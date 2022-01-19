Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vernal pools a new ecosystem for astrobiology studies

Jan. 19, 2022
Science

Ephemeral wetlands – vernal pools, are temporal isolated bodies of freshwater that host amphibious (aquatic & terrestrial) lifeforms. Herein rare plant species and living animal fossils have adapted to the extreme conditions of water saturation and rapid desiccation events. In many ways, vernal pools hold extreme properties analogous to conditions that could be found across the solar system; they are natural laboratories to understand life adaptations to extreme conditions, colonization events and ecological life patterns. Vernal pools are very appropriate to study life macroecology, the diversity and distribution patterns of the taxa across the globe including microbes. Microbial organisms in vernal pools had never been studied before. Using high-throughput sequencing technology we addressed the diversity of bacteria and archaea in soils, water and plant tissues, exploring community assembly mechanisms and diversity patterns. In addition, the microbes living inside plants —endophytes, which are known to alleviate plants under environmental stress, were unraveled for the first time from the vernal pool-amphibious plant species Eryngium castrense. Discrete diversity patterns were found across latitudinal and anthropogenic transects, but this last one pattern is still part of further investigation and analysis. Vernal pools represent a new frontier to understand the dynamics of life, holding important lessons about adaptation processes, including mutualisms. They can be seen as naturally enclosed ecosystems on planetary bodies or even spacecraft in our quest for extraterrestrial habitats.Protecting and understanding these understudied and threatened ecosystems may hold the key of future human survival.

Vernal pools a new ecosystem for astrobiology studies

  1. 1. Vernal pools a new ecosystem for astrobiology
  2. 2. Fairy (shrimps) Amphibious plants Spatio-temporal islands Ephemeral ecosystems Extreme ecosystems Vernal pools
  3. 3. Contenido: 1) Vernal pools general characteristics 2) Microbial ecology applied to Vernal pools 3) Vernal pools as a new frontier in space science
  4. 4. vernal pools? El Descanso, Baja California México, 2017
  5. 5. Vernal pools
  6. 6. Temporal wetlands >>> ephemeral ecosystems November-February March-June July-October 7 Intro
  7. 7. Clay Hardpan Subsoil
  8. 8. Winter Vernal Pool Vernal Pool Saturated clay soil Anoxic Precipitation
  9. 9. Spring Clay soil Evapotranspiration
  10. 10. 14 Intro
  11. 11. 15 Vernal pools form archipelagos
  12. 12. 16 Microorganisms in vernal pools, latitudinal gradient
  13. 13. Linanthus sp. Limnanthes douglasii sub. rosea Eryngium sp. nov. Trifolium variegatum Dichelostemma capitatum Mimulus tricolor Downingia bicornuta
  14. 14. Lupinus bicolor Ranunculus aquatilis ??? Lasthenia fremontii Eleocharis macrostachya
  15. 15. Lepidurus sp. Branchinecta sp. Cyzicus sp. Ambystoma sp.
  16. 16. Eryngium castrense
  17. 17. ¿What originates biodiversity? ¿What are the mechanisms maintaining biodiversity? ¿What is the destiny of biodiversity in a changing world? 21 Intro
  18. 18. Microbial distributions remain understudied 22 Intro
  19. 19. SOIL WET- SOIL WATER Environmental filtering. 23
  20. 20. NextGen-Sequencing Ribosome Prokaryotes 16s MiSEQ
  21. 21. 25
  22. 22. Environmental selection is evident between soil and water, but is less strong with wet soil and dry soil. 26
  23. 23. 27 Vernal pools located at varied distances
  24. 24. ECOLOGY: Species diversity and distributions >>>community composition 28 evenness abundance Number of species
  25. 25. 1 2 3 Distance-decay pattern R2 =0.5625 P<0.01
  26. 26. With increasing spatial distances communities diverge in taxa composition. 30
  27. 27. 31
  28. 28. P = 0.036 R2 = 0.411 32 S N Correlation evenness with latitude
  29. 29. In vernal pools a latitudinal diversity gradient is visible, but is inverted. At northern latitudes hold higher diversity and evenness. 33
  30. 30. vernal pools? Vernal pools a new frontier in science El Descanso, Baja California México, 2017
  31. 31. 38 Environmental properties in vernal pools Temperature pH Dissolved solids (TDS) % Dissolved Oxygen Dissolved Oxygen ppm
  32. 32. Navarretia leucocephala Navarretia mitrocarpa
  33. 33. What mechanisms are behind vernal pool plants amphibious behaviour?
  34. 34. We don’t know much about the role of endophytes
  35. 35. Symbiont Non-symbiont Habitat adapted symbiosis
  36. 36. Eryngium castrense
  37. 37. Aquatic Terrestrial
  38. 38. UC Merced
  39. 39. How can vernal pools help us to understand life? Thanks!! Jorge A Mandussi Montiel-Molina PhD mandussi.jamm@gmail.com jmontielmolina@ucmerced.edu University of California, Merced Nativos de las Californias AC (Mexico)

