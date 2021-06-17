EDIÇÃO 438 DE 11 DE JUNHO DE 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. R$ 2,00 Atos Oficiais da Câmara Municipal de Pádua. Comprometido com a Verdade! Suplemento Especial Prefeitura Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua Facebook: Jornal Opção do Noroeste Email:jornalopcaodonoroeste@gmail.com Edição: 438 - 11 de Junho de 2021 Toda Semana nas Bancas Prefeitura de Santo Antônio de Pádua decreta ‘lockdown’ nos distritos de Monte Alegre e Marangatu na tentativa de conter a propagação da Covid-19 O decreto estabelece ainda a barreira sanitária em MonteAlegre e Marangatu e também anuncia a criação da comissão de fiscalização, coordenação e combate à COVID. Saiba mais na Página 03 Vale terá de pagar R$ 1 milhão a cada empregado morto em Brumadinho O pagamento das indenizações da tragédia de Brumadinho (MG) estão atreladas a diferentes ações judiciais e tratativas extrajudiciais. Em fevereiro, um acordo global de reparação no valor de R$37 bilhões foi selado entre a Vale, o governo de Minas Gerais, o Ministério Público de Minas Gerais (MPMG), o Ministério Público Federal (MPF) e a Defensoria Pública do estado. Esse montante, no entanto, diz respeito apenas a indenização de danos coletivos. Foram previstos diversos projetos que incluem programas para transferência de renda e atendimento de demandas comunitárias, investimentos socioeconômicos, ações de recuperação socioambiental, medidas voltadas para garantir a segurança hídrica, melhorias dos serviços públicos e obras de mobilidade urbana, entre outras. Esse acordo não abrange as indenizações individuais e trabalhistas, que são discutidas separadamente. Saiba mais na Página 02 Infecção por dengue cai 77% em teste com bactéria em mosquito ‘Aedes aegypti’ No Brasil, ele chegou a ser erradicado duas vezes. No início do século passado, o epidemiologista brasileiro Oswaldo Cruz comandou uma campanha intensa contra ele no combate à febre amarela. Em 1958, a Organização Mundial da Saúde declarou o país livre doAedes aegypti. Mas, como o mesmo não havia ocorrido em países vizinhos, o mosquito voltou a ser detectado no fim dos anos 1960. Foi erradicado novamente em 1973 – e retornou mais uma vez três anos mais tarde. “Hoje não falamos mais em erradicação. Sabemos que isso não é possível”, disse à BBC News Brasil a bióloga Denise Valle, pesquisadora do laboratório de biologia molecular de flavivírus do Instituto Oswaldo Cruz (IOC/ Fiocruz). Saiba mais na Página 04
  2. 2. Edição 438 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 11 de Junho de 2021 02 Vale terá de pagar R$ 1 milhão a cada empregado morto em Brumadinho A Justiça do Trabalho condenou a Vale a pagar R$ 1 milhão por danos morais para cada empregado da mineradora que morreu no rompimento da barragem ocorrido na mina Córrego do Feijão, em Brumadinho (MG). Os valores deverão ser destinados aos espólios das vítimas e a seus herdeiros. A decisão foi tomada na última segunda-feira (7) no âmbito de uma ação civil pública movida em janeiro pelo Sindicato Metabase Brumadinho. É uma sentença inédita em ações judiciais envolvendo a tragédia. Até então, a Justiça já havia, em diferentes processos, estipulado valores para reparar danos morais causados aos familiares dos mortos. Em 49 páginas, a juízaViviane Célia Correa, do Tribunal Regional do Trabalho (TRT-MG), reconheceu que as próprias vítimas que foram a óbito também sofreram danos morais que precisam ser indenizados. Segundo o TRT-MG, a decisão contempla 131 funcionários contratados diretamente pela Vale, o que leva a uma condenação de R$ 131 milhões, além de honorários e custas processuais. O montante é inferior ao pedido no processo. O Sindicato Metabase Brumadinho pleiteava R$ 3 milhões para cada trabalhador morto. Ao fixar o valor, a juíza fez registro dos lucros da Vale. No ano passado, os ganhos da mineradora foram superiores a R$ 24,9 bilhões. Sentença A magistrada fez referência à Súmula 642, aprovada em dezembro do ano passado pelo Superior Tribunal de Justiça (STJ), que estabelece que “o direito à indenização por danos morais transmite-se com o falecimento do titular, possuindo os herdeiros da vítima legitimidade ativa para a ação indenizatória”. Embora súmulas do STJ não produzam reflexos para decisões da Justiça do Trabalho, a juíza considerou se tratar de uma síntese da evolução da jurisprudência. “Como poderia o de cujus, humanamente, externar o que se passou na mente, no coração, se se passou tudo ou se nada se passou? Se se recordou os filhos, das preocupações específicas, dos planos de vida, da família? Se, nos segundos, minutos, poucas horas, se no tempo transcorrido entre o primeiro golpe do dano que o levaria a morte até o último suspiro, provou das repercussões decorrentes da reação pela sobrevivência até a angustia da aceitação da morte certa? Por outro lado, o ofensor repousa comodamente no silêncio sepulcral (aqui, literalmente) que ele próprio provocou, deleitando-se da própria torpeza”, escreveu Viviane. A decisão abrange apenas os trabalhadores que tinha vínculo direto com a Vale, que são representados pelo Sindicato Metabase Brumadinho. Não estão incluídos, portanto, os funcionários de empresas terceirizadas que prestavam serviço para a mineradora. O rompimento da barragem ocorreu em janeiro de 2019, causando destruição ambiental, poluição ao Rio Paraopeba, impactos em diversos municípios e comunidades, além de deixar 270 mortos. Mais de 90% eram trabalhadores que atuavam na Mina Córrego do Feijão. Em nota, a Vale afirmou que irá analisar a decisão. A mineradora diz já ter pago mais de R$ 2 bilhões em indenizações cíveis e trabalhistas. “AVale é sensível à situação dos atingidos pelo rompimento da barragem B1 e, por esse motivo, vem realizando acordos com os familiares dos trabalhadores desde 2019, a fim de garantir uma reparação rápida e integral”, acrescenta o texto. Ações distintas O pagamento das indenizações da tragédia de Brumadinho (MG) estão atreladas a diferentes ações judiciais e tratativas extrajudiciais. Em fevereiro, um acordo global de reparação no valor de R$37 bilhões foi selado entre aVale, o governo de Minas Gerais, o Ministério Público de Minas Gerais (MPMG), o Ministério Público Federal (MPF) e a Defensoria Pública do estado. Esse montante, no entanto, diz respeito apenas a indenização de danos coletivos. Foram previstos diversos projetos que incluem programas para transferência de renda e atendimento de demandas comunitárias, investimentos socioeconômicos, ações de recuperação socioambiental, medidas voltadas para garantir a segurança hídrica, melhorias dos serviços públicos e obras de mobilidade urbana, entre outras. Esse acordo não abrange as indenizações individuais e trabalhistas, que são discutidas separadamente. Para indenizar parentes dos trabalhadores que morreram, um termo foi firmado entre a Vale e o Ministério Público do Trabalho (MPT) em julho de 2019. Ficou estabelecido que pais, cônjuges ou companheiros e filhos dessas vítimas receberiam, individualmente, R$ 500 mil por dano moral. Já os irmãos receberiam R$ 150 mil cada um. Além disso, a título de dano material, a Vale deve pagar uma pensão mensal para os familiares que dependiam financeiramente da vítima. O acordo assegura que dependentes de cada morto não devem receber menos que R$ 800 mil, ainda que o cálculo fique abaixo desse valor. Os valores são inferiores ao que previa um estudo interno da própria mineradora Vale que foi apreendido pelo MPMG no curso das investigações sobre a tragédia. O estudo calculava a indenização em quase R$ 10 milhões por morto. A adesão ao acordo, no entanto, é opcional. Nem todas as famílias aceitaram os Fernanda Damian, grávida de cinco meses. Eles estavam hospedados na Pousada Nova Estância, que foi soterrada pela lama de rejeitos. Nova denúncia Na mesma semana em que a Justiça do Trabalho determina o pagamento de danos morais aos mortos em Brumadinho (MG), a Vale virou alvo de uma nova denúncia. Segundo o MPMG, a mineradora é responsável por provocar poluição em níveis que resultaram em danos à saúde humana e destruição da fauna e flora em sua Usina de Pelotização do Complexo Vargem Grade, em Nova Lima (MG). Investigações apontam para a emissão irregular de partículas e óxidos de nitrogênio, entre 2011 e 2015, atingindo especialmente a região do Condomínio Solar da Lagoa. “Também houve lançamento irregular de efluentes líquidos sanitários no solo, entre 2011 e 2014, além de poluição sonora acima do aceitável para o horário noturno em área rural”, diz o MPMG em nota. A mineradora e três dirigentes foram denunciados hoje (10) por crimes ambientais. Em nota, a Vale disse estar comprometida com a sociedade e com o meio ambiente e informou que ainda não recebeu nenhuma citação relacionada à denúncia. Fonte: Agência Brasil valores e algumas delas optaram por mover processos. A proposta do acordo foi apresentada e aprovada em um assembleia dos atingidos, mas a Associação dos Familiares de Vítimas e Atingidos do Rompimento da Barragem da Mina Córrego do Feijão (Avabrum) considera que eles deveriam ter sido chamados para participar da elaboração e não apenas serem consultados sobre algo que já estava pronto. A entidade avalia que não lhes restou muita opção. Indenizações para os trabalhadores sobreviventes também já foram discutidos na Justiça. Negociações entre a mineradora e seis sindicatos levaram a acordos que foram homologados em abril do ano passado pelo TRT-MG. Deverão ser pagos até R$ 250 mil por danos morais e materiais a cada um dos funcionários, sejam eles da própria Vale ou de empresas terceirizadas que atuavam na Mina Córrego do Feijão. O maior valor é para os que estavam trabalhando no momento do rompimento da barragem. Na esfera cível, há parentes de mortos que não trabalhavam na mina que também têm optado por mover ações individuais. Em um dos processos, o Tribunal de Justiça de Minas Gerais (TJMG) fixou em setembro de 2019 o valor de R$ 11,8 milhões de indenização por danos morais a quatro parentes - pais e irmãos - de Luiz Taliberti, a irmã Camila Taliberti e a esposa dele, Conselho Regional de Medicina do R i o d e J a n e i r o s u s p e n d e temporariamente o registro de Dr. Jairinho para exercer a medicina O Conselho Regional de Medicina do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) aplicou uma suspensão temporária do registro de Jairo Souza Santos Júnior, conhecido como Dr. Jairinho, para o exercício da medicina. A medida é um recurso para proteger a população e garantir a boa prática médica. A decisão teve como base a possível infração ao Código de Ética Médica, no tópico “causar dano ao paciente por ação ou omissão, por imprudência, imperícia ou negligência”. O Cremerj abriu uma sindicância em março contra Jairinho para investigar uma possível omissão de socorro ao enteado, o menino Henry Borel, de 4 anos. A entidade quer saber se Dr. Jairinho, que é médico, não prestou assistência à criança no dia 8 de março, quando morreu. Ele está preso acusado de matar a criança. Segundo o Cremerj, o processo contra Jairinho segue em andamento e corre sob sigilo. Entre as possíveis punições previstas, caso seja condenado, estão desde a advertência até a cassação definitiva do registro. Fonte: G1 Um advogado casou com uma mulher que havia sido casada oito vezes. Na noite de núpcias, no qarto do hotel a noiva disse: - Por favor meu bem, seja gentil. Ainda sou virgem!!! Perplexo, sabendo que ela havia sido casada oito vezes, o noivo pediu para que ela se explicasse. - Ela respondeu: - Meu primeiro marido era psicólogo. Ele só queria conversa sobre sexo; - Meu segundo marido era ginecologista. Ele só queira examinar o local; - Meu terceiro marido era colecionador de selos. Ele só queria lamber; - Meu quarto marido era gerente de vendas. Ele dizia que sabia que tinha o produto, mas não sabia como utiliza-lo; - Meu quinto marido era engenheiro. Ele dizia que compreendia o procedimento básico, mas que precisava de três anos para pesquisar, implementar e criar um método de utilização; - Meu sexto marido era funcionário público. Ele dizia que c o m p r e e n d i a perfeitamente como era, mas que não tinha certeza se era da competência dele; - Meu sétimo marido era técnico de informática. Ele dizia que se estava funcionando, era melhor ele não mexer; - Meu oitavo marido era analista de suporte. Depois de dar uma olhada, ele disse que as peças estavam todas perfeitas, mas que não sabia porque o sistema não funcionava. - Por isso agora estou me casando com um advogado. - Por que eu? - Disse o advogado. - Porque tenho certeza que você vai me foder...
  3. 3. Edição 438 11 de Junho de 2021 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 03 Presidente Jair Bolsonaro pede parecer para desobrigar uso de máscara por vacinados e já contaminados pela Covid-19 O presidente Jair Bolsonaro afirmou nesta quinta-feira (10), durante cerimônia no Palácio do Planalto, que pediu ao Ministério da Saúde um parecer para desobrigar o uso de máscara por pessoas que já estejam vacinadas ou que tiveram a covid-19. “Acabei de conversar com um tal de Queiroga, não sei se vocês sabem quem é. Nosso ministro da Saúde. Ele vai ultimar um parecer visando a desobrigar o uso de máscara por parte daqueles que estejam vacinados ou que já foram contaminados para tirar este símbolo que, obviamente, tem a sua utilidade para quem está infectado”, afirmou o presidente durante solenidade para anúncio de medidas do Ministério do Turismo. A obrigação do uso de máscara em espaços e ambientes públicos, entre outras medidas sanitárias, é definida em decretos estaduais e municipais, por iniciativa de prefeitos e g o v e r n a d o r e s , conforme decisão vigente do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF). De acordo com epidemiologistas, a população vacinada ou que já teve a doença deve continuar usando máscaras porque, mesmo imunizada, ainda pode transmitir o vírus para outras pessoas. Segundo e s p e c i a l i s t a s , a desobrigação do uso de máscara só seria recomendável quando o país alcançar um número expressivo de pessoas completamente vacinadas. Estudo O ministro da Saúde, Marcelo Queiroga, afirmou no início da noite desta quinta-feira nas redes sociais que recebeu o pedido do p r e s i d e n t e p a r a produzir um estudo sobre flexibilização do uso de máscaras. O avanço da vacinação no país teria motivado o levantamento. “O presidente está muito satisfeito com o ritmo da vacinação no Brasil, da chegada de novas doses, da distribuição de mais de 100 milhões de doses de vacina. O presidente acompanha o cenário internacional e vê que em outros paises onde a campanha de vacinação já avançou, as pessoas já estão flexibilizando o uso das máscaras. O presidente me pediu quye fizesse um estudo para avaliar a situação aqui no Brasil”, disse o ministro. No Brasil, a população vacinada até agora com as duas doses das vacinas contra a covid-19 corresponde a 11,06% do total. Em números absolutos, até o momento, foram enviadas a estados e municípios 109,294 milhões de doses de vacinas contra a covid- 19. Deste total, foram aplicadas 71 milhões de doses, sendo 49,5 milhões da primeira dose e 21,46 milhões da segunda dose. Em países que já flexibilizaram o uso da máscara, como Estados Unidos e Israel, a campanha de imunização com as duas doses ultrapassou 42,15% e 59,4%, respectivamente, segundo dados da Our World Data, uma publicação digital especializada na divulgação de pesquisas. Fonte: Agência Brasil Prefeitura de Santo Antônio de Pádua decreta ‘lockdown’ nos distritos de Monte Alegre e Marangatu em tentativa de conter a propagação da Covid-19 A Prefeitura de Santo Antônio de Pádua, no Noroeste Fluminense, decretou ‘lockdown’ em dois distritos. Segundo o novo decreto, a medida começou a valer nesta quinta-feira em Marangatu e Monte Alegre. No período de 15 dias (até 25 de junho) fica vedada a permanência de grupos de pessoas e aglomeração de indivíduos nas vias, áreas e praças públicas e privadas referidos distritos. Todos os estabelecimentos c o m e r c i a i s , i n d i s t i n t a m e n t e , deverão se encontrar fechados durante a vigência do decreto, podendo funcionar a p e n a s estabelecimentos essenciais: farmácias, postos de combustíveis, posto de saúde, supermercados, açougues e padarias, estes três últimos observando o limite de horário de 19h. O decreto estabelece ainda a barreira sanitária em Monte Alegre e Marangatu e também anuncia a criação da comissão de f i s c a l i z a ç ã o , coordenação e combate à COVID, formada por representantes de diversos órgãos da A d m i n i s t r a ç ã o Municipal. De acordo com o decreto, os estabelecimentos comerciais de Pádua deverão funcionar até às 19 horas, e após esse horário, fica vedada a permanência de grupos de pessoas e aglomeração de indivíduos nas vias, áreas e praças públicas. Segundo o boletim epidemiológico desta quinta (10), Marangatu contabiliza 22 casos ativos e Monte Alegre 32.
  4. 4. Edição 438 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 11 de Junho de 2021 04 Infecção por dengue cai 77% em teste com bactéria em mosquito ‘Aedes aegypti’ Um método que usa bactérias em mosquitos conseguiu reduzir em 77% os casos de dengue, segundo um estudo publicado na prestigiosa revista científica The New England Journal of Medicine. O estudo, realizado na cidade de Yogyakarta (Indonésia), comprovou a eficácia da estratégia Wolbachia em reduzir a capacidade do mosquito de espalhar a dengue, e ampliou as esperanças para conter a doença que infectou mais de 1 milhão de pessoas no Brasil em 2020. Estudos preliminares com o mesmo método realizados pela Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) no estado do Rio de Janeiro apontaram resultados promissores: “redução de até 77% dos casos de dengue e 60% de chikungunya nas áreas que receberam os Aedes aegypti com Wolbachia, quando comparado com áreas que não receberam”. Há um estudo em curso em Belo Horizonte nos mesmos moldes do que foi realizado na Indonésia. “A expectativa é que em até quatro anos, que é o tempo do estudo, seja possível conhecer o impacto do Método Wolbachia no controle das arboviroses em Belo Horizonte”, disse em comunicado o pesquisador da Fiocruz e líder do método Wolbachia no Brasil Luciano Moreira. O inimigo do inimigo O estudo conduzido na Indonésia usou mosquitos infectados com a bactéria Wolbachia. Uma das pesquisadores do experimento, Katie Anders, descreve o micro-organismo como um “milagre natural”. A Wolbachia não causa danos ao mosquito e toma conta das mesmas partes do corpo que o vírus da dengue precisa para ser espalhado pelo vetor. A bactéria compete por recursos e torna bem mais difícil para o vírus da dengue para se replicar, então é bem menos provável que o mosquito cause a infecção quando pica alguém. O experimento na Indonésia utilizou 5 milhões de ovos de mosquito infectados com a Wolbachia. Os ovos foram colocados em potes de água na cidade a cada duas semanas, e o processo de constituir uma população infectada de mosquitos levou nove meses. A cidade de cerca de 300 mil habitantes foi dividida pelos pesquisadores em 24 zonas, e esses mosquitos foram liberados em metade delas. O estudo apontou uma redução de 77% no número de casos de dengue e de 86% na quantidade de pessoas que precisam de atendimento hospitalar. “Isso é bastante animador. Para ser honesta, é melhor do que esperávamos”, disseAnders à BBC. A estratégia se mostrou tão bem-sucedida que os mosquitos foram espalhados pela cidade inteira, e agora o projeto está sendo expandido para áreas no entorno de Yogyakarta a fim de tentar eliminar a dengue da região. Anders, que também é diretora de avaliação de impacto do Programa Mundial de Mosquitos, afirmou que a estratégia “pode ter um impacto ainda maior quando implantado em grande escala nas grandes cidades do mundo, onde a dengue é um grande problema de saúde pública”. A bactéria Wolbachia se mostrou também bastante manipulável e pode alterar a fertilidade de seus hospedeiros para garantir que eles passem o micro-organismo para a próxima geração de mosquitos. Isso significa que, uma vez que a Wolbachia esteja estabelecida, ela pode continuar a ajudar a controlar as infecções por um longo tempo. Essa estratégia contrasta com outras tentativas de controlar a doença, como inseticidas ou soltura de mosquitos macho inférteis, que precisam ser refeitas. O experimento publicado na New England Journal of Medicine representa um marco significativo após anos de pesquisa, já que a Wolbachia é uma bactéria presente em cerca de 60% dos insetos, inclusive em alguns mosquitos, mas não costuma aparecer naturalmente na espécie de mosquito que transmite a dengue, o Aedes aegypti. Estudos com modelos matemáticos que tentam calcular e entender o espalhamento de doenças p r e v e e m que a Wolbachia poderia ser suficiente para suprimir completamente a dengue caso ela se estabeleça na população de mosquitos. David Hamer, professor de medicina e saúde global da Universidade de Boston, nos Estados Unidos, afirmou que o método tem grande potencial contra outras doenças transmitidas pelo mosquito, como zika, febre amarela e febre chikungunya. Por que o mosquito ‘Aedes aegypti’ transmite tantas doenças Poucas pessoas ouviam falar da dengue há 50 anos, mas nas últimas décadas epidemias têm avançado dramaticamente. Em 1970, apenas nove países enfrentavam a doença. Atualmente, há mais de 400 milhões de casos por ano no mundo. A dengue é conhecida em algumas localidades como “febre quebra-ossos” porque causa dos dores agudas nos músculos e ossos e epidemias explosivas podem lotar hospitais. Considerado uma das espécies de mosquito mais difundidas no planeta pela Agência Europeia para Prevenção e Controle de Doenças (ECDC, na sigla em inglês), o Aedes aegypti – nome que significa “odioso do Egito” – é combatido no Brasil desde o início do século passado. Alguns fatores contribuem para tornar o Aedes aegypti um agente tão eficiente para a transmissão desses vírus. Entre eles estão, segundo especialistas ouvidos pela BBC Brasil, sua capacidade de se adaptar e sua proximidade do homem. Surgido na África em locais silvestres, o mosquito chegou às Américas em navios ainda na época da colonização. Ao longo dos anos, encontrou no ambiente urbano um espaço ideal para sua proliferação. “Ele se especializou em dividir o espaço com o homem”, afirma Fabiano Carvalho, entomologista e pesquisador da Fiocruz Minas. “O mosquito prefere água limpa para colocar seus ovos, e qualquer objeto ou local serve de criadouro. Mesmo numa casca de laranja ou numa tampinha de garrafa, se houver um mínimo de água parada, seus ovos se desenvolvem.” Um aspecto que também favorece a reprodução é o fato de a fêmea colocar em média 100 ovos de cada vez, mas não fazer isso em um único local. Em vez disso, ela os distribui por diferentes pontos. Exterminá-lo também é difícil. Segundo o Centro de Prevenção e Controle de Doenças dos Estados Unidos, o Aedes aegypti é “muito resistente”, o que faz com que “sua população volte ao seu estado original rapidamente após intervenções naturais ou humanas”. No Brasil, ele chegou a ser erradicado duas vezes. No início do século passado, o epidemiologista brasileiro Oswaldo Cruz comandou uma campanha intensa contra ele no combate à febre amarela. Em 1958, a Organização Mundial da Saúde declarou o país livre do Aedes aegypti. Mas, como o mesmo não havia ocorrido em países vizinhos, o mosquito voltou a ser detectado no fim dos anos 1960. Foi erradicado novamente em 1973 – e retornou mais uma vez três anos mais tarde. “Hoje não falamos mais em erradicação. Sabemos que isso não é possível”, disse à BBC News Brasil a bióloga DeniseValle, pesquisadora do laboratório de biologia molecular de flavivírus do Instituto Oswaldo Cruz (IOC/ Fiocruz). Fonte: Agência Brasil Consumo mundial de café atinge volume de 167,58 milhões de sacas O consumo mundial de café no ano-cafeeiro 2020- 2021 deverá atingir o volume físico equivalente a 167,58 milhões de sacas de 60kg, o que representa um acréscimo de 1,9%, em comparação com o consumo registrado no ano- cafeeiro anterior, que foi de 164,43 milhões de sacas. A previsão é da Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa A g r o p e c u á r i a (Embrapa). Neste ano-cafeeiro em curso, a Europa será responsável 32,5% do consumo mundial de café, Ásia & Oceania 21,9%, América do Norte 18,9%,América do Sul 16,2%, África 7,3% e México & América Central 3,2%. R a n k i n g d e consumo Neste contexto global do consumo de café, um ranking dos seis blocos econômicos, em termos de volume e respectivo c r e s c i m e n t o percentual, em relação ao período anterior, demonstra a seguinte performance em ordem decrescente de volume: a Europa, em primeiro lugar, com 54,25 milhões de sacas a serem consumidas, apresentará um crescimento de 1,8%; na segunda posição, vem a Ásia e Oceania, com 36,70 milhões de sacas (1,3% de crescimento); e, na sequência, destaca-se a América do Norte, com 31,77 milhões de sacas (3,7%). Em quarto c o l o c a d o nesse ranking, figura a América do Sul, com 27,23 milhões de sacas, volume físico que representa um acréscimo de 1,2% em relação ao período anterior; em quinta posição, o continente Africano, com 12,27 milhões de sacas (2,1%); e, por fim, a região que contempla o México e a América Central, o consumo atingirá 5,36 milhões de sacas, o que representará aumento de 0,7%, também se comparado com o consumo do ano- cafeeiro anterior. Os números e dados estatísticos da performance do consumo da cafeicultura global são do Relatório sobre o mercado de Café – maio 2021, da O r g a n i z a ç ã o Internacional do Café (OIC), instituição representativa da cafeicultura mundial, da qual o Brasil é país- membro. O relatório encontra-se disponível na íntegra no Observatório do Café, do Consórcio Pesquisa Café, rede integrada de pesquisa coordenada pela Embrapa Café. O ano-cafeeiro para a OIC compreende o período de outubro a setembro. O consumo e a produção mundiais de café são agrupados pela Organização nos seis blocos econômicos citados. A OIC atribui o incremento do consumo mundial de café ao abrandamento das restrições ligadas à pandemia da covid-19 e as perspectivas de uma recuperação e c o n ô m i c a subsequente, além da confiança dos consumidores, fatores que têm sinalizado uma tendência positiva no consumo mundial de café. Assim, conforme a organização, o consumo deverá crescer 2,3% nos países importadores e 1% nos países exportadores. Fonte: Agência Brasil

