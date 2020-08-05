"Looking for affordable custom homes in Pittsburgh? Check out the best new trend in home building, factory built homes. Check out our affordable factory built custom manufactured and modular homes in Pittsburgh! We provide high-quality and affordable custom designed manufactured and modular homes for your own private land. We are located in the Pittsburgh area, and we offer top-tier products from many manufacturers including Champion Homes. Come tour some of these premiere model homes at our sales lot! We have numerous floor plans available to suit any of your dream home needs at a price within reach. Wood kitchen cabinets, full kitchen appliance packages, hardwood floors, entertainment centers, master suites, and mud rooms are just a few features you will find in our model homes. Join us at one of our nearby sale centers and let our friendly and experienced staff guide you through a dream home checklist.



At UMH, our obligation to you isn’t finished when your custom home purchase is complete. Our sales experts, strong manufacturer relationships and licensed contractors work with you every step of the way to build your custom home. When your custom home construction is completed, our manufacturers will quality-inspect your home before it is shipped to your location. You set the schedule, and UMH Properties, Inc., will arrange the transport of your custom home to your lot location. UMH Properties, Inc., can also save you time and energy by coordinating with licensed contractors in the Pittsburgh area to help prepare the home site. We can handle everything from the foundation to home assembly and finishing touches like exterior decks and garages.



Let UMH Properties’ affordable custom homes in Pittsburgh make all your dreams come true! Find your ideal location, create your custom home design, and start living at a price you’ll love."