung nilai sekarang (nilai setara semua arus kas pada t = 0) Gambar 4.6? Kita harus berhati-hati dengan tanda-tanda (arah) dari arus kas dalam analisis ini karena beberapa mewakili arus kas keluar (ke bawah) dan beberapa mewakili kas arus masuk (ke atas). PW = -5747,49 + 2000 * (P | A, 12%, 5) * (P | F, 12%, 2) PW = -5747,49 + 2000 * (3,6048) * (0,7972) PW = -5747,49 + 5747,49 = $ 0,00 Nilai nol untuk nilai sekarang menunjukkan ketidakpedulian tentang peluang investasi. Kita akan segera melakukan apa-apa (mis., pertahankan $ 5747.49 kami) berinvestasi dalam peluang. Bagaimana jika pengembalian yang sama (arus kas masuk masa depan) di mana ditawarkan untuk investasi $ 5000 (t = 0 outflow), apakah ini akan lebih atau kurang menarik? Semoga setelah a sedikit refleksi, jelas bahwa ini akan menjadi lebih investasi yang menarik karena Anda mendapatkan hal yang sama kembali tetapi membayar kurang dari jumlah ketidakpedulian untuk mereka. Apa yang terjadi jika menghitung nilai sekarang peluang baru ini? PW = -5000 + 2000 * (P | A, 12%, 5) * (P | F, 12%, 2) PW = -5000 + 2000 * (3,6048) * (0,7972) PW = -5000.00 + 5747.49 = $ 747.49 Nilai positif dari nilai sekarang menunjukkan suatu investasi yang menarik. Jika kita ulangi prosesnya dengan biaya awal lebih besar dari $ 5747.49, seharusnya tidak ada mengherankan bahwa nilai sekarang akan negatif yang menunjukkan investasi yang tidak menarik. Konsep nilai sekarang sebagai ukuran nilai investasi dapat digeneralisasi sebagai berikut: Ukuran Nilai: Nilai Sekarang Deskripsi: Semua arus kas dikonversi ke jumlah tunggal ekuivalen pada waktu nol menggunakan i = MARR. n Pendekatan Perhitungan: PW = A Σ t (P | F, i, t) t = 0 Aturan Keputusan: Jika PW ≥0, maka investasinya menarik. Contoh 13 Memasang jendela termal di gedung kantor kecil diperkirakan menelan biaya $ 10.000. Jendelanya diperkirakan akan bertahan enam tahun dan tidak memiliki nilai penyelamatan saat itu waktu. Penghematan energi dari windows diperkirakan $ 2525 setiap tahun selama
  22. 22. tiga tahun pertama dan $ 3840 untuk masing-masing tiga tahun yang tersisa. Jika MARR adalah 15% / tahun dan ukuran nilai saat ini adalah menjadi digunakan, apakah ini investasi yang menarik? Figure 4.7 hal 65/752 Diagram arus kas untuk jendela termal adalah ditunjukkan pada Gambar 4.7. PW = –10000+2525*(P|F,15%,1)+2525*(P|F,15%,2) +2525*(P|F,15%,3)+3840*(P|F,15%,4)+ 3840*(P|F,15%,5)+ 3840*(P|F,15%,6) PW = –10000+2525*(0.8696)+2525*(0.7561) +2525*(0.6575)+ 3840*(0.5718)+3840*(0.4972)+ 3840*(0.4323) PW = –10000+2195.74+1909.15+1660.19+2195.71 +1909.25+1660.03 PW = $1530.07 Keputusan: PW≥0 ($ 1530.07≥0.0), oleh karena itu investasi jendela menarik. Alternatif (dan lebih sederhana) pendekatan untuk menghitung PW diperoleh dengan mengakui bahwa uang tunai tabungan mengalir adalah dua seri yang seragam; salah satu bernilai $ 2525 dan panjang 3 mulai dari t = 1 dan satu bernilai $ 3840 dan panjang 3 mulai dari t = 4. PW = -10000+2525*(P|A,15%,3)+3840* (P|A,15%,3)*(P|F,15%,3) PW = -10000+2525*(2.2832)+3840*(2.2832)* (0.6575) = $1529.70 Keputusan: PW≥0 ($ 1529.70> 0,0), oleh karena itu investasi jendela menarik. Perbedaan kecil dalam nilai PW disebabkan oleh akumulasi kesalahan pembulatan karena berbagai faktor dibulatkan ke empat tempat di kanan titik desimal. 4.7.3 Nilai Tahunan Alternatif untuk nilai sekarang adalah nilai tahunan. Ukuran nilai tahunan mengubah semua arus kas menjadi seri setara arus kas tahunan yang sama atas kehidupan investasi menggunakan i = MARR. Ukuran nilai tahunan umumnya dihitung dengan terlebih dahulu menghitung nilai sekarang dan kemudian mengalikan ini dengan faktor (A | P, i, n) yang sesuai. Tinjauan menyeluruh atas tabel dalam Lampiran 4A atau persamaan dalam Tabel 4.6 mengarah sampai pada kesimpulan bahwa untuk semua nilai i (i> 0) dan n (n> 0), nilai (A | P, i, n) lebih besar dari nol. Karenanya,
  23. 23. jika PW> 0, maka AW> 0; jika PW <0, maka AW <0; dan jika PW = 0, maka AW = 0 karena satu-satunya perbedaan antara PW dan AW adalah perkalian dengan nilai positif, bukan nol, yaitu (A | P, i, n). Aturan keputusan untuk daya tarik investasi untuk PW dan AW identik; nilai positif menunjukkan suatu investasi yang menarik; nilai negatif menunjukkan investasi yang tidak menarik; nol menunjukkan ketidakpedulian. Seringkali satu-satunya alasan untuk memilih antara AW dan PW sebagai ukuran nilai dalam analisis adalah preferensi pembuat keputusan. Konsep nilai tahunan sebagai ukuran nilai investasi dapat digeneralisasi sebagai berikut: Ukuran Nilai: Nilai Tahunan Deskripsi: Semua arus kas dikonversikan ke rangkaian arus kas tahunan yang sama dan seragam di atas cakrawala perencanaan menggunakan i = MARR. Pendekatan Perhitungan: AW = PW (A | P, i, n) Aturan Keputusan: Jika AW ≥0, maka investasinya menarik. Contoh 14 Pertimbangkan kembali data jendela termal dari Contoh 13. Jika ukuran nilai layak tahunan akan digunakan, adalah ini investasi yang menarik? AW = PW (A | P, 15%, 6) AW = 1529.70 (0.2642) = $ 404.15 / tahun Keputusan: AW ≥0 ($ 404,15> 0,0), oleh karena itu investasi jendela menarik. 4.7.4 Tingkat Pengembalian Internal Salah satu masalah yang terkait dengan penggunaan nilai sekarang atau ukuran nilai tahunan adalah bahwa mereka bergantung pada mengetahui nilai untuk MARR. Sebagai disebutkan dalam pengantar bagian ini, the Nilai "pantas" untuk MARR adalah topik dan banyak diperdebatkan cenderung bervariasi dari perusahaan ke perusahaan dan keputusan pembuat untuk pembuat keputusan. Jika nilai MARR berubah, nilai PW atau AW harus dihitung ulang untuk menentukan apakah daya tarik / tidak menarik suatu investasi telah berubah. Pendekatan tingkat pengembalian internal (IRR) dirancang untuk menghitung tingkat pengembalian yang “internal” proyek. Itu adalah, jika IRR> MARR, proyek ini menarik, jika IRR <MARR, proyek ini tidak menarik, jika IRR = MARR, acuh tak acuh.
  24. 24. Jadi, jika MARR berubah, tidak ada perhitungan baru wajib. Kami hanya membandingkan IRR yang dihitung untuk memproyeksikan ke nilai MARR yang baru dan kami memilikinya keputusan. Nilai IRR biasanya ditentukan melalui a proses coba-coba. Ekspresi untuk saat ini nilai investasi ditulis tanpa menyebutkan a nilai untuk saya dalam nilai waktu dari faktor uang. Kemudian, berbagai nilai i diganti sampai nilai ditemukan yang menetapkan nilai sekarang (PW) sama dengan nol. Nilai dari saya temukan dengan cara ini adalah IRR. Sama menariknya dengan fleksibilitas pendekatan ini, mereka adalah dua kelemahan utama. Pertama, iterasi diperlukan untuk menyelesaikan menggunakan pendekatan coba-coba solusi bisa memakan waktu. Faktor ini dikurangi oleh fakta bahwa sebagian besar spreadsheet dan kalkulator keuangan sudah diprogram untuk menyelesaikan nilai IRR yang diberikan serangkaian arus kas. Kelemahan kedua, dan lebih serius, untuk pendekatan IRR adalah bahwa beberapa seri arus kas memiliki lebih dari satu nilai IRR (mis., lebih dari satu nilai i set ekspresi PW ke nol). Detail pembahasan masalah solusi berganda ini berada di luar ruang lingkup bab ini, tetapi dapat ditemukan di White, et al. [1998], serta sebagian besar referensi analisis ekonomi lainnya. Namun, dapat ditunjukkan bahwa, jika arus kas seri terdiri dari investasi awal (uang tunai negatif mengalir pada t = 0) diikuti oleh serangkaian pengembalian di masa mendatang (arus kas positif atau nol untuk semua t> 0) kemudian IRR unik ada Jika kondisi ini tidak dipenuhi, IRR unik tidak dijamin dan kehati-hatian harus dilakukan dalam membuat keputusan berdasarkan IRR. Konsep tingkat pengembalian internal sebagai ukuran dari nilai investasi dapat digeneralisasi sebagai berikut: Ukuran Nilai: Tingkat Pengembalian Internal Deskripsi: Suku bunga, IRR, ditentukan mana menghasilkan nilai sekarang dari nol. IRR secara implisit mengasumsikan reinvestasi dana yang dipulihkan di IRR. Perhitungan pendekatan: temukan IRR sedemikian rupa sehingga PW = A Σ t (P | F, IRR, t) = 0 t = 0 n Catatan Penting: Bergantung pada seri arus kas, beberapa IRR mungkin ada! Jika seri arus kas terdiri dari investasi awal (arus kas negatif negatif) diikuti oleh serangkaian pengembalian di masa depan (net non-negative cash mengalir), maka IRR unik ada. Aturan Keputusan: Jika IRR unik dan IRR ≥MARR, maka investasinya menarik. Contoh 15 Pertimbangkan kembali data jendela termal dari Contoh 13. Jika tingkat pengembalian internal mengukur nilai yang diinginkan digunakan, apakah ini investasi yang menarik?
  25. 25. Pertama-tama kita perhatikan bahwa seri arus kas memiliki satu investasi negatif diikuti oleh semua pengembalian positif, oleh karena itu, memiliki nilai unik untuk IRR. Untuk seri arus kas seperti itu juga dapat ditunjukkan sebagai saya meningkatkan penurunan PW. Dari contoh 11, kita tahu bahwa untuk i = 15%: PW = -10000 + 2525 * (P | A, 15%, 3) + 3840 * (P | A, 15%, 3) * (P | F, 15%, 3) PW = -10000 + 2525 * (2.2832) + 3840 * (2.2832) * (0,6575) = $ 1529,70 Karena PW> 0, kita harus meningkatkan i untuk mengurangi PW ke nol untuk i = 18%: PW = -10000+2525*(P|A,18%,3)+3840* (P|A,18%,3)*(P|F,18%,3) PW = -10000+2525*(2.1743)+3840*(2.1743)* (0.6086) = $571.50 Karena PW> 0, kita harus meningkatkan i untuk menurunkan PW nol untuk i = 20%: PW = -10000+2525*(P|A,20%,3)+3840* (P|A,20%,3)*(P|F,20%,3) PW = -10000+2525*(2.1065)+3840*(2.1065)* (0.5787) = -$0.01 Meskipun kita bisa interpolasi untuk nilai i yang mana PW = 0 (bukan -0,01), untuk tujuan praktis PW = 0 pada i = 20%, oleh karena itu IRR = 20%. Keputusan: IRR≥MARR (20%> 15%), oleh karena itu jendela investasi itu menarik. 4.7.5 Menyimpan Rasio Investasi Banyak perusahaan terbiasa bekerja dengan rasio biaya manfaat. Ukuran nilai investasi yang konsisten dengan ukuran nilai sekarang dan memiliki bentuk rasio biaya manfaat adalah rasio investasi tabungan (SIR). Aturan keputusan SIR dapat diturunkan dari aturan keputusan nilai sekarang sebagai berikut: Dimulai dengan aturan keputusan PW PW ≥0 mengganti PW dengan ekspresi kalkulasinya sebuah Σ t (P | F, i, t) ≥ 0 t = 0 n yang, menggunakan hubungan At = Rt - Ct, dapat disajikan kembali
  26. 26. n Σ Rt ± Ct (P | F, i, t) ≥ 0 t = 0 yang dapat dipisahkan secara aljabar n Σ Rt (P | F, i, t) ± C Σ t (P | F, i, t) ≥ 0 t = 0 menambahkan istilah kedua untuk kedua sisi ketidaksetaraan n n Σ Rt (P | F, i, t) ≥ Σ Ct (P | F, i, t) t = 0 t = 0 membagi kedua sisi ketidaksetaraan dengan istilah sisi kanan n Σ Rt (P | F, i, t) t = 0 ≥ 1 n Σ Ct (P | F, i, t) t = 0 yang merupakan aturan keputusan untuk SIR. SIR mewakili rasio nilai sekarang pendapatan ke nilai sekarang dari biaya. Jika ini Rasio melebihi satu, investasi menarik. Konsep rasio investasi tabungan sebagai ukuran nilai investasi dapat digeneralisasi sebagai berikut: Ukuran Nilai: Rasio Investasi Tabungan Deskripsi: Rasio nilai sekarang positif arus kas ke nilai sekarang (nilai absolut dari) arus kas negatif dibentuk menggunakan i = MARR. Pendekatan Perhitungan: SIR = n Σ Rt (P | F, i, t) t = 0 n Σ Ct (P | F, i, t) t = 0 Aturan Keputusan: Jika SIR ≥1, maka investasinya menarik.
  27. 27. Contoh 16 Pertimbangkan kembali data jendela termal dari Contoh 13. Jika rasio investasi tabungan ukuran nilainya adalah digunakan, apakah ini investasi yang menarik? Dari contoh 13, kita tahu bahwa untuk i = 15%: n Σ Rt (P | F, i, t) t = 0 SIR = n Σ Ct (P | F, i, t) t = 0 SIR = 2525*(P|A, 15%,3) + 3840*(P|A, 15%,3)*(P|F, 15%,3) 10000 SIR = 11529.70 = 1.15297 10000.00 Keputusan: SIR≥1.0 (1.15297> 1.0), oleh karena itu jendela investasi itu menarik. Pengamatan penting mengenai empat ukuran nilai yang disajikan hingga saat ini (PW, AW, IRR, dan SIR) adalah mereka semua konsisten dan setara. Dengan kata lain, investasi yang menarik di bawah satu ukuran nilai akan menarik di bawah masing – masing ukuran nilai lainnya. Peninjauan keputusan yang ditentukan dalam Contoh 13 hingga 16 akan mengkonfirmasi pengamatan. Karena konsistensinya, tidak perlu menghitung lebih dari satu ukuran investasi layak untuk menentukan daya tarik suatu proyek. Itu Dasar pemikiran untuk menyajikan berbagai tindakan yang pada dasarnya identik untuk pengambilan keputusan adalah bahwa berbagai individu dan perusahaan mungkin memiliki preferensi untuk mengambil pendekatan yang lain. 4.7.6 Periode Pembayaran Periode pengembalian investasi umumnya diambil berarti jumlah tahun yang dibutuhkan untuk pulih investasi awal melalui pengembalian proyek bersih. Itu periode pengembalian adalah ukuran investasi yang populer layak dan muncul dalam berbagai bentuk dalam analisis ekonomi manual literatur dan prosedur perusahaan. Sayangnya, terlalu sering, periode pengembalian digunakan secara tidak tepat dan mengarah ke keputusan yang berfokus secara eksklusif pada hasil jangka pendek dan mengabaikan nilai waktu dari konsep uang. Setelah menyajikan bentuk umum periode pengembalian kekurangan ini akan dibahas. Ukuran Nilai: Periode Payback Deskripsi: Jumlah tahun yang diperlukan untuk memulihkan investasi awal dengan mengakumulasi pengembalian proyek bersih adalah ditentukan.
  28. 28. Perhitungan pendekatan: m PBP = m terkecil sehingga Σ At ≥ C0 t = 1 Aturan Keputusan: Jika PBP kurang dari atau sama dengan batas yang telah ditentukan (sering disebut tingkat rintangan), maka investasi menarik.

