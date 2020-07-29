Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Coherent Marketing Insights https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ Market Research & Business Consulting Services Covid-1...
ANTIPARASITIC DRUGS MARKET ANALYSIS Antiparasitic Drugs Market, by Drug Class (Anthelmintics (Benzimidazoles, Pyrantel, Ni...
Antiparasitic drugs such as anthelmintics, antiporozoals, and others agents are used in the treatment of the parasitic inf...
Figure 1. Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market Value (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, (2016-2027)
The increasing research and development of novel treatments is expected to drive the market growth. Researchers are focusi...
Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market- Regional Analysis On the basis of region, the global antiparasitic drugs market is segm...
Figure 2: Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market Share (%) in Terms of Value, By Region
Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market - Competitive Landscape Key players operating in the global antiparasitic drugs market i...
Request Sample Report Request Customization Download PDF Brochure Talk to Analyst Referance: https://www.coherentmarketins...
About Us Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our ple...
Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt. LTD. Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S...
Thank You Kindly Follow CMI Social Media Profiles for the latest Company Updates. Facebook Linkedin Twitter https://www.co...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Antiparasitic drugs market | Coherent Market Insights

22 views

Published on


Read here the latest updates on the Antiparasitic drugs market published by CMI team.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Antiparasitic drugs market | Coherent Market Insights

  1. 1. Coherent Marketing Insights https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ Market Research & Business Consulting Services Covid-19 Impact Tracker
  2. 2. ANTIPARASITIC DRUGS MARKET ANALYSIS Antiparasitic Drugs Market, by Drug Class (Anthelmintics (Benzimidazoles, Pyrantel, Niclosamide, Praziquantel, and Others), Antiprotozoals (Antimalarial Drugs-Aminoquinolines, Quinoline-methanol (4-quinolinemethanols), Cinchona Alkaloids, Biguanides, Sulfonamides and sulfones, Others), and Other Antiprotozoal Agents), and Others (Pediculocides & miticulocides) (Lindane, Malathion, Pyrethrins, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Topical), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027
  3. 3. Antiparasitic drugs such as anthelmintics, antiporozoals, and others agents are used in the treatment of the parasitic infectious diseases. According WHO estimation in March 2020, parasitic disease affects 1.5 billion people globally. These diseases include gastrointestinal problems, anemia, wasting, and cognitive and growth deficits in children, and others infections. Among all 1.5 billion people affected with parasitic infectious disease, 24% people are infected with soil-transmitted helminth infections worldwide. Some parasitic infections are life-threatening, while others can cause discomfort in the healthy lifestyle. The global antiparasitic drugs market was valued at US$ 7,227.9 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020–2027).
  4. 4. Figure 1. Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market Value (US$ Mn) & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, (2016-2027)
  5. 5. The increasing research and development of novel treatments is expected to drive the market growth. Researchers are focusing on the development of the novel treatments for rare parasitic diseases. For instance, in December 2019, researchers from the University Of Maryland School Of Medicine announced that they have developed a novel treatment for lymphatic filariasis, a disabling parasitic disease that is difficult to treat. The novel treatment has been developed using innovative RNA sequencing techniques. According to the University Of Maryland School Of Medicine, lymphatic filariasis affects over 120 million people worldwide, and it is more prevalent in Asia, Western Pacific, Africa, and parts of the Caribbean and South America. Such factors are driving the growth of the antiparasitic drugs market. Adverse effects and risks associated with anti-malaria drugs is expected to hamper the global antiparasitic drugs market growth Most of the antiparasitic drugs cause severe side effects which is expected to hamper demand for these drugs. For instance, Nifurtimox, a drug or the treatment of Chagas’ disease, may not be effective if taken for long courses. Some other disadvantages such as drug resistance, adverse effects, and higher cost of antimalarial drugs such as chloroquine, sulphadoxine/pyrimethamine, mefloquine, and others is expected to hamper the growth of the antiparasitic drugs market.
  6. 6. Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market- Regional Analysis On the basis of region, the global antiparasitic drugs market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Among regions, Africa is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, owing to increasing risk of malaria in the region. For instance, according to the WHO, around 92% of malaria cases in the world occur in Sub-Saharan Africa. In 2017, the WHO also estimated that among the five countries which accounted for nearly half of all malaria cases worldwide, four countries were from Africa region including Nigeria (25%), Democratic Republic of Congo (11%), Mozambique (5%), and Uganda (4%). In addition to Asia Pacific and Africa, some areas of North America are affected with parasitic infectious diseases. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014, more than 300,000 people in the U.S were infected with Trypanosoma cruzi, the parasite that causes Chagas disease. Moreover, every year, around 300 babies with Trypanosoma Cruzi are born in the U.S. Also, every year, 1,000 hospitalizations for symptomatic cysticercosis occur in the U.S. Furthermore, according to CDC, five neglected parasitic infections (NPIs) including Chagas disease, cysticercosis, toxocariasis, toxoplasmosis, and trichomoniasis are more common in the U.S. Thus, the rising burden of the parasitic infection among the U.S. population is expected to drive growth of the North America antiparasitic drugs market.
  7. 7. Figure 2: Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market Share (%) in Terms of Value, By Region
  8. 8. Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market - Competitive Landscape Key players operating in the global antiparasitic drugs market include Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Cipla Ltd, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Novartis AG, Alvizia Health Care, Bayer AG, Roche Inc., Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi, AstraZeneca plc., and Alkem Laboratories Limited.
  9. 9. Request Sample Report Request Customization Download PDF Brochure Talk to Analyst Referance: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/antiparasitic-drugs-market-3782
  10. 10. About Us Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. Our client base includes players from across all business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. What We Provide: Customized Market Research Analysis Industry Analysis Services Business Consulting Services Long Term Engagement Model Country Specific Analysis
  11. 11. Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt. LTD. Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S. Phone: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
  12. 12. Thank You Kindly Follow CMI Social Media Profiles for the latest Company Updates. Facebook Linkedin Twitter https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/

×