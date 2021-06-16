EDIÇÃO 418 DE 20 DE JANEIRO DE 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. R$ 2,00 Atos Oficiais da Câmara Municipal de Pádua. Comprometido com a Verdade! Suplemento Especial Prefeitura Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua Facebook: Jornal Opção do Noroeste Email:jornalopcaodonoroeste@gmail.com Edição: 418 - 20 de Janeiro de 2021 Toda Semana nas Bancas Rio imunizou 32 mil pessoas e pode concluir primeira etapa da vacinação contra Covid-19 nesta sexta “É uma vacina jovem. Mas pedimos à população que confie, que não tenha descrença, porque veio realmente para salvar vidas. Não temos que nos importar se veio da China, Estados Unidos ou Inglaterra”, disse Cláudio Castro, governador em exercício do Rio de Janeiro. Saiba mais na Página 02 Biden anuncia retorno dos Estados Unidos à OMS e ao Acordo de Paris e medidas de Trump que serão anuladas “O presidente eleito Biden agirá não apenas para reverter os danos mais graves do governo Trump, mas também para começar a fazer nosso país avançar”, aponta o comunicado. Biden promete para os 100 primeiros dias de governo vacinar 100 milhões e a abordagem de combate à pandemia, para reduzir seu impacto econômico e social. Saiba mais na Página 04 Inep abre novo prazo para candidatos com Covid pedirem reaplicação do Enem 2020 Os concorrentes que pediram reaplicação da prova terão seus pedidos analisados pelo Inep. Segundo o órgão, os candidatos devem acompanhar se a solicitação foi aprovada ou reprovada na Página do Participante. Saiba mais na Página 03
  2. 2. Edição 418 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 20 de Janeiro de 2021 02 Com as bênçãos do Cristo, Rio de Janeiro dá início a vacinação contra Covid-19 em todo o estado No alto do Corcovado, com as bênçãos do Cristo Redentor, as primeiras doses da vacina contra o novo coronavírus foram aplicadas no estado do Rio de Janeiro no início da noite desta segunda-feira (18/1). E para celebrar a data histórica, as duas primeiras vacinadas foram Terezinha da Conceição, de 80 anos, que reside em instituição de longa permanência, e Dulcinéia da Silva Lopes, de 59, enfermeira que atua na linha de frente no combate ao vírus. Para vacinar as duas mulheres, os escolhidos foram Adélia Maria dos Santos, 71, servidora municipal desde 1979 e uma das pioneiras do programa de imunizações, e Ângelo da Silva, tenente do Corpo de Bombeiros. O primeiro lote de vacinas Coronavac, produzidas pelo Instituto Butantan em parceria com o laboratório chinês Sinovac, chegou ao Aeroporto Santos Dumont pouco antes das 17h. Novos lotes chegarão ao Rio de Janeiro nas próximas horas. A primeira remessa da vacina chegou ao heliponto do Mirante Santa Marta, o mais próximo do Cristo Redentor, em um helicóptero da Polícia Civil, com mais de meia hora de atraso provocado por divergências logísticas entre a Prefeitura do Rio, o governo do estado e o Ministério da Saúde. “É uma vacina jovem. Mas pedimos à população que confie, que não tenha descrença, porque veio realmente para salvar vidas. Não temos que nos importar se veio da China, Estados Unidos ou Inglaterra”, disse Cláudio Castro, governador em exercício do Rio de Janeiro. “A vacina foi aprovada pelaAnvisa para salvar vidas. É importante que os brasileiros acreditem na ciência. Nós ainda estamos passando por um momento crítico. Infelizmente, pessoas ainda perdem suas vidas em razão do coronavírus. Isso aqui como a gente diz é uma luz no fim do túnel. Mas respeitem as regras, usem máscaras e tentem não aglomerar”, ressaltou Eduardo Paes, prefeito do Rio de Janeiro. “A expectativa é que até amanhã todos os lotes estejam no Rio”, complementou. “Foi muito gratificante participar desse momento. O dia mais marcante desses 40 anos de trabalho. Estou ansiosa para receber a minha e voltar a fazer o que sempre fiz, que é trabalhar”, contou Adélia Maria dos Santos, a enfermeira que aplicou a vacina. Prioridades O ato simbólico no Cristo marca o início do plano de imunização do Rio de Janeiro, que prioriza os trabalhadores de saúde que atendem diretamente pacientes com Covid-19 e aqueles que estarão envolvidos na campanha de vacinação. Também serão priorizados neste primeiro momento idosos e pessoas com deficiência que vivem em instituições de longa permanência, além dos trabalhadores desses estabelecimentos. As demais fases da vacinação, voltadas a outros grupos prioritários definidos pelo Programa Nacional de Imunizações (PNI), do Ministério da Saúde, serão realizadas conforme novas remessas de vacina forem recebidas. Fonte: Metrópolis Rio imunizou 32 mil pessoas e pode concluir primeira etapa da vacinação contra Covid-19 nesta sexta Com mais de 32 mil pessoas imunizadas, a Prefeitura do Rio pode encerrar a primeira etapa da vacinação contra Covid- 19 já nesta sexta-feira (22). Ao todo, serão 115 mil pessoas vacinadas na primeira etapa. O número é insuficiente para vacinar todos os médicos. Dois a cada três só vão ser vacinados quando a cidade receber uma nova remessa. Não há estimativa de quando idosos e pessoas com comorbidade, que integram o grupo de risco, devem ser vacinados. Os 115 mil vacinados ainda terão que receber uma segunda dose, que está guardada com o governo do Estado e só será entregue quando chegar a hora da segunda aplicação. O secretário municipal de Saúde, Daniel Soranz, disse que preferia usar todas as vazinas de uma vez para imunizar mais gente. Se isso ocorresse, a aplicação da segunda dose ocorreria depois. Mas a mudança no protocolo dependeria de aval da Anvisa, do Ministério da Saúde e do Instituto Butantan, que produz a vacina no Brasil. “Não temos estudos suficientes pra dizer se essa única dose pode sustentar essa imunogenicidade por mais tempo, mas a discussão hoje no Ministério e nos meios acadêmicos é que seria melhor aplicar a primeira dose na maioria das pessoas e esperar a segunda dose, que tem um indicativo do Butantan de uma parte chegar no final de janeiro ou nas primeiras semanas de fevereiro, o que coincidiria com a (data para tomar a) segunda dose”, afirmou Soranz. O infectologista Gustavo Magalhães, da Universidade Estadual do Rio de Janeiro, diz que é preciso cautela. “A estratégia em vacinar mais pessoas com apenas uma única dose pode ser interessante para outras vacinas que já divulgaram sua taxa de eficácia em apenas uma única dose. No caso da vacina disponível atualmente, do Instituto Butantan, nós não temos esses dados”, afirma. Fonte: G1
  3. 3. Edição 418 20 de Janeiro de 2021 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 03 Inep abre novo prazo para candidatos com Covid pedirem reaplicação do Enem 2020 Candidatos ao Exame Nacional do Ensino Médio (Enem) 2020 que tiveram sintomas de Covid-19 e diagnóstico comprovando a infecção terão novo prazo para pedir a reaplicação do exame. Segundo o Inep, autarquia do Ministério da Educação (MEC) responsável pela prova, candidatos diagnosticados após 16 de janeiro poderão entrar na Página do Participante entre 25 e 29 de janeiro para enviar o laudo médico. A informação foi divulgada neste domingo (17), primeiro dia de provas desta edição. O segundo dia está programado para o próximo domingo (24). O endereço da página do participante é: https:// enem.inep.gov.br/participante/ Mais de 5 mil já pediram reaplicação Mais de 5 mil candidatos inscritos do Enem em todo o país pediram reaplicação da prova por apresentarem sintomas de doenças respiratórias antes do exame, segundo informou o ministro da Educação, Milton Ribeiro, em Curitiba. “Foram quase 5 mil alunos que fizeram esse pedido com essa alegação de estarem doentes”, afirmou o ministro. Os pedidos foram enviados entre 11 e 16 de janeiro. Neste sábado, às 12h (horário de Brasília), o sistema foi fechado para que os pedidos fossem avaliados e os participantes recebessem a resposta antes da aplicação, informou o Inep. O primeiro dia de exame acontece neste domingo para mais de 5,5 milhões de candidatos confirmados, em meio à alta no número de casos de coronavírus. Ribeiro disse não acreditar que o Enem vá piorar a situação da pandemia no país. “Não acredito. Os portões abriram meia hora mais cedo para evitar aglomeração. Todos os cuidados foram cumpridos. Nós não podíamos adiar mais. Os mais pobres e mais humildes seriam os maiores prejudicados”, disse Novos pedidos de reaplicação Os concorrentes que pediram reaplicação da prova terão seus pedidos analisados pelo Inep. Segundo o órgão, os candidatos devem acompanhar se a solicitação foi aprovada ou reprovada na Página do Participante. Para fazer a solicitação, os candidatos terão que apresentar um documento legível que comprove a doença. O documento precisa conter: nome completo do participante o diagnóstico com a descrição da condição código correspondente à Classificação Internacional de Doença (CID 10) assinatura e identificação do profissional competente, com o respectivo registro do Conselho Regional de Medicina (CRM), do Ministério da Saúde (RMS) ou de órgão competente data do atendimento o documento deve ser anexado em formato PDF, PNG ou JPG, no tamanho máximo de 2 MB. Disputas judiciais A aplicação do Enem tem sido alvo de disputas judiciais, devido à pandemia. A prova, prevista originalmente para novembro de 2020, foi adiada para janeiro deste ano – mesmo após enquete com participantes indicar o mês de maio de 2021 como a opção mais votada pelos estudantes. Segundo o governo, a prova em maio atrasaria o cronograma de outros programas de ingresso no ensino superior. A Defensoria Pública da União e entidades estudantis haviam pedido novo adiamento da prova em todo o país, alegando risco à saúde da população devido ao deslocamento e aglomeração de alunos em salas de prova. O pedido foi negado.Adecisão afirmava que em locais onde haveria necessidade de restringir a circulação de pessoas, as autoridades locais poderiam impedir o Enem. Fonte: G1 Ministério da Saúde conclui distribuição do 1º lote da CoronaVac O Ministério da Saúde divulgounotanatardedehoje (19) afirmando que concluiu a distribuição do 1º lote de vacinas para os 26 estados e para o Distrito Federal. Com a medida, a imunização de pessoascontraacovid-19tem início no Brasil. Foram distribuídas 6 milhões de doses da CoronaVac, do Instituto Butantan em parceria com a farmacêutica chinesaSinovac.Aestimativa é que este primeiro lote de doses seja utilizado para imunizar até 3 milhões de pessoas. No grupo prioritário estão profissionais de saúde, idosos com mais de 60 anos e pessoas com deficiência vivendo em instituições de longa permanência e indígenas em aldeias. A operação começou nesta segunda-feira (18) pela manhã. O titular da pasta, Eduardo Pazuello, participou de reunião com governadores em São Paulo, quando foi demandado pelas autoridades estaduais que a distribuição permitisse o início das campanhas de vacinação. A previsão anterior era de que a campanha nacional começaria amanhã (20). Na atualização de ontem à noite do Ministério da Saúde, já haviam recebido as doses os estados do Tocantins, Piauí, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso do Sul e Distrito Federal. Hoje as entregas foram concluídas. Os envios foram realizados pelas companhias aéreasAzul, Gol, TAM e Voepass, além de aeronaves militares, que transportaram doses para 11 capitais e para a cidade de Tabatinga, no oeste do Amazonas. Com o envio das doses, os estados já começaram suas campanhas de imunização. São Paulo foi o primeiro estado a vacinar, ainda no domingo (17). Fonte: Agência Brasil
  4. 4. Edição 418 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 20 de Janeiro de 2021 04 ‘Vacina é do Brasil, não é de nenhum governador’, diz Presidente Jair Bolsonaro após rejeitar CoronaVac Na primeira manifestação pública após a decisão da Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (Anvisa) de aprovar o uso emergencial de duas vacinas (CoronaVac e de Oxford) contra a Covid- 19 no Brasil, o presidente Jair Bolsonaro afirmou que o imunizante “é do Brasil, não é de nenhum governador não.” O recado do presidente é direcionado ao governador de São Paulo, João Dória (PSDB), que deu início à vacinação no estado no domingo (17), minutos depois da aprovação do uso emergencial pela Anvisa e antes do previsto pelo Ministério da Saúde e da distribuição das doses para outros estados. “Está liberada a aplicação no Brasil. E a vacina é do Brasil, não é de nenhum governador não. É do Brasil”, afirmou Bolsonaro a apoiadores na entrada da residência oficial do Palácio daAlvorada. As cerca de 6 milhões de doses disponíveis no Brasil para o início da vacinação contra a Covid-19 são da CoronaVac, vacina desenvolvida pelo laboratório chinês Sinovac. O Instituto Butantan, ligado ao governo paulista chefiado por Doria, um dos principais adversários políticos de Bolsonaro, fechou parceria com a Sinovac e vai produzir a CoronaVac no Brasil. Antes da aprovação pela Anvisa, Bolsonaro questionou diversas vezes a eficácia da CoronaVac devido à sua origem chinesa. Em outubro, o presidente chegou a suspender um acordo entre o Ministério da Saúde e o Butantan para a compra de 46 milhões de doses da CoronaVac. Ele também havia dito que não compraria vacina da China. Na ocasião, em uma rede social, o presidente chamou a CoronaVac “de vacina chinesa de João Doria” e disse que os brasileiros não seriam “cobaia” de ninguém. Nesta segunda-feira, na conversa com apoiadores, Bolsonaro afirmou que “não tem que discutir mais” sobre a vacina já que o uso emergencial foi aprovado pela Anvisa. E disse que o governo federal vai comprar mais doses se estiverem disponíveis no mercado. “Pessoal, uma notícia. Apesar da vacina... Apesar não, né? A Anvisa aprovou. Não tem que discutir mais. Agora, havendo disponibilidade no mercado, a gente vai comprar e vai atrás de contratos que fizemos também que era para ter chegado a vacina aqui”, declarou. O pedido de uso emergencial da vacina de Oxford foi apresentado pela Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz), que é ligada ao Ministério da Saúde. Esse pedido se refere a 2 milhões de doses a serem importadas do laboratório Serum, da Índia, que produz a vacina desenvolvida pela universidade do Reino Unido e pelo laboratório AstraZeneca. Essas doses, entretanto, ainda não estão no Brasil. Na semana passada, o governo federal chegou a anunciar que enviaria um avião à Índia para trazer as doses, mas cancelou o voo depois que fracassaram as negociações com o governo indiano, que se recusa a liberar o carregamento. Ainda não há previsão de quando as doses da vacina de Oxford devem chegar ao Brasil. Ainda no domingo, o ministro da Saúde, Eduardo Pazuello, já havia criticado Doria e dito que a aplicação da primeira dose pelo governo de São Paulo foi “em desacordo com a lei” por acontecer antes do previsto pelo Plano Nacional de Vacinação do Ministério da Saúde. Dória respondeu dizendo que o ministro da Saúde “deveria estar grato à Anvisa e a São Paulo” pela vacina. Eficácia da CoronaVac Apesar de dizer que o governo vai comprar mais doses da CoronaVac se estiverem disponíveis, na conversa com os apoiadores nesta segunda, Bolsonaro voltou a pôr em dúvida a eficácia da vacina. Bolsonaro disse aos apoiadores que “essa vacina que tá aí é 50% de eficácia, ou seja, jogar uma moedinha para cima”. Essa interpretação dos resultados da vacina, entretanto, é equivocada. “É errada a interpretação de que uma vacina com 50% de eficácia gera anticorpos apenas em metade dos vacinados. O correto é que os vacinados têm metade do risco de desenvolver a doença em comparação aos não vacinados. No caso da CoronaVac, apenas 1,8% dos vacinados contraíram o vírus”, explica o epidemiologista Pedro Hallal. No domingo (17), durante a reunião em que a Anvisa aprovou o uso emergencial das vacinas, a relatora do processo, diretora Meiruze Freitas, afirmou que a agência “concluiu que os benefícios conhecidos e potenciais dessas vacinas superam seus riscos”. A diretora apontou ainda que o Brasil responde por 10% das mortes registradas no mundo por Covid-19 e lembrou que não há alternativa terapêutica para combater a doença. “Até o momento não contamos com alternativa terapêutica aprovada para prevenir ou tratar a doença causada pelo novo coronavírus. Assim, compete a cada um de nós, instituições públicas e privadas, sociedade civil e organizada, cidadão, cada um na sua esfera de atuação tomarmos todas as medidas ao nosso alcance para no menor tempo possível diminuir o impacto sobre a vida do nosso país”, disse. Na fase 2 de testes, os voluntários que receberam o imunizante foram divididos em dois grupos. Um recebeu uma dose mais baixa e outro uma mais alta. A dose mais baixa mostrou-se ser a mais indicada, e 97% dos que a receberam tiveram a produção de resposta imune. “Na prática, me parece, pelo gráfico, que essa eficácia global de 50,38% é menos relevante do que a eficácia altíssima que tem pra casos graves e mortes. Porque, na prática, o que a gente quer é evitar internação e óbito”, disse Hallal. Rodrigo Maia O presidente da Câmara, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), comentou nesta segunda-feira a mudança de postura do presidente Jair Bolsonaro sobre a CoronaVac. Ele lembrou que Bolsonaro dizia que o governo federal não iria comprar a vacina. “O presidente da República disse várias vezes que não compraria a vacina chinesa, que quem mandava era ele, mas na hora da verdade a coragem não é tão grande, não é isso? É corajoso até uma parte da história”, afirmou Maia em uma coletiva de imprensa na Câmara. Fonte: G1 Biden anuncia retorno dos Estados Unidos à OMS e ao Acordo de Paris e medidas de Trump que serão anuladas O gabinete de transição do presidente eleito dos Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, anunciou na manhã desta quarta-feira (20), horas antes da posse, uma série de medidas que serão tomadas no primeiro dia no cargo. Entre as principais estão medidas sanitárias e econômicas de combate à pandemia, o retorno dos EUA à OMS (Organização Mundial da Saúde) e ao Acordo de Paris para o Clima. Também foi anunciada a reversão de várias outras decisões do atual presidente americano, Donald Trump, como a construção do muro na fronteira com o México e o veto à entrada de cidadãos de países muçulmanos nos EUA. Veja as principais medidas anunciadas: Meio ambiente Retorno ao Acordo de Paris para o Clima; Reverter as ações ambientais de Trump “para proteger a saúde pública e o meio ambiente e restaurar a ciência”; Saúde Acabar com o processo de saída dos EUA da OMS (Organização Mundial da Saúde); Obrigar o distanciamento social e o uso de máscaras em prédios e áreas federais e por funcionários públicos do governo e terceirizados; Política externa Parar a construção do muro na fronteira com o México; Reverter o veto de Trump à entrada de cidadãos de países muçulmanos nos EUA; Economia Estender a moratória para despejos até 31 de março; Estender a pausa no pagamento de financiamentos estudantis até 30 de setembro; Outras medidas Lançamento de uma série de iniciativas governamentais para promover a igualdade racial; Prevenir e combater a discriminação com base no gênero ou na orientação sexual; O gabinete de transição afirmou que as ações executivas visam adotar “ações para lidar com a pandemia da Covid- 19, fornecer alívio econômico, combater as mudanças climáticas e promover a igualdade racial”. Segundo o comunicado, Biden “assinará uma combinação de ordens executivas, memorandos, diretivas e cartas para dar os passos iniciais” horas após a posse, que está marcada para o meio-dia em Washington (14h em Brasília). “O presidente eleito Biden agirá não apenas para reverter os danos mais graves do governo Trump, mas também para começar a fazer nosso país avançar”, aponta o comunicado. Biden promete para os 100 primeiros dias de governo vacinar 100 milhões e mudar completamente a abordagem de combate à pandemia, para reduzir seu impacto econômico e social. Fonte: G1

