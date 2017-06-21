Daily agri commodity report by epic research limited of 21 june 2017

DAILY AGRI COMMODITY REPORT 21 JUNE 2017 HNI & NRI Sales Contact Australia Mintara Road, Tarneit, Victoria. Post Code 3029...
Market Views 2 MONT H OPEN HIGH LOW CLOS E % CHG VOL MONT H OPEN HIGH LOW CLOS E % CHG VOL TURMERIC JUL 5962 6080 5900 592...
Most Active Contract 3 NCDEX INDICES Index Value Pre. Close % Change Castorseed 4202 7249 -1.11 Chana - - - Coriander 5010...
Commodities In News 4 ECONOMIC NEWS ➢ The government has approved Rs 80 per quintal hike in paddy MSP, while support price...
Technical Outlook 5 SELL CORIANDER APR BELOW 4950 TARGET 4920 4880 4830 SL ABOVE 5200 SELL TURMERIC MAY BELOW 5890 TARGET ...
Disclaimer ➢ The information and views in this report, our website & all the service we provide are believed to be reliabl...
  2. 2. Market Views 2 MONT H OPEN HIGH LOW CLOS E % CHG VOL MONT H OPEN HIGH LOW CLOS E % CHG VOL TURMERIC JUL 5962 6080 5900 5920 -0.84 6435 INTRADAY LEVELS SUPPORT SUPP. 1 5853 SUPP. 2 5786 PIVOT 5966 Turmeric short term trend is bearish and may continue in coming days. RESISTAN CE RES. 1 6033 RES. 2 6146 CORIANDER JUL 5228 5280 4983 5000 -3.66 11730 INTRADAY LEVELS SUPPORT SUPP.1 4895 SUPP. 2 4790 PIVOT 5087 Coriander short term trend is bearish and may continue in coming days. RESISTAN CE RES. 1 5192 RES. 2 5384 GUARGUM 5MT JUL 7400 7400 7212 7236 -2.56 16295 INTRADAY LEVELS SUPPORT SUPP. 1 7165 SUPP. 2 7094 PIVOT 7282 Guargum Short term trend is bearish and may continue in coming days. RESISTAN CE RES. 1 7353 RES. 2 7470 CASTORSEED - - - - - - - INTRADAY LEVELS SUPPORT SUPP. 1 - SUPP. 2 - PIVOT - - RESISTA NCE RES. 1 - RES. 2 -
  3. 3. Most Active Contract 3 NCDEX INDICES Index Value Pre. Close % Change Castorseed 4202 7249 -1.11 Chana - - - Coriander 5010 5035 -0.50 Guargum5MT 7160 7349 -2.57 Jeera 18690 19070 -1.99 Musterseed 3540 3542 -0.06 Soybean 2795 2795 0.00 Turmeric 5800 5676 2.18 TOP GAINERS Symbol Expiry Date Current Price Change Change % MAIZE - FEED/INDUSTRIAL GRADE 20-07-2017 1318.00 5.00 0.38% SOY BEAN 20-07-2017 2837.00 2.00 0.07% TOP LOSERS Symbol Expiry Date Current Price Change Change % CORIANDER 20-07-2017 5000.00 -219.00 -4.20% GUAR SEED 10 MT 20-07-2017 3370.00 -83.00 -2.40% COTTON SEED OIL CAKE AKOLA 20-07-2017 1688.00 -33.00 -1.92% V 797 KAPAS 30-04-2018 880.00 -12.00 -1.35% JEERA 20-07-2017 18740.00 -245.00 -1.29%
  4. 4. Commodities In News 4 ECONOMIC NEWS ➢ The government has approved Rs 80 per quintal hike in paddy MSP, while support price of pulses has been raised by up to Rs 400 per quintal to encourage farmers increase area sown under Kharif crops this season. The Union Cabinet had on June 7 approved the minimum support price of 14 kharif (summer-sown) crops. However, the decision was not announced amid farmers protest in many states including Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, seeking waiver of crop loans. The Union Agriculture Ministry has now informed states and Union Territories through a letter about the hike in Kharif MSP for the 2017-18 crop year (July-June). The sowing operations have already started with onset of monsoon, which has been projected to be normal this year by the Met department. The announcement of MSP will help farmers in deciding which crop to grow. The Centre buys rice and wheat at MSP, while in other crops it enters the market only when market rates fall below the support price. Last year, the Centre bought pulses from farmers and market to create 20 lakh tonnes of buffer stock. ➢ When Lal Bahadur Shastri first shouted ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' at Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan in 1965, he fleshed out a cardinal truth about India’s political imaginary: the idea of the brave soldier and the hardworking farmer as bulwarks of the nation. BJP, in the past three years, has adroitly managed to hook its political messaging to the martial constituency with its uncompromising nationalist rhetoric and chest-thumping machismo. The question is whether growing kisan unrest from Madhya Pradesh tto Rajasthan will prove to be an unexpected political googly as we head towards 2019. After all, the imagery of the hard-pressed exploited farmer running the engines of the nation – deified from the beginning of the republic in films like Mother India and Do Bigha Zamin – remains an unshakeable shibboleth of the Indian political imagination. So, will the kisan agitations prove to be an effective political lever for a desperate opposition looking for evocative handles to block BJP’s electoral juggernaut or will this crisis taper off? ➢ Jeera futures traded lower on NCDEX on fall in demand at the spot market. Though, some losses were capped on lower stocks position following poor arrivals from the producing regions. The contract for June delivery was trading at Rs 19020.00, down by 0.26% or Rs 50.00 from its previous closing of Rs 19070.00. The open interest of the contract stood at 33 lots. The contract for July delivery was trading at Rs 18960.00, down by 0.42% or Rs 80.00 from its previous closing of Rs 19040.00. The open interest of the contract stood at 12942 lots on NCDEX. ➢ Turmeric futures edged up on NCDEX on account of buying support from retailers and stockists at the spot market. Furthermore, fall in supplies from producing belts too fuelled the uptrend. The contract for July delivery was trading at Rs 5902.00, up by 3.98% or Rs 226.00 from its previous closing of Rs 5676.00. The open interest of the contract stood at 270 lots. The contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 6046.00, up by 1.27% or Rs 76.00 from its previous closing of Rs 5970.00. The open interest of the contract stood at 15825 lots on NCDEX. ➢ Coriander futures edged down on NCDEX as participants cut down their bets, driven by weak demand in the spot market. Besides, rising supplies from major producing belts also weighed on coriander futures. The contract for July delivery was trading at Rs 5184.00, down by 0.12% or Rs 6.00 from its previous closing of Rs 5190.00. The open interest of the contract stood at 43920 lots. The contract for August delivery was trading at Rs 5272.00, down by 0.43% or Rs 23.00 from its previous closing of Rs 5295.00. The open interest of the contract stood at 1720 lots on NCDEX.
  5. 5. Technical Outlook 5 SELL CORIANDER APR BELOW 4950 TARGET 4920 4880 4830 SL ABOVE 5200 SELL TURMERIC MAY BELOW 5890 TARGET 5860 5820 5770 SL ABOVE 5940 SELL GUARGUM5 MAY BELOW 7190 TARGET 7160 7120 7070 SL ABOVE 7240
