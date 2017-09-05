Đồng hồ đeo tay nam mặt đá saphia có tốt không?

Đồng hồ nam mặt đá saphia hay còn gọi là mặt kính sapphire là đồng hồ khá phổ biến trên thị trường hiện nay. Tuy nhiên, cũ...
Đồng hồ mặt nam đá saphia dùng có tốt không? Độ bền như thế nào? Thiết kế có thực sự ấn tượng hay không? Câu trả lời sẽ có trong bài viết dưới đây.

  1. 1. Đồng hồ nam mặt đá saphia hay còn gọi là mặt kính sapphire là đồng hồ khá phổ biến trên thị trường hiện nay. Tuy nhiên, cũng vì thế mà nó thường bị làm giả, làm nhái. Để chỉ có bạn cách phân biệt các loại mặt kính đồng hồ hiện nay cũng như nhận biết đồng hồ đeo tay nam mặt saphia, chúng tôi sẽ đưa ra cho bạn các thông tin dưới đây:
  2. 2. Đồng hồ nam mặt đá saphia sử dụng mắt kinh saphia khá phổ biến trên thị trường hiện nay. Tuy nhiên, mặt kính saphia có khả năng chống xước và chống va đập cao. Nhiều cơ sở sản xuất đồng hồ hàng giả, hàng nhái kém chất lượng có thể sẽ sử dụng mặt kính Mineral thay cho mặt kính saphia. Mặt kính Mineral có độ bền cao thậm chí còn hơn cả saphia, nhưng khả năng chống trày xước của nó thì kém hơn nhiều. Một số thương hiệu đồng hồ Thụy Sỹ cao cấp còn sử dụng mặt kính làm bằng tinh thể saphia để tăng độ bền, độ quý hiếm và chống xước tối đa cho đồng hồ đắt tiền của mình. Có một sự khác biệt khá lớn giữa mặt kính đồng hồ saphia và mặt kính làm bằng tinh thể saphia về cả chất lượng lẫn giá thành. Các thương hiệu đồng hồ cao cấp như đồng hồ Tag Heuer chính hãng hay đồng hồ Rolex, Omega hay đồng hồ Tudor có giá từ 3000- hơn 5000usd cũng sử dụng mặt kính đồng hồ làm bằng tinh thể saphia. Không phải chỉ những thương hiệu đồng hồ Thụy Sỹ cao cấp mới sử dụng đồng hồ nam mặt đá saphia. Các thương hiệu đồng hồ Thụy Sỹ có giá thành tầm trung như đồng hồ Wenger chính hãng cũng thường sử dụng mặt kính đồng hồ làm bằng saphia với độ bền cao và chống xước cho dù giá của các mẫu đồng hồ này là dưới 10 triệu đồng. Tương tự, với các thương hiệu đồng hồ Nhật Bản, họ cũng thường sử dụng đồng hồ nam mặt đá saphia, nhưng do nổi tiếng và giá thành rẻ nên đồng hồ Nhật Bản thường bị làm giả. Và bộ phận bị làm giả nhiều nhất chính là mặt kính đồng hồ. Để kiểm tra xem một mẫu đồng hồ có phải là đồng hồ đeo tay mặt đá saphia thật hay không, có một cách rất đơn giản để kiểm tra: bạn hãy nhỏ một giọt nước lên mặt kính đồng hồ. Nếu giọt nước lăn dài hoặc chảy, loang ra xung quanh, thì đó chính là mặt kính Mineral
  3. 3. hoặc mặt kính giả kém chất lượng. Còn nếu giọt nước tụ lại và đứng yên một chỗ, thì đó chính là đồng hồ nam mặt đá saphia chính hãng. Thông thường, các thương hiệu đồng hồ đeo tay của Thụy Sỹ chính hãng sẽ có mặt kính đồng hồ làm bằng đá saphia và đáng tin cậy hơn các thương hiệu đồng hồ Nhật Bản đang được bán tràn lan trên thị trường như hiện nay. Hy vọng với bài viết trên, bạn có thể tìm mua cho mình một mẫu đồng hồ nam mặt đá saphia ưng ý nhất.

×