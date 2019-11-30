Da amazonia ao sinodo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Da Amazônia ao Sínodo Caminho percorrido Ir. Afonso Murad ecologiaefe.blogspot.com
O título traduz o objetivo do Sínodo AMAZÔNIA: Novos caminhos para a Igreja e a Ecologia integral Data: 06 a 27 Outubro 20...
Importância da Amazônia para o Brasil e o mundo Segundo Roberto Malvezzi
Ciclo das chuvas • A evapotranspiração das enormes árvores amazônicas produzem “rios voadores”. Eles espalham as chuvas pe...
Ciclo do Carbono Cada árvore captura toneladas de carbono em sua estrutura. Quando as árvores são queimadas o carbono é li...
Biodiversidade e controle do clima • Amazônia tem a maior biodiversidade do mundo. Dalí provêm alimentos fantásticos: açaí...
TUCUMÃ
ACAÍ - JUÇARA
Palmito Pupunha
Sistemas agroflorestais
https://agroflorestadofuturo.com.br
Diversidade de peixes
Diversidade humana • Cultural: povos da floresta (indígenas, quilombolas, ribeirinhos, extrativistas) e das cidades • Étni...
Importância para a Igreja • Área missionária original, com povos, línguas, culturas e religiões diferentes. • Poucos presb...
Apelo que leva ao Sínodo Conversão pastoral -> Evangelii Gaudium Conversão ecológica -> Laudato Si’ Conversão à sinodalida...
Recordando o Hino da CF sobre a Amazônia Seja o verde o sinal da esperança Na Amazônia, rincão da aliança Sem os males que...
Originalidade desse Sínodo Especial • Um grande processo de escuta • Muitas assembleias e encontros em toda a panamazônia ...
Participantes • Antilhas: 4 • Bolívia: 12 • Brasil: 58 • Colômbia: 15 • Equador: 7 • Peru: 11 • Venezuela: 7 • Cúria Roman...
O instrumento de trabalho (esquema) A VOZ DA AMAZÔNIA ECOLOGIA INTEGRAL: O CLAMOR DA TERRA E DOS POBRES IGREJA PROFÉTICA N...
O processo do Sínodo 1ª Semana: Escutar – Ecoar – Refletir (Testemunhos pessoais, celebrações, trabalhos em grupo) 2ª Sema...
Documento Final do Sínodo Introdução Cap 1: Amazônia. Da escuta à conversão integral Cap 2: Novos caminhos de conversão PA...
Em torno do Sínodo • Várias atividades de reflexão, partilha e apresentação de experiências nos Espaços “Amazônia, Casa Co...
Algumas imagens....
Assembleia Sinodal
Via Sacra
Momento celebrativo
Celebração do Pacto da Catacumbas
Imagens: REPAM – Rede Eclesial Panamazônica Afonso Murad Páginas da Internet Disponível em: ecologiaefe.blogspot.com
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Da amazonia ao sinodo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Da amazonia ao sinodo

63 views

Published on

Apresentação didática mostrando o caminho percorrido na realização do Sínodo para a Amazônia, a originalidade do evento e os tipos de participantes.

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Da amazonia ao sinodo

  1. 1. Da Amazônia ao Sínodo Caminho percorrido Ir. Afonso Murad ecologiaefe.blogspot.com
  2. 2. O título traduz o objetivo do Sínodo AMAZÔNIA: Novos caminhos para a Igreja e a Ecologia integral Data: 06 a 27 Outubro 2019 Local: Cidade do Vaticano
  3. 3. Importância da Amazônia para o Brasil e o mundo Segundo Roberto Malvezzi
  4. 4. Ciclo das chuvas • A evapotranspiração das enormes árvores amazônicas produzem “rios voadores”. Eles espalham as chuvas pelo território brasileiro, indo até ao Uruguai, Argentina e Paraguai. • Uma Sumaúma injeta mil litros de água por dia na atmosfera. • A floresta Amazônica é imprescindível para o Sul e o Sudeste brasileiro, onde são gerados 70% da riqueza da América Latina
  5. 5. Ciclo do Carbono Cada árvore captura toneladas de carbono em sua estrutura. Quando as árvores são queimadas o carbono é liberado em forma de gás CO2 e reforça o aquecimento global, contribuindo para a mudança do clima. A queima incompleta e a decomposição da madeira libera o gás metano (CH4), vinte vezes mais potente que o anterior. Se em lugar da floresta se cria gado bovino, maior ainda é a emissão do metano
  6. 6. Biodiversidade e controle do clima • Amazônia tem a maior biodiversidade do mundo. Dalí provêm alimentos fantásticos: açaí, cupuaçu, castanhas, folhas e raízes. • Também princípios ativos de medicamentos, essências, cosméticos, óleos e muitas riquezas ainda desconhecidas. • Água + calor + umidade -> ecossistemas da Amazônia abrigam de 10 a 15% da biodiversidade terrestre, e armazenam cada ano 150 a 200 bilhões de toneladas de carbono.
  7. 7. TUCUMÃ
  8. 8. ACAÍ - JUÇARA
  9. 9. Palmito Pupunha
  10. 10. Sistemas agroflorestais
  11. 11. https://agroflorestadofuturo.com.br
  12. 12. Diversidade de peixes
  13. 13. Diversidade humana • Cultural: povos da floresta (indígenas, quilombolas, ribeirinhos, extrativistas) e das cidades • Étnica • Linguística A panamazônia compreende: parte do Brasil, Bolívia, Peru, Equador, Colômbia, Venezuela, Guiana, Suriname e Guiana Francesa.
  14. 14. Importância para a Igreja • Área missionária original, com povos, línguas, culturas e religiões diferentes. • Poucos presbíteros locais • Imensa área geográfica para evangelizar • Concentração crescentes nas grandes cidades. Como anunciar Jesus e organizar a Igreja? • Oportunidade de colocar em prática a ecologia integral proposta por Francisco na Laudato Sil
  15. 15. Apelo que leva ao Sínodo Conversão pastoral -> Evangelii Gaudium Conversão ecológica -> Laudato Si’ Conversão à sinodalidade -> Episcopalis Communio
  16. 16. Recordando o Hino da CF sobre a Amazônia Seja o verde o sinal da esperança Na Amazônia, rincão da aliança Sem os males que gera a cobiça; Com o Cristo que tudo renova, Haveremos de ver terra nova Nova terra onde reina a justiça! Rios, lagos, florestas e povos, Bendizei ao Senhor na canção, Bendizei ao Senhor na canção, É canção que constrói tempos novos Nossa vida e missão neste chão! Nossa vida e missão neste chão!
  17. 17. Originalidade desse Sínodo Especial • Um grande processo de escuta • Muitas assembleias e encontros em toda a panamazônia • Maior participação na sala sinodal de leigos(as) • Todos os bispos da região convocados • Trabalho em conjunto com a REPAM (Rede Eclesial panamazônia)
  18. 18. Participantes • Antilhas: 4 • Bolívia: 12 • Brasil: 58 • Colômbia: 15 • Equador: 7 • Peru: 11 • Venezuela: 7 • Cúria Romana: 13 • Convidados do Papa: 26 • Redator, secretário geral, sub-secretário. (Na lista oficial: 185 bispos e padres) • Convidados do Papa: 6 Padres • Dos Religiosos(as): 15 • Do Conselho pré-sinodal: 19 • Expertos (assessores): 25 • Ouvintes: 55 • De outras Igrejas: 6 • Convidados especiais: 12 + Secretaria Geral, com colaboradores e assistentes + Colaboradores para a comunicação
  19. 19. O instrumento de trabalho (esquema) A VOZ DA AMAZÔNIA ECOLOGIA INTEGRAL: O CLAMOR DA TERRA E DOS POBRES IGREJA PROFÉTICA NA AMAZÔNIA: DESAFIOS E ESPERANÇAS
  20. 20. O processo do Sínodo 1ª Semana: Escutar – Ecoar – Refletir (Testemunhos pessoais, celebrações, trabalhos em grupo) 2ª Semana: Grupos (4 língua portuguêsa, 5 de língua espanhola, 2 de língua italiana, 1 de língua francesa e inglesa) -> encaminhamento de síntese 3ª Semana: - Equipe de redação apresenta a proposta de texto conclusivo. - Reações da Assembleia, que não se viu reconhecida no texto - Trabalhos nos grupos para apresentar “modos” de supressão, modificação ou inclusão - Seleção das quase 900 sugestões -> Elaboração do documento final - Votação do documento final - Celebração conclusiva O texto tem caráter consultivo. O papa com uma comissão publicará a Exortação Apostólica pós sinodal.
  21. 21. Documento Final do Sínodo Introdução Cap 1: Amazônia. Da escuta à conversão integral Cap 2: Novos caminhos de conversão PASTORAL Cap 3: Novos caminhos de conversão CULTURAL Cap 4: Novos caminhos de conversão ECOLÓGICA Cap 5: Novos caminhos de conversão SINODAL Conclusão.
  22. 22. Em torno do Sínodo • Várias atividades de reflexão, partilha e apresentação de experiências nos Espaços “Amazônia, Casa Comum” -> Igreja e Casa Geral dos Carmelitas, perto do Vaticano. • Ofício das Comunidades e celebração dos mártires, cada dia (manhã e tarde) na igreja. • Via Sacra dos Mártires (do Castelo de Sant’Angelo à Estação São Pedro) • Renovação do Pacto das Catacumbas • Divulgação na mídia europeia (da sociedade e da Igreja)
  23. 23. Algumas imagens....
  24. 24. Assembleia Sinodal
  25. 25. Via Sacra
  26. 26. Momento celebrativo
  27. 27. Celebração do Pacto da Catacumbas
  28. 28. Imagens: REPAM – Rede Eclesial Panamazônica Afonso Murad Páginas da Internet Disponível em: ecologiaefe.blogspot.com

×