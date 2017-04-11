DAILY AGRI COMMODITY REPORT 11 APRIL 2017 HNI & NRI Sales Contact Australia Mintara Road, Tarneit, Victoria. Post Code 302...
Market Views 2 MONT H OPEN HIGH LOW CLOS E % CHG VOL MONT H OPEN HIGH LOW CLOS E % CHG VOL TURMERIC APR 6180 6238 6090 617...
Most Active Contract 3 NCDEX INDICES Index Value Pre. Close % Change Castorseed 4842 4786 1.17 Chana - - - Coriander 7175 ...
Commodities In News 4 ECONOMIC NEWS ➢ Tea production in February fell 21 per cent from a year earlier to 13.54 million kg ...
Technical Outlook 5 SELLCORIANDER APR BELOW 7170 TARGET 7140 7100 7050 SL ABOVE 7220 SELL TURMERIC 20APR BELOW 6090 TARGET...
Disclaimer ➢ The information and views in this report, our website & all the service we provide are believed to be reliabl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Daily agri report by epic research limited of 11 april 2017

5 views

Published on

Epic Research Limited is a financial advisory services provider firm. We facilitates traders to gain quick overview on market's performance by offering daily reports.

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Daily agri report by epic research limited of 11 april 2017

  1. 1. DAILY AGRI COMMODITY REPORT 11 APRIL 2017 HNI & NRI Sales Contact Australia Mintara Road, Tarneit, Victoria. Post Code 3029 Phone.: +61 422 063855 HNI & NRI Sales Contact USA 2117 Arbor Vista Dr. Charlotte (NC) Cell: +1 704 249 2315 Toll Free Number 1-800-200-9454 All queries should be directed to Info@epicresearch.co 1 Epic Research India 411 Milinda Manor (Suites 409- 417) 2 RNT Marg. Opp Central Mall Indore (M.P.) Hotline: +91 731 664 2300 Alternate: +91 731 664 2320 Or give us a missed call at 026 5309 0639 Our Presence YOUR MINTVISORY Call us at +91-731-6642300
  2. 2. Market Views 2 MONT H OPEN HIGH LOW CLOS E % CHG VOL MONT H OPEN HIGH LOW CLOS E % CHG VOL TURMERIC APR 6180 6238 6090 6170 -0.06 5555 INTRADAY LEVELS SUPPORT SUPP. 1 6094 SUPP. 2 6018 PIVOT 6166 Turmeric short term trend is bearish and may continue in coming days. RESISTAN CE RES. 1 6242 RES. 2 6314 CORIANDER APR 7300 7369 7175 7175 -3.99 16190 INTRADAY LEVELS SUPPORT SUPP.1 7110 SUPP. 2 7046 PIVOT 7240 Coriander short term trend is bearish and may continue in coming days. RESISTAN CE RES. 1 7304 RES. 2 7434 GUARGUM 5MT APR 8283 8326 8180 8280 -0.07 9555 INTRADAY LEVELS SUPPORT SUPP. 1 8198 SUPP. 2 8116 PIVOT 8262 Guargum Short term trend is bearish and may continue in coming days. RESISTAN CE RES. 1 8344 RES. 2 8408 CASTORSEED FEB - - - - - - INTRADAY LEVELS SUPPORT SUPP. 1 - SUPP. 2 - PIVOT - - RESISTA NCE RES. 1 - RES. 2 -
  3. 3. Most Active Contract 3 NCDEX INDICES Index Value Pre. Close % Change Castorseed 4842 4786 1.17 Chana - - - Coriander 7175 7473 -3.99 Guargum5MT 8280 8286 -0.07 Jeera 19045 18945 0.53 Musterseed 3812 3845 -0.86 Soybean 2836 2839 -0.11 Turmeric 6170 6174 -0.06 TOP GAINERS Symbol Expiry Date Current Price Change Change % MAIZE - FEED/INDUSTRIAL GRADE 20-04-2017 1478.00 33.00 2.28% WHEAT 20-04-2017 1637.00 5.00 0.31% TOP LOSERS Symbol Expiry Date Current Price Change Change % CORIANDER 20-04-2017 7175.00 -606.00 -7.79% GUAR SEED 10 MT 20-04-2017 3965.00 -96.00 -2.36% RAPESEED-MUSTARD SEED 20-04-2017 3812.00 -84.00 -2.16% BARLEY 20-04-2017 1536.00 -32.00 -2.04% SOYAMEAL-DOMESTIC 20-04-2017 23820.00 -280.00 -1.16%
  4. 4. Commodities In News 4 ECONOMIC NEWS ➢ Tea production in February fell 21 per cent from a year earlier to 13.54 million kg as a severe drought in the southern state of Tamil Nadu hit plucking, the state-run Tea Board said. Tamil Nadu produced 8.41 million kg of tea in February, down 20 per cent from the year-earlier period, the Board said in a statement. India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. ➢ About three years ago, while reviewing crop production and cultivation, Karnataka’s Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda realised that figures were shrinking hugely for the state’s traditional crops — the millets ragi in the south and jola in the north. “Ragi and jola cultivation is the basic identity of the Karnataka farmer. It rattled me to see the drastic shrinkage in the acreage under millet production,” Gowda, who himself grew ragi till 2008 in his ancestral fields in the dry Kolar district. ➢ Unlike farmers of Uttar Pradesh, 45-year-old Tapan Samui, a potato farmer in West Bengal, has no hopes pinned on a loan waiver. Samui didn’t borrow from a bank. He had sown the potato crop in 40 kattha of land (roughly two-thirds of an acre) last December. Demonetisation was announced a month before that and Samui had no access to cash and bank deposits at the time. He borrowed Rs30,000 from a local moneylender to buy seeds. The state’s potato harvest this year (the tuber harvest typically begins in end-January and continues through February) has seen a 22% jump in production to 11 million tonnes, leading to a price crash. At least four potato farmers have committed suicide so far. The state has started a small procurement of 28,000 tonnes (at Rs 4.60 a kilo) that has helped shore up prices and improved market sentiment, but it may be too little too late. In 2016, the prices at the farm ranged between Rs 6 and Rs 8 a kilo. Bengal Agriculture Minister Purnendu Basu says potato farmers must share part of the blame for the situation. ➢ Jeera futures traded higher on NCDEX on expectation of rising exports demand at the spot market. Moreover, lower supplies from the producing regions too fuelled the uptrend. Reports showed that the production of Jeera in Gujarat will be 2.21 lt, down almost 11% compared to last year production of 2.38 lt. The contract for April delivery was trading at Rs 19070.00, up by 0.66% or Rs 125.00 from its previous closing of Rs 18945.00.The open interest of the contract stood at 2634 lots. The contract for May delivery was trading at Rs 19225.00, up by 0.58% or Rs 110.00 from its previous closing of Rs 19115.00. The open interest of the contract stood at 17475 lots on NCDEX. ➢ Coriander futures declined on NCDEX as speculators cut down their bets, amid muted demand in the spot market. Besides, higher supplies from major producing belts also influenced coriander futures. The contract for April delivery was trading at Rs 7308.00, down by 2.21% or Rs 165.00 from its previous closing of Rs 7473.00. The open interest of the contract stood at 9430 lots. The contract for May delivery was trading at Rs 7450.00, down by 2.09% or Rs 159.00 from its previous closing of Rs 7609.00. The open interest of the contract stood at 54320 lots on NCDEX. ➢ Soybean futures traded marginally lower on NCDEX as speculators trimmed their positions amid abundant world supplies. But, US soybeans were traded higher, underpinned by excessive rains in key exporter Argentina. The contract for April delivery was trading at Rs 2834.00, down by 0.18% or Rs 5.00 from its previous closing of Rs 2839.00. The open interest of the contract stood at 71730 lots. The contract for May delivery was trading at Rs 2920.00, down by 0.24% or Rs 7.00 from its previous closing of Rs 2927.00. The open interest of the contract stood at 118700 lots on NCDEX.
  5. 5. Technical Outlook 5 SELLCORIANDER APR BELOW 7170 TARGET 7140 7100 7050 SL ABOVE 7220 SELL TURMERIC 20APR BELOW 6090 TARGET 6060 6020 5970 SL ABOVE 6140 SELL GUARGUM5 MAYBELOW 8180 TARGET 8150 8110 8060 SL ABOVE 8260
  6. 6. Disclaimer ➢ The information and views in this report, our website & all the service we provide are believed to be reliable, but we do not accept any responsibility (or liability) for errors of fact or opinion. Users have the right to choose the product/s that suits them the most. ➢ Sincere efforts have been made to present the right investment perspective. The information contained herein is based on analysis and up on sources that we consider reliable. This material is for personal information and based upon it & takes no responsibility. ➢ The information given herein should be treated as only factor, while making investment decision. The report does not provide individually tailor-made investment advice. Epic research recommends that investors independently evaluate particular investments and strategies, and encourages investors to seek the advice of a financial adviser. Epic research shall not be responsible for any transaction conducted based on the information given in this report, which is in violation of rules and regulations of NSE and BSE. ➢ The share price projections shown are not necessarily indicative of future price performance. The information herein, together with all estimates and forecasts, can change without notice. Analyst or any person related to epic research might be holding positions in the stocks recommended. It is understood that anyone who is browsing through the site has done so at his free will and does not read any views expressed as a recommendation for which either the site or its owners or anyone can be held responsible for. Any surfing and reading of the information is the acceptance of this disclaimer. All Rights Reserved. ➢ Investment in equity & bullion market has its own risks. ➢ We, however, do not vouch for the accuracy or the completeness thereof. we are not responsible for any loss incurred whatsoever for any financial profits or loss which may arise from the recommendations above epic research does not purport to be an invitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument. Our Clients (Paid Or Unpaid), Any third party or anyone else have no rights to forward or share our calls or SMS or Report or Any Information Provided by us to/with anyone which is received directly or indirectly by them. If found so then Serious Legal Actions can be taken. Lovelesh Sharma Digitally signed by Lovelesh Sharma DN: cn=Lovelesh Sharma c=IN o=Personal Reason: I am the author of this document Location: Date: 2017-04-10 20:01+05:30

×