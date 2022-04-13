Successfully reported this slideshow.

How to Avoid Small Business Scams_ 4 Effective Ways.pdf

0

Share

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 46 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Windows phone parental controls setup step-by-step
Windows phone parental controls setup step-by-step
Loading in …3
×
1 of 11

How to Avoid Small Business Scams_ 4 Effective Ways.pdf

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 46 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

How to avoid small business scams to prevent business from danger? If you own any type of business, you will spend most of your efforts trying to make sure it succeeds and keeps on working well. This can become even harder than it is supposed to be when you find some challenges on your way. Scammers and fraudsters work diligently to exploit your business and scam you out of your hard-earned money. According to the article about how KYC services work by SEON, you can put an end to this danger.

Full Article Link:
https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/

How to avoid small business scams to prevent business from danger? If you own any type of business, you will spend most of your efforts trying to make sure it succeeds and keeps on working well. This can become even harder than it is supposed to be when you find some challenges on your way. Scammers and fraudsters work diligently to exploit your business and scam you out of your hard-earned money. According to the article about how KYC services work by SEON, you can put an end to this danger.

Full Article Link:
https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
Talk Like TED: The 9 Public-Speaking Secrets of the World's Top Minds Carmine Gallo
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(5/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(4/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free

How to Avoid Small Business Scams_ 4 Effective Ways.pdf

  1. 1. 4/13/22, 8:19 PM How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/ 1/11 How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways by Shuvo A. | 0 comments How to avoid small business scams to prevent business from danger? If you own any type of business, you will spend most of your efforts trying to make sure it succeeds and keeps on working well. This can become even harder than it is supposed to be when you find some challenges on your way. Scammers and fraudsters work diligently to exploit your business and scam you out of your hard-earned money. According to the article about how KYC services work by SEON, you can put an end to this danger. how to avoid business scams How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways [hide] 1 Why are small businesses at risk of being scammed? U U a a
  2. 2. 4/13/22, 8:19 PM How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/ 2/11 2 How do scammers exploit small businesses? 3 How to avoid small business scams practically? 3.1 1.   Train your employees 3.2 2.   Be suspicious 3.3 3.   Protect all of your devices and networks 3.4 4.   Stay vigilant Why are small businesses at risk of being scammed? Many small business owners believe scammers will not target them as they are not big enough to get their attention, but they can’t be more wrong. This is the exact reason why they will be targeted. While it is true that bigger businesses also bring greater gain, small business operators have fewer resources and usually insignificant or non-existent security strategies, making them easier to exploit. How do scammers exploit small businesses? Scams targeting small businesses are nothing new. According to the  Better Business Bureau (BBB) study, almost two-thirds of small businesses have been targeted by scammers at least once in the previous three years. The survey data predicted that small businesses face losses of $7 billion a year. These scams come in many different forms, making it even harder to deal with them. From sending fake invoices to pretending to be a trusted source, scammers constantly find new ways they can use to exploit businesses. How to avoid small business scams practically? Luckily, you don’t have to accept the losses. By implementing the following methods, you will be able to avoid scammers and protect your business. 1.   Train your employees
  3. 3. 4/13/22, 8:19 PM How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/ 3/11 The truth is that your biggest weakness and the best defense are your employees. What determines which side of the coin they will be is how informed they are. If they are not made aware of the danger they might face, how do you expect them to fight against them? Explain to your staff how scams happen and how they can recognize them and implement security policies in your business. They need to know how important having a complex and unique password is and how to keep confidential information confidential. 2.   Be suspicious We as people are too trusting, and scammers will try to exploit it. Don’t take your caller ID or the official-looking email for granted. One of the methods scammers use is pretending to be a trusted contact, such as a vendor or even a government agency, so they can trick you into providing sensitive information. 3.   Protect all of your devices and networks Scammers will also try to exploit any security vulnerabilities in your network or your devices, so it is essential to keep them protected. Conduct regular security audits and ensure you have the most up-to- date firewall and antivirus programs. This should be enough to protect you from the most basic cyberattacks. Still, you should implement additional security methods such as KYC, data enrichment, or even email or phone lookup tools to ensure your protection. 4.   Stay vigilant Keeping your business safe from scammers is not a one-and-done deal. It is an ongoing process that requires you to stay vigilant and mindful of any dangers you might encounter. Keep yourself familiar with the risks and the most up-to-date protection strategy, and most importantly, never let your guard down.
  4. 4. 4/13/22, 8:19 PM How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/ 4/11 Share now! Now you know how to avoid small business scams. If you be aware about the above discussed factors, you can protect your business being scammed. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Seems You Need This! Ads by Amazon Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 | One… $124.99 $149.99 (1105) Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 | One-… $219.99 $249.99 (171) Microsoft 365 Personal | 12-Month Subscription… $58.99 $69.99 (7101) Microsoft Surface 127W Power Supply $92.99 (306) Microsoft Go Go
  5. 5. 4/13/22, 8:19 PM How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/ 5/11 Recommended services nay2em2 I will do b2b lead generation and build targeted contacts list 4.9 (461) Starting At $15 luckypralhad I will setup targeted google ads for real estate 5.0 (62) Starting At $70 chriskoga I will deliver homeowner insurance leads 5.0 (142) Starting At $30 saimnur I will build linkedin lead generation with sales navigator 4.9 (258) Starting At $25 Services on Explore more services Lifetime Access For a Low One-Time Fee Eliminates Your Hosting Bill Forever!
  6. 6. 4/13/22, 8:19 PM How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/ 6/11 Trending now!
  7. 7. 4/13/22, 8:19 PM How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/ 7/11 Latest Updates 10 Crucial Tips For A More Successful Business Proposal How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways How do flowcharts help businesses: 4 Effective Ways Troubleshooting PST File Issues in Microsoft Outlook – Quick Tips by the Pros How an AI Paraphrasing tool helps bloggers to write better content? How far can a Wyze Camera see? What about Wyze Doorbell Camera? How far can Eufy cameras see? Best Eufy camera range extenders How Far Can a Doorbell Camera See? Ads by Amazon Kenneth Cole REACTION Grand … $49.99 (1210) Mens Messenger Bag 15.6 Inch Waterproof … $49.99 $69.99 (10035) Cuero DHK 18 Inch Vintage Handmade Le… $69.99 $79.99 (9845) Leather Laptop Messenger Bag Vint… $94.99 (259) laptop leather Go Go Subscribe for Latest Updates! Name Email SUBSCRIBE!
  8. 8. 4/13/22, 8:19 PM How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/ 8/11 How Often Should I Be Posting On Instagram? Resell SEO Services: Create the Best Option for Your Future Categories Affiliate Marketing Android Apple Apps Blog Blogging Business Camera Content Crypto Desktop Digital Marketing Domain & Hosting Gadget Gaming Graphic Design iPad iPhone iPhone Reviews Laptop Make Money Mobile More Networking Programming Reviews Security SEO Social Media Software Tablet Tech support Technology
  9. 9. 4/13/22, 8:19 PM How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/ 9/11 Web Design Windows Windows Phone WordPress Need one? Grab now! Ads by Amazon Samsung SSD T7 Portable External S… $109.99 (3748) SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD 1TB - Up to 1… $109.99 (9798) SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD … $319.99 (6695) Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD – Up to 105… $189.99 (4346) portable ssd Go Go
  10. 10. 4/13/22, 8:19 PM How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/ 10/11 Navigation Affiliate Disclaimer itphobia.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. Amazon, the Amazon logo, AmazonSupply, and the AmazonSupply logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Latest updates Search Blog Privacy Policy Terms of Use Write For Us About us Contact 10 Crucial Tips For A More Successful Business Proposal
  11. 11. 4/13/22, 8:19 PM How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways https://itphobia.com/how-to-avoid-small-business-scams-4-effective-ways/ 11/11 How to Avoid Small Business Scams? 4 Effective Ways How do flowcharts help businesses: 4 Effective Ways Troubleshooting PST File Issues in Microsoft Outlook – Quick Tips by the Pros How an AI Paraphrasing tool helps bloggers to write better content? Designed by IT Phobia & Tool Guider - Copyright © 2015-2022         Subscribe for Latest Updates! Name Email SUBSCRIBE!

×