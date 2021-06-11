Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
R$ 2,00 Atos Oficiais da Câmara Municipal de Pádua. Comprometido com a Verdade! Suplemento Especial Prefeitura Municipal d...
Edição 381 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 13 de Maio de 2020 02 Hospital Hélio Montezano instala Raio-x digital e eleva qualidad...
Edição 381 13 de Maio de 2020 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 03 03 E Resultados na Página 04 Secretaria Municipal de Saúde de Sa...
Edição 381 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 13 de Maio de 2020 04 RESULTADO PALAVRA CRUZADA Santo Antonio de Pádua chega a 23 caso...
Edição 381 13 de Maio de 2020 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 05 Santuário celebra Fátima sem fieis pela primeira vez em 103 anos...
Edição 381 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 13 de Maio de 2020 06 Detran-RJ cancela todos exames práticos de direção Em razão da g...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
News & Politics
35 views
Jun. 11, 2021

EDIÇÃO 381 DE 13 DE MAIO DE 2020

CONFIRA

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age John Lithgow
(2.5/5)
Free
The Socialist Awakening: What's Different Now About the Left John B. Judis
(3.5/5)
Free
One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History Ted Cruz
(3/5)
Free
Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now Evan Osnos
(2.5/5)
Free
The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington Brad Meltzer
(4/5)
Free
Hot, Flat, and Crowded 2.0: Why We Need a Green Revolution--and How It Can Renew America Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free
The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World Melinda Gates
(4.5/5)
Free
Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic Sam Quinones
(4/5)
Free
The Republic by Plato Plato
(3/5)
Free
No Logo: No Space, No Choice, No Jobs Naomi Klein
(4/5)
Free
No Place to Hide: Edward Snowden, the NSA, and the U.S. Surveillance State Glenn Greenwald
(4.5/5)
Free
Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History Bill O'Reilly
(5/5)
Free
From Beirut to Jerusalem Thomas L. Friedman
(4.5/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism Dan Rather
(4/5)
Free
Capitalism and Freedom Milton Friedman
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Ten Year War: Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage Jonathan Cohn
(4/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(5/5)
Free
The Spymaster of Baghdad: A True Story of Bravery, Family, and Patriotism in the Battle Against ISIS Margaret Coker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto Charles M. Blow
(4/5)
Free
How to Prepare for Climate Change David Pogue
(2.5/5)
Free
Freedom Sebastian Junger
(4.5/5)
Free
To Raise A Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
Beautiful Things: A Memoir Hunter Biden
(3.5/5)
Free
The Bears Ears: A Human History of America's Most Endangered Wilderness David Roberts
(4/5)
Free
The Triumph of Nancy Reagan Karen Tumulty
(3/5)
Free
His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life Jonathan Alter
(4.5/5)
Free
Divided We Fall: America's Secession Threat and How to Restore Our Nation David French
(4.5/5)
Free
Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism Sharyl Attkisson
(4.5/5)
Free
What Were We Thinking: A Brief Intellectual History of the Trump Era Carlos Lozada
(3.5/5)
Free
Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World Fareed Zakaria
(4.5/5)
Free
The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again Robert D. Putnam
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EDIÇÃO 381 DE 13 DE MAIO DE 2020

  1. 1. R$ 2,00 Atos Oficiais da Câmara Municipal de Pádua. Comprometido com a Verdade! Suplemento Especial Prefeitura Municipal de Santo Antônio de Pádua Facebook: Jornal Opção do Noroeste Email:jornalopcaodonoroeste@gmail.com Edição: 381 - 13 de Maio de 2020 Toda Semana nas Bancas Secretaria Municipal de Saúde de Santo Antôio de Pádua inicia a Campanha de vacinação Drive Thru, contra a Influenza Ação promovida pela secretária de saúde Evaléria Caetano, visa a imunização da gripe aos grupos prioritários sem precisar descer do carro. Saiba mais na Página 03 Hospital Hélio Montezano instala Raio-x digital e eleva qualidade de suas instalações e saúde pública em Pádua Em melhoria constante, a saúde de Pádua tem mais uma boa notícia para a população. Mesmo durante a pandemia do novo coronavirus, a estrutura do Hospital Municipal Hélio Montezano de Oliveira segue em franca melhora. Ainstalação definitiva do raio-x digital é a prova disso. Saiba mais na Página 02 Detran-RJ cancela todos exames práticos de direção Os candidatos que já estavam agendados terão os exames transferidos para datas posteriores e serão informados com antecedência sobre a nova data de agendamento. Os locais e horários permanecerão os mesmos. Saiba mais na Página 06 Santuário celebra Fátima sem fieis pela primeira vez em 103 anos por causa do novo coronavírus O país conseguiu controlar a epidemia de Covid-19 e com 28 mil confirmações e 1,1 mil mortes já planeja uma reabertura gradual. Saiba mais na Página 05
  2. 2. Edição 381 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 13 de Maio de 2020 02 Hospital Hélio Montezano instala Raio-x digital e eleva qualidade de suas instalações e saúde pública em Santo Antônio de Pádua Em melhoria constante, a saúde de Pádua tem mais uma boa notícia para a população. Mesmo durante a pandemia do novo coronavirus, a estrutura do Hospital Municipal Hélio Montezano de Oliveira segue em franca melhora.Ainstalação definitiva do raio-x digital é a prova disso. Alocado na sala onde ficava o antigo aparelho, após uma ampla reforma, o novo raio-x digital está pronto para atender a população de Santo Antônio de Pádua. Devido a pandemia, os atendimentos no momento acontecem somente por meio de autorização interna em casos de urgência. Haverá ainda algumas etapas de treinamentos para aperfeiçoar os profissionais que vão lidar com o equipamento. No entanto seu funcionamento já é uma realidade. Cabe ainda informar que as imagens geradas no aparelho serão entregues de forma impressa para os pacientes e ficarão disponíveis para acesso e eventual impressão no site da prefeitura. Fica o agradecimento ao apoio irrestrito para a pronta utilização do aparelho por parte do prefeiro Josias Quintal. Os registros das fotos contam com a presença da Secretária de Saúde Evaléria Jobim, o Presidente da Fundação José Kezen, Carlos Colman, o Diretor cliníco do Hospital Hélio Montezano, Rafael Souto, a Subsecretária de Saúde Aline Senna e os Técnicos de Raio-x, Monique Miguez, Rita Borba, Caíque Magalhães e Anderson Faria. Cabe ressaltar ainda que tal aparelho foi uma conquista após mediação da vereadora Vanderleia Marques, que solicitou os recursos para o equipamento por meio de emenda parlamentar, junto ao Deputado Federal Áureo Ribeiro. Fonte: Hospital Hélio Montezano de Oliveira Governador do Estado não vai reabrir salões de beleza n e m a c a d e m i a s Mesmo com o decreto publicado ontem (11) em edição extra do Diário Oficial da União que incluiu academias de ginástica, cabeleireiros, barbearias e salões de beleza como atividades essenciais durante a pandemia do novo coronavírus, o Rio de Janeiro não vai liberar essas atividades por enquanto. O governo do estado informou que não vai acatar o decreto presidencial, com base na decisão do Supremo Tribunal Federal que deu aos estados e municípios o poder de definir que medidas adotar para evitar a propagação da covid-19, de acordo com a realidade local. Portanto, todas as medidas restritivas já impostas permanecem em vigor até 31 de maio, conforme previsto em decreto do governador Wilson Witzel. Estão mantidos o fechamento de escolas públicas e privadas, creches e instituições de ensino superior; de cinemas, teatros e afins e a suspensão de eventos esportivos, culturais, shows, feiras científicas, entre outros, em local aberto ou fechado. Academias, centros de lazer e esportivos e shoppings também devem permanecer fechados, bem como a população fluminense não deve frequentar praias, lagoas, rios, piscinas públicas e clubes. A Fundação Oswaldo Cruz e a Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro recomendaram que o estado decrete o isolamento total, conhecido como lockdown. A medida está em estudo pelo governo. A prefeitura do Rio de Janeiro informou que, caso tome alguma iniciativa no sentido de autorizar o funcionamento de outros tipos de estabelecimentos, irá informar a imprensa e a população. “As medidas da Prefeitura do Rio têm sido tomadas com a comunidade científica, conforme a análise da curva de avanço da doença, sempre com foco na prevenção do contágio e preocupação com a vida das pessoas.” Fonte: Agência Brasil
  3. 3. Edição 381 13 de Maio de 2020 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 03 03 E Resultados na Página 04 Secretaria Municipal de Saúde de Santo Antôio de Pádua inicia a Campanha de vacinação Drive Thru, contra a Influenza Ação promovida pela secretária de saúde Evaléria Caetano, visa a imunização da gripe aos grupos prioritários sem precisar descer do carro, a proposta é atender com mais conforto e segurança, evitando aglomerações em unidades de saúde, sendo uma das estratégias para conter a propagação do novo Coronavírus. A vacinação drive-thru se encontra funcionando na secretaria municipal de saúde, em frente ao CIEP 266, a ação iniciou nessa terça-feira (12/05/2020) das 09h ás 14h. Vale ressaltar a obrigatoriedade de levar consigo a d o c u m e n t a ç ã o comprobatória de cada pessoa que irá se vacinar. Entre os grupos que poderão se vacinar estão os idosos; profissionais de saúde; pessoas que tenham comorbidades; c a m i n h o n e i r o s ; motoristas de ônibus, micro-ônibus e vans; polícia militar e civil; guarda municipal; tiro de guerra; crianças de seis meses a cinco anos; gestantes e puérperas até 45 dias. As vacinações também acontecerão no Caimi todas as Terças-feiras das 07:00 às 15:00 horas e no Posto central todas quartas e quintas-feiras das 08:00 às 15:00 horas. Professores e adultos que tenha entre 55 à 59 anos de idade, serão vacinados após o dia 18 de Maio. Fonte: Secretaria municipal de Saúde
  4. 4. Edição 381 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 13 de Maio de 2020 04 RESULTADO PALAVRA CRUZADA Santo Antonio de Pádua chega a 23 casos confirmados de Covid-19 A Secretaria Municipal de Saúde de Santo Antônio de Pádua, no Noroeste Fluminense, divulgou na manhã desta quarta-feira (13/ 05) o boletim epidemiológico nº 44, com os casos de coronavírus no município.Ao todo, a cidade contabiliza 23 casos confirmados, incluindo uma morte de pessoa diagnosticada com a doença. A divisão de casos por faixa etária é: um de 0 a 9 anos; um de 10 a 19; cinco de 20 a 29 anos; nove de 30 a 39; cinco de 40 a 49, um de 60 a 69 anos e um de 70 a 79. Os casos estão distribuídos pelos bairros Cidade Nova (5), Cehab (1), Centro (2), Ferreira (1), São Luiz (1), Mangueirão (1), São Félix (1), Glória (1), Dezessete (2) e Alequicis (1), além dos distritos de MonteAlegre (2), Baltazar (1) Recanto das Garças (3). Um caso é de fora do município. Santo Antônio de Pádua tem 15 casos confirmados, sendo uma morte. De acordo com o Governo do Estado, a morte registrada na cidade é de uma criança de 9 anos. O município contabiliza ainda 63 casos suspeitos, 141 casos descartados e três pessoas já recuperadas da doença. Entre casos suspeitos e pessoas ainda infectadas na cidade, três estão em isolamento hospitalar e 72 em isolamento domiciliar. Até o momento a Secretaria de Estado de Saúde contabiliza oito casos confirmados em Pádua, sendo uma morte. Nessa pandemia a melhor receita é pedir em casa e ganhar desconto. Fonte: SF Notícias
  5. 5. Edição 381 13 de Maio de 2020 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 05 Santuário celebra Fátima sem fieis pela primeira vez em 103 anos por causa do novo coronavírus O Santuário de Nossa senhora de Fátima amanheceu esvaziado nesta quarta-feira (13) com o cancelamento das peregrinações religiosas para conter o avanço do novo coronavírus (Sars-Cov-2) em Portugal. O país conseguiu controlar a epidemia de Covid-19 e com 28 mil confirmações e 1,1 mil mortes já planeja uma reabertura gradual. “Pela primeira vez na história, desde 1917, o teu povo amado, Senhora nossa, não pode estar aqui, em multidão, impedido pelos riscos da saúde pública”, disse em um comunicado o bispo de Fátima, monsenhor AntonioMarto. Anualmente, a pequena cidade portuguesa, que leva o nome da santa, recebe cerca de 300 mil fiéis no dia 13 de maio. Este é considerado um dos eventos mais importantes do calendário católico para o país. Segundo a tradição, a Virgem Maria apareceu para três jovens pastores em seis ocasiões em 1917. A primeira foi 13 de maio. Peregrinação virtual O Santuário disponibilizou uma série de conteúdos digitais para que os peregrinos pudessem cumprir com a devoção em casa. A Igreja publicou podcasts com histórias sobre a santa e incentivou que os fieis acendessem velas. Em um comunicado, a instituição falou sobre o “desafio de uma peregrinação mais essencial” e sugeriu, entre seus fieis, o uso da h a s h t a g #peregrinopelocoração. “Fátima te chama. Mesmo não podendo, neste maio, vir ao Santuário, faça conosco esta peregrinação interior, a cada dia. E a cada noite, coloque uma vela acesa à tua janela”, incentivou. Mensagem do Papa Francisco Na quarta-feira, durante a Audiência Geral no Vaticano, o Papa Francisco falou diretamente aos peregrinos de língua portuguesa e recomendou que as orações diárias se tornassem “mais intensas” durante o distanciamento social. “Gostaria de aproximar-me com o coração à Diocese de Fátima, ao Santuário de Nossa Senhora, hoje”, ressaltou Francisco. “Saúdo todos os peregrinos que rezam diariamente, saúdo o cardeal bispo, saúdo todos. Todos unidos com Nossa Senhora, que nos acompanhe neste caminho de conversão diária a Jesus. Que Deus vos abençoe.” Em carta assinada no dia 8 de março, o papa argentino também pediu tranquilidade aos seguidores da santa neste momento e os incentivou a orar pelas vítimas da pandemia de Covid-19. Fonte: G1
  6. 6. Edição 381 Jornal Opção do Noroeste 13 de Maio de 2020 06 Detran-RJ cancela todos exames práticos de direção Em razão da grave situação de pandemia que o estado se encontra e com o objetivo de preservar a saúde de todos os envolvidos na educação de trânsito e candidatos à motorista, O Detran.RJ cancelou todos os exames práticos de direção veicular por tempo indeterminado. As provas estavam sendo reagendadas a cada ampliação do tempo de c o n t i n g e n c i a m e n t o decretado pelo governo, mas com o distanciamento da marcação inicial é mais prudente o cancelamento para que ocorra uma remarcação após a epidemia. Os candidatos que já estavam agendados terão os exames transferidos para datas posteriores e serão informados com antecedência sobre a nova data de agendamento. Os locais e horários permanecerão os mesmos. Assim que as autoridades competentes autorizarem a retorno das atividades, todos serão informados para que nenhum usuário seja prejudicado e possam se preparar para as provas práticas. Vale lembrar que desde o início do contingenciamento todas as aulas teóricas e práticas ministradas pelas autoescolas do estado também foram canceladas. Em caso de dúvidas, o cidadão pode acessar o site do d e p a r t a m e n t o (www.detran.rj.gov.br) ou as redes sociais oficiais do Detran.RJ (Facebook, Twitter e Instagram). Fonte: Folha Itaocarense

×