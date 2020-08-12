Tip location devices market analysis | Coherent Market Insights

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TIP LOCATION DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS Tip Location Devices Market, By Product Type (Tip Location Systems, Accessories (ECG ...
Global Tip Location Devices Market: Drivers Tip location devices assist physicians to locate the PICC tip accurately with ...
Global Tip Location Devices Market: Restraints There are some limitations in the use of tip location devices in certain pa...
Global Tip Location Devices Market: Opportunities Increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to offer lucrative growth op...
Market Trends/Key Takeaways The market is witnessing increasing M&A activities. For instance, in January 2020, AngioDynami...
U.S. FDA Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process
Global Tip Location Devices Market: Competitive Landscape Major players operating in the global tip location devices marke...
  1. 1. Coherent Marketing Insights https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ Market Research & Business Consulting Services Covid-19 Impact Tracker
  2. 2. TIP LOCATION DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS Tip Location Devices Market, By Product Type (Tip Location Systems, Accessories (ECG Cables, ECG Clip Cables, ECG Lead Set)), By Technology (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Catheterization Labs), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027
  3. 3. Global Tip Location Devices Market: Drivers Tip location devices assist physicians to locate the PICC tip accurately with relatively less radiation exposure to patients as compared to procedures such as chest X-ray. Such advantages of tip location devices are expected to boost growth of the global tip location devices market over the forecast period. Moreover, use of tip location devices is less time consuming as compared to X-ray for confirmation of tip location, which is also expected to aid in growth of the market. On an average, time required by a PICC nurse for insertion of blind PICC is around 62.4 minutes as compared to PICC insertion with Sherlock 3CG Tip Confirmation System, which requires 57.5 minutes, a significant reduction of five minutes in completion of protocol as per National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) North America region held dominant position in the global tip location devices market in 2018, accounting for 43.2% share in terms of value, followed by Europe.
  4. 4. Global Tip Location Devices Market: Restraints There are some limitations in the use of tip location devices in certain patients, which is expected to hinder growth of the global tip location devices market. Tip location devices are not used in patients that show alterations of cardiac rhythm as various devices track P-wave generated by the heart. Presentation of the P-wave as in atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, severe tachycardia, and pacemaker driven rhythm hampers accuracy of tip confirmation through tip location devices as these conditions cause alteration in the P-wave generated by the heart. In such conditions, use of chest X-ray or fluoroscopy is preferred for confirmation of PICC tip location. Moreover, lack of clinical studies is restricting entry of new market players, which in turn is expected to hinder growth of the market.
  5. 5. Global Tip Location Devices Market: Opportunities Increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global tip location devices market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, around 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths were registered due to cancer worldwide in 2018. Majority of tip location devices available in the market are installed bedside. Miniaturization of these devices with the same level of precision in terms of catheter tip placement is also expected to aid in growth of the market.
  6. 6. Market Trends/Key Takeaways The market is witnessing increasing M&A activities. For instance, in January 2020, AngioDynamics acquired C3 Wave PICC tip location system from Medical Components Inc. The wireless technology eliminates the need for a confirmatory chest x-ray of PICC tip placement. The market is witnessing R&D of next generation, fully integrated magnetic tracking and ECG-based PICC. For instance, Becton, Dickinson and Company offers Sherlock 3CG Tip Confirmation System (TCS), a next generation, fully integrated magnetic tracking and ECG-based PICC tip confirmation technology.
  7. 7. U.S. FDA Medical Device Regulatory Approval Process
  8. 8. Global Tip Location Devices Market: Competitive Landscape Major players operating in the global tip location devices market include, Teleflex Incorporated, AngioDynamics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Vygon S.A., and CORPAK MedSystems Global Tip Location Devices Market: Key Developments Major players in the market are focused on attending various conferences. For instance, in September 2019, Teleflex Incorporated showcased its Peripheral Intervention product portfolio at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe conference held in Barcelona, Spain.
