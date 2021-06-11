Successfully reported this slideshow.
R$ 2,00 Atos Oficiais da Câmara Municipal de Pádua. Comprometido com a Verdade! Suplemento Especial Prefeitura Municipal d...
Edição 382 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 20 de Maio de 2020 02 Campos dos Goytacazes registra 3 6 9 c a s o s d e C o v i d - 1...
Edição 382 20 de Maio de 2020 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 03 03 E Resultados na Página 04 Regina Duarte deixa comando da secr...
Edição 382 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 20 de Maio de 2020 04 RESULTADO PALAVRA CRUZADA Ator Mario Frias é cotado para lugar d...
Edição 382 20 de Maio de 2020 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 05 Santo Antonio de Pádua chega a 39 casos confirmados de Covid-19 ...
Edição 382 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 20 de Maio de 2020 06 Congresso Nacional discutirá adiamento das eleições 2020 sem pro...
EDIÇÃO 382 DE 20 DE MAIO DE 2020

  1. 1. R$ 2,00 Atos Oficiais da Câmara Municipal de Pádua. Comprometido com a Verdade! Suplemento Especial Prefeitura Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua Facebook: Jornal Opção do Noroeste Email:jornalopcaodonoroeste@gmail.com Edição: 382 - 20 de Maio de 2020 Toda Semana nas Bancas Regina Duarte deixa comando da Secretaria de Cultura do governo Bolsonaro O presidente Jair Bolsonaro anunciou nesta quarta-feira (20) a saída da atriz Regina Duarte do cargo de secretária especial de Cultura. Em publicação em uma rede social, o presidente afirmou que ela assumirá a Cinemateca Brasileira, em São Paulo. Saiba mais na Página 03 Congresso Nacional discutirá adiamento das eleições 2020 sem prorrogação de mandato de Prefeitos e Vereadores Rodrigo Maia defendeu ainda a suspensão do recesso parlamentar do Congresso Nacional em virtude da pandemia de covid-19. Saiba mais na Página 06 Ator Mario Frias é cotado para lugar de Regina Duarte A secretaria da Cultura está sob ataque da ala ideológica do governo desde que Regina assumiu, no dia 4 de março. Saiba mais na Página 04 Caixa Econômica Federal começa a pagar segunda parcela a beneficiários exceto do programa Bolsa Família A Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) creditar nesta quarta- feira (19) a segunda parcela do Auxílio Emergencial para os beneficiários do programa que não fazem parte do Bolsa Família (que fazem parte do Cadastro Único ou que se inscreveram pelo aplicativo ou site), e que receberam a primeira parcela até 30 de abril. Os primeiros a receber serão cerca de 5 milhões de beneficiários nessa situação nascidos em janeiro e fevereiro. Saiba mais na Página 02
  2. 2. Edição 382 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 20 de Maio de 2020 02 Campos dos Goytacazes registra 3 6 9 c a s o s d e C o v i d - 1 9 Trinta e seis novos casos de coronavírus foram registrados nesta segunda- feira (18/05) em Campos dos Goytacazes, Norte Fluminense. Segundo a Vigilância em Saúde, são dois óbitos: uma mulher de 52 anos com hipertensão e diabetes e um homem de 58, diabético. Dos novos casos, são 16 mulheres e 20 homens com idades entre 28 e 83 anos. Onze relataram comorbidades como diabetes, asma, obesidade e doença cardiovascular. O total de casos no município já chega a 369 – 191 mulheres e 178 homens com idades entre um mês e 91 anos -, sendo 20 mortes. O número de pacientes recuperados chega a 123. Há ainda sob investigação oito óbitos, 113 casos de síndrome respiratória aguda grave (SRAG) e 756 de síndrome gripal (SG). Até o momento, 55 casos foram descartados. O município iniciou o lockdown nesta segunda-feira (18) e segundo a Prefeitura, o primeiro dia teve boa adesão da população. (continua após a publicidade) Segundo o subsecretário geral de Governo e membro do Gabinete de Crise para enfrentamento ao novo coronavírus, Fábio Bastos, alguns estabelecimentos que não podem funcionar, de acordo com o Decreto 100/ 2020, foram encontrados abertos nesta segunda (18), assim como algumas pessoas transitavam nas ruas em desacordo com as autorizações do Decreto. As equipes pela cidade encontraram 90% dos estabelecimentos de acordo com o Decreto Municipal, enquanto 10% de estabelecimentos foram orientados a fechar. “O lockdown é algo novo e estamos orientando as pessoas. Ainda que, neste primeiro dia, tenhamos e n c o n t r a d o e s t a b e l e c i m e n t o s funcionando incorretamente e pessoas transitando em vias públicas indevidamente, foi visível a redução de pessoas nas ruas dos bairros e principalmente no Centro da cidade, assim como a compreensão geral nas abordagens que tiveram caráter pedagógico. Precisamos achatar a curva da doença em nossa cidade. A velocidade com que os casos aumentaram na última semana nos preocupa. Já temos uma média de um óbito por dia com confirmação da covid-19. Se cumprirmos o isolamento, como deve ser, em breve teremos uma redução dos novos casos” – destacou. Fonte: SF Notícias Caixa Econômica Federal começa a pagar segunda parcela a beneficiários exceto do programa Bolsa Família A Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) creditar nesta quarta- feira (19) a segunda parcela do Auxílio Emergencial para os beneficiários do programa que não fazem parte do Bolsa Família (que fazem parte do Cadastro Único ou que se inscreveram pelo aplicativo ou site), e que receberam a primeira parcela até 30 de abril. Os primeiros a receber serão cerca de 5 milhões de beneficiários nessa situação nascidos em janeiro e fevereiro. Também nesta quarta a Caixa paga a segunda parcela do Auxílio a outros 1,9 milhão de trabalhadores que também são beneficiários do Bolsa Família, cujo NIS é terminado em 3. Além disso, também será liberado o pagamento da primeira parcela do benefício para um novo grupo de trabalhadores, que fazem aniversário em fevereiro. Veja quem recebe nesta quarta: 1. Segunda parcela: 5 milhões de trabalhadores inscritos no Cadastro Único ou que se cadastraram através do aplicativo e do site, e que receberam a primeira parcela até 30 de abril, nascidos em janeiro e fevereiro 2. Segunda parcela: 1,9 milhão de trabalhadores beneficiários do Bolsa Família, cujo NIS termina em 3 3. Primeira parcela: novo lote de aprovados do benefício, nascidos em fevereiro Os trabalhadores podem consultar a situação do benefício pelo aplicativo do auxílio emergencial ou pelo site auxilio.caixa.gov.br. · Veja calendário da 2ª parcela Depósito em poupança digital e restrição para saque e transferências Para os beneficiários que vão receber a segunda segunda parcela e não fazem parte do Bolsa Família, os pagamentos trazem mais restrições: todos vão receber por meio de conta poupança digital da Caixa - mesmo quem recebeu a primeira parcela em outra conta. Além disso, a poupança digital não vai permitir transferências inicialmente - apenas pagamento de contas, de boletos e compras por meio do cartão de débito virtual. Transferências para outras contas e saques só serão liberados a partir de 30 de maio (veja o calendário ao final da reportagem). Primeira parcela para novos aprovados A primeira parcela para esse novo grupo será creditada na conta escolhida pelo beneficiário, da forma como receberam os primeiros beneficiários: nas contas da Caixa, na Poupança Social Digital ou em contas de outros bancos. Esses beneficiários também poderão fazer o saque em espécie do auxílio na data da liberação. Veja como ficou o calendário de pagamento da 1ª parcela para novos aprovados: · 19 de maio (terça): nascidos em janeiro · 20 de maio (quarta): nascidos em fevereiro · 21 de maio (quinta): nascidos em março · 22 de maio (sexta): nascidos em abril · 23 de maio (sábado): nascidos em maio, junho ou julho · 25 de maio (segunda): nascidos em agosto · 26 de maio (terça): nascidos em setembro · 27 de maio (quarta): nascidos em outubro · 28 de maio (quinta): nascidos em novembro · 29 de maio (sexta): nascidos em dezembro Calendário da 2ª parcela O calendário do pagamento da 2ª parcela do Auxílio Emergencial começou na de segunda- feira (18) e seguirá até 13 de junho. O calendário da terceira parcela, que estava prevista para maio, continua sem definição. O calendário da segunda parcela vale apenas para quem recebeu a primeira parcela até 30 de abril. O governo não informou quando vai pagar a segunda parcela para quem receber a primeira depois desta data. São 3 calendários: 1. um para recebimento em poupança social 2. um para saque em espécie para beneficiários do Bolsa Família 3. um para saque em espécie para poupança social e transferência de recursos Fonte: G1
  3. 3. Edição 382 20 de Maio de 2020 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 03 03 E Resultados na Página 04 Regina Duarte deixa comando da secretaria de Cultura do governo Bolsonaro O presidente Jair Bolsonaro anunciou nesta quarta-feira (20) a saída da atriz Regina Duarte do cargo de secretária especial de Cultura. Em publicação em uma rede social, o presidente afirmou que ela assumirá a Cinemateca Brasileira, em São Paulo. A Cinemateca Brasileira é a instituição responsável pela preservação da produção audiovisual brasileira e é vinculada à Secretaria da Cultura. “Regina Duarte relatou que sente falta de sua família, mas para que ela possa continuar contribuindo com o Governo e a Cultura Brasileira assumirá, em alguns dias, a Cinemateca em SP. Nos próximos dias, durante a transição, será mostrado o trabalho já realizado nos últimos 60 dias”, afirmou Bolsonaro. Regina Duarte assumiu a pasta em 4 de março, com a missão de “pacificar” o embate entre a classe artística e a indústria da cultura com o governo federal. Desde o início do mandato de Bolsonaro, a secretaria teve alta rotatividade em razão de polêmicas na pasta e em órgãos vinculados a ela. No dia 5 maio, por exemplo, o governo renomeou maestro Dante Mantovani como presidente da Fundação Nacional deArtes (Funarte) que tinha sido exonerado por Regina no primeiro dia da atriz à frente da secretaria. Segundo o blog da comentarista do G1 e da TV Globo Andréia Sadi, Regina não foi informada e “não entendeu” a nomeação. Mantovani foi exonerado no mesmo dia e o ministro do Turismo, Marcelo Alvaro Antonio, justificou as mudanças por “questões internas”. A saída de Regina Duarte do governo já era um desejo da ala ideológica próxima ao presidente, conforme informou a colunista Andréia Sadi nesta terça. Questionado sobre a permanência de Regina no governo, Jair Bolsonaro disse que só presidente e vice não podem ser trocados. A ala política do Planalto tentava afastar as especulações sobre a possibilidade de saída de Regina, mas já havia se frustrado com a fala do presidente sobre a secretária na semana passada. Bolsonaro queria Regina mais próxima No fim de abril, na portaria do Palácio da Alvorada, o presidente Jair Bolsonaro elogiou Regina Duarte, mas disse que gostaria de vê-la mais próxima. Na ocasião, ela estava em São Paulo. O presidente disse também que ela estava tendo dificuldade em lidar com questões de “ideologia de gênero”. “Infelizmente, a Regina está em São Paulo. Está trabalhando pela internet ali. E eu quero que ela esteja mais próxima. É uma excelente pessoa, um bom quadro. É também uma secretaria que era ministério. Muita gente de esquerda pregando ideologia de gênero. Essas coisas todas é que a sociedade, a massa da população, não admite. Ela tem dificuldade nesse sentido”, disse o presidente. Fonte: G1
  4. 4. Edição 382 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 20 de Maio de 2020 04 RESULTADO PALAVRA CRUZADA Ator Mario Frias é cotado para lugar de Regina Duarte O ator Mario Frias, segundo o blog apurou, é cotado para assumir o lugar da atriz Regina Duarte na secretaria de C u l t u r a . Mario, assim como Regina, é entusiasta e defensor do presidente Jair Bolsonaro em suas redes sociais. Regina deixou o cargo nesta quarta-feira (20). Segundo Bolsonaro, ela assumirá a Cinemateca, também vinculada à p a s t a . A secretaria da Cultura está sob ataque da ala ideológica do governo desde que Regina assumiu, no dia 4 de março. Fonte: G1
  5. 5. Edição 382 20 de Maio de 2020 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 05 Santo Antonio de Pádua chega a 39 casos confirmados de Covid-19 A Secretaria Municipal de Saúde de Santo Antônio de Pádua, no Noroeste Fluminense, divulgou na manhã desta quarta- feira (20/05) o boletim epidemiológico nº 50, com os casos de coronavírus no município. Ao todo, a cidade contabiliza 39 casos confirmados, incluindo uma morte de pessoa diagnosticada com a doença. A divisão de casos por faixa etária é: um de 02 a 9 anos; dois de 10 a 19; seis de 20 a 29 anos; quinze de 30 a 39; seis de 40 a 49, dois de 50 a 59, cinco de 60 a 69 anos e um de 70 a 79. Os casos estão distribuídos pelos bairros Cidade Nova (5), Cehab (1), Centro (4), Ferreira (1), São Luiz (1), Mangueirão (1), São Félix (1), Glória (2), Dezessete (5) e Alequicis (2), Arraialzinho (4), Santa Afra (2), além dos distritos de Monte Alegre (3), Baltazar (1) Recanto das Garças (4), Ibitinema (1). Um caso é de fora do município. Santo Antônio de Pádua tem 15 casos confirmados, sendo uma morte. De acordo com o Governo do Estado, a morte registrada na cidade é de uma criança de 9 anos. O município contabiliza ainda 97 casos suspeitos, 179 casos descartados e doze pessoas já recuperadas da doença. Entre casos suspeitos e pessoas ainda infectadas na cidade, seis estão em isolamento hospitalar e 161 em isolamento domiciliar. Até o momento a Secretaria de Estado de Saúde contabiliza 28 casos confirmados em Pádua, sendo uma morte. Nessa pandemia a melhor receita é pedir em casa e ganhar desconto. Fonte: SF Notícias
  6. 6. Edição 382 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 20 de Maio de 2020 06 Congresso Nacional discutirá adiamento das eleições 2020 sem prorrogação de mandato de Prefeitos e Vereadores O presidente da Câmara dos Deputados, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), informou nesta terça-feira (19) que será criada uma comissão mista, composta por deputados e senadores, para avaliar a possibilidade de adiamento das eleições municipais deste ano sem a prorrogação de mandato de prefeitos e vereadores. “O presidente [do Congresso Nacional, senador] Davi Alcolumbre [DEM-AP] vai construir um grupo de trabalho junto com a Câmara, para que a gente possa discutir a questão da data da eleição. [Se] nós vamos mantê-la no mesmo dia, ou se o Parlamento vai modificá-la dentro do próprio mandato, em uma outra data. Então, seria o adiamento das eleições sem prorrogação de mandato. Isso eu vi em uma discussão com os líderes, que é quase uma unanimidade”, afirmou Maia, em entrevista coletiva na chegada à Câmara dos Deputados. De acordo com Maia, antes de passar pela análise dos parlamentares, a medida será discutida com o ministro Luís Roberto Barroso, que toma posse na presidência do Tribunal Superior Eleitoral (TSE) no dia 25 deste mês. Recesso legislativo Rodrigo Maia defendeu ainda a suspensão do recesso parlamentar do Congresso Nacional em virtude da pandemia de covid-19. A expectativa do deputado é que os trabalhos presenciais na Câmara sejam retomados a partir de julho. Ontem (18), o presidente do Senado, Davi Alcolumbre, decidiu suspender o recesso parlamentar, que ocorreria de 17 a 31 de julho. “Adecisão está correta.Aproposta é do presidente do Congresso Nacional, senador Davi Alcolumbre. A minha posição é que, no período do recesso, se possível, estejamos retomando os trabalhos no Congresso Nacional e fiquemos esse período todo em votação remota. Então, eu acho que o recesso, de alguma forma, já foi atendido”, disse. Maia descartou que a suspensão do recesso possa prejudicar as articulações políticas para as eleições municipais. Enem O presidente da Câmara disse ainda que aguarda posicionamento do Palácio do Planalto sobre o adiamento da aplicação das provas do Exame Nacional do Ensino Médio (Enem) deste ano. Nesta terça-feira, o Senado pode votar uma proposta que prevê o adiamento das provas marcadas para 1º e 8 de novembro. “Na quinta-feira, eu conversei com presidente da República, pedi que ele pudesse avaliar e decidir pelo adiamento [do Enem], esse era o nosso pleito porque o ambiente nas duas Casas é pela aprovação do decreto legislativo [que prevê o adiamento das provas do exame]. É melhor que pudesse vir uma decisão e o presidente do Senado e Câmara tomassem a decisão de votar, para não parecer que foi uma coisa contra o governo. Na verdade, essa demanda pelo adiamento do Enem vem de todo o Brasil, de muitas famílias”, argumentou. Auxílio a estados e municípios Rodrigo Maia cobrou ainda agilidade do governo na sanção do projeto que prevê auxílio emergencial a estados e municípios em função da pandemia do novo coronavírus. A medida prevê auxílio de R$ 125 bilhões, com repasse e suspensão temporária de pagamento de dívidas, condicionado a medidas de controle de gastos e desistência de ações judiciais dos estados e municípios contra a União. “Quanto mais se adiar o apoio a estados e municípios, como a arrecadação já vem caindo desde o final de março, alguns vão ficar em uma situação muito ruim e de forma muito rápida. Isso pode acabar gerando a necessidade de uma segunda onda de apoio, de um segundo projeto, o que não seria bom. Então, o ideal é que o governo pudesse sancionar [a proposta]”, afirmou. O Programa Federativo de Enfrentamento ao Coronavírus estabelece cinco medidas de auxílio da União a estados e municípios. O primeiro é um repasse de R$ 60,15 bilhões para reforço de receita. O valor é o dobro do orçamento anual do Programa Bolsa Família e equivale a 60% da verba discricionária do Orçamento Geral da União deste ano. Fonte: Agência Brasil

