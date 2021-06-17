Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 17, 2021

EDIÇÃO 435 DE 21 DE MAIO DE 2021

EDIÇÃO 435 DE 21 DE MAIO DE 2021

  1. 1. R$ 2,00 Atos Oficiais da Câmara Municipal de Pádua. Comprometido com a Verdade! Suplemento Especial Prefeitura Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua Facebook: Jornal Opção do Noroeste Email:jornalopcaodonoroeste@gmail.com Edição: 435 - 21 de Maio de 2021 Toda Semana nas Bancas Prefeito de São Paulo Bruno Covas morre aos 41 anos Durante todo o tratamento, o prefeito se mostrou otimista, afirmando diversas vezes que “não tinha dúvidas de que vou vencer mais este desafio”, mesmo sabendo que “a guerra estava longe de terminar”, e sempre agradeceu ao apoio da equipe médica responsável pelo tratamento e às pessoas que oravam por ele. Saiba mais na Página 04 Detran e PM fazem operação contra veículos irregulares e as “motos barulhentas” em Miracema e Pádua O principal objetivo da operação é coibir o tráfego de motocicletas com sistema de escapamento adulterado, as chamadas motos barulhentas. As ações em municípios da região começaram ontem (19) em Miracema. Nesta quinta está acontecendo em Santo Antônio de Pádua, mas outras cidades da região também devem receber a ação de fiscalização. Saiba mais na Página 02 MC Kevin morre no Rio após cair do 5º andar de hotel na Barra da Tijuca Após a notícia da morte, Deolane fez uma postagem em homenagem ao marido nas redes sociais. “Você é e sempre será o amor da minha vida o amor mais lindo que tive, o homem que mais me amou e me admirou ! Vai com Deus meu menino eu sempre vou te amar !!! Saiba mais na Página 03
  2. 2. Edição 435 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 21 de Maio de 2021 02 Detran e PM fazem operação contra veículos irregulares e as “motos barulhentas” em Miracema e Pádua Equipes do Departamento de Trânsito do Estado do Rio de Janeiro e policiais militares do 36º BPM estão realizando operações de fiscalização em municípios do Noroeste Fluminense.Ao SF Notícias, o Detran informou que a pedido do Batalhão de Polícia local, o órgão vem realizando operações de fiscalização com objetivo de coibir o tráfego de veículos irregulares. O principal objetivo da operação é coibir o tráfego de motocicletas com sistema de escapamento adulterado, as chamadas motos barulhentas. As ações em municípios da região começaram ontem (19) em Miracema. Nesta quinta está acontecendo em Santo Antônio de Pádua, mas outras cidades da região também devem receber a ação de fiscalização. As chamadas motos barulhentas têm incomodado moradores de várias cidades da região. Os moradores usam as redes sociais para reclamar do barulho provocado pela adulteração no sistema de escapamento de algumas motos. Todos os dias surge uma nova reclamação referente ao ruído alto das motos. Mutirão Detran fará mutirão em postos de Itaperuna, Friburgo, Pádua, São Fidélis, Trajano de Moraes e outras cidades Veja quais serviços vão estar disponíveis e como fazer o agendamento. Fonte: SF Notícias Enel concede desconto de 40% em contas de energia atrasadas A Enel Distribuição Rio está oferecendo 40% de desconto para pagamento à vista de contas de luz vencidas há mais de 180 dias. A negociação extraordinária oferecida pela companhia nesse momento de pandemia vai até 1º de junho e é válida para todas as classes de consumo, inclusive os clientes industriais e comerciais. O objetivo da ação é facilitar o pagamento dos débitos pelos c o n s u m i d o r e s i n a d i m p l e n t e s , possibilitando que voltem a car regularizados com a concessionária.Adiretora de Mercado da Enel Brasil, Márcia Sandra Vieira Silva, explica que o desconto vai incidir sobre o total da dívida do cliente com a Enel Distribuição Rio, vencida há mais de 180 dias, incluindo juros, multa e atualização monetária. “Estamos vivendo um momento desaador. Sensíveis ao atual momento, vamos exibilizar este mês a negociação dos débitos de nossos clientes para que possam car em dia com a companhia”, arma. Os clientes da concessionária podem negociar os seus débitos pela Central de Atendimento 0800 28 00 120 ou presencialmente, nas lojas de atendimento (através de agendamento prévio pelo link: https:// www.enel.com.br/pt/ agende-seu-atendimento- presencial.html (https:// www.enel.com.br/pt/ agende-seu-atendimento- presencial.html). Fonte: SF Notícias Centro Poliesportivo de Itaperuna recebe mudas de árvores do Projeto ‘Primeira Semente’ Em Itaperuna, RJ, o Centro Poliesportivo recebeu o plantio de mudas de árvores do Projeto “Primeira Semente”, que consta no Programa de Governo do prefeito Alfredo Paulo Marques Rodrigues,Alfredão, objetivando estimular a consciência ambiental, bem como deixar o legado de uma Itaperuna mais verde, para as futuras gerações. Em uma parceria entre a Secretaria Municipal de Esporte e Lazer; e a Secretaria Municipal do Ambiente, nesta primeira fase foram plantadas 110 mudas de árvores em alguns pontos do Centro Poliesportivo, dentre elas, ipê-roxo, ipê-amarelo, ipê-rosa, jacarandá, pau-mulato, jatobá, angico, abricó de macaco, bougainville, e outras mais. Segundo José Maria Guimarães, secretário Municipal de Esporte e Lazer, o prefeito Alfredão tem grande preocupação com as questões ambientais e vem trabalhando, na medida do possível, para deixar o município mais verde. – O prefeito Alfredão tem essa preocupação com meio ambiente e vem trabalhando para que o nosso município se torne mais verde, com a plantação de mudas de árvores. E, dentre as ações, a Prefeitura, através da Secretaria do Ambiente vem trabalhando com os projetos ‘Uma criança, uma árvore’, ‘Primeira Semente’, além de outras iniciativas. Nós estamos trabalhando para revitalizar o Centro Poliesportivo e, mesmo diante das dificuldades herdadas, temos conseguido avançar - comenta o secretário. Para Frank Arcanjo, subsecretário Municipal do Ambiente, esta é uma parceria de sucesso, que valoriza ainda mais o espaço. Ele ainda comentou que está sendo reservada uma área, onde será feita uma horta comunitária. Futuramente o Centro Poliesportivo estará muito mais verde, não há dúvidas sobre isso. MELHORIAS NO CENTRO POLIESPORTIVO Já foram realizadas algumas melhorias no Poliesportivo, como recuperação do playground; serviços de capina; limpeza geral; reparo hidráulico; reposição de iluminação, com troca de refletores; dentre outros serviços mais. O Centro Poliesportivo de Itaperuna está situado na Rua Luiz Carlos Ferreira Tirado, 148, Cidade Nova. Fonte: DECOM - Itaperuna
  ATOS OFICIAIS - CAPMA DE APERIBÉ Placas da Rua Ator Paulo Gustavo são instaladas em Niterói A Prefeitura de Niterói instalou, nesta quarta-feira (19), as 46 placas da Rua Ator Paulo Gustavo, no bairro de Icaraí, em Niterói, na Região Metropolitana do Rio. A via, uma das mais importantes da Zona Sul da cidade e que se chamava Coronel Moreira César, passa a homenagear o artista niteroiense, que nasceu e cresceu na cidade. No dia 4 deste mês, Paulo Gustavo morreu aos 42 anos de Covid-19, após passar mais de 50 dias internado no Hospital Copa Star, em Copacabana. Durante a missa de 7º dia da morte do ator, o Cristo Redentor foi apagado em homenagem às vítimas da Covid. Apaixonado por Niterói, Paulo Gustavo costumava mostrar a cidade em seus filmes e citá-la no teatro. Na última sexta-feira (13), o projeto de lei sobre a alteração do nome foi sancionado. É preto quando você o compra, vermelho quando você o usa e cinza quando você o joga fora. Resposta: carvão. ATOS OFICIAIS - CAPMA DE APERIBÉ Placas da Rua Ator Paulo Gustavo são instaladas em Niterói A Prefeitura de Niterói instalou, nesta quarta-feira (19), as 46 placas da Rua Ator Paulo Gustavo, no bairro de Icaraí, em Niterói, na Região Metropolitana do Rio. A via, uma das mais importantes da Zona Sul da cidade e que se chamava Coronel Moreira César, passa a homenagear o artista niteroiense, que nasceu e cresceu na cidade. No dia 4 deste mês, Paulo Gustavo morreu aos 42 anos de Covid-19, após passar mais de 50 dias internado no Hospital Copa Star, em Copacabana. Durante a missa de 7º dia da morte do ator, o Cristo Redentor foi apagado em homenagem às vítimas da Covid. Apaixonado por Niterói, Paulo Gustavo costumava mostrar a cidade em seus filmes e citá-la no teatro. Na última sexta-feira (13), o projeto de lei sobre a alteração do nome foi sancionado. A cidade também prepara circuito cultural e estátua em homenagem ao artista no Campo de São Bento. As placas se dividem em dois tipos. Um no padrão já instalado nas ruas da cidade, com o nome RuaAtor Paulo Gustavo, informações sobre o artista e o CEP da via. O outro, que vai integrar o Circuito Turístico Cultural Paulo Gustavo, tem o rosto do ator e uma das três frases: ”Rir é um ato de resistência”, na esquina da Rua Presidente Backer com Rua Ator Paulo Gustavo; ”Ame na prática, na ação.Amar é ação, amar é arte”, na esquina da Rua Otávio Carneiro; e ”O humor salva, transforma, alivia, cura, traz esperança pra vida da gente”, na esquina da Rua Lopes Trovão. A mudança no nome da rua foi aprovada por 90% dos niteroienses em consulta pública com mais de 34 mil participantes e foi aprovada pela Câmara de Vereadores. O prefeito Alex Grael, disse que, com esta homenagem, a cidade demonstra respeito pelo artista, que enalteceu Niterói com sua genialidade e talento. “Niterói está homenageando, de várias formas, mais um de seus filhos. É muito justo que a cidade retribua e demonstre admiração pelo trabalho deste artista, que sempre retratou Niterói com carinho”, afirmou. Amor por Niterói Paulo Gustavo mostrava com frequência os points de Niterói em seus filmes. Moradores da cidade costumam reconhecê-la com facilidade nos longas da série “Minha mãe é uma peça”. O ator era um apaixonado pela cidade onde nasceu e também costumava citar em suas peças de teatro. Estão lá o Campo de São Bento, o calçadão da Praia de Icaraí, a orla de Boa Viagem, a padaria preferida entre outros locais. Paulo morou durante a maior parte da sua vida em Niterói, em bairros como Icaraí e Santa Rosa, e também em Itaipu, na Região Oceânica. A mudança para o Rio de Janeiro se deu apenas após o casamento com o médico Thales Bretas em 2015. Fonte: G1 MC Kevin morre no Rio após cair do 5º andar de hotel na Barra da Tijuca O funkeiro Kevin Nascimento Bueno, de 23 anos, conhecido como MC Kevin, morreu na noite deste domingo (16) depois de cair do 5º andar de um hotel na Barra da Tijuca, na Zona Oeste do Rio. A informação foi confirmada em nota pela Secretaria de Saúde do Rio. Inicialmente, o Corpo de Bombeiros informou que MC Kevin caiu do 11º andar do prédio. Na manhã de segunda- feira (17), a Polícia Militar informou que o artista estava hospedado no 11º andar, mas a queda ocorreu do 5º andar. No final da tarde do mesmo dia, a Polícia Civil corrigiu a informação dizendo que o funkerio estava hospedado no 13º andar do hotel. MC Kevin foi levado pelos bombeiros em estado muito grave ao Hospital Miguel Couto, na Gávea, na Zona Sul, onde morreu. Até este domingo, pouco antes da morte, o artista tinha 8,6 milhões de seguidores no Instagram. Na madrugada de sábado (16) para domingo, ele postou um vídeo em seus stories: “E aí, família, suave, como que vocês estão? Estou aqui na Barra, partiu show”, disse o cantor. MC Kevin morava em Mogi das Cruzes, em São Paulo. Ele estava no Rio porque tinha feito um show em uma boate em Vila Valqueire, na Zona Oeste, no sábado (15). Segundo a Prefeitura do Rio, o evento era clandestino. Os responsáveis pelo show foram identificados e as medidas cabíveis serão tomadas, de acordo com a secretaria de Ordem Pública do Rio. Casamento Há duas semanas, o funkeiro se casou com a advogada Deolane Bezerra em uma praia do México. Eles estavam juntos no último show que o MC fez no sábado. Após a notícia da morte, Deolane fez uma postagem em homenagem ao marido nas redes sociais. “Você é e sempre será o amor da minha vida o amor mais lindo que tive, o homem que mais me amou e me admirou ! Vai com Deus meu menino eu sempre vou te amar !!! “ Músicas de sucesso O artista lançou músicas com artistas como MC Guimê e Igu, além de diversas outras canções desde seu primeiro lançamento, em 2013. Kevin nasceu na Vila Ede, na Zona Norte de São Paulo. (Veja 10 hits no vídeo acima). Conhecido por sucessos como “Cavalo de Troia” e “O menino encantou a quebrada”, Kevin tem registrados quase 1,8 milhão de ouvintes mensais no Spotify. Em 2021, lançou o álbum Fênix. Durante a carreira, fez participações em faixas de diversos artistas, como MC Ryan SP, MC Don Juan, Mc Hariel, Salvador da Rima, NOG e MC Davi. Um dos maiores sucessos com a voz de MC Kevin é “Vergonha pra Mídia”, parceria com outros MC da nova geração do funk consciente de SP, com uma letra combativa sobre a vida na favela. O funkeiro também se envolveu em algumas polêmicas nos últimos anos. Neste ano, quatro policiais militares se sentiram ofendidos após publicações do cantor em redes sociais. Em maio do ano passado, o músico foi alvo de uma denúncia de moradores do condomínio onde mora, em Mogi das Cruzes, por ter quebrado o isolamento social de prevenção ao coronavírus. Em junho de 2019, o músico foi preso em um hotel de Belo Horizonte por consumo de maconha e haxixe. Levado à delegacia, o MC assinou termo e foi liberado. Fonte: G1
  4. 4. Edição 435 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 21 de Maio de 2021 04 Prefeito de São Paulo Bruno Covas morre aos 41 anos O prefeito de São Paulo, Bruno Covas (PSDB), morreu às 8h20 deste domingo (16) aos 41 anos, em São Paulo, informou a prefeitura, em nota. Desde 2019, ele lutava contra um câncer no sistema digestivo com metástase nos ossos e no fígado. Deixa o filho Tomás, de 15 anos. Covas estava internado no Hospital Sírio-Libanês, no Centro da capital paulista, desde 2 de maio, quando se licenciou da prefeitura. Na sexta-feira (14), ele teve uma piora no quadro de saúde e a equipe médica informou que seu quadro havia se tornado irreversível. Familiares e amigos de Covas permaneceram no hospital desde então. Nas últimas horas de vida, o prefeito recebeu sedativos e analgésicos para não sentir dores. Na noite de sexta (14), um padre chegou a fazer a unção dos enfermos, um sacramento católico. Durante a noite de sábado (15), representantes de diversas religiões participaram do ato ecumênico na porta do hospital, que durou 30 minutos e terminou com a oração Pai Nosso. No início da tarde, o corpo foi levado para o Edifício Matarazzo, sede da prefeitura, para uma cerimônia breve para familiares e amigos próximos. Depois, seguiu em carro aberto em cortejo até a Praça Oswaldo Cruz. O enterro, também restrito à família, aconteceu no Cemitério do Paquetá, em Santos, onde foi sepultado o corpo de Mário Covas, ex- governador de São Paulo e avô de Bruno que também morreu em decorrência de um câncer, em 2001. Covas teve o câncer diagnosticado em outubro de 2019, após ser internado com uma infeção na pele chamada erisipela. O tumor regrediu, mas, neste ano, novos nódulos foram encontrados no fígado, na coluna e na bacia. O tucano é o primeiro prefeito da cidade de São Paulo a morrer durante o mandato. Ricardo Nunes (MDB), o vice que hoje é prefeito em exercício, irá assumir definitivamente o cargo. Neto favorito de Mário Covas Nascido em Santos, no litoral paulista, em 7 abril de 1980, Covas era filho de Pedro Lopes, engenheiro da Autoridade Portuária de Santos, e Renata Covas, a única filha mulher de Mário e Lila Covas. Era o neto favorito de Mário Covas, que foi prefeito da capital na década de 1980 e governador do estado entre 1995 e 2001. Aos 9 anos, passou a integrar o “Clube dos Tucaninhos”, cuja carteirinha de filiação era guardada por ele como recordação até depois de adulto. Aos 14 anos, Bruno Covas deixou o litoral e foi morar na cidade de São Paulo com o avô, no Palácio dos Bandeirantes, sede oficial do governo paulista. De acordo com funcionários, Bruno era “bem mais tranquilo para lidar do que o avô”. Cursou o ensino médio no Colégio Bandeirantes, um dos mais tradicionais da capital, onde conheceu um de seus grandes amigos, Luiz Álvaro Salles Aguiar de Menezes, que se tornou seu secretário municipal de Relações Internacionais décadas mais tarde. Menezes disse que na escola os colegas se surpreendiam ao descobrir que Bruno era neto do governador. “Acho que eles esperavam uma figura engomadinha, e não aquele cabeludo com camiseta de rock n’roll sem manga que estudava com a gente”, contou, em entrevista ao SP1. Naquela época, o jovem Bruno Covas não se interessou em participar do grêmio estudantil do colégio. Casamento, separação e 1ª vitória eleitoral Covas graduou-se em direito pela Universidade de São Paulo (USP) e em economia pela Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo (PUC-SP) e iniciou a carreira política em 2004, quando se candidatou a vice- prefeito de Santos na chapa do correligionário Raul Christiano. Naquele ano, se casou com a economista Karen Ichiba, de quem se divorciou depois de 10 anos. Depois disso, manteve-se solteiro. O casal teve Tomás, hoje com 15 anos, que acompanhou o pai em eventos públicos diversas vezes, inclusive vestindo a camisa dos “Tucanáticos”, o grupo de jovens do PSDB. O adolescente é torcedor do Santos, o mesmo time do pai, e morava com Bruno em um apartamento na Barra Funda, Zona Oeste da capital, em esquema de guarda compartilhada. Bruno Covas sentiu o gosto da vitória nas urnas pela primeira vez aos 26 anos, como deputado estadual. Foi reeleito aos 30, com o maior número de votos. Depois, assumiu o cargo de secretário Estadual do Meio Ambiente na gestão Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB), e, em 2014, venceu a eleição para deputado federal. No Congresso Nacional, votou pelo impeachment da então presidente Dilma Rousseff (PT). A lealdade ao PSDB não o impediu de se relacionar com outros partidos. O tucano chegou a participar da organização de jantares para arrecadação de dinheiro para Luiza Erundina (PSOL), condenada pela Justiça a pagar uma multa por causa do anúncio de uma greve geral feito por ela 20 anos antes, quando era prefeita de São Paulo. Sem dinheiro, ela corria o risco de perder o único apartamento que tem. Eleição para a prefeitura e novo estilo de vida Covas não completou o mandato como deputado federal. Voltou a São Paulo e se candidatou a vice-prefeito na chapa de João Doria (PSDB), em 2016. A dupla venceu no primeiro turno. Em 2017, Covas mudou o visual e o estilo de vida: assumiu a careca, passou a seguir uma dieta radical que o levou a perder mais de 16 quilos e iniciou a prática Mahamudra, uma linha esportiva que alia autoconhecimento e exercícios físicos. Também ficou conhecido como “baladeiro”, devido à presença frequente em festas e casas noturnas. O tucano assumiu a Prefeitura de São Paulo na sequência, em abril de 2018, quando Doria deixou o cargo para se candidatar ao governo do estado. A primeira grande missão à frente da Prefeitura ocorreu no feriado de 15 de novembro de 2018, após um viaduto de 2 metros ceder sobre a Marginal Pinheiros. Infecção na pele e diagnóstico de câncer Em 19 de outubro de 2019, o prefeito foi diagnosticado com erisipela, uma infecção na pele. Ele foi medicado e liberado, mas, uma semana depois, foi internado. A infecção havia evoluído para trombose venosa profunda (coágulos) na perna direita. Os coágulos subiram para o pulmão, causando o que é chamado de embolia. Foi durante os exames para localizar os coágulos que médicos detectaram o câncer. O nódulo estava na cárdia, região entre o esôfago e o estômago, com metástase no fígado e nos linfonodos. “Aquilo foi assim uma bomba, né? Um tapa na cara. Notícia de alguns segundos. Eu fiquei esperando ele [o médico] dar risada, pensei ‘talvez seja uma piada’, mas a risada não veio. Você vai caindo em si e pensando, ‘bom, e agora? O que eu faço? Dá pra tratar? Não dá pra tratar?’”, contou. “Tem várias horas que você se pergunta: ‘Por que eu? Será que eu ainda vou passar muitos Natais comemorando com meu filho?’”, questionou Covas, em uma entrevista (assista trecho no vídeo abaixo). Tratamento e eleição Em 29 de outubro de 2019, Bruno Covas iniciou o tratamento contra o câncer, que previu inicialmente 8 sessões de quimioterapia, sem deixar o cargo de prefeito e despachando por meio de assinaturas digitais. Em entrevista ao “Fantástico”, Covas disse que estava confiante e boletins médicos informaram que ele reagiu bem às primeiras sessões, sem efeitos colaterais relevantes. Em dezembro de 2019, a equipe médica disse que o tumor regredira de modo expressivo. Dois dias depois, contudo, ele foi para a UTI após um sangramento no fígado. As sessões continuaram e, apesar do episódio, a equipe continuava informando que ele apresentava “ótimo quadro geral”. Em 2 de janeiro de 2020, ainda em tratamento, o prefeito anunciou em entrevista à CBN que seria candidato à reeleição à Prefeitura de São Paulo. Adiante, suas principais promessas de campanha foram zerar a fila de creches, criar unidades de saúde (UPAs e UBSs), um programa de moradias populares na cidade, um sistema de transporte público por barcos e avançar no plano de privatizações. No mês seguinte, ao término da 8ª sessão de quimioterapia, os tumores do fígado e da região da cárdia não apareceram nos exames. Já os linfonodos, que são gânglios, apresentaram aumento, indicando que o câncer persistia. Uma nova fase do tratamento foi iniciada, com a imunoterapia, que visa potencializar o sistema imunológico para atacar células cancerígenas. Àquela altura, Covas divulgou um vídeo para agradecer o apoio que estava recebendo. Em maio de 2020, o prefeito chegou a ser hospitalizado devido a um desconforto abdominal - os exames indicaram que se tratava de uma colite, inflamação do cólon, parte central do intestino grosso. Covas chegou a se mudar para a sede da Prefeitura de São Paulo com a intenção de atuar em tempo integral no combate à pandemia do coronavírus, que avançava no mundo. No mês seguinte, foi diagnosticado com Covid-19, mas não teve sintomas. Vitória no segundo turno Em julho, Covas informou que o tumor estava regredindo e passou a se concentrar na campanha eleitoral. Mesmo em tratamento, cumpriu muitas agendas externas. Sempre com máscara. Mas muitos desses compromissos ocorreram em ambientes cheios e fechados e por um longo período de tempo. Começou atrás do então candidato Celso Russomano (Republicanos) nas pesquisas de intenção de voto, com percentuais em torno dos 20%. No final de outubro, contudo, subiu nas pesquisas e assumiu de vez a liderança. O tucano obteve 32,85% dos votos e foi para o segundo turno com Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), que recebeu 20,24%. Ele venceu em todas as 58 zonas eleitorais da capital, incluindo as periferias da cidade. No discurso da vitória, ele disse que São Paulo queria experiência para enfrentar o radicalismo, e que “foi um grande erro do presidente ter tentado se intrometer na campanha”, referindo-se ao apoio de Jair Bolsonaro a Russomano. Apesar do crescimento de Boulos, Covas se manteve na liderança das pesquisas de intenção de voto durante toda a campanha do segundo turno, começando com 47% e terminando com 57%. Recebeu apoio dos candidatos derrotados Russomanno, Joice Hasselmann (PSL) e Andrea Matarazzo (PSD) e, de acordo com o Tribunal Regional Eleitoral (TRE), Covas teve a campanha mais cara da capital, de quase R$ 20 milhões e seis vezes mais do que Boulos. As principais críticas que enfrentou foram em relação à escolha de seu vice Ricardo Nunes (MDB), cuja mulher registrou boletim de ocorrência em 2011 por violência doméstica. Nunes também é investigado por suposto envolvimento com esquema em creches. Em entrevista à CBN, no entanto, Covas disse que colocava a mão no fogo pelo vice. Foi reeleito com 59,38% dos votos, 3 milhões, com um leque de alianças formado por 11 partidos e maioria na Câmara Municipal. “São Paulo disse ‘sim’ à democracia. São Paulo disse ‘sim’ à ciência, disse ‘sim’ à moderação, disse ‘sim’ ao equilíbrio”, discursou. Em entrevista ao “Em Foco”, da GloboNews, descartou lockdown na cidade de São Paulo devido, especialmente, a uma suposta impossibilidade de articular a mesma medida em toda a região metropolitana. Àquela altura, a capital enfrentava um novo aumento do número de casos de Covid-19, que culminou em uma 2ª onda da doença. Depois da campanha, Bruno Covas fez exames em dezembro de 2020, e a equipe médica informou que o prefeito daria continuidade ao tratamento contra o câncer com imunoterapia e radioterapia, sem restrições à rotina de trabalho. Licença e ida ao Maracanã Antes de completar oficialmente um mês como prefeito reeleito, contudo, ele pediu licença de 10 dias no trabalho “para repouso e cuidados pessoais”. A recomendação médica ocorreu depois que ele atravessou 24 sessões de radioterapia, diariamente. Durante a licença, ele levou o filho ao estádio do Maracanã para assistir à final da Libertadores, e recebeu críticas. Nas redes sociais, ele respondeu: “Se esse eì o preço a pagar para passar algumas horas inesquecíveis com meu filho, pago com a consciência tranquila.” Em fevereiro, exames mostraram sucesso da radioterapia no controle dos linfonodos, mas foi detectado um novo nódulo no fígado. A imunoterapia foi interrompida e Covas reiniciou a quimioterapia. ‘Vontade gigante de vencer’ Abril de 2021 foi um mês mais intenso. Ele foi internado depois que os médicos encontraram novos pontos de câncer nos ossos e no fígado, embora o prefeito estivesse sem sintomas, e ainda apto a seguir suas atividades à distância. Dias mais tarde, ele apresentou uma piora no quadro de saúde, quando foi diagnosticado com líquido nos pulmões e no abdômen devido a uma inflamação no tumor do fígado. Covas precisou continuar no Sírio Libanês para retirada do líquido e para receber alimentação pela veia durante as madrugadas. Transmitindo coragem e confiança no tratamento, ele postou uma foto do filho nas redes sociais, e disse que continuava a luta pela vida com “vontade gigante de vencer”. A drenagem do líquido deu certo e Bruno Covas recebeu alta ainda em abril, mas, no dia 2 de maio, decidiu se afastar do cargo novamente, dessa vez por 30 dias devido aos efeitos colaterais do tratamento. Em entrevista à rádio CBN, o médico David Uip afirmou que ele teve náuseas e vômitos. No dia seguinte, ele foi transferido para a UTI do hospital Sírio-Libanês e intubado após a descoberta de um sangramento no estômago. Os médicos identificaram uma úlcera junto ao tumor original, na cárdia. As sessões de quimioterapia foram suspensas. Durante todo o tratamento, o prefeito se mostrou otimista, afirmando diversas vezes que “não tinha dúvidas de que vou vencer mais este desafio”, mesmo sabendo que “a guerra estava longe de terminar”, e sempre agradeceu ao apoio da equipe médica responsável pelo tratamento e às pessoas que oravam por ele. Fonte: G1

