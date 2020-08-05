Successfully reported this slideshow.
"Looking for affordable custom homes in Pittsburgh? Check out the best new trend in home building, factory built homes. Check out our affordable factory built custom manufactured and modular homes in Pittsburgh! We provide high-quality and affordable custom designed manufactured and modular homes for your own private land. We are located in the Pittsburgh area, and we offer top-tier products from many manufacturers including Champion Homes. Come tour some of these premiere model homes at our sales lot! We have numerous floor plans available to suit any of your dream home needs at a price within reach. Wood kitchen cabinets, full kitchen appliance packages, hardwood floors, entertainment centers, master suites, and mud rooms are just a few features you will find in our model homes. Join us at one of our nearby sale centers and let our friendly and experienced staff guide you through a dream home checklist.

At UMH, our obligation to you isn’t finished when your custom home purchase is complete. Our sales experts, strong manufacturer relationships and licensed contractors work with you every step of the way to build your custom home. When your custom home construction is completed, our manufacturers will quality-inspect your home before it is shipped to your location. You set the schedule, and UMH Properties, Inc., will arrange the transport of your custom home to your lot location. UMH Properties, Inc., can also save you time and energy by coordinating with licensed contractors in the Pittsburgh area to help prepare the home site. We can handle everything from the foundation to home assembly and finishing touches like exterior decks and garages.

Let UMH Properties’ affordable custom homes in Pittsburgh make all your dreams come true! Find your ideal location, create your custom home design, and start living at a price you’ll love."

  Custom Home Design Our UMH Sales Centers make it possible for you to custom-design your dream home on a budget. That means you can custom-build your own home, without the hassle and the cost that comes with a stick-built construction: but it's just as functional, just as sturdy, and just as beautiful. We work with the very best manufacturers in prefabricated housing, so you don't have to compromise on your custom home design must- haves. Our dedicated sales teams will help you customize your home to best fit your lifestyle and tastes.
  The UMH Sales Centers have hundreds of custom floor plans and add-ons to choose from. Pick your favorite features and fixtures from countertops, cabinets, bathroom amenities, kitchen appliances, upscale finishes, floors, porches, garden sheds, garages, walk- in closets, spacious laundry/mud rooms, home office areas and so much more. Are you ready to discover how our custom-built prefabricated housing options can make your dream a reality? Then start by filling out the Dream Home Checklist, below! When you're ready, take this to one of our Sales Center locations, and we'll turn your vision into the real thing.
  Looking for affordable custom homes in Pittsburgh? Check out the best new trend in home building, factory built homes. Check out our affordable factory built custom manufactured and modular homes in Pittsburgh! We provide high-quality and affordable custom designed manufactured and modular homes for your own private land. We are located in the Pittsburgh area, and we offer top-tier products from many manufacturers including Champion Homes. Come tour some of these premiere model homes at our sales lot! We have numerous floor plans available to suit any of your dream home needs at a price within reach. Wood kitchen cabinets, full kitchen appliance packages, hardwood floors, entertainment centers, master suites, and mud rooms are just a few features you will find in our model homes. Join us at one of our nearby sale centers and let our friendly and experienced staff guide you through a dream home checklist.
  5. 5. For more information, visit our website: https://www.umhsalescenter.com/affordable-custom-homes-pittsburgh/ New Manufactured Homes Call Us Now! (724) 243-3251
  Our Homes You will find your perfect home at a UMH Sales Center. Are you ready to be inspired by the possibilities? Take a look at the galleries below to see some of the home designs we have available, and don't forget to browse the floor plans. Our UMH Sales Centers have manufactured homes for sale at locations in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Each UMH Sales Center has a wide selection of manufactured and modular homes from Redman, Clayton, Champion, Skyline, Eagle River and more, so whether you're looking to place your home on your own land or in one of our community lots, you're sure to find a home that fits your lifestyle and tastes.
  Modular and Manufactured Home Floor Plans Below you'll find a few of our most popular manufactured home floor plans and modular home floor plans. Each UMH Sales Center has a wide selection of factory-built home floor plans, with flexible bedroom, bathroom and living space layouts, square footage, storage, and garage or porch space. You find the home design features you love: like fireplaces, built-in entertainment centers, or luxurious spa bathtubs, and we can craft them into a floor plan that is truly yours. Browse through the manufactured and modular home floor plans below to get an idea of what we have to offer. And don't forget to take a look at some of our models.
  How to Build an Affordable Custom Home Have you ever wondered how to build a custom home on a budget? If you've ever searched the market for a new home, the desire to build a home of your own has probably crossed your mind. After all, for homebuyers going the traditional route, the journey to their new home is a tale of compromise between location, square footage and aesthetic. Throughout this process, most homebuyers have the thought, "If only I could build my own home exactly as I like it!" Many people assume that a custom home build is an unreachable luxury.
  Steps to Build an Affordable Modular or Manufactured Home Manufactured and modular homes offer great quality and value to homebuyers who wish to design their home to match their lifestyle and tastes. It has never been easier to custom build your own home. Just follow these steps, and you're on your way! 1. Find a Retailer A certified manufactured home retailer is the best place to start. There are many advantages to choosing a quality retailer. For starters, you'll have a wider variety of options to choose from, as most retailers are a host to many different manufacturers.
  Our Manufacturers Learn More About UMH Sales Center's Modular Home Manufacturers Skyline Champion Homes Skyline Champion Homes was formed in June of 2018 from the merging of Skyline & Champion factory-built home manufacturers. With 36 manufacturing facilities and over 6,800 employees, Skyline Champion produces top-quality manufactured and modular homes at competitive prices. They employ green construction practices that benefit the homebuyer and the environment, resulting in energy efficient factory-built homes that are 20-30% more efficient at heating and cooling.
  UMH Places a Home at the National Mall for the Innovative Housing Showcase UMH Properties was honored to be a Gold Sponsor and exhibitor at the very first Innovative Housing Showcase that took place at the National Mall in Washington, DC at the beginning of June. Hosted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), this five-day event drew a crowd of thousands of individuals. Representatives and legislators made appearances to learn about new affordable building technologies, and to tour a beautiful three bed, two bath manufactured home that Cavco (builder) and UMH (retailer) placed on the site of the event.
  UMH Creates Company Policies Around Environmental and Social Responsibility All businesses have a responsibility to evaluate their environmental and social impact. As an entity that impacts so many lives and makes use of national resources, it's imperative for any corporation to consider how to do so in ways that enact positive changes within local communities, larger society and the environment. At UMH, we hold environmental and social considerations in high regard when it comes to business practices, policies, shareholder value, community development and our residents.
