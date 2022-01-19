Vernal pools a new ecosystem for astrobiology studies

Ephemeral wetlands – vernal pools, are temporal isolated bodies of freshwater that host amphibious (aquatic & terrestrial) lifeforms. Herein rare plant species and living animal fossils have adapted to the extreme conditions of water saturation and rapid desiccation events. In many ways, vernal pools hold extreme properties analogous to conditions that could be found across the solar system; they are natural laboratories to understand life adaptations to extreme conditions, colonization events and ecological life patterns. Vernal pools are very appropriate to study life macroecology, the diversity and distribution patterns of the taxa across the globe including microbes. Microbial organisms in vernal pools had never been studied before. Using high-throughput sequencing technology we addressed the diversity of bacteria and archaea in soils, water and plant tissues, exploring community assembly mechanisms and diversity patterns. In addition, the microbes living inside plants —endophytes, which are known to alleviate plants under environmental stress, were unraveled for the first time from the vernal pool-amphibious plant species Eryngium castrense. Discrete diversity patterns were found across latitudinal and anthropogenic transects, but this last one pattern is still part of further investigation and analysis. Vernal pools represent a new frontier to understand the dynamics of life, holding important lessons about adaptation processes, including mutualisms. They can be seen as naturally enclosed ecosystems on planetary bodies or even spacecraft in our quest for extraterrestrial habitats.Protecting and understanding these understudied and threatened ecosystems may hold the key of future human survival.