R$ 2,00 Atos Oficiais da Câmara Municipal de Pádua. Comprometido com a Verdade! Suplemento Especial Prefeitura Municipal d...
Edição 383 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 27 de Maio de 2020 02 Secretário de Vigilância do Ministério da Saúde deixa o cargo O ...
Edição 383 27 de Maio de 2020 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 03 03 E Resultados na Página 04 PORTARIA Nº.015/2020. PEDRO VICENTE...
Edição 383 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 27 de Maio de 2020 04 RESULTADO PALAVRA CRUZADA Aneel define bandeira tarifária verde ...
Edição 383 27 de Maio de 2020 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 05 Santo Antonio de Pádua chega a 79 casos confirmados de Covid-19 ...
Edição 383 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 27 de Maio de 2020 06 Em comunicado publicado na página oficial da Prefeitura de Santo...
EDIÇÃO 383 DE 27 DE MAIO DE 2020

EDIÇÃO 383 DE 27 DE MAIO DE 2020

  1. 1. R$ 2,00 Atos Oficiais da Câmara Municipal de Pádua. Comprometido com a Verdade! Suplemento Especial Prefeitura Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua Facebook: Jornal Opção do Noroeste Email:jornalopcaodonoroeste@gmail.com Edição: 383 - 27 de Maio de 2020 Toda Semana nas Bancas Uso da hidroxicloroquina não apresenta “eficácia alguma” , diz presidente da Comissão Covid-19 de Santo Antônio de Pádua “Todos que eu usei no início do tratamento, acabaram evoluindo com piora na tomografia. A Pneumonia Viral é mais dependente do seu sistema imunológico. Saiba mais na Página 06 Aneel define bandeira tarifária verde até dezembro O anúncio foi feito nesta terça-feira (26/05), em Reunião Pública da Diretoria da ANEEL. Segundo a agência, os valores das bandeiras tarifárias são atualizados todos os anos e levam em consideração parâmetros como estimativas de mercado. Saiba mais na Página 04 Santo Antonio de Pádua chega a 79 casos confirmados de Covid-19 Até o momento a Secretaria de Estado de Saúde contabiliza 69 casos confirmados em Pádua, sendo duas mortes. Nessa pandemia a melhor receita é pedir em casa e ganhar desconto. Saiba mais na Página 05 Secretário de Vigilância do Ministério da Saúde deixa o cargo Durante a gestão de Mandetta, Oliveira foi uma das autoridades do ministério que mais participaram das ações para enfrentar a pandemia. Assim como o ex-ministro, o secretário defende o isolamento social como estratégia de contenção do coronavírus, medida criticada pelo presidente Jair Bolsonaro. Saiba mais na Página 02
  2. 2. Edição 383 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 27 de Maio de 2020 02 Secretário de Vigilância do Ministério da Saúde deixa o cargo O secretário Nacional de Vigilância em Saúde do Ministério da Saúde, Wanderson de Oliveira, deixou o cargo nesta segunda-feira (25). A exoneração de Wanderson, a pedido, foi publicada no Diário Oficial da União (DOU). Ele já havia chegado a pedir demissão no dia 15 de abril, mas o então ministro da Saúde Luiz Henrique Mandetta não permitiu sua saída. Durante a gestão de Mandetta, Oliveira foi uma das autoridades do ministério que mais participaram das ações para enfrentar a pandemia. Assim como o ex-ministro, o secretário defende o isolamento social como estratégia de contenção do coronavírus, medida criticada pelo presidente Jair Bolsonaro, que afirma que esta ação é prejudicial à economia. Em mensagem enviada à equipe, Wanderson disse que a saída foi definida no dia 15 de abril, mas que permaneceu mais algumas semanas a pedido de Mandetta e de seu sucessor, Nelson Teich, que também já deixou a pasta. Saída anunciada Após a saída de Teich, menos de um mês após assumir a pasta, o então secretário de Vigilância disse que acordou sua saída com o ministro interino da Saúde, Eduardo Pazuello, na última quarta-feira (20). Oliveira é servidor do Hospital das Forças Armadas em Brasília e se reapresentará à instituição. “Apesar de sair da função de Secretário de Vigilância em Saúde, continuarei ajudando ao Ministro Pazuello nas ações de resposta à pandemia. Somos da mesma instituição, Ministério da Defesa e conosco é missão dada, missão cumprida”, disse Wanderson. O Ministério da Saúde disse que o substituto será informado nas próximas edições do Diário Oficial da União. O secretário sai no momento em que o Brasil já registra mais de 23 mil mortes e 374.898 pessoas foram infectadas, segundo o último balanço do Ministério da Saúde. Wanderson é enfermeiro e doutor em epidemiologia com mais de 20 anos de experiência, sendo 15 deles no Ministério da Saúde, segundo a própria pasta. Ele é servidor público federal e tem passagens pelo Ministério da Defesa e Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz). Perfil técnico Doutor em epidemiologia pela Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), ele coordenou a resposta nacional à pandemia de influenza e à síndrome da zika congênita e atuou como ponto focal para o regulamento sanitário internacional e eventos de massa, como Copa do Mundo e Olimpíadas, segundo o governo. Ele tem especialização pelo programa de treinamento em epidemiologia aplicada ao SUS pelo Centro de Controle e Prevenção de Doenças da Geórgia, nos Estados Unidos. É especialista em epidemiologia pela Escola de Saúde Pública Johns Hopkins, também nos Estados Unidos, e é professor da escola da fundação Oswaldo Cruz, em Brasília. Fonte: G1 Presidente Bolsonaro sanciona com vetos projeto de socorro financeiro de R$ 60 bilhões a estados e municípios brasileiros A proposta foi aprovada em 6 de maio, e sancionada cerca de três semanas depois. O texto enviado pelo Poder Legislativo prevê que a União vai transferir diretamente a estados e municípios R$ 60 bilhões, divididos em quatro parcelas mensais. O projeto do Congresso ainda suspende as dívidas de estados e municípios com a União, inclusive os débitos previdenciários parcelados pelas prefeituras que venceriam este ano. Esse ponto pode gerar um impacto de R$ 60 bilhões à União. O repasse direto, em quatro parcelas, será dividido da seguinte forma: · R$ 50 bilhões em compensação pela queda de arrecadação (R$ 30 bilhões para estados e DF; R$ 20 bilhões para municípios); · R$ 10 bilhões para ações de saúde e assistência social (R$ 7 bilhões para estados e DF; R$ 3 bilhões para municípios). Servidores Depois da aprovação do projeto, Bolsonaro informou que iria vetar o trecho que abria chance para reajuste salarial de servidores estaduais e municipais até dezembro de 2021. Vetos presidenciais a trechos de projetos aprovados pelo Congresso Nacional precisam ser analisados pelos parlamentares. Se deputados e senadores decidirem derrubar a decisão, o trecho da lei é restabelecido. Não há prazo para a análise. Aumento para policiais do DF Antes de sancionar o projeto de socorro financeiro aos estados e municípios afetados pela pandemia do novo coronavírus, Bolsonaro assinou nesta terça (26) uma medida provisória que viabiliza o reajuste salarial das polícias Civil, Militar e do Corpo de Bombeiros do Distrito Federal. Se o presidente já tivesse sancionado o socorro com esse veto, não seria possível conceder o reajuste. A medida provisória tem força de lei ao ser publicada no “Diário Oficial da União”, e entra em vigor imediatamente, porém precisa ser aprovada por Câmara e Senado para que não perca a validade. Além da MP editada pelo governo, o Congresso Nacional aprovou há duas semanas um projeto, já sancionado por Bolsonaro, que permitiu a recomposição salarial. O projeto alterou a Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias (LDO) para autorizar a possibilidade de aumento. O texto do projeto definiu o custo do reajuste em R$ 505 milhões ao Fundo Constitucional do Distrito Federal (FCDF), criado por lei federal em 2002. O FCDF recebe repasses mensais da União ao DF para pagar os salários da segurança pública e complementar investimentos em educação e saúde. O projeto Inicialmente, o projeto previa como contrapartida para a ajuda o congelamento de salários de servidores municipais, estaduais e federais. Quando o texto tramitou pela primeira vez no Senado, os senadores abriram uma exceção e permitiram reajuste para servidores civis e militares que atuam diretamente no combate à pandemia de Covid-19: profissionais das áreas da saúde, da segurança e das Forças Armadas. Essa costura no texto foi feita com aval do Palácio do Planalto. A previsão era que, mesmo com a exceção aberta pelos senadores, a União pouparia R$ 93 bilhões com o congelamento nos salários. Quando o texto chegou à Câmara, os deputados decidiram aumentar a lista de categorias com possibilidade de reajuste. Como houve mudanças, o projeto voltou à análise do Senado. O presidente da Casa e relator do projeto, senador Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), tentou construir um “meio-termo” entre as versões, acatando parcialmente as inclusões feitas pelos deputados. Fonte: G1
  3. 3. Edição 383 27 de Maio de 2020 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 03 03 E Resultados na Página 04 PORTARIA Nº.015/2020. PEDRO VICENTE CORTES MEDEIROS, Presidente em exercício da Câmara Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua, Estado do Rio de Janeiro, no uso de suas atribuições legais, etc... R E S O L V E: Art. 1º - EXONERAR, MARINEIDE DOS SANTOS LOPES, ocupante do cargo em Comissão de Assessor Parlamentar da Câmara Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua, nos termos da Lei nº.3.824, de 09 de agosto de 2017. Art. 2º - Esta Portaria entra em vigor na presente data. Art. 3º - Afixe-se, publique- se e cumpra-se. Câmara Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua, 19 de Maio de 2020. PORTARIA Nº.016/2020. PEDRO VICENTE CORTES MEDEIROS, Presidente em exercício da Câmara Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua, Estado do Rio de Janeiro, no uso de suas atribuições legais, etc... R E S O L V E: Art. 1º - NOMEAR, MIDEVAN PEREIRA LOPES, para exercer o Cargo em Comissão de Assessor Parlamentar da Câmara Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua, nos termos da Lei n º 3.824 de 09 de Agosto de 2017. Art. 2º - Esta Portaria entra em vigor na presente data. Art. 3º - Publique-se e cumpra- se. Câmara Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua, 20 de Maio de 2020. PORTARIA Nº.017/2020. PEDRO VICENTE CORTES MEDEIROS, Presidente em exercício da Câmara Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua, Estado do Rio de Janeiro, no uso de suas atribuições legais, etc... R E S O L V E: Art. 1º - EXONERAR a pedido, YAN CEZAR VALENTE ABREU, ocupante do cargo em Comissão de Assessor Especial de Zeladoria da Câmara Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua, Mat. 2190-3/ 1, nos termos da Lei nº.3.824, de 09 de agosto de 2017. Art. 2º - Esta Portaria entra em vigor na presente data. Art. 3º - Afixe-se, publique- se e cumpra-se. Câmara Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua, 25 de Maio de 2020. Pergunta: Há uns 06 anos o meu marido me deixou. Nós temos uma casa, onde eu e meus filhos moramos. Recentemente, ele teve um filho com a atual mulher. Ela tem direito ao patrimônio comprado durante o nosso casamento? Resposta: A senhora não informa o regime de bens do casal. Assim sendo, vou responder considerando que o regime de bens do casal seja o da comunhão parcial de bens. No caso de óbito do seu ex- marido, a atual mulher não terá direito ao patrimônio. Já os filhos – tanto os que ele teve com a senhora quanto com a atual mulher – terão direito a 50% do patrimônio do casal, correspondente a parte do seu ex- marido. COLABORAÇÃO: Escritório de Advocacia Vidipó, Oseias, Cássio e Dayana Rua Conselheiro Paulino, 95, Centro Santo Antônio de Pádua Tel. 3851-0195
  4. 4. Edição 383 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 27 de Maio de 2020 04 RESULTADO PALAVRA CRUZADA Aneel define bandeira tarifária verde até dezembro A Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica (ANEEL) decidiu manter a bandeira verde acionada até o dia 31 de dezembro deste ano, como mais uma medida emergencial para aliviar a conta de luz dos consumidores e auxiliar o setor elétrico em meio ao cenário de pandemia. O anúncio foi feito nesta terça-feira (26/05), em Reunião Pública da Diretoria da ANEEL. Segundo a agência, os valores das bandeiras tarifárias são atualizados todos os anos e levam em consideração parâmetros como estimativas de mercado, inflação, projeção de volume de usinas hidrelétricas, histórico de operação do Sistema Interligado Nacional, além dos valores e limites do Preço de Liquidação das Diferenças (PLD). No dia 10 de março – um dia antes do anúncio de pandemia pela Organização Mundial de Saúde (OMS) – a ANEEL havia proposto a discussão para o ciclo 2020/ 2021 dos valores adicionais. A proposta ficou em Consulta Pública no período de 12/3 a 27/4. (continua após a publicidade) Ainda segundo a agência, os impactos da pandemia no consumo de energia e nas atividades econômicas alteraram de forma significativa os estudos e parâmetros utilizados na proposta. Segundo a análise dos técnicos da ANEEL, que também levou em conta as contribuições à consulta pública, o cenário de redução de carga e as perspectivas de geração de energia tornam possível o acionamento da bandeira verde nos próximos meses. Além disso, os custos cobertos pelas Bandeiras Tarifárias estão contemplados na chamada Conta-Covid – empréstimo ao setor elétrico feito junto a bancos públicos e privados, com o objetivo de aliviar os impactos da atual crise. Fonte: SF Notícias
  5. 5. Edição 383 27 de Maio de 2020 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 05 Santo Antonio de Pádua chega a 79 casos confirmados de Covid-19 A Secretaria Municipal de Saúde de Santo Antônio de Pádua, no Noroeste Fluminense, divulgou na manhã desta quarta-feira (27/05) o boletim epidemiológico nº 57, com os casos de coronavírus no município. Ao todo, a cidade contabiliza 79 casos confirmados, incluindo duas mortes de pessoa diagnosticada com a doença. A divisão de casos por faixa etária é: quatro de 02 a 9 anos; dois de 10 a 19; vinte e dois de 20 a 29 anos; vinte e seis de 30 a 39; sete de 40 a 49, sete de 50 a 59, cinco de 60 a 69 anos, três de 70 a 79 e três de 80 á 89. Os casos estão distribuídos pelos bairros Cidade Nova (6), Cehab (2), Centro (5), Ferreira (2), Mirante (1), Beira Rio (3), Farol (3), Gabry (3), Tavares (1), Loteamento Eccard (2), São Luiz (1), Mangueirão (2), São Félix (1), Glória (12), Dezessete (8) e Alequicis (6), Arraialzinho (4), Santa Afra (6), além dos distritos de Monte Alegre (3), Baltazar (1) Recanto das Garças (4), Ibitinema (1), Paraoquena (1). Um caso é de fora do município. SantoAntônio de Pádua tem 79 casos confirmados, sendo uma morte. De acordo com o Governo do Estado, a morte registrada na cidade é de uma criança de 9 anos. O município contabiliza ainda 104 casos suspeitos, 349 casos descartados e 31 pessoas já recuperadas da doença. Entre casos suspeitos e pessoas ainda infectadas na cidade, nove estão em isolamento hospitalar e 225 em isolamento domiciliar. Até o momento a Secretaria de Estado de Saúde contabiliza 69 casos confirmados em Pádua, sendo duas mortes. Nessa pandemia a melhor receita é pedir em casa e ganhar desconto. Fonte: Ascom Sec de Saúde Pádua Texto: Afonso Pena
  6. 6. Edição 383 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 27 de Maio de 2020 06 Em comunicado publicado na página oficial da Prefeitura de Santo Antônio de Pádua, no Noroeste Fluminense, o Presidente da Comissão COVID-19, Dr. Marco Antônio, afirmou que o uso de Ivermectina, hidroxicloroquina e Nitazoxanida “parece ser apenas placebo, sem eficácia alguma” no tratamento de pacientes com o coronavírus, pois na prática clínica os resultados são instáveis. “Todos que eu usei no início do tratamento, acabaram evoluindo com piora na tomografia. A Pneumonia Viral é mais dependente do seu sistema imunológico. Os remédios citados anteriormente estão sendo prescritos, mas não há garantia de melhora” – ressaltou. Segundo o médico pneumologista, a cidade já está em franca epidemia da doença, e somente nesta terça-feira (26/05) três pessoas foram colocadas em ventilação mecânica, e tiveram que ser transferidas. Ele destacou ainda o aumento no número de internações, quase proporcional aos números de infectados. O presidente da comissão frisou ainda que a melhor forma de estratégia é o uso de máscara e o isolamento social. “O Pico de contágio em Santo Antônio de Pádua deverá se no final de junho, há ainda de 40 a 50 dias duros pela frente. Ontem foram internadas mais 8 pessoas. Cuidem-se, pois se não houver uma diminuição dos números de casos, provavelmente vai chegar um momento que não haverá leito para tratamento de COVID disponível”- disse. Na última semana o Ministério da Saúde incluiu a cloroquina e a hidroxicloroquina, no protocolo de tratamento para os pacientes com sintomas leves do novo coronavírus. O governo advertiu na ocasião que, apesar de serem medicações utilizadas em diversos protocolos e de terem atividade in vitro demonstrada contra o coronavírus, ainda não há resultados de “ensaios clínicos multicêntricos, controlados, cegos e randomizados que comprovem o benefício inequívoco dessas medicações para o tratamento da covid-19”. O tratamento da Covid-19 com cloroquina é defendido pelo presidente Jair Bolsonaro, que em seu Facebook publicou: “O Ministério da Saúde divulga orientações para tratamento da Covid-19, onde a Cloroquina pode ser ministrada em casos leves, com recomendação médica e autorização do próprio paciente/família. Ainda não existe comprovação científica, mas sendo monitorada e usada no Brasil e no mundo. Contudo, estamos em Guerra: “Pior do que ser derrotado é a vergonha de não ter lutado.”. Fonte: SF Notícias Uso da hidroxicloroquina não apresenta “eficácia alguma” , diz presidente da Comissão Covid-19 de Santo Antôonio de Pádua

